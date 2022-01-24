Print

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself.  El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alma Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2015DCV2296, Docket No. 2021-SO-10712, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alma Hernandez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER:  V09900000100400

LOT 4, BLOCK 1, VALLE DEL SOL UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT ON FILE IN VOLUME 78, PAGE 43, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 412 VALLE DEL MAR DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927

 

Property of Alma Hernandez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 55/100 Dollars ($188,540.55), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City. MINIMUM BID WILL START AT $176,157.00, in accordance with law.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_____________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso county, and all other Tax units whose Taxes are assessed and Collected by said City, Intervenor, vs. Orlando Martinez, Jenee Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Christian Martinez, Alexander Martinez, El Paso National Bank (In Rem Only), The State of Texas (In Rem Only), Palisades Collection, LLC (In Rem Only, Burnham Properties LTD (In Rem Only), Las Palmas Medical Center (In Rem Only), Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0393, Docket No. 2021-SO-11130, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Orlando Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit;

 

ACCOUNT NUMBER: L362-999-0010-6300.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 1 LINDA VISTA GARDENS LOTS 29 (19170 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 29, BLOCK 1, LINDA VISTA GARDENS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 3, PAGE 33, REAL Property Records, El Paso County, Texas.  ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE:  $82,977.00

 

Property of Orlando Martinez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Seven and 99/100 Dollars ($22,387.99), and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA 2019-1, LLC.,

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

_____________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA DZ, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself and all political subdivisions for which it collects taxes, Intervenor, vs. Maria C. Valenzuela, Jose L. Contreras (In Rem Only), Irene Contreras (In Rem Only), and CitiMortgage, Inc. (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0909, Docket No. 2021-SO-11129, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Valenzuela, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: M374-000-0020-0900

LOT 9, 2 MESA VERDE, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SOCORRO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

241 PASSMORE RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927-3250

ADJUDGED VALUE: $48,976.00

 

Property of Maria C. Valenzuela, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Thirty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($39,537.45), with interest and the sum of $451.50 for costs of suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA DZ, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_____________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Democracy Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2806, Docket No. 2021-SO-09547, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the  right, title and interest Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

8 UPPER VALLEY 14-A (2.415 AC) 14-A-1-A (0.512 AC) 14-E-1 (0.555 AC) 14-E-2 (0.666

AC) 14-F-1 (0.025 AC) 14-F-2 (0.155 AC)

PID: 220815

5440 WESTSIDE DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932

 

Levied on the 15th day of December, 2021, as the property of Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Hundred Nine Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Five and 62/100 Dollars ($309,325.62), plus accrued interest through May 21, 2018 in the amount of $58,577.49 together with additional accrued interest at the contract rate of 8% on the unpaid principal balance from May 21, 2018 until the date hereof, plus attorney’s fees of $34,953.35 with additional local costs of $315.00 for this suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of Democracy Capital Corporation.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_____________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of June, 2021, against ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3662 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA  Date of Birth:05/10/2009  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX  The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of December, 2021.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  Deputy

_____________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO; MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of April 2021, against MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2369 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  AMAYA HIGUERA  Date of Birth: 06/30/2020  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with  authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of January, 2022.

Aaron Setliff

500 E. San Antonio St., 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

_____________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO; MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 1st day of April 2021, against MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1829 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth  of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  JOCELYN ALEJANDRA OLIVAS  Date of Birth:  04/06/2004  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 5th day of January, 2022.

Aaron Setliff

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

  _____________________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 3:00 P.M. (MST), THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 for Solicitation Number RFQ27-22 On-Call Real Estate Brokerage Services. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.  Provide six (6) sets of Statement of Qualifications and two electronic media (USB / CD) of the proposal. Respondents must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the solicitation. The solicitation will be presented for approval to the Public Service Board (PSB) at a regularly scheduled monthly meeting.  For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at  Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

_____________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Cherrington Street, is in the process of being replatted.  The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of a portion of Lot 5, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.15 Acres.  The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday February 7th, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901.  Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Successor Independent Executor for the Estate of DORIS JEAN MURPHY, Deceased, were issued to JOSEPH ANTHONY SUITONU on January 4, 2022, in Docket No. 2017-CPR01491, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.

JOSEPH ANTHONY SUITUNO

Successor Independent Executor

c/o Resident Agent, SCOTT SUITONU

12621 Tierra Perla Court

El Paso, Texas 79938-4830

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed law.

Dated this the 12th of January, 2022.

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA INEZ LOPEZ a/k/a MARIA INEZ LOPEZ a/k/a MARIA I. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2022 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01869 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ABIGAIL LOPEZ as Independent Administrator.  Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

ABIGAIL LOPEZ

Independent Administrator

Estate of MARIA INEZ LOPEZ a/k/a MARIA INES LOPEZ A/K/A MARIA I. LOPEZ, Deceased

4600 Skylark Way

El Paso, Texas 79922

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  January 12, 2022.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT BRADFORD aka ROBERT PRESTON BRADFORD, Deceased, were issued on January 11, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01608, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARILYN BRADFORD aka MARILYN N. BRADFORD aka MARILYN NIEMANTS.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative,

Estate of ROBERT BRADFORD aka ROBERT PRESTON BRADFORD, Deceased

c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer

1009 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas, 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  January 13, 2022.

By:

Ashley Spencer

Attorney for Applicant

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CLARENCE JOHN MAXWELL, Deceased were issued to MELISSA K.M. OURA on November 22, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00288, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. 

MELISSA K.M. OURA

Independent Administratrix

c/o Resident Agent, Wade Maxwell

19306 Jay R. Vargas

El Paso, Texas 79938-8192

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 11th of January, 2022.

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STANCY STRIBLING  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00032 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STANCY STRIBLING,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FELICIANO GRAJEDA AGUILAR,  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00033 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Estate of FELICIANO GRAJEDA AGUILAR,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Feliciano Grajeda Aguilar, Deceased.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID L. VALLES A/K/A DAVID LUIS VALLES,  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00047 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID L. VALLES A/K/A DAVID LUIS VALLES  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MACHUCA  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01998 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MACHUCA  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REYNALDO RIVERA III  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00038 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REYNALDO RIVERA, III  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ SR.  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00036 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ SR.  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ALBERTO RAMIREZ A/K/A ALBERTO RAMIREZ SR., Deceased.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  JOSE H. TREJO, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Alma B. Diego’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime A. Villalobos on this the 28th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM1212 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The Matter of the Marriage ALMA B. DIEGO and JOSE H. TREJO AND IN THE INTEREST OF ARIEL NATALIE TREJO AND ABRAHAM NATHAN TREJO, MINORS

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  Ariel Natalie Trejo  Date of Birth 09/14/2002  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX  Child’s Name:  Abraham Nathan Trejo  Date of Birth:  08/20/2003  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX 

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of November, 2021.

Jaime A. Villalobos

Attorney at Law

1731 Montana Avenue

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

_____________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF CELIA ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA C. DE ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA CASTILLO ESTRADA DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR01420

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for CELIA ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA C. DE ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA CASTILLO ESTRADA, Deceased, were issued on 13th day of October 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01420, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  CARMEN FAVELA.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

CARMEN FAVELA,

Independent Administrator of the Estate of CELIA ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA C. DE ESTRADA a/k/a CELIA CASTILLO ESTRADA

C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 13th day of January, 2022.

Respectfully submitted

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (FAX)

By: /s/ Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

State Bar No.: 12563530

Attorney for Independent administrator

_____________________________________

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CAROLINA MICHELLE SANDOVAL a/k/a CAROLINA SANDOVAL Deceased

No. 2021-CPR01297

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA MICHELLE SANDOVAL a/k/a CAROLINA SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on January 13, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01297, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to IRMA RAMIREZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, IRMA RAMIREZ

Estate of CAROLINA MICHELLE SANDOVAL aka CAROLINA SANDOVAL, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated this 13th day of January, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

Mjmlawpc@att.net – email

By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JULIA ANDREA MARTINEZ GAMEROS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JULIA ANDREA MARTINEZ GAMEROS, Deceased, were granted to MANUEL GAMEROS on January 12, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR02111.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the estate of JULIA ANDREA MARTINEZ GAMEROS, Deceased

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GONZALO GUTIERREZ SALAZAR, JR.  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00063 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GONZALO GUTIERREZ SALAZAR, JR.,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD RAGO,  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00064 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD RAGO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration Naming Dependent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIA VALLES A/K/A ELIA D. VALLES, A/K/A ELIA DE LA CRUZ VALLES,   DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00062 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIA VALLES A/K/A ELIA D. VALLES, A/K/A ELIA DE LA CRUZ VALLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES DARRYL WHITAKER,  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00065 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES DARRYL WHITAKER,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application  for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

_____________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ESTRADA, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00489

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA ESTRADA, Deceased, were issued on the September 15, 2021 in the above-styled cause to CORINA SOTOMAYOR, Independent Executor.  The address of record for CORINA SOTOMAYOR is c/o Daniel Barber with the law firm of Daniel Barber Law, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 27th day of September 2021.

/s/ CORINA SOTOMAYOR

Independent Executor

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Third-Party Dependent Administration for the Estate of DENNIS JORDAN, Deceased were issued on December 29, 2021, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR01912 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to PROJECT AMISTAD.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Third-Party Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 15th day of January, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_____________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF:  DORA O. ARTALEJO, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR02026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA O. ARTALEJO, Deceased, were granted on January 13, 2022, under Docket Number 

2021-CPR02026 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  NICHOLAS MILO ARTALEJO.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

_____________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF:  EMILIO ARTALEJO DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR02025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILIO ARTALEJO, Deceased, were granted on January 13, 2022, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02025 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  NICHOLAS MILO ARTALEJO.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HISAE CUTTER, Deceased were issued on November 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01909 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MINERVA CUTTER.  The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 17th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROSEMARIE CASTILLO DURAN, A/K/A ROSEMARIE DURAN CASTILLO, A/K/A ROSEMARIE C. CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on November 15th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01784 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ENRIQUE “HENRY” CAMPOS CASTILLO, A/K/A HENRY CASTILLO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

ENRIQUE “HENRY” CAMPOS CASTILLO, A/K/A HENRY CASTILLO

C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.

615 E. Schuster, Bldg, 6, El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 13th day of January, 2022.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

_____________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 

2021-CPR00375

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00375, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:

Dolores C. Johnston

11216 Warcloud Ave.

El Paso, TX 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o: Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of January, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law lawofficesofchristinepacheco

@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

_____________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO;  MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  Child’s Name:  LORENZO MARTINEZ  Date of Birth: December 19, 2011  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX   The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St., 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160 

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

_____________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  OTILIA G. PINON DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021CPR02053

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OTILIA G. PINON Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02053, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  JUAN PINON, SR.  The residence of the Independent Executor is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: January 18, 2022

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No. 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of OTILIA G. PINON

_____________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF ANGELA MENA ROSALES, DECEASED

CAUSE No. 

2019-CPR00363

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ANGELA MENA ROSALES, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of August 2021, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00363, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso county, Texas, to:  RUBEN ROSALES MENA.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

RUBEN ROSALES MENA

Independent Executor of the Estate of ANGELA MENA ROSALES

C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 13th day of January, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (Fax)

By: /s/ Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

State Bar No.: 12563530

Attorney for Independent Executor

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  ROBERTO LEE

Greetings:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2021 in Cause no. 2007-G00172 on the docket of said court and styled KRYSTAL STEPHANIE LEE,  An Incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Original Petition to Adopt an Adult.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia 

Deputy

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  LINDA ROSA LUJAN, ALICIA VELASQUEZ AND MARTIN LUJAN

Greetings:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of June, 2021 in Cause no. 2020-CPR01035 on the docket of said court and styled GUILLERMO ALBERTO LUJAN, Deceased  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  First Amended Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_____________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGETT ABRAHAM, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2021, in Docket No. 

      2021-CPR02014 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY JEANINE ABRAHAM-LUBIN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of GEORGETTE ABRAHAM

c/o Raquel Lopez

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez

_____________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY BENITEZ RAMIREZ  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of January, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00051 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NANCY BENITEZ RAMIREZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

_____________________________________

PHYSICS INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)

Application Deadline: 02/11/2022

INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER

Application Deadline: 02/04/2022

ADMISSIONS AND REGISTRATION ASSISTANT

Application Deadline: 01/28/2022

OCCUPATIONAL EDUCATION LAB ASSISTANT- FASHION TECHNOLOGY (Part-time)

Application Deadline: 06/30/2022

Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO 

