NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on April 23, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MANUEL G. BENAVIDEZ AND GUADALUPE
S. BENAVIDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on May 13, 2010 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20100031534 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated June 25, 2015, and recorded on July 7, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150046491 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $128,540.59; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 8, BLOCK 4 JEWEL SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 13, PAGE 25, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 189 FLINT CIR, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $128,540.59.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $12,854.06 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $12,854.06 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $128,540.59, plus all other amount that would be due under the mortgage agreement if the payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on February 29, 2008, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by VERLIN J. HART AND BERTHA G. HART, as mortgagor in favor of ALETHES LLC, DBA AMERINET MORTGAGE, as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on March 13, 2008 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20080019735 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 2, 2014, and recorded on June 1, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150036351 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $172,622.96; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 12, BLOCK 7, APOLLO HEIGHTS, UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 10437 LAMBDA DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79924.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905 OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or a designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $172,62296.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $17,262.30 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $17,262.30 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $172,622.96, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Officer Center
Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 7 of El Paso County on the 29th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs Julie Estella McDowell and
Richard Rodriguez (In Rem Only), ET AL., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0500, Docket No. 2020-SO-11230 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
TAX ACCOUNT: P65499901105700
A PORTION OF LOT 29, BLOCK 11, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE DISTRIBUTION DEED RECORDED AS DOC NO. 2010-0023065 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10833 CARDIGAN, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Nine and and 71/100 Dollars ($35,959.71), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
TRACT 2:
TAX ACCOUNT: R74999900602700
LAND NO. 69772878
THE SOUTH PORTION OF LOT 13, AND THE NORTH PORTION OF LOT 14, THEREOF BLK 6, ROSEDALE FARMS SUBDIVISION MAP 3, REPLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13, PAGE 35 PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 20100038296 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 410 WARNOCK WAY, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Nine Thousand Four Hundred Nineteen and 83/100 Dollars ($29,419.83), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, the City of El Paso, and El Paso County WID#01.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4241, Docket No. 2020-SO-10905 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gilberto Gonzalez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A LOT, TRACT, OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.184 ACRES (8,301 SQUARE FEET) OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 12, NELLIE D.MUNDY SURVEY NO. 241 (W.H. GLENN SURVEY NO. 241), IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN GENERAL WARRANTY GIFT DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 4, 2007, AND RECORDED ON APRIL 2, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20090021994, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM TRINIDAD GONZALEZ AKA TRINIDAD GONZALEZ TO GILBERTO GONZALEZ; 6487 SONGLAND ROAD, EL PASO, TEXAS 79932; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): X24199912A00100.
Property of Gilberto Gonzalez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifteen and 85/100 Dollars ($32,515.85), whereas said judgment renders the Defendant responsible for the further sum of $720.50 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, the City of El Paso and Attorney Ad Litem.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 3, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “B” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 18.4817 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m.
on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, a Deceased Son and His Heirs, if any, and JUDITH ANN BAKER, a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, and the Missing and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of INEZ D. TAYLOR, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on the 8th day of February, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Sam S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa #1000
El Paso, TX 79912
On the 9th day of November, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3609 on the docket of said court and styled:
HILTRUD WOODWORTH, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF RITA KOCK TAYLOR
VS
CAROLE HAMBLETON, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, A DECEASED SON AND HIS HEIRS, IF ANY, AND JUDITH ANN BAKER, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, THE MISSING AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF INEZ D. TAYLOR, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, JUDITH ANN BAKER
The Plaintiff’s suit claims an ownership interest in real estate municipally numbered 8917 Leo Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. According to the will probated in the Estate of Inez D. Taylor, Deceased, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2000-P00805 the owners of such property were: Carole Hambleton, Bobby Lee Taylor and Judith Ann Baker, all of whom are deceased, leaving at least three children. Plaintiff has attempted to locate the heirs, but has been unable to do so and has obtained Court authority to cite the heirs by publication. The suit seeks to sell the real estate and to divide the proceeds among the heirs as determined by the court. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables, Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH P. HAMMOND, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MOLLY JANE HAMMOND, as independent executor of the estate of JOSEPH P. HAMMOND, deceased, on January 14, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR01641. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, co Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
MOLLY JANE HAMMOND, independent executor of the estate of JOSEPH P. HAMMOND, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH BISHOP SAPP, DECEASED
Notice is given that on January 13, 2021, letters testamentary were granted to SHARON SAPP HENDERSON, as independent executor of the estate of the estate of RUTH BISHOP SAPP, deceased, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR01659. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
SHARON SAPP HENDERSON, independent executor of the estate of RUTH BISHOP SAPP, deceased
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF OSCAR AVEYTIA, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR01522
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR AVEYTIA, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01522, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA AVEYTIA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of OSCAR AVEYTIA
C/O: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 13th day of January 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Phone: (915) 503-2424
Facsimile: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
TX State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX Bar No. 24090030
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ZACHARY MORALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JEANETTE CHAVARRIA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m., on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOSE MANRIQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Second Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO’S said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Xochitl Araujo Ambriz on this 12th day of January, 2021 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2782 on the docket of said Court and styled: in The Matter of the Marriage of: ALYSSA RENEE MONTELONGO and JOSE MANRIQUEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF: BIANCA RENEE MANRIQUEZ, A CHILD. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: BIANCA RENEE MANRIQUEZ Date of Birth: 03/31/2020
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of January, 2021.
Xochitl Araujo Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera,
Deputy
TEXAS FORECLOSURES AND PUBLIC NOTICES
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL UNIT 1A and UNIT 1B will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021. The work generally consists of construction of utility and street improvements and associated incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder. hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com
Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be held at 1:00 PM (MST) on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the Notice to Proceed for March 15, 2021. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as part of the bid.
Kimley-Horn and Assoicates Inc.
By: /s/ Hugo Morales, P.E
Vice-President
Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
Project Engineer of Record
CRITICAL Dates:
First Publication - 1/25/2021
Pre-Bid Meeting - 2/2/2021
Big Opening - 2/12/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as ‘general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. 503 Andrea W. Ifill; 313 Ana Gloria Rangel; 602 Martin Hernandez/Martin Hernandez Cruz/Martin Hdez. Metro Self Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. 313 Corina Rocha; 817 Esther Rivera/Maria Esther Rivera/Maria Higuera Rivera. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/19/21 at 10:00 AM. Unit 271 Angela Noaker Kirkpatrick/Angela Patricia Noaker/Angela Noaker; Angela P. Noaker. Unit 456 Michael Daniel Ramirez/Michael Ramirez.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE QUINTANA JR. Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01345, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DE LOURDES VIZCAINO QUINTANA a/k/a LOURDES QUINTANA a/k/a LOURDES VIZCAINO QUINTANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 5th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MARIA DE LOURDES VIZCAINO QUINTANA A/K/A LOURDES QUINTANA A/K/A LOURDES VIZCAINO QUINTANA.
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ROBERTO SANDOVAL was appointed Dependent Administrator for the Estate of RANDOLPH WALDRON, Deceased, on August 10, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00290 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of RANDOLPH WALDRON, Deceased
c/o Roberto Sandoval
PO Box 3949
El Paso, TX 79923
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 18th day of January, 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHN BEARD, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00034 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA L. ARVIZU, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00036 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GLORIA L. ARVIZU, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA MARIA VASQUEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00041 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROSA MARIA VASQUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAVIER RUVALCABA, FATHER, OF LESLIE KARINA RUVALCABA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8TH day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00154 on the docket of said court and styled LESLIE KARINA RUVALCABA, A Person of Diminished Capacity A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID LEE BERRY, FATHER OF RANDY DALE BERRY
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
96-G00124 on the docket of said court and styled RANDY DALE BERRY, A Person of Diminished Capacity A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of GABRIELA ORTIZ, an incapacitated person, wee granted on January 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CGD00183, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GABRIELA ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
GABRIELA ORTIZ
C/O Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto, & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 20th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAFAEL B. CORONA, Deceased, were issued on January 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2018CPR01631, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BALLOLA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated January 13, 2021
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BALLOLA GARCIA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT W. GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT W. GARCIA, Deceased, were granted to CHRISTY GARCIA on January 14, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01643. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES R. DUBAY, Deceased were issued on January 13, 2021 in Docket No.
2020-CPR01663 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES W. HAMILTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
James W. Hamilton
10324 Bon Aire
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 13th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM T. MENAPACE, Deceased were issued on December 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01377 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA A. MENAPACE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PATRICIA A. MENAPACE
7381 Patty Berg Way
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 17th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 01/20/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2017 TOYOTA COROLLA7WPD383 5YFBURHE7HP593438 $774.55
2005 CHEVROLET COLORADO233268C 1GCDT146958101611 $774.55
2000 NISSAN ALTIMA85241F4 1N4DL01D9YC243722 $341.55
1993 GMC SUBURBAN449UCP 1GKFK16K8PJ708766 $341.55
2001 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 3VWSK69M71M178334 $341.55
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $319.90
2007 SUZUKI GSX-R750 JS1GR7KAX72102403 $341.55
2015 TOYOTA COROLASNS195 5YFBURHE4FP214022 $298.25
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JUDITH LUCILLE BOTTER PERSINGER, Deceased, were issued to RICHARD N. HAIGHT on December 14, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00046, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
RICHARD N. HAIGHT
Independent Executor
5254 N. O’Conner Blvd. #2407
Irving, Texas 75039
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 14th day of January, 2021.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MANUEL RIVAS DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2020-CPR00288
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANUEL RIVAS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MANUEL RIVAS, Cause number
2020-CPR00288, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on this 13th day of January, 2021 to IRENE RIVAS HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. (915) 533-0007
Fax: (915) 534-7672
Date: January 14, 2021
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor, IRENE RIVAS HERNANDEZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALES, aka ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01056
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALES, aka ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALEZ
Administration of the estate of ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALES, aka ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALEZ, deceased, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on December 15, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Cause No. 2020-CPR01056, styled In The Matter of the Estate of ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALES, aka ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALEZ, DECEASED, in which court the matter is pending. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby notified to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time prescribed by law. Date this 11th day of January 2021.
/s/ David Gonzales aka David Gonzalez
3664 N. Crane Place
Casa Grande, AZ 85122-6622
Executor of the Estate of ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALES, aka ALICIA SALCIDO GONZALEZ, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID KAPLAN,DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DAVID KAPLAN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to ESTHER KAPLAN, CARLOS KAPLAN, and LILY DEVOS as Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of DAVID KAPLAN, deceased, on January 12, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01634 All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ESTHER KAPLAN, CARLOS KAPLAN, and LILY DEVOS, Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of DAVID KAPLAN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
