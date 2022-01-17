REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself. El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alma Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2015DCV2296, Docket No. 2021-SO-10712, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alma Hernandez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V09900000100400
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, VALLE DEL SOL UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT ON FILE IN VOLUME 78, PAGE 43, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 412 VALLE DEL MAR DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Alma Hernandez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 55/100 Dollars ($188,540.55), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City. MINIMUM BID WILL START AT $176,157.00, in accordance with law.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso county, and all other Tax units whose Taxes are assessed and Collected by said City, Intervenor, vs. Orlando Martinez, Jenee Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Christian Martinez, Alexander Martinez, El Paso National Bank (In Rem Only), The State of Texas (In Rem Only), Palisades Collection, LLC (In Rem Only, Burnham Properties LTD (In Rem Only), Las Palmas Medical Center (In Rem Only), Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0393, Docket No. 2021-SO-11130, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Orlando Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit;
ACCOUNT NUMBER: L362-999-0010-6300.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 1 LINDA VISTA GARDENS LOTS 29 (19170 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 29, BLOCK 1, LINDA VISTA GARDENS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 3, PAGE 33, REAL Property Records, El Paso County, Texas. ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $82,977.00
Property of Orlando Martinez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Seven and 99/100 Dollars ($22,387.99), and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA 2019-1, LLC.,
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA DZ, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself and all political subdivisions for which it collects taxes, Intervenor, vs. Maria C. Valenzuela, Jose L. Contreras (In Rem Only), Irene Contreras (In Rem Only), and CitiMortgage, Inc. (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0909, Docket No. 2021-SO-11129, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Valenzuela, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: M374-000-0020-0900
LOT 9, 2 MESA VERDE, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SOCORRO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
241 PASSMORE RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927-3250
ADJUDGED VALUE: $48,976.00
Property of Maria C. Valenzuela, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Thirty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($39,537.45), with interest and the sum of $451.50 for costs of suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA DZ, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Democracy Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2806, Docket No. 2021-SO-09547, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
8 UPPER VALLEY 14-A (2.415 AC) 14-A-1-A (0.512 AC) 14-E-1 (0.555 AC) 14-E-2 (0.666
AC) 14-F-1 (0.025 AC) 14-F-2 (0.155 AC)
PID: 220815
5440 WESTSIDE DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932
Levied on the 15th day of December, 2021, as the property of Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Hundred Nine Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Five and 62/100 Dollars ($309,325.62), plus accrued interest through May 21, 2018 in the amount of $58,577.49 together with additional accrued interest at the contract rate of 8% on the unpaid principal balance from May 21, 2018 until the date hereof, plus attorney’s fees of $34,953.35 with additional local costs of $315.00 for this suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of Democracy Capital Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of June, 2021, against ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3662 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA Date of Birth:05/10/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_______________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 12/20/21 and will conclude on 1/10/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Danny Coleman, Monica Ramirez, Aldo Valdiviezo.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Pao, TX 79915. Units belonging to Claudia Byrne and Liz Gonzalez
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Jorge Corrales, Kelly Corrales, Maria Ozuna, William Le Dotson, Ebody Jewel Medina, Jose Vasquez, Quila Herrera, Lorenzo Lopez, Becky Trujillo.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Alexander Valdez, Maria Munoz, Goeff Robles, Tamara Fulkerson, Arnold Herrera, Isaac Casarez
4681 Ripley Drive, El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to William S. Najera.
932 Tony Lama Street. El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to William Ducos.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Alejandro Cadena Jr., Jessica Valdez, America Olivas, Mariel Mares, Elsa Zaragoza, Amelia Tamariz.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Elsa Zaragoza, Tracy Talavera, Steven Ortiz, Melva Gonzalez and Omar Erives, Luis Mendolia Sr., Mark Gourly, Marisa Isela Cosado, and a vhicle belonging to Nicholas Leftis, Mariaelena Barron, Hector Federico Soule, Rafael Mendez, Yolanda Rodriguez.
_______________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued on December 9, 2021, to ELISA URBAN, aka ELIZA URBAN, to serve as Independent Executrix of the Estate of CIRO H. LOPEZ, Deceased, appointed under Cause No. 2021-CPR01895, in and by Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ELISA URBAN, Independent Executrix
Estate of CIRO H. LOPEZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: ELISA URBAN, Independent Excutrix Estate of CIRO H. LOPEZ, Deceased
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ISADREAM COHEN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ISADREAM COHEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEANOR COBOS VARELA a/k/a ELEANOR P. VARELA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELEANOR COBOS VARELA A/K/A ELEANOR P. VARELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALAN IRVIN REICHMAN A/K/A ALAN REICHMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02244 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALAN IRVIN REICHMAN A/K/A ALAN REICHMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESAUL CAMPOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01847 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESAUL CAMPOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to convert dependent administration to court-created independent administration under Texas estates code section 401.003 and for issuance of letters of independent administration and application for determination of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH DANIEL FALTO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00017 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH DANIEL FALTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LYDIA HONG, Sister of EDWARD HONG
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2012-CGD04186 on the docket of said court and styled EDWARD HONG, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________
IN THE STAUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JORGE BARRAZA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2013-CPR03846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Specific Letters of Independent Administration on the Estate JORGE BARRAZA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 29, 2021, under Cause No. 2013CPR03846 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to MARCO MARTINEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of JORGE BARRAZA MARTINEZ, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claim against the estate, which currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 10, 2022
/s/ John Mundie
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claim against the Estate of JOE F. BREWSTER, JR. deceased; Cause No.:
2021-CPR01587; ALMA DELIA BREWSTER, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of JOE F. BREWSTER, JR., deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on November 2, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso,Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Alma Delia Brewster, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 10th day of January, 2022.
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF GALE DENNIS CARTWRIGHT, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01477
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GALE DENNIS CARTWRIGHT
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GALE DENNIS CARTWRIGHT, Deceased, were issued on 23rd day of September, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01477, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS, whose mailing address is:
PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01470
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, Deceased, were issued on 23rd day of September, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01470, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS, whose mailing address is:
PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for PATRICIA MEDINA BUSTOS
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of April 2021, against MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2369 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AMAYA HIGUERA Date of Birth: 06/30/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 1st day of April 2021, against MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1829 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JOCELYN ALEJANDRA OLIVAS Date of Birth: 04/06/2004 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 5th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ERASMO ANTONIO CHACON DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01357
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ERASMO ANTONIO CHACON, Deceased, were issued on 3rd day of November 2021, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01357, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MERCEDES E. CHACON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MERCEDES E. CHACON
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ERASMO ANTONIO CHACON
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of December, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No. 12563530
Attorney for INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAUL APODACA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02139
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of RAUL APODACA, Deceased, were granted to RAUL MACARIO APODACA on December 28, 2020, by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2021-CPR02139. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix c/o Juan H. Gil II, 909 E. Rio Grande Ave, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Juan H. Gil II, PLLC
909 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-8760
Telefax: (915) 533-4188
By: /s/ Juan H. Gil II
State Bar No.: 24029572
Attorney for the Estate of RAUL APODACA Deceased
_______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TRACY RAMSEY DOWDY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of TRACY RAMSEY DOWDY, Deceased, were granted to KYM ANDERSON a/k/a CLEO KYM ANDERSON, on October 14, 2021, in the matter of the Estate of TRACY RAMSEY DOWDY, in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR01793. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO de NEGRETE a/k/a ZENAIDA BLANDRAN DELGADO a/k/a ZENAIDA BALANDRAN NEGRETE a/k/a ZENAIDA N. BALANDRAN a/k/a ZENAIDA NEGRETE, DECEASED.
Cause No. 2021-CPR00408
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO de NEGRETE a/k/a ZENAIDA BALANDRAN a/k/a ZENAIDA NEGRETE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Zenaida Balandran Delgado De Negrete a/k/a Zenaida Balandran Delgado a/k/a Zenaida Balandran Negrete, a/k/a Zenaida N. Balandran a/k/a Zenaida Negrete, Deceased, were issued on December 3, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-CPR00408 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
OMAR NEGRETE, Independent Administrator
Of the Estate of Zenaida Balandran Delgado De Negrete a/k/a Zenaida Balandran Delgado a/k/a Zenaida Balandran Negrete, a/k/a Zenaid N. Balandran a/k/a Zenaide Negrete
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 4th day of January, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646;
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorney for the Estate
_______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR00375
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01158, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
DOLORES C. JOHNSTON
11216 Warcloud Ave.
El Paso, TX 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of January, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile; (915) 440-0047
_______________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 3:00 P.M. (MST), THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 for Solicitation Number RFQ27-22 On-Call Real Estate Brokerage Services. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections. Provide six (6) sets of Statement of Qualifications and two electronic media (USB / CD) of the proposal. Respondents must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the solicitation. The solicitation will be presented for approval to the Public Service Board (PSB) at a regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Windermere Avenue, near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Cherrington Street, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of a portion of Lot 5, Gateway Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 8.15 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday February 7th, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2022 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 19 de Enero de 2022 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo de 2022.La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
