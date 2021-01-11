ESTATE OF MANUEL PAREDES, JR., DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00850
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANUEL PAREDES, JR.
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of MANUEL PAREDES, JR. were issued to MARIA DEL CARMEN PAREDES on December 29, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00850 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law to:
MARIA DEL CARMEN PAREDES
Independent Executrix
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
405 N. St. Mary’s Suite 910
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 29th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for MARIA DEL CARMEN PAREDES
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO a/k/a JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO GONZALEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00551
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO a/k/a JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on 2nd day of December 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR00551, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO ROMERO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
FERNANDO ROMERO
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO A/K/A JOSE ERNESTO ROMERO GONZALEZ
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 11th day of December, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CONRAD J. TRUDELLE, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01245
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for CONRAD J. TRUDELLE
, Deceased, were issued on 9th day of December 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01245, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGIT TRUDELLE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARGIT TRUDELLE,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of CONRAD J. TRUDELLE
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 9th day of December, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on April 23, 2010, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MANUEL G. BENAVIDEZ AND GUADALUPE
S. BENAVIDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A. A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on May 13, 2010 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20100031534 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated June 25, 2015, and recorded on July 7, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150046491 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $128,540.59; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 8, BLOCK 4 JEWEL SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 13, PAGE 25, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 189 FLINT CIR, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $128,540.59.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $12,854.06 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $12,854.06 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $128,540.59, plus all other amount that would be due under the mortgage agreement if the payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on February 29, 2008, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by VERLIN J. HART AND BERTHA G. HART, as mortgagor in favor of ALETHES LLC, DBA AMERINET MORTGAGE, as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on March 13, 2008 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20080019735 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 2, 2014, and recorded on June 1, 2015, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20150036351 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 2, 2021 is $172,622.96; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of a default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable:
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises(“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 12, BLOCK 7, APOLLO HEIGHTS, UNIT 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 10437 LAMBDA DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79924.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905 OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or a designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $172,62296.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $17,262.30 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not to accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $17,262.30 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issued a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $172,622.96, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 5, 2021
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Officer Center
Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMIRO MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01705 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of RAMIRO MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARILYN SUSAN PIERSON, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01739 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARILYN SUSAN PIERSON, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01738 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA MARIA MORENO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01715 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROSA MARIA MORENO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNY FRANK PENDLETON, SR., Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01732 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of KENNY FRANK PENDLETON SR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA YVONNE GARCIA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01710 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARTHA YVONNE GARCIA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO T. CUELLAR, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01747 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of EDUARDO T. CUELLAR, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HERMINIA CUELLAR, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01746 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of HERMINIA CUELLAR, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estate Code and For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAUL D. REY DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01505
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL D. REY, deceased, were issued on December 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01505, Pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to ROSALINDA REY a/k/a ROSALINDA ANDRADE, Independent Executor. Brenda Lyon named Resident Agent address is 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th of January, 2021.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Executor
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 881-9300
Mobile: (915) 474-8402
Fax: (915) 317-1708
Email: brenda@brendalyonlaw.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of APOLINAR RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2013, in Cause No.
2013-CPR03701, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 4th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JACK M. CALDARELLA, Deceased, were issued on December 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01575, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: David A. Bonilla, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JACK M. CALDARELLA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Estate of JACK M. CALDARELLA, Deceased
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C. Dependent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 5th day of January, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI a/k/a JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO, Deceased, were issued on January 05, 2021, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01190, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID BONILLA, Dependent Administrator for the Estate of JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI a/k/a JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI a/k/a
JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 4th day of January, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI A/K/A JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STAE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 7 of El Paso County on the 29th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs Julie Estella McDowell and
Richard Rodriguez (In Rem Only), ET AL., Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0500, Docket No. 2020-SO-11230 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
TAX ACCOUNT: P65499901105700
A PORTION OF LOT 29, BLOCK 11, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THE DISTRIBUTION DEED RECORDED AS DOC NO. 2010-0023065 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10833 CARDIGAN, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Nine and and 71/100 Dollars ($35,959.71), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
TRACT 2:
TAX ACCOUNT: R74999900602700
LAND NO. 69772878
THE SOUTH PORTION OF LOT 13, AND THE NORTH PORTION OF LOT 14, THEREOF BLK 6, ROSEDALE FARMS SUBDIVISION MAP 3, REPLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13, PAGE 35 PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 20100038296 IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 410 WARNOCK WAY, EL PASO, TX 79915
Property of Julie Estella McDowell and Richard Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Nine Thousand Four Hundred Nineteen and 83/100 Dollars ($29,419.83), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, the City of El Paso, and El Paso County WID#01.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 14th day of October, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4241, Docket No. 2020-SO-10905 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gilberto Gonzalez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A LOT, TRACT, OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.184 ACRES (8,301 SQUARE FEET) OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 12, NELLIE D.MUNDY SURVEY NO. 241 (W.H. GLENN SURVEY NO. 241), IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN GENERAL WARRANTY GIFT DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 4, 2007, AND RECORDED ON APRIL 2, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20090021994, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM TRINIDAD GONZALEZ AKA TRINIDAD GONZALEZ TO GILBERTO GONZALEZ; 6487 SONGLAND ROAD, EL PASO, TEXAS 79932; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): X24199912A00100.
Property of Gilberto Gonzalez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifteen and 85/100 Dollars ($32,515.85), whereas said judgment renders the Defendant responsible for the further sum of $720.50 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, the City of El Paso and Attorney Ad Litem.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent
Co-Administration for the Estate of SAMUEL CARMONA, Deceased were issued on December 30, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01149, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELOY CARMONA AND LYDIA SOKOH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of SAMUEL CARMONA
c/o ELOY CARMONA AND LYDIA SOKOH
640 Mike Carbajal Rd..
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 31st day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MUTOMBO KANKONDE, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00924 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of: ILA MAE DuMOND, on December 17, 2020. Said letters were issued under cause number 2020CPR01273 in Probate Court 2 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of ILA MAE DuMOND, Deceased
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER GUZMAN, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 2nd, 2020 in Cause no. 2020CGD00070 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR ENRIQUE GUZMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
OSCAR ENRIQUE GUZMAN
Guardian of the Estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER GUZMAN
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of January, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Guardianship
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the estate of KENNETH ROSS GEORGE, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 3rd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CGD00138 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KENNA JO GEORGE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
KENNA JO GEORGE
Guardian of the Estate of KENNETH ROSS GEORGE
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of December , 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of TOMAZA SUSANA FLORES, A/K/A TOMAZA S. FLORES, A/K/A TOMASA S. FLORES, A/K/A TOMASA SUSANA FLORES, Deceased, were issued on December 14th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01332 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: BEATRICE CASTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
BEATRICE CASTILLO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of TOMAZA SUSANA FLORES, A/K/A TOMAZA S. FLORES, A/K/A TOMASA S. FLORES, A/K/A TOMASA SUSANA FLORES
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of December, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAVIER ANTONIO ANDRADE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of StepChild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, EDITH PATTERSON and QUINN ANDREW PATTERSON’S said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
On this the 12th day of October, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM5345 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of StepChild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN ALEXANDER ANDRADE Date of Birth: 11/13/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (Children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child
relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 15th day of December, 2020.
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICE JORDAN, were issued on December 14, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01297 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JUDY ANN PRIEGO whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AGUSTINA A. GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on December 22, 2020 in Cause Number 2020-CPR01448 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO GONZALES A/K/A ROBERT GONZALES as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
ROBERTO GONZALES a/k/a ROBERT GONZALES
Independent Executor
Estate of AUGUSTINA A. GONZALES, Deceased
3724 Breckenridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: December 24, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NORMA C. BALDERAS IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 17, 2020, probate upon the Estate of NORMA C. BALDERAS, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01158, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 22, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
IN THE ESTATE OF KYLE LAWRENCE SUMMERS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS N
NO. 2020CPR00664
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KYLE LAWRENCE SUMMERS, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00664, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSEANNE SUMMERS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSEANNE SUMMERS
5875 Desert Willow Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 29th day of December 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for ROSEANNE SUMMERS
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION ROD SOLIZ Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00487
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Decedent, were issued on October 6, 2020 in Cause number
2020-CPR00487 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
MARY CALDERA, Independent Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of CARLOS A. FLORES, Deceased, were issued on December 21, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01293 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: MARYSELA FLORES, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
PHILIP A. HUSKEY
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to TAMI S. HUSKEY, who resides at 9560 Verbena Dr., El Paso, Texas 79924, on December 3, 2020, in The Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2020-CPR01200. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 18th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LOU SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARY LOU SMITH, Deceased, were granted to EARL MAYHALL SMITH on January 5, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no.
2020-CPR01386. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
BRUCE M. ROSEN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BRUCE M. ROSEN, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to BRENT D. ROSEN and VALERIE C. ROSEN as Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of BRUCE M. ROSEN, deceased on January 5, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01549. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to BRENT D. ROSEN and VALERIE C. ROSEN, Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of BRUCE M. ROSEN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 El Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
MISSION RIDGE TOWNE CENTER UNIT ONE DRAINAGE, WATER AND 16” REGIONAL WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities Development Co., II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Mission Ridge Towne Center Unit One Drainage, Water and 16” Regional Water Line Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Mission Ridge Towne Center Unit One Drainage, Water and 16” Regional Water Line Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities Development Co. II, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer. TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked
Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 01/06/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2017 TOYOTA CORALLA7WPD383 5YFBURHE7HP593438 $471.45
2005 CHEVROLET COLORADO233268C 1GCDT146958101611 $471.45
1995 CADILLAC DEVILLE2253439 1G6KD52B9SU290181 $449.80
2018 HYUNDAI ACCENTEMX5970 3KPC24B58JEO17077 $341.55
2004 HONDA CIVIC432266C 1HGEM21654L075825 $341.55
2011 NISSAN VERSA 92922N9 3N1BC1CP8BL490128 $319.90
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
2004 NISSAN MAXIMA 1N4BA41E44C831664 $2,766.35
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO ARAGON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01391 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICARDO ARAGON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RICARDO ARAGON, Independent Executor
Estate of SOCORRO ARAGON, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: December 28, 2020
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BROOK ALLBEE, JR. A/K/A RICHARD ALLBEE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RICHARD BROOK ALLBEE, JR. a/k/a RICHARD ALLBEE, Deceased, were issued on December 18, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01456 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA G. ALLBEE a/k/a NORMA GARCIA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
NORMA G. ALLBEE, Independent Administrator Estate of RICHARD BROOK ALLBEE, JR. a/k/a RICHARD ALLBEE, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 6, 2021.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien, sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com bidding will open on January 11th at 9am and will conclude on January 25th at 7pm. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 -Units belonging to Roberto Naron, Mark Gourly, Cristina Lujan, Daniel Olivo, Luis Simental, Cecilia Torres, Irene Donavan, Phil-Mary Portillo Watson, Jesus E. Ramirez, Cynthia Hernandez, Yvette Ramos, Eric George Martinez, Miguel Ramirez.
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924-Monica Ramirez, Amaglio Siliadin, Janneth Gutierres, Ronald Mushi 11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 – Chris Freddi, Romulo Hernandez Jr., Delia F. Holguin, Elizabeth Ortiz Boone, Emil Posotto, Pila Roybal, Kevin Allen, Amanda Marie Kuehn, Ricardo Estrada, Arturo Cisneros, Robert Simon Dubowitz, Juan Ontiveros
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936 – Alan Rodriguez, Jaime Munoz, Alma Lopez
932 Tony Lama, El Paso, TX 79915 – Vicky Shook, Jose Santillan, Juan Mena
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 – Ramon Carbajal, Glenn David-Velez Rivera, Barbara Ibanez-Supnet Hall, Minerva Garcia, Monica Betts, Miguel Perez, Mariano Octavio Malagon, Yolanda Perez, Albert Serrano, Alex Flores, Rose Diane Okelley, Enrique Rojas, Jesus Basurto, Grace Mota, Martha De La Torre, Solanlle Maul, Jared Neiman, Denise Sanchez, Juan Manuel Rosario, Isabel Aguilar, Kimberly Herredia
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-016
County’s 2021 Road and Bridge Paving Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2021 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 21, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-017
Purchase of Copy Paper, Carbonless (NCR) Paper,
and Envelopes for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Copy Paper, Carbonless (NCR) Paper, and Envelopes.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel,
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND
ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or
services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.
The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 3, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “B” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 18.4817 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
RFCSP #21-006
CONSTRUCTION SERVICES:
NORTHWEST CAMPUS FIRST
YEAR EXPERIENCE CENTER
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College District
requests Competitive Sealed
Proposals for services related to
RFCSP #21-006 Construction
Services: Northwest Campus First
Year Experience Center. The
General Conditions, drawings and
specifications may be obtained via
download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.
com/opportunities. Pre-proposal
conference will be held via a
Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting on
Monday, January 25, 2021 at 9:00
a.m. To join the meeting, please
access the following link: www.epcc.
edu/Administration/Purchasing.
Click on “Solicitations, Plan Holder
Lists, Construction Tabs”. Under
the Title, “RFCSP #21-006
Construction Services: Northwest
Campus First Year Experience
Center”, select the following link:
“Click here to join the meeting”.
Proposals will be accepted until
2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday,
February 8, 2021 via the Bonfire
portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.
com/opportunities.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract Management
RFCSP #21-005
RENOVATION SERVICES:
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE
CENTER (ASC) BUILDING B –
COOLING TOWER
REPLACEMENT
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College District
requests Competitive Sealed
Proposals for services related to
RFCSP #21-005 Renovation
Services: Administrative Service
Center (ASC) Building B – Cooling
Tower Replacement. The General
Conditions, drawings and specifications
may be obtained via download
at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities.
Pre-proposal conference
will be held via a Microsoft®
(MS) Teams meeting on Tuesday,
January 26, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. To
join the meeting, please access the
following link: www.epcc.edu/Administration/
Purchasing. Click on
“Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,
Construction Tabs”. Under the Title,
“RFCSP #21-005 Renovation
Services: Administrative Service
Center (ASC) Building B – Cooling
Tower Replacement”, select the
following link: “Click here to join the
meeting”. Proposals will be accepted
until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT),
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 via the
Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.
com/opportunities.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract Management
