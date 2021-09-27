THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCM0244 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached. One Source Federal Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Cencili Ulises Ramirez for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicles Retail Installment Sales Contract executed by Defendant Cencili Ulises Ramirez. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof,, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0210 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached.
One Source Federal Creditor Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales Contract Executed by Defendants Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The HUD Housing Assistance Payment Contract (TX16-M000-114 & TX16-L000-045). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Cien Palmas. The target property consists of approximately 9.92 acres and has been improved with 11 two-story apartment buildings, one office building, one recreational hall and three separate laundry facilities. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool, basketball court, a playground, and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.11 acres in the 100-year flood zone (AE Zone) and approximately 3.25 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 7845 Lilac Way in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el entorno humano para el Contrato de pago de asistencia de vivienda de HUD (TX16-M000-114 y TX16-L000-045). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Cien Palmas. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 9,92 acres y se ha mejorado con 11 edificios de apartamentos de dos pisos, un edificio de oficinas, un salón recreativo y tres instalaciones de lavandería independientes. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria, cancha de básquetbol, un área de juegos para niños y áreas de pícnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.11 acres en la zona de inundación de 100 años (Zona AE) y aproximadamente 3.25 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado 7845 Lilac Way en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
___________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The Federal Housing Administration Contract (To Be Determined). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Mesa Place Townhomes. The target property consists of approximately 12.5 acres and 33, one and two-story apartment buildings and one community building. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.59 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 5450 Suncrest Drive in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el medio ambiente humano para el Contrato de Administración de Vivienda Federal (por determinar). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Mesa Place Townhomes. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 12.5 acres y 33, edificios de apartamentos de uno y dos pisos y un edificio comunitario. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria y áreas de picnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.59 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado en 5450 Suncrest Drive en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: DONATO BONILLA MARIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 1st day of November, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
221 N. Kansas, Ste. 1700
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/29/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0311 on the docket of said court and styled:
DEL NORTE CREDIT UNION
V.
DONATO BONILLA MARIN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached Del Norte Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Del Norte Credit Union v. Donato Bonilla Marin, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales contract executed by Defendant Donato Bonilla Marin. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of Judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The Whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make dure return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of September, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso TX 79925 on October 5th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
DIANA IBARRA: chairs, microwave
WENDY PARKS: washer & dryer, vacuum cleaner, plastic bins & boxes with kitchen wear, x-mas ornaments, tool boxes, furniture: chairs couch, mattress set, hutch, chest of drawers, living room tables
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 am Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units A-45 NUNEZ, B-66 QUEVEDO, E195- DOOLEY
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
TO: HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of June 2021, against HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHAEL GABRIEL ESTRADA Date of Birth: 06/13/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 7the day of September, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN DIANE DUTTON, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00059, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: KRISTINE SHELLENBRGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 16th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for KRISTINE SHELLENBARGER
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmailcom
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD DOUGLAS MORENO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS MORENO, Deceased, were granted to INGRID VAL PALAFOX MORENO on September 16, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01463. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS MORENO, Deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and the Estate of JUAN ORTEGA, JR., An Incapacitated Person, were issued on August 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00111, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: REBECCA MARRUFO. The residence of the Guardian is 3302 Limerick Rd., El Paso, Texas 79925; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of September, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonilalaw@gmail.com
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA SUSANA PAYNE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01601 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA SUSANA PAYNE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAKE RAINS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01594 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAKE RAINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDMOND L. STOWE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01325 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDMOND L. STOWE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship and Amended Application for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO HERNANDEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01579 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO HERNANDEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGART ELIZABETH TUMEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01325 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code §§202.005,301.052, and 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ALBERTO PONCE, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR00715
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ALBERTO PONCE, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, under Cause No. 2020CPR00715 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of ALBERTO PONCE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 16, 2021.
By: John Mundie
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CARMEN PONCE, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00145
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ALBERTO PONCE, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, under Cause No. 2021-CPR00145 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of CARMEN PONCE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 16, 2021.
By: John Mundie
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MCNEIL ROUTLEDGE III, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to GERALD J. CARLSON JR., as Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES MCNEIL ROUTLEDGE III, deceased, on September 15, 2021 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR01471. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd. Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Gerald J. Carlson Jr., Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES MCNEIL ROUTLEDGE III, deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA DE SANTOS were issued on September 13, 2021, in docket number 2021CPR01356, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANCISCO DE SANTOS III. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of DIANA DE SANTOS
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated: Sept. 14, 2021
/s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of DIANA DE SANTOS
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRINA HERMOSILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01584 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRINA HERMOSILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL CONTRERAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01602 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL CONTRERAS , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate By Agreement: And For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rebecca Flores Solis
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE VALDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01599 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE VALDEZ , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ADRIANA ORPINELA, daughter of Proposed Ward, FELIPA RAMOS DE ORPINELA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00050 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of: The Guardianship of the Person of: FELIPA RAMOS DE ORPINELA, An incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person, Last Known Address: 4717 Academy Circle, El Paso, Texas 79924. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF LOIS ELIZABETH RISTER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to ANN M. LUCKER, as independent administrator of the estate of LOIS ELIZABETH RISTER, deceased, on September 16,2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR01187. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ANN M. LUCKER, independent administrator of the estate of LOIS ELIZABETH RISTER, deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL DURAN, Deceased were issued on September 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00444 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA S. HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01387, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to EDWARD HERRERA, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, County, Texas, and the post office address is
EDWARD HERRERA
4028 Cumberland Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of ANGELA S. HERRERA
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01333
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA J. MORENO, deceased: JUAN MORENO, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA J. MORENO, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on September 16, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JUAN MORENO
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA J. MORENO, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: NICOLAS G. HERRERA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01018
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NICOLAS G. HERRERA, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICOLAS G. HERRERA, Deceased were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause Number
2021-CPR01018 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAMONA G. HERRERA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RAMONA G. HERRERA
Independent Executrix, Estate of NICOLAS G. HERRERA, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 15th day of September, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DOLORES MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01603 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DOLORES MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTAE OF JAMES A. KELLER, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01363
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JAMES A. KELLER, deceased: JEFFREY SPIER and ANDREA SPIER, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of JAMES A. KELLER, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on September 15, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JEFFREY SPIER and ANDREA SPIER
Independent Co-Executors
Estate of JAMES A. KELLER, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico
88001
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 4th Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON AND HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name; HENRY G. TORRES Date of Birth: 04/23/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of September, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KURT A. STIEFEL, were issued on September 15, 2021 in Cause no. 2021-CPR01421 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to PATRICIA E. STIEFEL whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAQUEL V. CHACON, Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01058 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSEMARY ROBLES, All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RAQUEL V. CHACON
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 17th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JUAN MANUEL AVILA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00205
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL AVILA, Deceased, were granted on September 15, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00205 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA AVILA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
State Bar No. 24046884
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JO F. OLIVER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01382
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JO F. OLIVER, Deceased, were granted on September 16, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01382 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LORETTA J. HANNA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE BARRAZA MARTNEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2013-CPR03846 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE BARRAZA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERTO URESTI, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01607 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERTO URESTI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00457
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of IRENE L. CASAREZ, deceased: RITA CANALES, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of IRENE L. CASAREZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on May 10, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RITA CANALES, Independent Executor of the Estate of IRENE L. CASAREZ, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00905
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RODOLFO C. CRUZ, deceased: CORINE A. CRUZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of RODOLFO C. CRUZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on September 20, 2021, and qualified as such on September 20, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CORINE A. CRUZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of RODOLFO C. CRUZ, deceased
c/o Francisco Ortega
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01122
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01122, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SOPHIA HERNANDEZ CULPEPPER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o; Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 20th day of September, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO VILLALVA, A/K/A FERNANDO E. VILLALVA S., Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00825
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FERNANDO VILLALVA, a/k/a FERNANDO E. VILLALVA S., deceased: PATRICIA SPENCE, having been duly appointed Dependent Executrix of the Estate of FERNANDO VILLALVA, a/k/a FERNANDO E. VILLALVA S., deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on September 17, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
PATRICIA SPENCE
Dependent Executrix
Estate of FERNANDO VILLAlva, a/k/a FERNANDO E. VILLALVA S., Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHIRLEY ANN EBBS, Deceased were issued on June 15, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00976 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERRI RAE EBBS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARTURO RASCON LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01191, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA FIGUEROA CASTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 22, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for IRMA FIGUEROA CASTILLO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that NATALIE PACE, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20210072107 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
Any person disputing the claim of NATALIE PACE must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code.
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: NATSUKO AMBROSE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01447
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATSUKO AMBROSE, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01447 pending in the Probate Court of El Pao County, Texas to: KENGI THOR AMBROSE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ABELARDO OROZCO Deceased were issued on September 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01180 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAMANTHA OROZCO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ADELARDO OROZCO
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 16th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: NATALIA VASQUEZ A/K/A NATALIA R. VASQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00380
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of NATALIA VASQUEZ A/K/A NATALIA R. VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00380 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CORINA ACOSTA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in he manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA BROWN VASQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020CPR01682
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA BROWN VASQUEZ were issued on April 5, 2021 in Docket Number 2020CPR01682, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to JOEL VASQUEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for PATRICIA BROWN VASQUEZ is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: August 19, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez for JOEL VASQUEZ
Personal Representative of the Estate of PATRICIA BROWN VASQUEZ
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID DAVIS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DAVID DAVIS, Deceased, were granted to PAULA JUNE DAVIS on September 20, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-DPR01467. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
Stat Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DAVID DAVIS
Deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES RUTH OSBORNE, Deceased were issued on September 20, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01510 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT WILLIAM OSBORNE, JR. All persons having clams against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROBERT WILLIAM OSBORNE JR.
1625 Bob Murphy
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 20th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PSO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GUADALUPE CORTEZ CHAVEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021CPR00985
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE CORTEZ CHAVEZ Deceased, were issued on September 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00985, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVA SUSANA GAYTAN. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: September 21, 2021.
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of GUADALUPE CORTEZ CHAVEZ
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of CHARLET ANN MEIER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01041
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLET ANN MEIER, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of September, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01041, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DONALD RAYMOND MEIER JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for DONALD RAYMOND MEIER JR. is 6601 Overland Stage Rd., El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 21st day of September, 2021.
/s/ DONALD RAYMOND MEIER JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of CHARLET ANN MEIER, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS SERNA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01264
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of CARLOS SERNA, deceased, were issued on August 31, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01264, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSE MARY GONZALEZ. The residence of ROSE MARY GONZALEZ, Independent Administrator/Executrix of the Estate of CARLOS SERNA is 11629 Sheila, El Paso, Texas 79936. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated September 20, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for ROSE MARY GONZALEZ
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN.: 14670228
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ESPERANZA RAMIREZ DE MURILLO, a/k/a ESPERANZA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01125
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of ESPERANZA RAMIREZ, DE MURILLO, a/k/a ESPERANZA RAMIREZ, deceased, were issued on August 31, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01125, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARCOS MURILLO The residence of MARCOS MURILLO, Independent Administrator/Executrix of the Estate of ESPERANZA RAMIREZ DE MURILLO, a/k/a ESPERANZA RAMIREZ is 1517 Sierra De Oro, El Paso, Texas 79936. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated September 20, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for MARCOS MURILLO
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN.: 14670228
___________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
Cuatro Land Holding, LLC, is requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed River View Village:
Variance from a 60-feet wide street right-of-way as stablished on Division 2. Section 2.8(d)(1) to a 54-feet wide street right-of-way, with a minimum of 36 feet pavement, face of curb to face of curb.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 004 and is more specifically identified as Portion of Tracts 15C1 and 15D, Block 13, all of Tracts 15C and 15G, Block 13, Upper Valley Surveys, and portion of Lot 25, Block 1, Edmundo Kauffmann Estates Replat A, El Paso County, TX. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDRES GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01588 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDRES GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONCEPCION T. MIRAMONTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01558 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONCEPCION T. MIRAMONTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Auction Opening date: October 7th 2021 @ 10 am.
Larryottenauctioneers
.com
Climate Self Storage located at 8055 Artcraft Rd. El Paso, TX 79932
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004” There will be an Online Auction starting on Oct. 7th 2021 @ 10 am.
The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
List of Customer Names and Unit Numbers:
Veronica Chavira D20, Gary Schmidt D81, Majestic Vaughs D32, Andrew Barela C22, Amanda Crawford D52, Richard Mowad F17, Ruby Duran H15, Antonio Enciso D98, Erica Gaspar De Alba B29, Cyle Hazard D97, Maria Limon G69, Veronica Lopez F54, Aramis Lugo H34, Mario Robledo D89.
The Auction will Close on October 7th 2021.
Bidding begins Online
Audtioneer #6482 L Otten
___________________________________________
NURSING INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, temporary)
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE-DEAN, ARTS, COMMUNICATION & SOCIAL SCIENCE
ADMISSIONS & REGISTRATION ASSISTANT
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER (ATC) LAB ASSISTANT
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE ASSISTANT- CURRICULUM OFFICE (Part-time)
Application Deadline: 10/01/2021
PEACE OFFICER I
Application Deadline: 10/15/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.