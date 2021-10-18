THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 4th Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON AND HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name; HENRY G. TORRES Date of Birth: 04/23/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of September, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that NATALIE PACE, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20210072107 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
Any person disputing the claim of NATALIE PACE must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code.
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later that 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: JENNIFER CORDOVA , You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation then an there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy C. Almanzan
521 Texas Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 18th day of May, 2021 against JENNIFER CORDOVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2993 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of JOSHUA CONTRERAS a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Joshua Contreras Date of Birth: 02/13/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of August, 2021.
Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2021-SO-08708, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT 1, BLOCK 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, A SUDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDS IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDA DEL NORTE LOT 1
ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDNG THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDTION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: APRIL L. GEORGE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl A. Ambriz
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903 on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against APRIL L. GEORGE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2004CM4488 on the docket of said Curt and entitled:
In the Interest of P.L.R. Jr. and I.N.R., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: PHILLIP L. ROBERTS, JR. Date of Birth 06/30/2003
Child’s Name: INDIA N. ROBERTS Date of Birth: 10/15/2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of September, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 6,000 cubic yards of concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District, Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 11, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 11, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 28, 2021. Bids shall be opened October 28, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to the email or mailed to District office.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Ysla Lateral at the vicinity of North Moon Road and Armstrong Drive in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 11, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 11, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 28, 2021. Bids shall be opened October 28, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District Office.
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUDITH PENA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of February, 2021, against JUDITH PENA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0761 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “in the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: GEORGINA ROMERO Date of Birth; 2/6/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of September, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD ESTATES UNIT FIVE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Emeralds, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Estates Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Attendance at the Pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for Emerald Estates Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Emeralds, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specification, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for SEVENTY-FIVE ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof, Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FIVE WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’) , c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Five Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The pre-bid conference is mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Five Water, Wastewater & Drainage improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates. LLC for seventy-five dollars $75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omission from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-006
Lubricant (Oil, Grease and Antifreeze) and Cleaners
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Lubricant (Oil, Grease and Antifreeze) and Cleaners.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 4, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of SERGIO JOSUE GONZALEZ, Deceased were issued on May 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00369, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLINA PEREZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
CAROLINA PEREZ
868 Mont Blanc Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 7th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO SARMIENTO, Deceased were issued on September 2, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01245, in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MIGUEL ANGEL SARMIENTO. All persons having claims against this Estate is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ROBERTO SARMIENTO
c/o MIGUEL ANGEL SARMIENTO
11621 Andrienne Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 8th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA LOURDES TORRES, Deceased were issued on October 5, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01072, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to OSCAR TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
OSCAR TORRES
8608 Hopewell
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 8th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ARMANDO MONTELONGO,
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2021CPR01568
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO MONTELONGO, Deceased, were issued on October 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01568, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUCINA MONTELONGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of ARMANDO MONTELONGO
9637 Penjamo Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 8th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for LUCINA MONTELONGO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SATSUKO BULKO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SATSUKO BULKO, Deceased, wee granted to MICHAEL J. BULKO on October 7, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01583. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALBIAN P. GUTIERREZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ALBIAN P. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were granted to FRANCES Q. GUTIERREZ on October 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01450. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTHA V. JIMENEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA V. JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE MARIA OJEDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01710 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE MARIA OJEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEETU LAGOO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01704 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEETU LAGOO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Issue Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALLY G. ORTEGA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01722 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALLY G. ORTEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent administration - Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PORFIRIA FLORES F/K/A PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01721 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PORFIRIA FLORES F/K/A PROFIRIA VAZQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5fth day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANGEL ROJAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01706 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANGEL ROJAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA ELENA MEZA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01379
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA MEZA, Deceased, were granted on October 6, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01379 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANIEL MEZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RICHARD LEE COLLIER, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00921, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA COLLIER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stewart W. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Stewart W. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 07223000
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY ANN CURRIE, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00559, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA ANN SCHUETZ and ELIZABETH ANN WENSTRUP. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JOHN ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR00914
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of PILAR R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 05, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00914, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MIGUEL ENRIQUEZ AKA MIKE ENRIQUEZ
187 S. Pendell Rd.
El Paso, TX 79905
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 06th day of October, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NORMAN G. HADDAD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of NORMA G. HADDAD Deceased, were granted to RACHEL HADDAD (“Rachel) and RACY HADDAD (“Racy”)(Rachel and Racy are collectively “Affiant”), on October 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of E Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01573. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Co-Executors, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of NORMAN G. HADDAD
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANTONIO MADRID, JR., A/K/A ANTONIO MADRID, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01726 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANTONIO MADRID, JR. A/K/A ANTONIO MADRID, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSENDO ROBLES ROBLES A/K/A ROSENDO R. ROBLES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSENDO ROBLES ROBLES A/K/A ROSENDO R. ROBLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUMBERTO MACIAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01684 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HUMBERTO MACIAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIET DURAN, Deceased, were issued on 13 October 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01161, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD A. DURAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of JULIET DURAN
6116 Via Suerte
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 13th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for RICHARD A. DURAN
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main, Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November , 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01359 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will and for Issuance of Independent Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00953 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will and for Issuance of Independent Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open October 26th at 10:00 a.m. and conclude November 3rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ, B033 EVELYN ACOSTA, E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA, H030 SANDY MARIN. 163 JESUS MEDINA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 457 DANA REVELES, 613 MARIA CAROLINA RUVALCABA, 947 YVONNE MERAZ
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: MEL CANGUREL, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01582
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MEL CANGUREL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MEL CANGUREL, Deceased were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01582 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN RUTH CANGUREL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SUSAN RUTH CANGUREL
Independent Executrix, Estate of MEL CANGUREL, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open ( 10/17/2021) at (noon)
And conclude (11/02/2021) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (TV Box, table, military uniforms, tires, speaker, boxes, bins, misc. items)
(Jatavis L. Fuse)
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: SERGIO BEJAR DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01304
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01304, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ISABEL BEJAR. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 13, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of Property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere, El Paso, TX 79925 on November 16 at 9:00 A.M. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale, property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. SALAZAR EDILMER trash can, vacuum cleaner, golf clubs, duffle bag, tennis racket, camping grill, 8 boxes, light fixtures, cowboy hat. SANCHEZ ADOLFO piece of duct, glider chair, twin box spring. LUGO GONZALEZ HECTOR 3 tires, bag of shoes. QUEVEDO JOSEPH push broom 4 dr. file cabinet, fishing pales, cast iron pans, camping grills, heavy duty metal shelf, sleeping bags, furniture.. CHAPARRO ALBERTO Heavy duty 24 inch charcoal grill, blankets. ROSALES DAVID recliner, trash can, ironing board, 6 boxes, household goods The public is invited to attend.
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANTIAGO NAJERA A/K/A SONNY NAJERA, A/K/A SANTIAGO NAJERA, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01715 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO NAJERA A/K/A SONNY NAJERA, A/K/A SANTIAGO NAJERA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00961 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code §§ 202.005, 301.052, and 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September , 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERARDO SAENZ A/K/A SONNY SAENZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01713 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERARDO SAENZ A/K/A SONNY SAENZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and application to Determine Judicial Heirship by Proceeding. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS DE LA TORRE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01705 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS DE LA TORRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA LUISA SILVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01728 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA LUISA SILVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Dependent Administration & Letters of Administration in the Alternative Application for a Receiver and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO A. CHAVEZ A/K/A MARIO ALBERTO CHAVEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01734 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO A. CHAVEZ A/K/A MARIO ALBERTO CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BERNICE FLOYD MINEFEE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01509
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERNICE FLOYD MINEFEE, Deceased, were granted on October 7, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01509 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DAVID MINEFEE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following services will be accepted at the following times:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Pest Control Services, RFP No. E2228, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd. ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
______________________________________________
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE - Vice President, Student and Enrollment Services Office
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT - Physical Plant Office (Part-time)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER JOB CORPS SPECIALIST (Temporary)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER LAB ASSISTANT
HEATING, VENTILATION, AND AIR CONDITIONING CONTROLS TECHNICIAN
Application Deadline: 10/22/2021
CAMPUS COORDINATOR - TESTING SERVICES
INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER (Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline: 10/29/2021
NURSING ASSISTANT INSTRUCTOR (Part-time)
Application Deadline: 06/30/2022
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
ANTICIPATED TENURE TRACK FACULTY OPENINGS:
ARCHITECTURE
ART
BIOLOGY
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
CHILD DEVELOPMENT
COUNSELOR
CULINARY ARTS
DANCE
DENTAL HYGIENE
ECONOMICS
ENGINEERING
GOVERNMENT
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS
LIBRARIAN
NURSING
PHILOSOPHY
PHYSICS
PSYCHOLOGY
RESPIRATORY CARE TECHNOLOGY
SPEECH
SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY
WELDING TECHNOLOGY
FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY FACULTY OPENINGS:
BIOLOGY
CHEMISTRY
DIESEL MECHANICS
PHYSICS
RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY
VOCATIONAL NURSING
Application Deadline: 11/12/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
