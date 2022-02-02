THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of June, 2021, against ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3662 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA Date of Birth:05/10/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of April 2021, against MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2369 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AMAYA HIGUERA Date of Birth: 06/30/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 1st day of April 2021, against MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1829 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JOCELYN ALEJANDRA OLIVAS Date of Birth: 04/06/2004 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 5th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 3:00 P.M. (MST), THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 for Solicitation Number RFQ27-22 On-Call Real Estate Brokerage Services. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections. Provide six (6) sets of Statement of Qualifications and two electronic media (USB / CD) of the proposal. Respondents must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the solicitation. The solicitation will be presented for approval to the Public Service Board (PSB) at a regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Cherrington Street, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of a portion of Lot 5, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.15 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday February 7th, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: LORENZO MARTINEZ Date of Birth: December 19, 2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that TERESA ACOSTA was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of EMILIO ACOSTA, Deceased, on December 1, 2021 in cause No.
2021-CPR01595 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of EMILIO ACOSTA, Deceased
c/o: TERESA ACOSTA
6920 Echo Cliffs
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of January, 2022.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that SYLVIA GALLARDO was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of NATALIA QUINONES, Deceased, on December 27, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02036 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of NATALIA QUINONES, Deceased
c/o: Sylvia Gallardo
12825 Destiny
El Paso, TX 79938
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of January, 2022.
By:/s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN R. NELSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN R. NELSON, Deceased, were granted to BARBARA BALDWIN on December 20, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02001. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CARMEN MIRANDA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 81-P30263
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate Of CARMEN MIRANDA Deceased, were issued on January 19, 2022, in Cause No. 81-P30263, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: RALPH MIRANDA. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Ralph Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 20, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ralph Miranda
Ralph Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199600
Attorney for the Estate of CARMEN MIRANDA
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY G. TAYLOR a/k/a LUCY G. GARCIA, a/k/a LUCY TAYLOR a/k/a LUZ TAYLOR, Deceased were issued on January 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02090 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to TOMMY TAYLOR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of January, 2022.
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO REYES, Deceased were issued on January 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02107 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE FRANCISCO REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of January, 2022.
_______________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued to CAMELIA A. CASTILLO RIVAS, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate of ALEJANDRO ONTIVEROS-CHAVEZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR01014, in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CAMELIA A. CASTILLO RIVAS, Independent Administratrix
Estate of ALEJANDRO ONTIVEROS-CHAVEZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: CAMELIA A. CASTILLO RIVAS, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of ALEJANDRO ONTIVEROS-CHAVEZ, Deceased
_______________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 36’ – 2” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 816 Tays Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 13.242” N, 106̊ 28’ 31.931” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS V. MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00076 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS V. MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CATALINA ZUNIGA DE REYES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00081 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CATALINA ZUNIGA DE REYES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS PALLARES JASSO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00090 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS PALLARES JASSO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES GREG MARTINEZ A/K/A JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00086 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ Also Known As JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ,, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code §308.051, notice is hereby given that original Letters for Dependent Administration for the Estate of JESUS RAFAEL CAMPOS, Deceased, were issued by order entitled Judgment Declaring Heirship and Order Granting Dependent Administration and Authorizing Letters of Administration, signed by The Honorable Eduardo Gamboa, Presiding Judge of Probate Court #2, El Paso County, Texas, on June 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01373, to RICARDO CAMPOS, Dependent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Steve R. Campos
Steve Campos, P.C.
901 S. Mopac Expwy
Building 1, Suite 300
Austin, Texas 78746
(512) 505-0888
Dated the 18th day of January, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Steve Campos PC
901 S. Mopac Expwy
Building 1, Suite 300
Austin, Texas 78746
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
By: /s/ Steve R. Campos
Steve R. Campos
State Bar No. 03730650
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES MARK LUND, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00080 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES MARK LUND, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MANUEL ALVAREZ A/K/A JESUS M. ALVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MANUEL ALVAREZ A/K/A JESUS M. ALVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIA CARMEN RUIZ, A/K/A CARMEN RUIZ, A/K/A MARIA RUIZ, Deceased, were issued on January 18th, 2022 in Cause No. 1 pending in the Probate Court No. 2021CPR01887 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ARIANIZA PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ARIANIZA PEREZ, Permanent Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA CARMEN RUIZ, A/K/A CARMEN RUIZ, A/K/A MARIA RUIZ
C/O : James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of January, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of SANTOS BETANCIS. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of SANTO BETANCIS under Cause No. 2021-CPR00922 was filed on May 20, 2021 in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso, County, Texas. The letters were issued September 8, 2021. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is SANTOS BETANCIS JR. whose address is 4020 Hastings, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79903. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of SANTOS BETANCIS”.
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO RAMIREZ DECEASED
NUMBER:2021-CPR01296
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Application to Probate Will for the Estate of FRANCISCO RAMIREZ was granted on November 10, 2021 in Docket Number 2021CPR01296, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to FRANCISCO RAMIREZ, JR. heir to the Estate. The address of record for FRANCISCO RAMIREZ JR. is through his Texas agent
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 16, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for FRANCISCO RAMIREZ JR.
Personal Representative of the Estate of MARIA RAMIREZ
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate MERCEDES RAMIREZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on December 9, 2021, to Project Amistad, in Docket No. 2021-CGD00155, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian
_______________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN BOXLEY RUIZ AKA MARY KATHRYN RUIZ DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01961
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN BOXLEY RUIZ AKA MARY KATHRYN RUIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of KATHRYN BOXLEY RUIZ AKA MARY KATHRYN RUIZ Cause Number 2021-CPR01961 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of December 2021, to RUTH NINON RUIZ ADAMS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Office of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 25th day of January 2022.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for RUTH NINON RUIZ ADAMS
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: MANUEL REZA DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL REZA, Deceased were issued on June 29, 2021, in Cause No.: 2020CPR01232, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DE LA LUZ REZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of HELEN SWEENEY, Deceased were issued on January 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01657 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DOUGLAS J. SWEENEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of January, 2022.
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and motion, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.”
TO: TRACY J. NIXON, who may be served with process at 11101 Ebb Tide Dr., El Paso, TX 79936 or wherever he or she may be found Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Movant’s Motion for Enforcement of Child Support Order at or before ten o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. The Movant, NATASHA ANGUIANO’S, said Motion was filed in said court on this the 22nd day of April, 2021 by Attorney at Law Elena Grasheim 705 Texas Avenue El Paso, TX 79901 in this case numbered 2008AG554 on the docket of said court, and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF T.D.N. AND T.J.N. CHILDREN
The nature of Movant’s demand is fully show by a true and correct copy of the Movant’s Motion for Enforcement of Child Support Order accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of October, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest: Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: TRACY J. NIXON 2013 PIER LN EL PASO, TX 79936 or wherever he/she may be found
Greetings: WHEREAS, NATASHA ANGUIANO has filed an Order to Appear in the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, on this the 6th day of January, 2022 in a suit numbered 2008AG554 on the docket of said Court, wherein NATASHA ANGUIANO is the Movant and TRACY J. NIXON is the respondent alleging as follows:
ALL AS MORE FULLY SET OUT IN COPY OF ORDER ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
And whereas the Honorable Judge Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court had made upon said petition the order and fiat as follows:
ALL AS MORE FULLY SET OUT IN COPY OF ORDER ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
This is therefore to notify you to be and appear in 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, 02/07/2022 at 2:30 PM then and there to show cause, if any you have, why relief should not be granted as prayed for in Movant’s said motion. Given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, and issued this on this 20th day of January, 2022.
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave. RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest: Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of COLETTA LAVERN DE ARMAN a/k/a COLETTA L. DE ARMAN a/k/a COLETTA W. DEARMAN, Deceased were issued on December 15, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01967 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to EDNA RUTH DE LUNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903,
on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-5472
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH S. YOUNG, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00963, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RHONDA L. JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.:06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA MORAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00118 on the docket of said court and styled In Re: The Estate of CELIA MORAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00120 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of CAYETANO FLORES ARREDONDO, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO DE FLORES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00127 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO DE FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ELOISA SAUCEDO A/K/A ELOISA SAUCEDO DE FLORES, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESSE JAMES RAMIREZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020CPR01070 on the docket of said court and styled MARY BRITT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SONIA SCHULTZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2009-G00036 on the docket of said court and styled ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JIMMY FONTENOT, Father of JOHN DAVID SCHEXNIDER
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00249 on the docket of said court and styled JOHN DAVID SCHEXNIDER An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DUANESBURG LIFT STATION
REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (“Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The Pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will b submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bind bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions form the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA M. CAZARES
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EMMA M. CAZARES, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2022, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01892 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID CAZARES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DAVID CAZARES Independent Administrator
Estate of EMMA M. CAZARES, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 19, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
_______________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG,
the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles,
that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility,
managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF,
11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days
from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights,
title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily.
Balance as of 1/22/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
VIN,
YEAR
MAKE
MODEL
LICENSE
BAL
JT8JS47E3P0028097, 1993 Lexus, GS 300, EBO149 CO ,$3415.85
NO VIN Car Hauler ,$3575.60
1G6DP567950101322 2005 Cadillac, CTS, 89110H3 TX ,$3120.95
JHMCP26388C027641 2008 Honda, Accord, 419032C TX ,$3012.70
1FTRW07L91KD77518 2001 Ford, F-150, N/A IL ,$3191.15
JTLKT324X50199863 2005 Scion, xB, 5KGC851 CA ,$3931.35
1N4AL11D15C353443 2005 Nissan, Altima, N/A MI ,$3108.65
915650994850 Trailer, White, N/A ,$3423.60
WAUAFAFH5BN002688 2011 Audi, A5, 8CHZ393 CA ,$3087.02
N/A Homemade Trailer, , N/A ,$3957.10
1FMYU02135KE21554 2005 Ford, Escape, EME7558 ,$3221.02
1GNDS13SX22391722 2002 Chevrolet, Trailblazer, 8HEU680 CA ,$3315.80
1GCEK14T3YE101266 2000 Chevrolet, Silverado 1500, 2T47123 WY ,$3156.05
KNAFU4A21A5820630 2010 Kia, Forte, BTD8498 AZ ,$3004.50
3HGCG16752G000756 2002 Honda, Accord, PZJ4358 ,$3827.95
XVA15378107475 Boat, $3463.25
1FMPU18LXWLA50320 1998 Ford, Expedition, EMD8316 MX ,$3831.30
7GZ37TCG3JN900921 2018 GMC, Savana, NO PLATES ,$3538.74
KMHCM36C08U092540 2008 Hyundai, Accent, ,$3614.80
5GAER13738J159709 2008 Buick, Enclave, CU9E3U MO ,$3922.00
1C4NJDBB3CD598607 2012 Jeep, Compass, A40SBY9 MX ,$3549.85
4DFBT1011MN145032 Trailer, , ,$3493.15
JTEEP21A350121855 2005 Toyota, Highlander, AGOZ40 CO ,$3073.55
TEX 201712T Windgate, Mobile Home, N/A ,$3740.86
JHLPD1840WC081939 1998 Honda, CR-V, PXNM583 NM ,$3355.00
2T1KR32EX3C081317 2003 Toyota, Matrix, 54429FP ,$3355.00
1D4HB58N34F169249 2004 Dodge, Durango, BJCN5N CO ,$3246.75
5N1BV28U84N303318 2004 Nissan, Quest, CSK469 CO ,$3225.10
1B7HC16Y2TJ160781 1996 Dodge, Ram 1500, 149SLA NM ,$3203.45
3FA6P0HD7KR111585 2019 Ford, Fusion, RTD358 SC ,$3181.80
JNKCV51F05M312946 2005 Infiniti, G25x, N/A ,$3986.95
JM1BL1VG7C1502974 2012 Mazda, Mazda3, N/A ,$3965.30
2GCEC19C971725255 2007 Chevrolet, Silverado 1500, C71G3AG TX ,$3943.65
1J8HG48N46C267373 2006 Jeep, Commander, N/A ,$3900.35
JM1TA221911706617 2001 Mazda, Millenia, N/A ,$3900.35
KL1TDSDE1BB141355 2011 Chevrolet, Aveo, 25718JS ,$3835.40
4T1BE46K08U243253 2008 Toyota, Camry, OLK478 CO ,$3813.75
1HGCG2259WA002931 1998 Honda, Accord, ZA9S3J MO ,$3813.75
4JGAB72E31A253711 2001 Mercedes-Benz, ML430, 16524H4 TX ,$3792.10
1N4AL3AP3DN585826 2013 Nissan, Altima, PYY858 NM ,$3705.50
1C3CDFBA6DD117787 2013 Dodge, Dart, 28075X2 TX ,$3597.25
2B4FP25B0YR546095 2000 Dodge, Caravan, 86799T6 TX ,$3597.25
1FMZU24E2XUB99628 1999 Ford, Explorer, 983SAU9 MX ,$3532.30
1LNHL9DR2BG609779 2011 Lincoln, MKS, MGK1798 ,$3839.50
3GCPCSE06DG111664 2013 Chevrolet, Silverado 1500, ,$3424.05
1N4AL21E09N489488 2009 Nissan, Altima, LDF3456 TX ,$3337.45
55SWF6GB4FU018349 2015 Mercedes-Benz, C400, S0559456 GA ,$3817.85
5TFDY5F18KX830260 2019 Toyota, Tundra, N/A ,$3774.55
1HGCG5650XA059404 1999 Honda, Accord, 1M4640 SD ,$3709.60
2794428 E-Z-GO, TXT, ,$3666.30
_______________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 2:30 P.M., (MST), February 16, 2022, Bid Number 31-22 Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor & 16-inch Water Main Improvements in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Northeast Dyer Sanitary Sewer Interceptor & 16-inch Water Main Improvements project consists of asanitarysewerinterceptorand16-inchpotablewater mainthatrunsalongDyerStreet(US54)andextendsfromMesquiteFlortoRailroadDrive.Theprojectrunsforapproximately6200feetalongDyerStreetthrougheasementsandcityright-of-wayadjacenttoTxDOTright-of-way.Theprojectincludesthefollowing:
Theinstallationof approximately4,610linealfeetof36-inchsanitarysewerpipe;Approximately1,620linealfeetof30-inch sanitarysewerpipe;Approximately5,340linealfeetof18-inchsanitarysewerpipe;Approximately310linealfeetof12-inchsanitarysewerpipe;1 cast-in-place96-inch junctionboxmanhole;16manholesat72-inchdiameter;1manholeat48-inchdiameter; Approximately6,240linealfeetof16-inchwaterpipe;Approximately320linealfeetof12-inch waterpipe;Approximately200linealfeetof8-inchwaterpipe;Approximately560linealfeetof6-inchwaterpipe;Approximately310linealfeetof60-inchsteelcasingbyjack/bore;Approximately330linealfeetof36-inchsteelcasingbyjack/bore;Approximately240linealfeet of24-inchsteelcasingbyjack/bore;powerpolerelocation;pavementremovalandreplacementwithbasecourseandwith2-sack;trenchsafetysystemforpipeline;videotapingofprojectsitebeforeandafter construction;andatrafficcontrolplan.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., (MST), February 1, 2022, to be held virtually. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
Qualified Local, Minority and Women Enterprises are encouraged to participate in this project and will be contacted by the bidder by certified mail wherever possible. Certified receipts shall be provided as part of the bid unless the goal has been reached as evidenced by draft subcontracts included with the bid or other evidence the goal has been attained. The Utility’s minimum goals for this project are: 25% for Small Locally-Owned Businesses, 10% for Minority-Owned Businesses, and 7% for Women-Owned Businesses.
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections. Provide two sets of bid proposals with the Bid Price Sheet and the Bid Bond Sheet tabbed.
Must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the bid.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
______________________________________
DIRECTOR,
TESTING SERVICES
Application Deadline:
02/25/2022
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR,
DUAL CREDIT & EARLY
COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL
PHYSICS INSTRUCTOR
(Full-time, Temporary)
Application Deadline:
02/11/2022
ATC JOB CORPS
SPECIALIST
INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER
Application Deadline:
02/04/2022
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
