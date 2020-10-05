__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 7,500 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Pan American Road and Southside Road, Montoya Lateral Branch “A” in the vicinity of Montoya Drive and Country Club Road, and Montoya Main Lateral in the vicinity of Redd Road and Montoya Drive in El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District including, but not limited to Riverside Canal, Montoya Lateral Branch “A”, Montoya Main Lateral or other facilities. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 22, 2020, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 22, 2020, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2020. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2020, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez. Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA FRAUSTO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th of October, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/31/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2086 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA VELASQUEZ AND DANIEL VALASQUEZ
VS
JOSE PREDRO FRAUSTO AND MARIA FRAUSTO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT, MARIA FRAUSTO, HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS CIVIL LAWSUIT FILED ON 5/31/2019, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR DECLARING THAT THE PLANTIFFS HOLD TITLE ABSOLUTE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY IN FEE SIMPLE AND QUIETING TITLE IN FAVOR OF PLAINTIFFS, AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ashley Nunez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Ste. 101
El Paso, TX 79925
On 07/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2361 on the docket of said court and styled:
JAIME PARRA AND OFELIA PARRA
VS.
MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION (TRESPASS TO TRY TITLE) REGARDING THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1605 DAKOTA AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS, BEING LOCATED ON LOTS 1,2 AND 3, AND PART OF THE EAST 15 FEET OF LOT 4, IN SAID BLOCK 69 OF SAID HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez,
Deputy
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, is requesting sealed proposals from qualified firms interested in supplying a Trailer Mounted Concrete Pump (Pump). The Pump must meet the specifications provided in the solicitation packet.
The Pump shall be delivered to El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 (EPCWID1), 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas. Solicitation packets will be available at the EPCWID1 office, 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas, during normal business hours starting September 28th 2020.
Proposals shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. The EPCWID1, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed proposals must be received at EPCWID1 office, 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas 79836 no later than 12:00 p.m. on October 13, 2020. Proposals will be publicly opened immediately following the deadline. EPCWID1 contact for this proposal is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager (915) 872-4000: prodriguez@epcwid1.org.
As a convenience, copies of the Bid Solicitation Package may be downloaded from the EPCWID1 web site at http://www.epcwid1.org. starting September 28, 2020.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-001
As-Needed Pest Control Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Pest Control Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. UPS/Fed Ex). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 15, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ GUTIERREZ, wee issued on September 22, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00971 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN GUTIERREZ CASTILLO, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of September, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
IN THE ESTATE OF LENNEA ANNE BRANNON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00757
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LENNEA ANNE BRANNON, Deceased, were issued on September 23, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00757, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MITCHELL LEE BRANNON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 23rd day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Almeda Ave
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE A. NORVILLE, a/k/a CHARLOTTE ROGERS-NORVILLE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHARLOTTE, A. NORVILLE, a/k/a CHARLOTTE ROGERS-NORVILLE, Deceased, were granted to DANA CHANDLER on September 22, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01095. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescri
bed by law to the Independent Executor in care of
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSUELO V. MARTINEZ A/K/A CONSUELO VILLALOBOS MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01233 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONSUELO V. MARTINEZ A/K/A CONSUELO VILLALOBOS MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
JAMES R. NEAL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01235 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES R. NEAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration. Last Known Address: 11525 Vista del Sol El Paso, Texas 79936. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Uribe
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
AMPARA G. FONSECA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01237 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of AMPARO G. FONSECA, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship And For Letters Of Dependent Administration, And Motion For The Court To Appoint An Attorney Ad Litem. Last Known Address: 8051 Algerita Ct., El Paso, Texas 79907.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO PENA JR., Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00880, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso Count, Texas, to GRACIELA G. PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 24 day of September, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA ALEMAN LUNA A/K/A ESPERANZA A.LUNA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ESPERANZA ALEMAN LUNA a/k/a ESPERANZA A.LUNA, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2020 under Docket No. 2019CPR00316, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUBEN LUNA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RUBEN LUNA, Independent Executor Estate of ESPERANZA ALEMAN LUNA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 25, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OTTIS ALLEN O’CONNOR A/K/A OTTIS O’CONNOR, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of OTTIS ALLEN O’CONNOR A/K/A OTTIS O’CONNOR, DECEASED, were issued on September 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00006, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to THIN TRAN O’CONNOR, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of OTTIS ALLEN O’CONNOR A/K/A OTTIS O’CONNOR, DECEASED. The resident address of the Independent Administratrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 21st day of September 2020.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 594-3896
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: ARTHUR WILLIAM WORD, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00800
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR WILLIAM WORD, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTHUR WILLIAM WORD, Deceased were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00800 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
VIRGINIA L. WORD a/k/a LORENE LANCE WORD
Independent Executrix, Estate of ARTHUR WILLIAM WORD, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of September, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646;
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR00809
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JEAN WILCOX PRICE, deceased: RICHARD CRAIG PRICE,III, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JEAN WILCOX PRICE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County,Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on September 10, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RICHARD CRAIG PRICE, III
Independent Executor of the Estate of JEAN WILCOX PRICE, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VINCENT GIOVANNI BARRIENTOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01247 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VINCENT GIOVANNI BARRIENTOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA C. PEDROZA a/k/a MARGARITA C. AVILA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01252 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA C. PEDROZA a/k/a MARGARITA C. AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01253 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VAN EDWARD SCOTT, a/k/a VAN E. SCOTT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01242 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VAN EDWARD SCOTT, a/k/a VAN E. SCOTT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALMA DOZAL RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Estate of: GUADALUPE VASQUEZ DOZAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Notice To Alma Dozal Rodriguez Of Application To Probate A Will As A Muniment Of Title More Than Four Years After the Decedent’s Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PHYLLIS LORAYNE GARDNER, Deceased were issued on September 29, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01191 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KIMBERLY L. FORSYTH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
KIMBERLY L. FORSYTH
6217 Loma de Cristo
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 29th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LILLA B. LIDE, Deceased were issued on August 31, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01042 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY S. LIDE III. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO VIDAL, Deceased were issued on August 24, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00950 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VALERIE C. VIDAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA JEAN ORTIZ, Deceased were issued on September 29, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01194 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROGER M. ORTIZ All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROGER M. ORTIZ
1119 Eagle Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 29th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES WARE, Deceased were issued on August 31, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01043 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAULETTE WARE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Paulette Ware
9328 W. H. Burges
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 26th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT PAUL MAY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT PAUL MAY, Deceased, were granted to SUSAN GAYLE SCHWARTZ MAY on September 29, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01204. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, co Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERT PAUL MAY,
Deceased
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE ELIZABETH DE KOATZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2020-CPR01137
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GEORGIA ELIZABETH DE KOATZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGIA ELIZABETH DE KOATZ, Deceased were issued on September 24,2020, in Cause Number
2020-CPR01137, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: TOMI L. RYSTAD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
TOMI L. RYSTAD
Independent Executrix, Estate of GEORGIA ELIZABETH A. DE KOATZ, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 24th day of September, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FEDERICO NUNEZ AKA FRED T. NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued to MONIKA NUNEZ on January 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01628, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
MONIKA NUNEZ
Independent Administratrix
10863 Loma de Alma Drive
El Paso, Texas 79934-3787
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 29th of September, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELISA MARTINEZ, also known as ELISA ECHAVARRIA MARTINEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ELISA MARTINEZ also known as ELISA ECHAVARRIA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA M. SANCHEZ on September 30, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01173. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ELISA MARTINEZ also known as ELISA ECHAVARRIA MARTINEZ,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM LEVERETT ROUSH, Deceased, were issued on September 24th,2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00511 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA ROUSH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ANA ROUSH
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate
615 E. Schuster,Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of September, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO ARMENDAREZ MARTINEZ, were issued on September 15, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00984 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERTO MARTINEZ, JR. whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law,7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN FRANK, were issued on September 17,2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00599 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso county, Texas to LISA F. BRENDTKE aka LISA K. BRENDTKE whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00995, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA REGALADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 24 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NANCY GIBBONEY, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01175
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY GIBBONEY, Deceased, were granted on September 28, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01175 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: C. EDDIE LEE AKA CLARENCE EDWARD LEE
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount,Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALMA RAMONA ENRIQUEZ, Deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01076; REYNALDO ENRIQUEZ serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ALMA RAMONA ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 17, 2020 by the Honorable Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Reynaldo Enriquez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 29th day of September, 2020.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ANTONIO MORENO GUERRERO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00729
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MORENO GUERRERO, Deceased, were issued on the September 29, 2020, in the above styled cause to ANA MARIA GUERRERO, Independent Executor. The address of record for Marisol Sandoval, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 29th day of September, 2020.
/s/ ANA MARIA GUERRERO
Independent Executor
IN THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO QUINONES DE DERAS, A/K/A CONSUELO Q. DERAS DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00652
IN THE PROBAT COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO QUINONES DE DERAS A/K/A CONSUELO Q. DERAS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CONSUELO QUINONES DE DERAS A/K/A CONSUELO Q. DERAS Cause Number 2020-CPR00652 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 27th day of August, 2020, to ALBERTO R. TREVIZO JR. whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 30th day of September 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006 Attorneys for ALBERTO R. TREVIZO JR.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying prefabricated and preformed rebar reinforcement mats for use in concrete lining of canals and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Pan American Road and Southside Road, Montoya Lateral Branch “A” in the vicinity of Montoya Drive and Country Club Road, and Montoya Main Lateral in the vicinity of Redd Road and Montoya Drive in El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District including, but not limited to Riverside Canal, Montoya Lateral Branch “A”, Montoya Main Lateral, or other facilities. Solicitation packages will be available beginning October 5, 2020, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on October 5, 2020, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 20, 2020. Bids shall be opened October 20, 2020, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Peter Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF DEANNA DEBRUHL MOUNSEY DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00068
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEANNA DEBRUHL MOUNSEY, deceased, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00068, Pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County Texas, to ROBERT MOUNSEY, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ROBERT MOUNSEY is 1604 Vista Real Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 30th of September 2020.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Administrator
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 881-9300
Mobile: (915) 474-8402
Fax: (915) 317-1708
Email:brenda@brendalyonlaw.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBERTO PALACIOS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00226
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALBERTO PALACIOS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of ALBERTO PALACIOS, Cause Number 2020-CPR00226, said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of September, 2020 to Stephanie Townsend-Allala, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: September 25, 2020
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
State Bar License No.: 24078797
Attorneys for Temporary Administrator
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF INEZ HEPP A/K/A INEZ G. HEPP DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00029
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF INEZ HEPP A/K/A INEZ G. HEPP
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of INEZ HEPP A/K/A INEZ G. HEPP, Cause Number 2020-CPR00029, said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of September, 2020 to ANITA GAGE A/K/A ANITA HEPP GAGE, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: September 25, 2020
/s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
State Bar License No.: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor.
ANITA GAGE A/K/A ANITA HEPP GAGE
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN GLENN BLANKINSHIP JR., A/K/A JOHN G. BLANKINSHIP JR., A/K/A JOHN BLANKINSHIP JR. Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00851
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number 2020CPR00851
On the 21st day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN GLENN BLANKINSHIP, Deceased, were issued to KATHRYN ADELE HARPER, Independent executrix by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR00851 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney Kathryn Adele Harper, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number: 18798000
/s/ Sam Snoddy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE, INC dba RIO MESA I SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby give notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA II, Edward R. Williams, Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States. Cash in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household items, furniture, antique furniture, tools and shop supplies, computer, typewriter, other electronics, piano, desk, chairs, GF Clock, household appliances, portable AC, mattresses, Christmas decorations, lawn care items, paint, books, baby furniture, toys, linens, pillows, blankets, boxes, tubs, bags, marble, clothes, and misc.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 10 a.m. October 20, 2020 @ 1163 Larry Mahan, El Paso, TX 79925. J12 BROWN, TERRELL, E14 CAMPBELL, KEVIN, CC9 GARCIA, JOSE, G22 JIMENEZ, JAVIER, G29 RICE, CHARLOTTE, G18 TADLOCK, KERRICK, J1 RIO MESA II CC13 RIO MESA II D23 RIO MESA II.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JOSE MANRIQUEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO’S said Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl Araujo Ambriz
On this the 8th day of September, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2782 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO, and JOSE MANRIQUEZ, And in The Interest of: Bianca Renee Manriquez A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: FIRST AMENDED PETITION FOR DIVORCE. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: BIANCA RENEE MANRIQUEZ Date of Birth: 03/31/2020
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of September, 2020.
Xochitl Araujo
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Betty Lovatos
Deputy
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage/Late Hours/Food and Beverage Certificate permit by Soule Corporation dba The Tap Bar & Restaurant, to be located at 408 E. San Antonio Ave. El Paso, El Paso, TX. Officers of said corporation are Charlene M. Soule-Enriquez, President, Secretary
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 9/30/2020 provided below YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2005 CHEVROLET UPLANDER950SKZ8 1GNDV13L75D265116 #381.50
2014 NISSAN SENTRA7HZP777 3N1AB7AP3EL688625 #384.85
2009 NISSAN CUBE902977F JN8AZ28R99T123028 $1,575.60
1992 HONDA ACCORD855146B 1HGCB9875NA008613 $319.90
1986MAZDA RX-7KVW1823 JM1FC3318G0147149 $233.30
2006 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 1J4HR58N56C278383 $817.85
2005 KIA SEDONA 5SSY162 KNDUP132056735114 $839.50
2006 NISSAN SENTRA102019B 3N1CB51DX6L483923 $1,099.30
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTEUNIT FIVE
WATER,WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,
110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Estate Unit Five Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit Five Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidder should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof, Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT EST NO. 2 RISER PIPE REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District EST No. 2 Riser Pipe Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District EST No. 2 Riser Pipe Rehabilitation to be opened at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarifications prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF: GUADALUPE VASQUEZ DOZAL, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00435
NOTICE TO ALMA DOZAL RODRIGUEZ OF APPLICATION TO PROBATE A WILL AS A MUNIMENT OF TITLE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH
You are notified of the filing in this Decedent’s estate of an application to probate a will as a muniment of title more than four years after the Decedent died.
You must understand the following
1. The testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the will is not admitted to probate.
2. The person offering the testator’s will for probate is not in default for failing to present the will for probate during the four-year period immediately following the testator’s death.
Therefore, the Court will not grant the application in this case unless the applicant offers sufficient evidence to prove that she was not in default for failing to probate the will within four years of Decedents death.
As an heir of the Decedent, your rights to inherit property may be affected by the Probate of a Will More Than Four Years After Decedent’s Death.
If you want to object to the Probate Of The Will More Than Four Years After The Decedent’s Death, you need to file a written objection with the Clerk of El Paso County, Texas.
The Clerk’s citation, which is attached to this notice, indicates the date by which you should file a written objection. Note that the citation does not indicate a specific hearing date.
If you sign an affidavit waiving citation, you are indicating to the court that you do not object to the probate of the will that has been filed by the applicant more than four years after the Decedent died.
You should consult an attorney if you have any questions about your rights in this probate matter.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: SIMON RAY DE BILLIE, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MICHELLE REZA DE BILLIE’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Omar Maynez on this the 10th day of August, 2020 in this case, numbered 2016DCM5389 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of MICHELLE REZA DE BILLIE AND SIMON RAY DE BILLIE AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.D., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AMRI MICHELLE DE BILLIE Date of Birth: February 23, 2010
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority o consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of September, 2020.
Omar Maynez
Attonrey at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JOSE MANRIQUEZ, Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s FIRST AMENDED PETITON FOR DIVORCE at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO’S said Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl Araujo Ambriz
On this the 8th day of September, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCM2782 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of: ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO, AND JOSE MANRIQUEZ, And in the Interest of: BIANCA RENEE MANRIQUEZ. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition For Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: BIANCA RENEE MANRIQUEZ Date of Birth; 03/31/2020
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the childs (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of September, 2020.
Xochitl Araujo
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paos County, Texas
By: Betty Lovatos
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN M. HALEY A/K/A HALEN MARIA HALEY DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00505
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HELEN M. HALEY A/K/A HELEN MARIA HALEY
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of HELEN M. HALEY A/K/A HELEN MARIA HALEY, Cause Number 2020-CPR00505, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 29th day of July, 2020 to MARGARET LOUISE LIGNER A/K/A MARGARET H. LIGNER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: August 10, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor, MARGARET LOUISE LIGNER, A/K/A MARGARET H. LIGNER
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESILDA MARIA CLARK A/K/A ESILDA NIETO CLARK A/K/A ESILDA N. CLARK A/K/A ESILDA M. CLARK DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020-CPR00203
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ESILDA MARIA CLARK A/K/A ESILDA NIETO CLARK A/K/A ESILDA N. CLARK A/K/A ISELDA M. CLARK
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ESILDA MARIA CLARK A/K/A ESILDA NIETO CLARK A/K/A ESILDA N. CLARK A/K/A ESILDA M. CLARK, Cause Number 2020-CPR00203 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of April 2020 to ESTER JUANTA CLARK A/K/A ESTER J. CLARK, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 537672 – Fax
Date: July 21, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Raveena, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky Subdivision Phase I.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• And we are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 123.78± Acres of land in a portion of Section 43, Block 78, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, and a portion of Leigh Clark Survey No. 297, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation (All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications)
1.Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 2. Publication number: 015-212. 3. Filing date: September 27, 2020. Issue Frequency: Weekly. 5. No. of issues published annually: 52. 6. Annual Subscription Price: $65/$80 mail. 7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication (Not printer) (Street, city, county, state, and Zip+4: 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Contact person: Secret Wherrett. Telephone (Include area code): (915) 534-4422. 8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher (Not printer): 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. 9. Full names and complete mailing addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor. Publisher: Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Editor: Robert Gray, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Managing editor: Position vacant. 10. Owner: Investor Publications, Inc., 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Stockholders holding more than 1 percent of outstanding stock: Thomas Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716; Ellie Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Debra Fraire, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Henry Ellis, 6213 Turnberry DR, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Joseph Pepe, 17030 Winged Thistle CT, Davidson, NC 28036. 11. Known Bond-holders, Mortgages and Other Security Holders owning or Holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: None. 12. Tax Status: Has not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. 13. Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 14. Issue date for circulation data below: September 27, 2020. 15. Extent and nature of circulation: Weekly. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. (The second figure is the number copies of single issue published nearest to the filing date.) a. Total Number of copies (net press run): 8,150, 8,150, b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail): (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): (1) 165, 152 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 93, 89. (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 4,501, 4,546. (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. c. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)) 4,759, 4,787. d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (2). Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. (4). Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means): 3,200, 3,200. e. Total free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4) 3,200, 3,200.
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c. and 15e.) 7,959, 7,987. g. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)) 191, 163. h. Total (sum of 15f and g) 8,150, 8,150. i. Percent Paid (15c. divided by 15f. times 100): 59.79%. 59.93%.16. Electronic Copy Circulation. a. Paid Electronic Copies. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. Second figure is number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date. 1,400, 1,441. b. Total Paid Print copies (Line 15c) + paid electronic copies (Line 16a) 6,159, 6,228. c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a) 9,359, 9,428. d. Percent Paid (both print and electronic copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100) 65.80, 66.05%.
17. Publication of statement of ownership. If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the October 4, 2020 issue of this publication. 17. Signature and title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: (signed) Secret Wherrett, Publisher, September 29, 2020.
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Information taken in its entirety from PS Form 3526, July 2014.)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSA OLIVIA REYES LUCERO, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00683, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 el Paso County, Texas, to: JERRY REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 24th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
No. 2020-CPR00939
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EDUARDO SALVADOR, deceased: ALFONSO MAXIMO SALVADOR having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of EDUARDO SALVADOR, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Jude of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on August 31, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ALFONSO MAXIMO SALVADOR
Independent Executor of the Estate of EDUARDO SALVADOR, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTURO RANGEL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00080
IN THE PROBATE COURTS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARTURO RANGEL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ARTURO RANGEL, Cause Number 2020-CPR00080 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of March, 2020, to ALONZO RANGEL, whose mailing address for this matter is:
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
Date: August 19, 2020
By: Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
State Bar No. 24071256
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: NADINE C. CAPPUS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition For PostDivorce Division Of Property, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 17th day of July, 2020 against NADINE C. CAPPUS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2012DCM05383 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter Of The Marriage of JUAN NORIEGA AND NADINE C. CAPPUS A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Postdivorce division of property. The Court has authority in this sit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of September, 2020.
Marc Rosales
Attorey at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
