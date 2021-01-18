__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on April 23, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MANUEL G. BENAVIDEZ AND GUADALUPE
S. BENAVIDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on May 13, 2010 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20100031534 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated June 25, 2015, and recorded on July 7, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150046491 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $128,540.59; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 8, BLOCK 4 JEWEL SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 13, PAGE 25, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 189 FLINT CIR, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $128,540.59.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $12,854.06 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $12,854.06 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $128,540.59, plus all other amount that would be due under the mortgage agreement if the payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on February 29, 2008, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by VERLIN J. HART AND BERTHA G. HART, as mortgagor in favor of ALETHES LLC, DBA AMERINET MORTGAGE, as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on March 13, 2008 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20080019735 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 2, 2014, and recorded on June 1, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150036351 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $172,622.96; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 12, BLOCK 7, APOLLO HEIGHTS, UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 10437 LAMBDA DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79924.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905 OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or a designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $172,62296.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $17,262.30 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $17,262.30 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $172,622.96, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Officer Center
Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 7 of El Paso County on the 29th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs Julie Estella McDowell and
Richard Rodriguez (In Rem Only), ET AL., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0500, Docket No. 2020-SO-11230 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
TAX ACCOUNT: P65499901105700
A PORTION OF LOT 29, BLOCK 11, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE DISTRIBUTION DEED RECORDED AS DOC NO. 2010-0023065 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10833 CARDIGAN, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Nine and and 71/100 Dollars ($35,959.71), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
TRACT 2:
TAX ACCOUNT: R74999900602700
LAND NO. 69772878
THE SOUTH PORTION OF LOT 13, AND THE NORTH PORTION OF LOT 14, THEREOF BLK 6, ROSEDALE FARMS SUBDIVISION MAP 3, REPLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13, PAGE 35 PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 20100038296 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 410 WARNOCK WAY, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Nine Thousand Four Hundred Nineteen and 83/100 Dollars ($29,419.83), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, the City of El Paso, and El Paso County WID#01.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4241, Docket No. 2020-SO-10905 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gilberto Gonzalez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A LOT, TRACT, OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.184 ACRES (8,301 SQUARE FEET) OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 12, NELLIE D.MUNDY SURVEY NO. 241 (W.H. GLENN SURVEY NO. 241), IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN GENERAL WARRANTY GIFT DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 4, 2007, AND RECORDED ON APRIL 2, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20090021994, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM TRINIDAD GONZALEZ AKA TRINIDAD GONZALEZ TO GILBERTO GONZALEZ; 6487 SONGLAND ROAD, EL PASO, TEXAS 79932; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): X24199912A00100.
Property of Gilberto Gonzalez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifteen and 85/100 Dollars ($32,515.85), whereas said judgment renders the Defendant responsible for the further sum of $720.50 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, the City of El Paso and Attorney Ad Litem.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent
Co-Administration for the Estate of SAMUEL CARMONA, Deceased were issued on December 30, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01149, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELOY CARMONA AND LYDIA SOKOH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of SAMUEL CARMONA
c/o ELOY CARMONA AND LYDIA SOKOH
640 Mike Carbajal Rd..
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 31st day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
MISSION RIDGE TOWNE CENTER UNIT ONE DRAINAGE, WATER AND 16” REGIONAL WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities Development Co., II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Mission Ridge Towne Center Unit One Drainage, Water and 16” Regional Water Line Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Mission Ridge Towne Center Unit One Drainage, Water and 16” Regional Water Line Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities Development Co. II, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer. TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien, sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com bidding will open on January 11th at 9am and will conclude on January 25th at 7pm. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 -Units belonging to Roberto Naron, Mark Gourly, Cristina Lujan, Daniel Olivo, Luis Simental, Cecilia Torres, Irene Donavan, Phil-Mary Portillo Watson, Jesus E. Ramirez, Cynthia Hernandez, Yvette Ramos, Eric George Martinez, Miguel Ramirez.
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924-Monica Ramirez, Amaglio Siliadin, Janneth Gutierres, Ronald Mushi 11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 – Chris Freddi, Romulo Hernandez Jr., Delia F. Holguin, Elizabeth Ortiz Boone, Emil Posotto, Pila Roybal, Kevin Allen, Amanda Marie Kuehn, Ricardo Estrada, Arturo Cisneros, Robert Simon Dubowitz, Juan Ontiveros
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936 – Alan Rodriguez, Jaime Munoz, Alma Lopez
932 Tony Lama, El Paso, TX 79915 – Vicky Shook, Jose Santillan, Juan Mena
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 – Ramon Carbajal, Glenn David-Velez Rivera, Barbara Ibanez-Supnet Hall, Minerva Garcia, Monica Betts, Miguel Perez, Mariano Octavio Malagon, Yolanda Perez, Albert Serrano, Alex Flores, Rose Diane Okelley, Enrique Rojas, Jesus Basurto, Grace Mota, Martha De La Torre, Solanlle Maul, Jared Neiman, Denise Sanchez, Juan Manuel Rosario, Isabel Aguilar, Kimberly Herredia
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-016
County’s 2021 Road and Bridge Paving Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2021 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 21, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-017
Purchase of Copy Paper, Carbonless (NCR) Paper,
and Envelopes for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Copy Paper, Carbonless (NCR) Paper, and Envelopes.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel,
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 3, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “B” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 18.4817 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICOLASA A. DAVILA, Deceased, were issued on December 28, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01427, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA MARIA JIMENEZ and MARTHA ELENA D. SANCHEZ, Co-Independent Executor of the Estate of NICOLASA A. DAVILA, Deceased, All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of NICOLASA A. DAVILA, Deceased
ROSA MARIA JIMENEZ and MARTHA ELENA D. SANCHEZ – Co-Independent Executrices
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Co-Independent Executrices
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 29th day of December 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NO. 2020-CPR01450
On the 28th day of December 2020, Letters of Administration upon the Estate of CHRISTINA ELENA NIETO, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR01450, pending upon the docket of El Paso County Probate Court No. 1, were issued to JOSE NIETO by the County Clerk of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them, within the time prescribed by law, to the address shown below, in care of Cory M. Krueger, attorney for Independent Administrator:
JOSE NIETO, Independent Administrator
c/o Hensley & Krueger, PLLC
5615 Kirby Dr. Suite 720
Houston, Texas 77005
Telephone: 713-850-9700
Fax: 713-580-8538
/s/ Cory M. Krueger
Texas Bar No. 24055804
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m.
on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, a Deceased Son and His Heirs, if any, and JUDITH ANN BAKER, a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, and the Missing and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of INEZ D. TAYLOR, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on the 8th day of February, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Sam S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa #1000
El Paso, TX 79912
On the 9th day of November, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3609 on the docket of said court and styled:
HILTRUD WOODWORTH, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF RITA KOCK TAYLOR
VS
CAROLE HAMBLETON, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, A DECEASED SON AND HIS HEIRS, IF ANY, AND JUDITH ANN BAKER, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, THE MISSING AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF INEZ D. TAYLOR, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, JUDITH ANN BAKER
The Plaintiff’s suit claims an ownership interest in real estate municipally numbered 8917 Leo Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. According to the will probated in the Estate of Inez D. Taylor, Deceased, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2000-P00805 the owners of such property were: Carole Hambleton, Bobby Lee Taylor and Judith Ann Baker, all of whom are deceased, leaving at least three children. Plaintiff has attempted to locate the heirs, but has been unable to do so and has obtained Court authority to cite the heirs by publication. The suit seeks to sell the real estate and to divide the proceeds among the heirs as determined by the court. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IRMA JAZMIN SCIASCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CHARLES SCIASCIA’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 22nd day of October, 2020 in this case, numbered 2016DCM8326 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of: CHARLES SCIASCIA AND IRMA JAZMIN SCIASCIA And In The Interest Of: D.V.S., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DIANNA VICTORIA SCIASCIA Date of Birth: 03/02/2010 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in el Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of January, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, Suite 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT STEPHEN LONG A/K/A R. STEPHEN LONG A/K/A STEVE LONG A/K/A R.S. LONG, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2019-CPR01037
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT STEPHEN LONG A/K/A R. STEPHEN LONG A/K/A STEVE LONG A/K/A R.S. LONG, Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01037, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: HILLARY EARICKSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: HILLARY EARICKSON
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 7th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for: HILLARY EARICKSON
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
IN THE ESTATE OF BRENDA MARVA BUSH, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01614
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of BRENDA MARVA BUSH, Deceased, were issued on January 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01614, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTHONY FRANCIS BUSH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 7th day of January, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALTAGRACIA VILLARREAL, were issued on December 22, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01393 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERTO R. VILLARREAL SR., whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA RAMIREZ, were issued on December 14, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01064 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to IRMA RAMIREZ, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANNIE ANN FORD, were issued on December 22, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01397 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JERRY E. BOLLING, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 7912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE JEAN KESSLER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GERALDINE JEAN KESSLER, Deceased, were granted to CHARLES BEARD, on January 7, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2020-CPR01497. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the
Estate of GERALDINE JEAN KESSLER
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RICARDO MOLINAR, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01216
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO MOLINAR, Deceased, were issued on January 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01216, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVIA MOLINAR a/k/a OLIVIA MOLINAR-INGLIS, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of RICARDO MOLINAR, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: OLIVIA MOLINAR a/k/a OLIVIA MOLINAR-INGLIS
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA B. JESER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to THOMAS A. JESER, as independent executor of the estate of PAULA B. JESER, deceased, on December 2, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR01421. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
THOMAS A. JESER, independent executor of the estate of PAULA B. JESER, deceased
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: ROSE MARIE FORTIN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01564
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE FORTIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE MARIA FORTIN, Deceased were issued on January 5, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR01564 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SCOTT JOSEPH FORTIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SCOTT JOSEPH FORTIN
Independent Executor, Estate of ROSE MARIE FORTIN, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 5th day of January, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALFREDO BARAY, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kitty Schild of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, ANTONIO VELASCO, JR. and CARLA VERONICA GARCIA’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 11th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2800 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest Of D.I.B. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DARLA ISABELLA BARAY Date of Birth: 11/9/2010
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of January, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ENRIQUE LUGO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01751 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CARLOS ENRIQUE LUGO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUSTAVO LARES, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00002 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUSTAVO LARES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONNIE VILLARREAL,
Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00009 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CONNIE VILLARREAL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Third Party Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA SALAS AKA ROSA BRIONES SALAS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00013 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROSA SALAS Also Known As ROSA BRIONES SALAS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIELLE GREEN THOMAS, Deceased were issued on January 11, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01620 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BLAKE EDWARD BLACK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo,Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS H. MANSFIELD, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01408 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KAY BETH MANSFIELD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Kay Beth Mansfield
11228 Signal Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 6th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent
Co-Administration for the Estate of MARY ESTHER MINJARES, Deceased were issued on November 18, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01165, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA YVONNE SPENCER and CHRISTINA MINJARES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent
Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of MARY ESTHER MINJARES
CO SANDRA YVONNE SPENCER and CHRISTINA MINJARES
12322 Wills Crescent Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 9th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA EVA VAUGHAN, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01664 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH ALAN VAUGHAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
KENNETH ALAN VAUGHAN
1739 Tommy Aaron
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 7th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO MORENO, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2021,in Docket No. 2020-CPR01409 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA PETERS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TERESA PETERS
10917 Loma de Color
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 9th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCO CORONA, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01279, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIANA CORONA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of FRANCISCO CORONA
C/O Adriana Corona
11893 Imperial Gem
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 9th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VAN EDWARD SCOTT, A/K/A VAN E. SCOTT
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of VAN EDWARD SCOTT, A/K/A VAN E. SCOTT, Deceased, were granted to DOUGLAS EDWARD SCOTT, on January 5, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR01242. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of VAN EDWARD SCOTT, A/K/A VAN E. SCOTT
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the
expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MATTHEW COREY MCKINNEY, Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, POULETTE MINJAREZ MCKINNEY’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jose A. Guerra on this the 16th day of October, 2020 in this case, numbered 2015DCM1126 on the docket of said Court and syled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of: POULETTE MINJAREZ MCKINNEY, Petitioner
And
MATTHEW COREY MCKINNEY, Respondent
IIO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Jose Nicolas Liam Minjarez McKinney Date of birth: 12/22/2014
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of January, 2021.
Jose A. Guerra
Attorney at Law
3325 Montana
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CID ROMERO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 30th day of December, 2020 against CID ROMERO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3269 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the Matter of the Marriage of HEIDI MECILA ROMERO and CID ROMERO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of January, 2021.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JESSICA DIANNE GURROLA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Relationship and Petition to Modify Support in Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Orlando Torres, 1216 Montana El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 28th day of June, 2017 against JESSICA DIANNE GURROLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2011DCM07949 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of M.J.H., A minor child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Relationship and Petition to Modify Support in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Maddox Jay Hita Date of Birth: 04/08/2010 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of December, 2020
Orlando Torres
Attorney at Law
1216 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-543-0900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JUAN ARANDA, Deceased No.
2020-CPR01284 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUAN ARANDA
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JUAN ARANDA were issued to JOHN RAYMOND ARANDA on October 19, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01284 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against said estate, which is being administered in El Paso County, are hereby required to present the same to me at the address below given before such estate is closed and within the time prescribed by law to:
John Raymond Aranda
c/o Luis A. Galindo
600 Forth Worth Club Building
306 W. 7th Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
Dated this January 11, 2021
/s/ Luis A. Galindo
Luis A. Galindo
Attorney for John Raymond Aranda
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DEBRA HELEN BEAN, Deceased, were issued on August 28th 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00855, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORANNE BEAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 13th day of January 2021.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for LORANNE BEAN
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JACK R. JIMERSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JACK R. JIMERSON, Deceased, were granted to JAMES P. JIMERSON on January 12, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR01669. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JACK R. JIMERSON, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANGELICA N. VALERO
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ANGELICA N. VALERO, Deceased, were granted to ANGEL VALERO and VICTOR A. VALERO on January 11, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01396. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Co-Administrators, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Co-Administrators
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of TIMOTHY LEE ADCOCK Deceased, were issued on August 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00923, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DONNA ADCOCK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 12th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 681.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 01/13/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2020 MAZDA 3CU8087 3MZBPADL4LM124107 $319.90
2009 FORD FOCUS6RVS348 1FAHP35N09W180617 $298.25
2002 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG66542A099113 $759.60
2003 LEXUS IS 3006WAS370 JTHBD192230071890 $814.50
2006 YAMAHA MOTOR CORP37944T1 JYARJ12EX6A008298 $904.45
2003 HONDA ELEMENTEJP4952 5J6YH18503L018948 $969.40
2006 TOYOTA COROLLA EKU3872 2T1BR32E66C565411 $752.90
2013 CHEVROLET MALIBU 1G11E5SA2DF224875 $233.30
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $384.85
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ROBERT PAUL MARTINEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Lyda Ness of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joy Kelly Degenhart
501 N. Kansas Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 20th day of November, 2020 against ROBERT PAUL MARTINEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2010AG6773 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF D.J.M. AND T.J.M., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Demetrius Jayden Martinez Date of Birth: 07/31/2009 Child’s Name: Thaddeus James Martinez Date of Birth: 07/31/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of January, 2021.
Joy Kelly Degenhart
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Ste. 100
El Paso, TX 79901
915-534-4300
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELLI K. GRIJALVA, Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01057, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARTHUR E. GRIJALVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated January 5, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ARTHUR E. GRIJALVA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED A. GUNTER, SR., Deceased
No. 2020-CPR01301
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALFRED A. GUNTER SR., deceased: VICTORIA RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of ALFRED A. GUNTER, SR., deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on January 7, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
VICTORIA RODRIGUEZ
Independent Administratrix
Estate of ALFRED A. GUNTER, SR., Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIE L. THOMAS a/k/a WILLIE LEWIS THOMAS, Deceased were issued on January 12, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01576 pending in Probate Court number One of El Paso County, Texas, to AMANDA MARIE THOMAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of January, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU CHURCH a/k/a MARY LOUISE CHURCH, Deceased were issued on January 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01575 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to PENNY ANN KOSTERS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of January, 2021.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BERTA ALICIA BEARD, were issued on January 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01617 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS CARLOS CASAS, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of January, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Raveena, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky Subdivision Phase I.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
• We are requesting to reduce the minimum drainage easement width from 15 feet to 10 feet.
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 123.78± Acres of land in a portion of Section 43, Block 78, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, and a portion of Leigh Clark Survey No. 297, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, February 1st, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
