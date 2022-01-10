THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of this citation, then and there to answer the 3rd Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
On the 25th day of March, 2021, against JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0563 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA AKA VIVIANA LIRA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA aka VIVILA LIRA Date of Birth: 01/17/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority I this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PAOLA MONSERRAT MENDOZA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of forty two (42) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MAYRA RODRIGUEZ and RUBEN RODRIGUEZ’S said First Amended Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Xochitl A. Ambriz on this the 7th day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3613 on the docket of said Court
and styled: In the Interest of JORGE MENDOZA, A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JORGE MENDOZA Date of Birth: 06/03/2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of November, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
_____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: MINGJUAN ZHANG, who may be served with process at 1501 Lomaland Dr., Apt. 145, El Paso, TX 79935 or wherever he/she may be found Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OR COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUNCTION, AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable 210th Judicial District Court, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 20th day of October, 2021 by
Attorney at Law
Katrina Noel Ayala
500 E. San Antonio,
2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCV3692 on the docket of said court, and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS EX.REL. EL PASO COUNTY ATTORNEY JO ANNE BERNAL
VS
MING JUAN ZHANG, LINGFANG SUN, DIANLONG PEI
The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OF COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUCTION AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Javier Diaz
Deputy
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIAS CAMPOS, were issued on December 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPr01628, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUADALUPE M. BLOXDORF. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite
B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for Guadalupe M. Bloxdorf
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St., Suite
B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
_____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00631
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted on December 1, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00631 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE ISAIAS GONZALEZ SOTO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
State Bar No. 24046884
_____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BRIAN MCGUINNESS, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR02004
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BRIAN MCGUINNESS, Deceased, were granted on December 15, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02004 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SANTOS LETICIA MCGUINNESS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JOSE A. ALDAY, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01949
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. ALDAY, Deceased, were granted on December 13, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01949 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JORGE ALBERTO ALDAY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of SON CHA HENNESSEY, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT E. HENNESSEY, JR., on December 28, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR02104, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LETICIA YOLANDA GARCIA ROMERO, Deceased were issued on December 13, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02095 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY JAMES ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LARRY JAMES ROMERO
13427 Venice Villa Lane
Sugar Land, Texas 77498
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAWRENCE SKIDMORE ANGUS, a/k/a LARRY ANGUS, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2021, in Docket no. 2021-CPR02050 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBARA JANE (ARDUS) ANGUS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
BARBARA JANE (ARDUS) ANGUS
601 Inglewood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 21st day of December, 2021.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARTHA IRENE MEDRANO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01484
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA IRENE MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01484 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA I. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 3rd day of January, 2022.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITO HERNANDEZ, SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02191 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITO HERNANDEZ SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JENEE ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02222 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JENEE ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ENRIQUE PERLASCA ESPINOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02188 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ENRIQUE PERLASCA ESPINOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02223 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODOLFO PENA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02225 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODOLFO PENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCIS SIMMONS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00431 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCIS SIMMONS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Counter-Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Third-Party Estate Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO GUILLEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO GUILLEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS ARMANDO GARCIA JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02230 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARMANDO GARCIA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR ARMANDO VELASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10TH day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01612 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR ARMANDO VELASQUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ELLEN CAROL CAMACHO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01795
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ELLEN CAROL CAMACHO, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01795, pending in the County Court No. 1 of El Paso, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate being administered are hereby required to present same within the time prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of “Representative, Estate of ELLEN CAROL CAMACHO, Deceased” and may be presented to the attorney for the Estate at the following address:
Weldon Russell
West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C.
1515 Emerald Plaza
College Station, Texas 77845
Signed 1/3/2022.
West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C.
1515 Emerald Plaza
College Station, Texas 77845
Telephone: 9790-694-7000
Fax: 979-0694-8000
By: /s/ original signed by Weldon Russell
Weldon Russell
State Bar No.: 24033148
Attorneys for Zenaido Camacho
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA MONTES ZAPATA a/k/a JOSEFINA M. ZAPATA a/k/a JOSEFINA ZAPATA, Deceased, were issued on October 13th, 2021 in cause No. 2021-CPR01343, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: REBECCA ZAPATA MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 18th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for REBECCA ZAPATA MACIAS
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTA REYES a/k/a ROBERTA BELTRAN REYES, Deceased, were issued on October 7th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00409, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to; EDUARDO REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
C/O: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 12th day of October 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for Eduardo Reyes
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
e-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HAROLD BOB WELLS, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the Estate of HAROLD BOB WELLS, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to JEAN FRANCES WELLS AND JENNIFER ELIZABETH WELLS as Independent Co-Administrators of the estate of HAROLD BOB WELLS, deceased, on December 20th, 2021, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2021-CPR01893. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JEAN FRANCES WELLS AND JENNIFER ELIZABETH WELLS, Independent Co-Administrators of the estate of HAROLD BOB WELLS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: FRANCES M. BOOTHE A/K/A FRANCES MALDONADO BOOTHE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01856
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES M. BOOTHE A/K/A FRANCES MALDONADO BOOTHE, Deceased, were granted on December 15, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01856 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MICHAEL LINWOOD BOOTHE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARSHA ANN FONSECA A/K/A MARSHA A. FONSECA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of December, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01658, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: VINCENT MICHAEL FONSECA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel E. Sprowles
Attorney at Law
7001 Westwind Drive, Ste.
V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Dated the 20th day of December 2021.
/s/ Samuel E. Sprowles, State Bar No. 24041963
7001Westwind Drive, Ste.
V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Telephone: (915) 532-0222
Facsimile: (915) 584-2424
Attorney for VINCENT MICHAEL FONSECA
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA G. TORRES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARARITA G. TORRES, Deceased, were granted to MARGARITA TORRES, on July 14, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2021-CPR00930. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o David L. Leffman, Leffman Law Firm PLLC, 824 La Mancha Court, El Paso, Texas 79922, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Leffman Law Firm PLLC
824 La Mancha Court
El Paso, Texas 79922
(866) 896-6529 (phone and fax)
By: /s/ David L. Leffman
TX state Bar No. 24007542
Attorney for Applicant
_____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself. El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alma Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2015DCV2296, Docket No. 2021-SO-10712, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alma Hernandez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V09900000100400
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, VALLE DEL SOL UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT ON FILE IN VOLUME 78, PAGE 43, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 412 VALLE DEL MAR DR., SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Alma Hernandez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Forty and 55/100 Dollars ($188,540.55), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City. MINIMUM BID WILL START AT $176,157.00, in accordance with law.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 9th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself, El Paso county, and all other Tax units whose Taxes are assessed and Collected by said City, Intervenor, vs. Orlando Martinez, Jenee Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Christian Martinez, Alexander Martinez, El Paso National Bank (In Rem Only), The State of Texas (In Rem Only), Palisades Collection, LLC (In Rem Only, Burnham Properties LTD (In Rem Only), Las Palmas Medical Center (In Rem Only), Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0393, Docket No. 2021-SO-11130, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Orlando Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit;
ACCOUNT NUMBER: L362-999-0010-6300.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 1 LINDA VISTA GARDENS LOTS 29 (19170 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 29, BLOCK 1, LINDA VISTA GARDENS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 3, PAGE 33, REAL Property Records, El Paso County, Texas. ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $82,977.00
Property of Orlando Martinez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-Seven and 99/100 Dollars ($22,387.99), and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA 2019-1, LLC.,
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITATION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of November, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of FNA DZ, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, on behalf of itself and all political subdivisions for which it collects taxes, Intervenor, vs. Maria C. Valenzuela, Jose L. Contreras (In Rem Only), Irene Contreras (In Rem Only), and CitiMortgage, Inc. (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0909, Docket No. 2021-SO-11129, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Valenzuela, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: M374-000-0020-0900
LOT 9, 2 MESA VERDE, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SOCORRO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
241 PASSMORE RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927-3250
ADJUDGED VALUE: $48,976.00
Property of Maria C. Valenzuela, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Thirty-Seven and 45/100 Dollars ($39,537.45), with interest and the sum of $451.50 for costs of suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of FNA DZ, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Democracy Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2806, Docket No. 2021-SO-09547, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
8 UPPER VALLEY 14-A (2.415 AC) 14-A-1-A (0.512 AC) 14-E-1 (0.555 AC) 14-E-2 (0.666
AC) 14-F-1 (0.025 AC) 14-F-2 (0.155 AC)
PID: 220815
5440 WESTSIDE DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932
Levied on the 15th day of December, 2021, as the property of Ernesto Herrera 2008 Irrevocable Trust and Ernesto Herrera to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Hundred Nine Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Five and 62/100 Dollars ($309,325.62), plus accrued interest through May 21, 2018 in the amount of $58,577.49 together with additional accrued interest at the contract rate of 8% on the unpaid principal balance from May 21, 2018 until the date hereof, plus attorney’s fees of $34,953.35 with additional local costs of $315.00 for this suit, and all costs of suit, in favor of Democracy Capital Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS – IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________
NOTICE
Ultimate Concrete, LLC is seeking for Small Locally Owned Businesses (SLBE), Minority
Business Enterprises (MBE), and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (WBE) to bid for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project in El Paso, TX bidding on January 19, 2022. Contractors/Construction Companies desiring to obtain further information regarding this project, please contact Juan Salcido, Ph.D. at jcsalcidouc@gmail.com or (915) 238-9890.
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANDRES A. VILLODAS, Deceased, were issued on December 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01952, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BETTY JO FUENTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated December 22, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BETTY JO FUENTES
State Bar No.: 02991800
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GRACE VIGIL a/k/a GRACIELA VIGIL, a/k/a GRACIE VIGIL Deceased
Cause no.: 2021-CPR01851
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACE VIGIL a/k/a GRACIELA VIGIL, a/k/a GRACIE VIGIL, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of November, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01851, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL VIGIL, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MANUEL VIGIL JR.
Executor of the Estate of GRACE VIGIL a/k/a GRACIELA VIGIL, a/k/a GRACIE VIGIL, Deceased
Craig A. Patton, Esq.
11904 Pasco Fresco Way
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 22nd day of December, 2021.
/s/ Craig A. Patton
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No. 15626500
11904 Paseo Fresco Way
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 355-1165
Fax: (915) 772-6705
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF BERTHA ALCALA-MASON an incapacitated person
NO. 2021-CGD00251
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BERTHA ALCALA-MASON, an incapacitated person, were issued on the 21st day of December, 2021 in the above styled cause to GABRIEL JOEL MASON, Guardian of the Person and the Estate. The address of record for GABRIEL JOEL MASON is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 21st day of December, 2021.
/s/ GABRIEL JOEL MASON
Guardian of the Estate
_____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of June, 2021, against ESTEBAN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3662 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CHASTELYN ALVAREZ-MEZA Date of Birth:05/10/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAMON MERAZ, SR. Relative of MANUEL MERAZ JR.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November , 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01974 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL MERAZ, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Copy of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PAULA RIDGEWAY MATOS, DONALD RIDGEWAY, JR AND MICHELLE LEE RIDGEWAY
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May , 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00671 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA ELENA Spencer Deceased . A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of a Will (Not Self-Proved) and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA VASQUEZ AND THE DESCENDANTS AND HEIRS OF VERONICA VASQUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December , 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02125 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ESTHER A. VEGA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CLAUDIA MARTINEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of October , 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABELINO MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, For Creation of Dependent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PAMELA DOTY CALHOUN, DEBRA ANNE DOTY RYAN, ANNETTE STINSON TAYLOR, FRANCES DOTY SMALL, TERRY LEE DOTY, JR., TIMOTHY LEE DOTY, ANGEL STINSON, GEORGIANA STINSON TARATINO, KATHERINE E. GILMORE SANDERS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00402 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELBERT LEE DOTY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WALTER WESLEY WALKER, Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00781, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: KAREN GARCIA, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ KAREN GARCIA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of WALTER WESLEY WALKER, Deceased
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JESUS ALBERTO JOHNSTON, Deceased were issued on June 10, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00809, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLORIA JOHNSTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of JESUS ALBERTO JOHNSTON
c/o Gloria Johnston
14301 Desert Orchid Dr.
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated the 27th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHERINE TALBOT, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02013 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCI TALBOT LILES. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Katherine Talbot
c/o Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROY JOHNSON, Deceased were issued on December 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02110 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROY RUSSELL JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROY RUSSELL JOHNSON
3153 Cruzay Horse Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 29th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAM MARUSICH, JR., Deceased were issued on December 28, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02154 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ERICH S. MARUSICH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Erich S. Marusich
540 Meadcdow Oaks Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 4th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JACK ALLEN DOWDY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JACK ALLEN DOWDY, Deceased, were granted to KYM ANDERSON A/K/A CLEO KYM ANDERSON, on July 20, 2021, in the matter of the Estate of JACK ALLEN DOWDY, in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR01278. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTA CHARLOTTE BROWN, Deceased, were issued on January 04, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01756, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: SONJA BROWN-GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SONJA BROWN-GARCIA
C/O UDESHI LAW FIRM PLLC
Attn: Shawn C. Laney
2201 Main St. Suite 1250
Dallas, TX 75021
Dated the 4th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Shawn C. Laney
Shawn C. Laney
Attorney for SONJA BROWN-GARCIA
State Bar No.: 24069123
2201 Main St. Suite 1250
Dallas, TX 75201
Telephone: (817) 770-0694
Facsimile: (817) 770-0482
E-mail: shawn@udeshilaw.com
_____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSE GONZALO A/K/A JOSE GONZALO ROCHA A/K/A JOSE G. ROCHA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01140
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE GONZALO A/K/A JOSE GONZALO ROCHA A/K/A JOSE G. ROCHA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JOSE GONZALO A/K/A JOSE GONZALO ROCHA A/K/A JOSE G. ROCHA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JOSE GONZALO A/K/A JOSE GONZALO ROCHA A/K/A JOSE G. ROCHA, Cause Number 2021-CPR01140, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 14th day of December, 2021 to MARTHA CRISTINA ROCHA, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: December 30, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
MARTHA CRISTINA ROCHA
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REYMUNDO T. LUJAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02197 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REYMUNDO T. LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUTH RUNSI WANG AKA RUTH R. WANG, AKA RUTH WANG, AKA RUNSI WANG, AKA RUN SI WANG, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02206 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUTH RUNSI WANG AKA RUTH R. WANG, AKA RUTH WANG, AKA RUNSI WANG, AKA RUN SI WANG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Declare Heirship and Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and an Application for Temporary Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Temporary Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL L. MARTIN, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01523
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is herby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL L. MARTIN, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01522 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROY S. MARTIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 5th day of January, 2022.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimie: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
_____________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DEBORAH RENEE KUPFER, deceased: Cause No.: 2021-CPR01880; ABIE J. KUPFER AND LARRY DODGEN, serving as Independent Executors of the Estate of DEBORAH RENEE KUPFER, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 22, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executors, ABIE J. KUPFER AND LARRY DODGEN, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 5th day of January, 2022.
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE A. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE A. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fifth Amended Application for Probate of Will as a muniment of Title Will Not Produced in Court Over Four Years for Heirs, NORINA RAMIREZ, SAMUEL RAMIREZ, ARMANDO RAMIREZ, and HILDA RAMIREZ per Texas Estate Code 258.051. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VALERIE WALFORD MCKINLEY A/K/A VALERIE W. MCKINLEY, A/K/A VALERIE MCKINLEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17 day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02231 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VALERIE WALFORD MCKINLEY A/K/A VALERIE W. MCKINLEY, A/K/ VALERIE MCKINLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration of Deceased’s Estate And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JEANNIE JACO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01599 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE VALDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and se
al of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JERAD BYRNE, Brother of TERENCE BYRNE
Greetings: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2021 in Cause no. 2021-CGD00147 on the docket of said court and styled TERRENCE BYRNE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within then days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ hall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERT RANGEL, Son of ROBERTO RANGEL
Greetings: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2021 in Cause no.
2021-CGD00236 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERTO RANGEL AKA ROBERT RANGEL , An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within then days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ hall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: APRIL JACKELIN, Daughter of ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause no.
2009-G00036 on the docket of said court and styled in the Guardianship of ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within then days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ hall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
_____________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 12/20/21 and will conclude on 1/10/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Danny Coleman, Monica Ramirez, Aldo Valdiviezo.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Pao, TX 79915. Units belonging to Claudia Byrne and Liz Gonzalez
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Jorge Corrales, Kelly Corrales, Maria Ozuna, William Le Dotson, Ebody Jewel Medina, Jose Vasquez, Quila Herrera, Lorenzo Lopez, Becky Trujillo.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Alexander Valdez, Maria Munoz, Goeff Robles, Tamara Fulkerson, Arnold Herrera, Isaac Casarez
4681 Ripley Drive, El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to William S. Najera.
932 Tony Lama Street. El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to William Ducos.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Alejandro Cadena Jr., Jessica Valdez, America Olivas, Mariel Mares, Elsa Zaragoza, Amelia Tamariz.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Elsa Zaragoza, Tracy Talavera, Steven Ortiz, Melva Gonzalez and Omar Erives, Luis Mendolia Sr., Mark Gourly, Marisa Isela Cosado, and a vhicle belonging to Nicholas Leftis, Mariaelena Barron, Hector Federico Soule, Rafael Mendez, Yolanda Rodriguez.
_____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ALBERTO PONCE, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00775
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate ALBERTO PONCE, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, under Cause No. 2020CPR00775 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of ALBERTO PONCE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated January 5, 2022.
/s/ John Mundie
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CARMEN PONCE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00145
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate CARMEN PONCE, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, under Cause No. 2021-CPR00145 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of CARMEN PONCE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated January 5, 2022.
By: JOHN MUNDIE
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PATRICIA NICHOLS, Sister of JEFFERY THOMAS NICHOLS
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00215 on the docket of said court and styled JEFFERY THOMAS NICHOLS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 3:00 P.M. (MST), THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 for Solicitation Number RFQ27-22 On-Call Real Estate Brokerage Services. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the EPWater Bldg. via a Teleconference. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections. Provide two sets of bid proposals with the Bid Price Sheet and the Bid Bond Sheet tabbed. Must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the bid. The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915)594-5628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.