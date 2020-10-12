_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA FRAUSTO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th of October, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/31/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2086 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA VELASQUEZ AND DANIEL VALASQUEZ
VS
JOSE PREDRO FRAUSTO AND MARIA FRAUSTO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT, MARIA FRAUSTO, HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS CIVIL LAWSUIT FILED ON 5/31/2019, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR DECLARING THAT THE PLANTIFFS HOLD TITLE ABSOLUTE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY IN FEE SIMPLE AND QUIETING TITLE IN FAVOR OF PLAINTIFFS, AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ashley Nunez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Ste. 101
El Paso, TX 79925
On 07/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2361 on the docket of said court and styled:
JAIME PARRA AND OFELIA PARRA
VS.
MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION (TRESPASS TO TRY TITLE) REGARDING THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1605 DAKOTA AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS, BEING LOCATED ON LOTS 1,2 AND 3, AND PART OF THE EAST 15 FEET OF LOT 4, IN SAID BLOCK 69 OF SAID HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez,
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying prefabricated and preformed rebar reinforcement mats for use in concrete lining of canals and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Pan American Road and Southside Road, Montoya Lateral Branch “A” in the vicinity of Montoya Drive and Country Club Road, and Montoya Main Lateral in the vicinity of Redd Road and Montoya Drive in El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District including, but not limited to Riverside Canal, Montoya Lateral Branch “A”, Montoya Main Lateral, or other facilities. Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 5, 2020, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 5, 2020, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 20, 2020. Bids shall be opened October 20, 2020, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Peter Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE, INC dba RIO MESA I SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby give notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA II, Edward R. Williams, Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States. Cash in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household items, furniture, antique furniture, tools and shop supplies, computer, typewriter, other electronics, piano, desk, chairs, GF Clock, household appliances, portable AC, mattresses, Christmas decorations, lawn care items, paint, books, baby furniture, toys, linens, pillows, blankets, boxes, tubs, bags, marble, clothes, and misc.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 10 a.m. October 20, 2020 @ 1163 Larry Mahan, El Paso, TX 79925. J12 BROWN, TERRELL, E14 CAMPBELL, KEVIN, CC9 GARCIA, JOSE, G22 JIMENEZ, JAVIER, G29 RICE, CHARLOTTE, G18 TADLOCK, KERRICK, J1 RIO MESA II CC13 RIO MESA II D23 RIO MESA II.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage/Late Hours/Food and Beverage Certificate permit by Soule Corporation dba The Tap Bar & Restaurant, to be located at 408 E. San Antonio Ave. El Paso, El Paso, TX. Officers of said corporation are Charlene M. Soule-Enriquez, President, Secretary
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTEUNIT FIVE
WATER,WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,
110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Estate Unit Five Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit Five Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidder should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof, Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT EST NO. 2 RISER PIPE REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District EST No. 2 Riser Pipe Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District EST No. 2 Riser Pipe Rehabilitation to be opened at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarifications prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIA AMELIA CASTRO, A/K/A AMELIA CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on September 30th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01141 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER E. CASTRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CHRISTOPHER E. CASTRO
C/O: James Kirby Read,Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of September, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Santander Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV4475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08611, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TIERRA VERDE 8 (EXC SWLY & NELY PTS) (8215.83 SQ FT)
PID: 226529
8164 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 7 (EXC NLY PT) (18467.10 SQ FT)
PID: 111393
8156 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 6 (EXC NLY PT) (18820.50 SQ FT)
PID: 23201
8152 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 22nd day of September, 2020, as the property of Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Two with 00/100 Dollars ($101,452.00) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Santander Bank, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County in the 8th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2020-SO-08866, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT , BLOCK 8, HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISON, A SUBDIVISTION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE LOT ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Carols Perlasca, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1247, Docket No. 2020-SO-08237, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carols Perlasca.
350 THUNDERBIRD DR-41, EL PASO, TEXAS 79912
TAX NUMBER ACCOUNT NUMBER: T26699900004300
UNIT 41, THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PLACE TOWNHOMES, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DELCARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 781, PAG 425, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY BE AMENDED CAD DESCRIPTION THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PL. TOWNHOMES 41 & UND 1.566% INT IN CMN AREA
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Seven and 93/100 Dollars ($22,357.93), plus the sum of $11,062.35, total due to the Intervenor, City of El Paso together with interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, in favor of home tax solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angelica Watson and David Watson. Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08858, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, a 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angelica Watson and David Watson in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A64299900506300
LOT 32, BLK 5, APOLLO HEIGHTS “UNIT ONE”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10432 CENTAUR DR, EL PASO, TX 79924
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Four and 20/100 Dollars ($61,994.20), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0078, Docket No. 2020-SO-08068, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10;00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
14298 DEER TRACK CT, EL PASO, TX 79938
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000002200030
LOT 3, BLOCK 22, HACIENDA DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGES 38 AND 38A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety Thousand, Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 13/100 Dollars ($90,897.13) and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-is” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Evolve Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, vs Emerson John Hazzard Jr., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3053, Docket No. 2020-SO-08773, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Emerson John Hazzard, Jr., in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
20 COOPERSTOWN #2 LOT 30 (5000.00 SQ. FT)
PID: 352007
10949 SANDY KOUFAX DR.
EL PASO, TX 79934
Levied on the 18th day of September, 2020 as the property of Emerson John Hazzard Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fourteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Three and 45/100 Dollars ($14,733.45) in the principal amount, plus pre-judgement interest at the rate of 11.15% per annum from the 3rd day of May 2019, through the date of judgement, attorney’s fees of $1,500.00, and interest on the entire amount at 11.15% per annum from date of judgement until paid, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant Emerson John Hazzard, Jr. in favor of Evolved Federal Credit Union.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECRIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of DARYOUSH FARROKH TAVANA, Deceased, were granted to KAREN ANITA TAVANA, Independent Administrator of on September 24, 2020 by the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2020-CPR00640. The address of record for KAREN ANITA TAVANA, Independent Administrator in the Estate of DARYOUSH FARROKH TAVANA, is c/o Myer J. Lipson with the Law firm of Lipson & Dallas, P.C., 1444 Montana Ave. Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN MENDEZ SAENZ, Deceased were issued on October 1, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00949 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DE LOURDES MENDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to
present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA DE LOURDES MENDEZ
7836 Porche St.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 1st day of Ocober, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELODIA MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01308 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELODIA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CERIJO F. MARTINEZ SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01298 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CERIJO F. MARTINEZ SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS A. FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01293 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS A. FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUANITA APODACA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01305 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUANITA APODACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE PAZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01285 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE PAZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL BUSTILLOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01287 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration of Deceased’s Estate And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO CORONA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01279 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO CORONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship And Appointment Of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS PACHECO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01290 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS PACHECO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PRISCILLA FO, Deceased GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01265 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PRISCILLA FO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA VANESSA VILLEGAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01282 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA VANESSA VILLEGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO MENDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01303 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Or In The Alternative Dependent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFRED A. GUNTER, SR. , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01301 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFRED A. GUNTER SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH CUCCARO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH CUCCARO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent administration Under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003 with Power of Sale and Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSA DOMINGUEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No. 2006-P00938 on the docket of said court and styled: MARGARITA LOZANO AKA MARGARITA L. SHADRICK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Partition and Distribution. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court a El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: NANETTE SLEIGHEL AND DAVID NAPIWOCKI
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of August, 2020 in Cause
No. 84-G34534/34534 on the docket of said court and styled The Guardianship of the Person of: DONALD NAPIWOCKI, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: ISMAEL ESPARZA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00134 on the docket of said court and styled GUADALUPE ESPARZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SABINO TOVAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jake Spencer
1009 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 18th day of September, 2020 against SABINO TOVAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM4851 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter Of The Marriage of GEORGINA ALDERETE AND SABINO TOVAR A brief statement of the nature of this is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of October, 2020.
Jake Spencer
Attorney at Law
Attorney and Counselor at Law
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-5562
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PAUL CHOW WOO, SR. Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00912
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PAUL CHOW WOO, SR. were issued on September 14, 2020 under Cause No. 2020-CPR00912 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of:
PAUL CHOW WOO, SR.
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
PAUL CHOW WOO, SR.
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS MICHAEL NOGUERA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00138
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CARLOS MICHAEL NOGUERA were issued on September 8, 2020 under Cause No. 2020-CPR00138 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of:
CARLOS MICHAEL NOGUERA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
CARLOS MICHAEL NOGUERA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BENITO G SOLIS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01793
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BENITO G. SOLIS, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause no. 2019-CPR01793, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENZA SOLIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Philip E. Mullin
Attorney at Law
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
DATED the 2nd dat of October, 2020
c/o: Philip E. Mullin
Attorney at Law
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF DORIS J. LOGAN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters testamentary were granted to WILLIE J. GREEN, as independent executor of the estate of DORIS J. LOGAN, deceased, on October 5, 2020 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR01001. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o JONAE V. CHAVEZ with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
WILLIE J. GREEN, Independent Executor of the estate of DORIS J. LOGAN, deceased
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Regent Care Center of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Judy Klenner, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0242, Docket no. 2020-SO-08862, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Judy Klenner, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 269 TIERRA DEL ESTE #62 LOT 1
PID: 624921
2228 WILD POINT PL, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 5th day of October, 2020, as the property of Judy Klenner, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Four Hundred Eighteen and 37/100 Dollars ($7,418.37), in the principle amount, with pre-judgment interest from the 1st day of May, 2016, until the date of judgment at the rate of 5%, post-judgment interest at 5% per annum from the date of judgment until paid, and the sum of $5,562.88 for attorney’s fees, together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Regent Care Center of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DECTECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr. El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00am on Monday November 2, 2020. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of EDGAR MARTINEZ, MARK ISAACS, MARTHA VASQUEZ, CARLOS CHAVIRA, OMAR LAGARRETA, AND GENE BURDEN. The public is invited to attend, dated this 5th day of November, 2020 by Michael Sanders manager of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NANCY MINTER DECEASED
NUMBER 2019CPR01621
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of NANCY MINTER were issued on June 10, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01621, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to JASON PARRY, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for NANCY MINTER is through his Texas Agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 10, 2020
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for JASON PARRY
Personal Representative of the Estate of NANCY MINTER
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: VERONICA PEREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Sergio A. Saldivar
2301 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 3rd day of April, 2020 against VERONICA PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1878 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage BENITO F. PEREZ and VERONICA PEREZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of October, 2020.
Sergio A. Saldivar
Attorney at Law
2301 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-541-6006
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amie N. Stoker
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ANGEL HOLGUIN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANGEL HOLGUIN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to AARON JOSEPH MARTINEZ as Independent Administrator of the estate of ANGEL HOLGUIN, deceased, on October 6th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00983. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to AARON JOSEPH MARTINEZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of ANGEL HOLGUIN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: KENNETH ROBINSON a/k/a KENNETH BRIAN NEAL ROBINSON Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00636
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of KENNETH ROBINSON a/k/a KENNETH BRIAN NEAL ROBINSON (Deceased) were issued to FRANK LONGORIA, the Independent Executor, on September 30, 2020 by the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00636. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Executor, c/o Henry C. Hosford, Baskind & Hosford, P.C., 615 E. Schuster, Ave. Suite 1, El Paso, Texas 79902-4360.
Baskind & Hosford, P.C.
615 E. Schuster, Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, Texas 79902-4360
(9150 544-0737
/s/ Henry C. Hosford
State Bar No. 10029150
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND
SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT JUDE C. HARDY
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney.
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of said Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
BILL BURNETT DEVEOPMENT
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to W. Well Field Company Texas Corporation (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Bill Burnett Development Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bill Burnett Development Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to W. Well Field Company Texas Corporation as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 10/7/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2020 TOYOTA COROLLAJCS464 5YFEPRAE9LP110054 $384.85
2005 YAMAHA MOTOR CORP602SZA JYA2WEE005A089224 $319.90
2007 SUZUKI XL 754650F4 2S3DA917076117403 $363.20
2003 PONTIAC GRAND PRIXCX6G351 1G2WK52J73F161278 $254.95
2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVANEDT9441 1D8HN54P08B158073 $298.25
2003 ACURA MDX71769H4 2HNYD18683H518938 $298.25
2020 TOYOTA RAV482271T9 2T3W1RFVOLW089454 $1,380.75
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PABLO A. ROSAS DECEASED
NUMBER: 2020CPR00578
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of PABLO A. ROSAS were issued on October 2, 2020 in Docket Number 2020CPR00578, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to ALEXANDRA ROSAS, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for PABLO A. ROSAS is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 6, 2020
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for
ALEXANDRA ROSAS
Personal Representative of the Estate of PABLO A. ROSAS
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of EPIGMENIA R. ESCOBEDO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00927
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EPIGMENIA R. ESCOBEDO, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of October, 2020, in Docket number 2020-CPR00927, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LILIA MONICA MEDINA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for
LILIA MONICA MEDINA is
3708 Tierra Chisum Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of October, 2020.
/s/ LILIA MONICA MEDINA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EPIGMENIA R. ESCOBEDO, Deceased
Steven E;. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a
default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PATRICK MWANGI MURIITHI, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s VIRGINIAH HERNANDEZ and EDUARDO HERNANDEZ, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Racheal L. Adkins
On this the 25th day of September, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0292 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of A.M.K. a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANDY MURIITHI KAMAU Date of Birth: 09/11/2013 Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of October, 2020.
Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana Suite 208
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-002
As-Needed Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Filters
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Filters.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 22, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-003
Janitorial Supplies
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Janitorial Supplies.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 22, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
