REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m.
on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, a Deceased Son and His Heirs, if any, and JUDITH ANN BAKER, a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, and the Missing and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of INEZ D. TAYLOR, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on the 8th day of February, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Sam S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa #1000
El Paso, TX 79912
On the 9th day of November, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3609 on the docket of said court and styled:
HILTRUD WOODWORTH, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF RITA KOCK TAYLOR
VS
CAROLE HAMBLETON, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, A DECEASED SON AND HIS HEIRS, IF ANY, AND JUDITH ANN BAKER, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, THE MISSING AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF INEZ D. TAYLOR, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, JUDITH ANN BAKER
The Plaintiff’s suit claims an ownership interest in real estate municipally numbered 8917 Leo Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. According to the will probated in the Estate of Inez D. Taylor, Deceased, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2000-P00805 the owners of such property were: Carole Hambleton, Bobby Lee Taylor and Judith Ann Baker, all of whom are deceased, leaving at least three children. Plaintiff has attempted to locate the heirs, but has been unable to do so and has obtained Court authority to cite the heirs by publication. The suit seeks to sell the real estate and to divide the proceeds among the heirs as determined by the court. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables, Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ZACHARY MORALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JEANETTE CHAVARRIA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
___________________________________________________
TEXAS FORECLOSURES AND PUBLIC NOTICES
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL UNIT 1A and UNIT 1B will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021. The work generally consists of construction of utility and street improvements and associated incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder. hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com
Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be held at 1:00 PM (MST) on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the Notice to Proceed for March 15, 2021. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as part of the bid.
Kimley-Horn and Assoicates Inc.
By: /s/ Hugo Morales, P.E
Vice-President
Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
Project Engineer of Record
CRITICAL Dates:
First Publication - 1/25/2021
Pre-Bid Meeting - 2/2/2021
Big Opening - 2/12/2021
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as ‘general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. 503 Andrea W. Ifill; 313 Ana Gloria Rangel; 602 Martin Hernandez/Martin Hernandez Cruz/Martin Hdez. Metro Self Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. 313 Corina Rocha; 817 Esther Rivera/Maria Esther Rivera/Maria Higuera Rivera. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. Unit 271 Angela Noaker Kirkpatrick/Angela Patricia Noaker/Angela Noaker; Angela P. Noaker. Unit 456 Michael Daniel Ramirez/Michael Ramirez.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RONALD D. HAUSE, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01424
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RONALD D. HAUSE, Deceased, were granted on January 21, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01424 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EMMA HAUSE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MAGDALENA REYNAUD, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01354
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAGADALENA REYNAUD, Deceased, were granted on January 21, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01354 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County Texas to: GILBERT REYNAUD Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL GARCIA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00051 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ANGEL GARCIA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN WALTER EVERETT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2013-CPR03537 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JOHN WALTER EVERETT, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMANDA LYNN HOFFMEISTER a/k/a AMANDA ELDER, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01452 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of AMANDA LYNN HOFFMEISTER a/k/a AS AMANDA ELDER, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRACIANO REYES, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01228 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GRACIANO REYES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00097 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00052 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of EDUARDO CASTANEDA GRADO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administrator and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naveli Villegas
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YOLANDA RIVERA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00061 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of YOLANDA RIVERA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA HERNANDEZ A/K/A LEOPOLDO HERRERA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00070 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JOSE LEOPOLDO HERREA HERNANDEZ A/K/A JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of IVAN JOE BELL, Deceased, were issued on January 21st, 2021 in Cause No. 2020CPR01166 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: OLGA BELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
OLGA BELL
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of January, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EMMA SANDOVAL, DECEASED, IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR00434
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR00434, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIO SANDOVAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to ANTONIO SANDOVAL within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANTONIO SANDOVAL Representative
Estate of EMMA SANDOVAL
10653 Kinross Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 21st day of January, 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for ANTONIO SANDOVAL
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of VALERIA KIMBLE, deceased; Cause No.
2020-CPR01376.
EMILIO EDUARDO KIMBLE serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of VALERIA KIMBLE, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 20, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Emilio Eduardo Kimble within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr.., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 26th day of January, 2021.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF MARTHA B. AMADOR, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01296
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA B. AMADOR, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, under Cause No.
2020-CPR01296, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ERIKA AMADOR-BARRAZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
ERIKA AMADOR-BARRAZA
Estate of MARTHA B. AMADOR, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 25, 2021
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paos, TX 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open February 9th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude February 16th 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants B78 JULIETA FROST C52 & A32 AARON TAVIZON 217 NANCY MARQUEZ 240 MARIA PEREZ 711 CLARA PADILLA 713 JOSEFINE SERRANO 709 VIVIAN PAYAN 819 FELIX ORTEGA 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 1036 JENNY LOYA 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA 514 ALEX LOPEZ 508 RAFAEL ROMAN 867 JAVIER NAVARRO
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF DIONICIO HERNANDEZ a/k/a DIONICIO M. HERNANDEZ, deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01059
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for DIONICIO HERNANDEZ A/K/A DIONICIO M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on 6th day of January 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01059, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA INEZ HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
PATRICIA INEZ HERNANDEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of DIONICIO HERNANDEZ a/k/a DIONICIO M. HERNANDEZ
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 11th day of January, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 ( Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAE B. CRAWFORD, Deceased were issued on January 27,2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01690 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DONALD BRUCE CRAWFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DONALD BRUCE CRAWFORD
10444 Allway
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FLORINDA C. MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on January 26, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01741 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ORALIA ARLENE UNGER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ORALIA ARLENE UNGER
4309 North Stanton
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BLAINE WILLIAM NELSON, Deceased were issued on January 26, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01743 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NANCY JO NEPTUNE NELSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
NANCY JO NEPTUNE NELSON
1700 Lazy Lane
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BENJAMIN S. DiMAGGIO, DECEASED
Notice is given that on January 26, 2021, letters testamentary were granted to MARGRET TERESA SHANNON, as independent executor of the estate of BENJAMIN S. DiMAGGIO, deceased, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2020-CPR01626. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Jonae Chavez with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
/s/ MARGRET TERESA SHANNON, independent executor of the estate of BENJAMIN S. DIMAGGIO, deceased
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALMA NIDIA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01426 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: GONZALO GUTIERREZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of January by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of WILLIAM TRENT, Deceased, in Cause number 2020-CPR01673 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 23rd day of December 2020, to Alexander V. Neill, Temporary Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of January, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT ARTHUR PELL, SR DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020CPR01399
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT ARTHUR PELL SR. Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01399, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN ACEVES PELL. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 27, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ae.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 3510-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERT ARTHUR PELL SR.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/or Administration for the Estate of CARMEN R. ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on December 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01755 pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA ANN MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney for GLORIA ANN MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 24043975
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-0890
Facsimile: (915) 532-0809
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHRISTIAN D. HEINEMANN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHRISTIAN D. HEINEMANN, Deceased, were granted to MARY KATHLEEEN HEINEMANN on January 26, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01492. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero, El Paso TX 79925 on February 16th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenant.
LAURA GUTIERREZ household items, full 10 x 20 unit
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute, a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 01/27/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2000 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA083SAT9 3VWSA29M6YM017902 $341.55
2020 HYUNDAI IONIQG132908X KMHC65LC2LU220991 $319.90
2004 STOUGHTON TRAILER 1DW1A53254B701505 $1,065.78
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $687.95 (313287)
2013 CHEVROLET MALIBU 1G11E5SA2DF224875 $514.75
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HELEN DIANE DUTTON, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00059 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of HELEN DIANE DUTTON, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration and Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Third-Party Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE LUIS CASTRO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00071 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JOSE LUIS CASTRO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO URIBE JR., Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00079 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ANTONIO URIBE JR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS ROBERTO MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00057 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANGEL SOTELO
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday nest after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00157 on the docket of said court and styled CARMEN SOTELO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL RUIZ HERNANDEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday nest after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00155 on the docket of said court and styled ALEJANDRO MIGUEL ARCE, An Alleged Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Guardianship of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY F. BEAVER A/K/A LUCY FLORA BEAVER, Deceased were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause no. 2020-CPR01255 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID F. BEAVER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr, El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Survey No. 324, Being Block 2, Lot 1 of Lagos Del Este Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 14.3747 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________________
