THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: DONATO BONILLA MARIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 1st day of November, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
221 N. Kansas, Ste. 1700
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/29/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0311 on the docket of said court and styled:
DEL NORTE CREDIT UNION
V.
DONATO BONILLA MARIN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached Del Norte Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Del Norte Credit Union v. Donato Bonilla Marin, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales contract executed by Defendant Donato Bonilla Marin. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of Judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The Whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make dure return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of September, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 4th Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON AND HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name; HENRY G. TORRES Date of Birth: 04/23/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of September, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that NATALIE PACE, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20210072107 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
Any person disputing the claim of NATALIE PACE must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open October 13th at 10:00 a.m. and conclude October 20th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: I28 HAZEL ALVARADO, D37 DALI GARDNER, 265 EDGAR LOERA, 642 JEANETTE PURINTUN, 755 VANESSA CORRAL, B28 VALERIE VALERIO, D8 MARIA E. SALAZAR RASCON
Self-Storage units containing household item, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later that 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: JENNIFER CORDOVA , You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation then an there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy C. Almanzan
521 Texas Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 18th day of May, 2021 against JENNIFER CORDOVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2993 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of JOSHUA CONTRERAS a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Joshua Contreras Date of Birth: 02/13/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of August, 2021.
Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Crossroads Village Self Storage I, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & Property: CESAR ANDRADE commercial vent, box freezer, microwave, tire, pots & pans, misc; ABANDONED UNITS #1. Tile & cutter, drafting tables, table saw, miter saws, router table, garage door opener, wheel barrow, ladder, construction items, sinks, microwave, misc, #2. Full mattress set, bedroom set, bedding, misc., #3 rockers, chairs, lamps entertainment center, other furniture, misc. Sale at 8:30 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 200 Village Court El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-581-7700
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa L.P., dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. ABANDONED UNITS #1. Clothes, suitcases, duffle bag, misc., #2 paint buckets, bags boxes & contents, Xmas tree, furniture, stuffed animals, misc., #3 refrigerator, furniture, boxes bags & contents, misc., #4. Office furniture, filing cabinets, patio furniture, misc. Sale at 12:30 pm Oct. 29, 2021 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912. 915-533-4441.
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: ANTONIO P. RAY baby changing table, furniture, clothes, trash cans, fabric, bags totes & contents, beverage dispenser, misc., ABANDONED UNIT doors, ceiling fixtures, couch, chairs, small refrigerator, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 11:00 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. 915-584-7238.
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: CORRINE M. BOYCE ladder, plastic yard Santa & Frosty, electric heater, boxes totes bags & contents, Xmas décor, misc; ELIZABETH BRANTLEY sectional sofa, clothes, tote bags & contents, misc. Sale at 10:00 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
ELEVATED STORAGE TANK NO. 5
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 5.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 5 to be opened at 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 19, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications an other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-005
Drug Court Counseling Services for the County of
El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling Services for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 14, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACK WILLIAM EDGAR, on September 14, 2021 under No.
2021-CPR01344 in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to BETTY JUANITA EDGAR, Independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of JACK WILLIAM EDGAR
C/O R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated September 14, 2021.
/s/ R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LUIS E. GOMEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of LUIS E. GOMEZ, Deceased, were granted to Stancy Stribling on September 29, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01090. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Dependent Administrator:
Stancy Stribling
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RALPH ORTIZ JR. DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01501
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RALPH ORTIZ JR., Deceased, were granted on September 29, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01501 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA ORTIZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARVIN A. BROTHERTON, Deceased, were issued on September 27, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00926 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARVIN A. BROTHERTON JR. The post office address is:
c/o Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
Dated the 1st Day of October, 2021.
Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 444-8543
By: /s/ Raquel Lopez
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 24092721
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARCO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ Deceased, were granted to RITA MARANTO RODRIGUEZ, on September 30, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01541. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL MARTINEZ GRADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01679 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL MARTINEZ GRADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of heirship and for Appointment of Third-Party Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRIAN MORGEN BROCKWAY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01686 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRIAN MORGEN BROCKWAY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABSALIEL ORTIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01672 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABSALIEL ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA PERALTA A/K/A ERNESTINA ARTALEJO PERALTA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01695 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA PERALTA A/K/A ERNESTINA ARTALEJO PERALTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARTA VALDEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01599 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE VALDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCIA A. SYBERT were issued on September 28, 2019, in docket number 2021CPR01482, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANTIAGO “JIM” SYBERT CORONADO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
State of LUCIA A. SYBERT
C/O Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated: September 28, 2021
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of LUCIA A. SYBERT
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAMIRO GONZALEZ, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01305
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMIRO GONZALEZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 30th day of September, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR01305, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to YVONNE Z. GONZALEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for YVONNE Z. GONZALEZ is 7666 Riverview Dr., Canutillo, Texas 79835. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 30th day of September, 2021.
YVONNE Z. GONZALEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of RAMIRO GONZALEZ, JR. Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT D. HARDIN a/k/a ROBERT HARDIN, DECEASED, were issued on September 17, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01442, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: REBECCA HARDIN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ROBERT D. HARDIN a/k/a ROBERT HARDIN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ROBERT D. HARDIN a/k/a ROBERT HARDIN, Deceased
REBECCA HARDIN – Independent Executrix
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El aso, TX 79936
Dated the 29th day of September, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOHN ROBERT PEARSON DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01212
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT PEARSON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration of the Estate of JOHN ROBERT PEARSON, Deceased, were issued to me, DAVID PEARSON, on the 21st day of September, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01212 in the Probate Court Number Two of El Pao County, Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in E Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present them same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. My address is in care of Albert Armendariz, Jr. Attorney at Law, 501 E. Nevada Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902.
Dated this 21st day of September, 2021.
David Pearson
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOHN ROBERT PEARSON, Deceased
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2021-CPR00913: LORENZO BARRAZA, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 21, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, LORENZO BARRAZA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Mendez Law, 509 Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 1st day of October, 2021.
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXA IN RE: AIDA INEZ MACIAS DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR1370
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of AIDA INEZ MACIAS, Deceased were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR1370, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to FELIX P. MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NICOLAS HERRERA, III
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01219 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICOLAS HERRERA, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship For Appointment of Independent Administration and For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of 2021CPR01435, Deceased, were issued on September 27th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01435 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JUAN MANUEL GAONA
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of LELA J. FERRISS Deceased were issued on September 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01180 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JERRY FERRISS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LELA J. FERRISS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 1st day of October 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2021-SO-08708, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT 1, BLOCK 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, A SUDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDS IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDA DEL NORTE LOT 1
ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDNG THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDTION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
IN RE ESTATE OF: ALICIA R. MEDRANO DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
NO. 2021CPR01019 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA R. MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on 9/27/2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01019, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ROMAN V. MEDRANO independent Executor. The address of record for ROMAN V. MEDRANO, Independent Executor: 10426 Tomwood Ave., El Paso, County Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 3rd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Roman V. Medrano
Independent Executor
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: APRIL L. GEORGE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl A. Ambriz
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903 on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against APRIL L. GEORGE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2004CM4488 on the docket of said Curt and entitled:
In the Interest of P.L.R. Jr. and I.N.R., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: PHILLIP L. ROBERTS, JR. Date of Birth 06/30/2003
Child’s Name: INDIA N. ROBERTS Date of Birth: 10/15/2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of September, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of RENE GARZA, an incapacitated person, were granted on September 30, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CGD00158, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CRUZ E. GARZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
CRUZ E. GARZA
(C/O) Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 30th day of September 2021.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTIE ROSE RIVAS, Deceased were issued on October 4, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01571 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas to Paul Raymond Rivas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PAUL RAYMOND RIVAS
2028 Greenleaf
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 4th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER, Deceased, were issued on October 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00707, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: David Bonilla, Independent Administrator for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla
Independent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 4th day of October, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Independent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN DIANE DUTTON, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00059, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: KRISTINE SHELLENBARGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 4th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Robert A.Duran
Attorney for KRISTINE SHELENBARGER
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ECKOLS LYON SHEDDEN, A/K/A ECHOLS LYON SHEDDEN, JR., Deceased, were issued on August 25th, 2021 in Cause No. 2018CPR00788 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of l Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read
Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ECKOLS LYON SHEDDEN, A/K/A ECHOLS LYON SHEDDEN, JR.
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 6,000 cubic yards of concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District, Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 11, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 11, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 28, 2021. Bids shall be opened October 28, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to the email or mailed to District office.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Ysla Lateral at the vicinity of North Moon Road and Armstrong Drive in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 11, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 11, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 28, 2021. Bids shall be opened October 28, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District Office.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ELEANOR POE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01480
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELEANOR POE, Deceased, were granted on September 29, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01480 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANIELLE POE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY GENE ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued on September 29, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01487 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVANGELINA R. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BILLY GENE ANDERSON
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 5th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of VALENTIN HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 21, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00823 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LUIS HERNANDEZ
C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of Oct. 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: NAZARIO CABRALES ALVARADO
DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR01224
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NAZARIO CABRALES ALVARADO Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01224, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE ALFREDO CABRALES. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 1, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of NAZARIO CABRALES ALVARADO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES EDWARD SIMS, JR. Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01431 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENEE SUE SIMS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JAMES EDWARD SIMS, JR.
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 5th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF : ANN ELAINE RICHARDSON, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01543
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANN ELAINE RICHARDSON, Deceased, were granted on October 5, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01543 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAMES P. RICHARDSON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF : MARY PATRICIA KESSEL, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01535
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY PATRICIA KESSEL, Deceased, were granted on October 5, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01535 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PAMELA ANNE ASHWORTH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERTO CORTEZ JR., Father of NATHAN MARTINEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00196 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of NATHAN MARTINEZ. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUDITH PENA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of February, 2021, against JUDITH PENA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0761 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “in the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: GEORGINA ROMERO Date of Birth; 2/6/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of September, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/Deputy
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA CAROL RISNER, A/K/A PATRICIA C. RISNER, Deceased, were issued on September 23, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00503 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS RISNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Thomas Risner
4909 Sun Valley Dr.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated the 5th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney for THOMAS RISNER
State Bar No.: 24100115
1100 Montana Ave., Ste.208
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: 915-307-5193
Email: racheal@rachealadkins.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALEX LUPERCIO, JR., a/k/a ALEXANDER LUPERCIO, JR. a/k/a ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ALEX LUPERCIO, JR., a/k/a ALEXANDER LUPERCIO JR., a/k/a ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO, Deceased, were granted to STELLA GUTIERREZ on October 4, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00758. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF DORIS K. BURDICK, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DORIS K. BURDICK, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to BYRL H. BURDICK, III and BRUCE LEE BURDICK as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of DORIS K. BURDICK, deceased, on October 5th, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01505. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to BYRL H. BURDICK, III and BRUCE LEE BURDICK, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of DORIS K. BURDICK deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of the Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 209 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RITA SHANNON
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on September 30, 2021, Probate upon the estate of RITA SHANNON, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR01342, pending upon the probate docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: Oct. 4, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
IN THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH EZRO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00428
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00428, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste.B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 29th day of September 2021.
The Law Office of Albert Nabham PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD ESTATES UNIT FIVE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Emeralds, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Estates Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Attendance at the Pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for Emerald Estates Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Emeralds, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specification, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for SEVENTY-FIVE ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof, Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FIVE WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’) , c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Five Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The pre-bid conference is mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Five Water, Wastewater & Drainage improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates. LLC for seventy-five dollars $75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omission from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-006
Lubricant (Oil, Grease and Antifreeze) and Cleaners
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Lubricant (Oil, Grease and Antifreeze) and Cleaners.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 4, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
