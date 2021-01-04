THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF AURORA C. MACIAS, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 18th of January, 2021 before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan C. Smith
14160 N. Dallas Parkway
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 12/30/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4962 on the docket of said court and styled:
BOKF, N.A.,
VS
JOSE MACIAS, GUADALUPE MACIAS, JR., MARIA AURORA MACIAS, JESUS MACIAS, JAIME MACIAS, CANDIE M. SILVA, CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA, MARY ANN NEGRETE, AND MARY HELEN AGUIRRE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: THIS PROCEEDING IS AN IN REM ACTION SEEKING COURT APPROVAL TO FORECLOSE ON THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10097 OAKWOOD DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79924, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 7, TERRACE HILLS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition, Order Granting Substituted Services, on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Corina Ramirez
Deputy
