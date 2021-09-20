THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCM0244 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached. One Source Federal Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Cencili Ulises Ramirez for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicles Retail Installment Sales Contract executed by Defendant Cencili Ulises Ramirez. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof,, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0210 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached.
One Source Federal Creditor Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales Contract Executed by Defendants Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
TO: HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of June 2021, against HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHAEL GABRIEL ESTRADA Date of Birth: 06/13/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 7the day of September, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 6,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirement of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 off the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and her can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Ysla Lateral at the vicinity of North Moon Road and Armstrong Drive in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office. 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 4,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Franklin Feeder at the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in the City of El Paso, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-004
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the
County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 7, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The HUD Housing Assistance Payment Contract (TX16-M000-114 & TX16-L000-045). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Cien Palmas. The target property consists of approximately 9.92 acres and has been improved with 11 two-story apartment buildings, one office building, one recreational hall and three separate laundry facilities. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool, basketball court, a playground, and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.11 acres in the 100-year flood zone (AE Zone) and approximately 3.25 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 7845 Lilac Way in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el entorno humano para el Contrato de pago de asistencia de vivienda de HUD (TX16-M000-114 y TX16-L000-045). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Cien Palmas. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 9,92 acres y se ha mejorado con 11 edificios de apartamentos de dos pisos, un edificio de oficinas, un salón recreativo y tres instalaciones de lavandería independientes. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria, cancha de básquetbol, un área de juegos para niños y áreas de pícnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.11 acres en la zona de inundación de 100 años (Zona AE) y aproximadamente 3.25 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado 7845 Lilac Way en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The Federal Housing Administration Contract (To Be Determined). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Mesa Place Townhomes. The target property consists of approximately 12.5 acres and 33, one and two-story apartment buildings and one community building. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.59 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 5450 Suncrest Drive in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el medio ambiente humano para el Contrato de Administración de Vivienda Federal (por determinar). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Mesa Place Townhomes. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 12.5 acres y 33, edificios de apartamentos de uno y dos pisos y un edificio comunitario. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria y áreas de picnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.59 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado en 5450 Suncrest Drive en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of GABRIEL MARTIN DEL CAMPO, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00689, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MUNA ABDELJABER on behalf of ATLAS FACTORING LLC. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stewart W. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 9th day of September, 2021.
By: Stewart W. Forbes
State Bar No. 07223000
Forbes & Forbes
711 Myrtle Ave
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 533-5441 Telephone
(915) 533-7441 Facsimile
Attorney for Applicant
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROL SUE GIORDANO, Deceased were issued on September 9, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01417 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VINCENT VICTOR GIORDANO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
VINCENT VICTOR GIORDANO
4324 O’Keefe Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOUGLAS SCOTT ASBURY, SR., Deceased were issued on September 9, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR-01346 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in DOUGLAS SCOTT ASBURY, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DOUGLAS SCOTT ASBURY, JR.
4025 Esperanza Circle
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 9th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of DANIEL CHAVIRA, Deceased, were issued on June 9th, 2021 in Cause No. 2019CPR00684 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read
Dependent Administrator for the Estate of DANIEL CHAVIRA, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of September, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the estate of JOHN A. ROZYCKI a/k/a JOHN ADAM ROZYCKI,
were issued on May 21, 2021, in Cause no.
2021-CPR00576 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCES JANE MORRIS a/k/a FRANCES ROZYCKI MORRIS, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of September, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTAE OF CONSUELO NORMAN, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00712
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CONSUELO NORMAN, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of June, 2021 in the above styled cause to CECILIA NORMAN, Independent Executor. The address of record for CECILIA NORMAN IS C/O Daniel Barber with the law firm of Daniel Barber Law, 284 Three Rivers, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Cecilia Norman
Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN RUSSELL BROWN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate JOHN RUSSELL BROWN Deceased, were granted to JOHN RUSSELL BROWN JR., On September 8, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01518. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor/Executrix/Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordan Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JOHN RUSSELL BROWN
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESTATE OF JULIE VISCO
Notice is hereby give that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JULIE VISCO, Deceased, were granted to FRANK PETER VISCO, on August 12, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01074. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, C/O Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JULIE VISCO
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAMUEL CLARK DeMOSS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01559 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SAMUEL CLARK DeMOSS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 7027 2nd Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01298
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of NANCY BURKS FISKE, deceased: KIMBERLY ANNE GARCIA, formerly known as KIMBERLY ANNE FISKE, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of NANCY BURKES FISKE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on September 8, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
KIMBERLY ANNE GARCIA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of NANCY BURKS FISKE, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM TRENT, were issued on May 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01673 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Alexander V. Neill, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of September, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ALBERT JOSEPH a/k/a ALBERT LEOPOLD CONRAD JOSEPH, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01323
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALBERT JOSEPH A/K/A ALBERT LEOPOLD CONRAD JOSEPH, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01323 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to DENISE JOSEPH Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARY H. BEELER, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00989, were issued on September 2, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA DIANE PEPKA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for LINDA DIANE PEPKA
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ED M. BEELER, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00979, were issued on September 2, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA DIANE PEPKA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for LINDA DIANE PEPKA
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL NEVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01475 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL NEVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01572 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination of Heirs, and Request for Appointment of Administrator or Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESUS ANGEL RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01285 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE PAZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: DONATO BONILLA MARIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 1st day of November, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
221 N. Kansas, Ste. 1700
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/29/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0311 on the docket of said court and styled:
DEL NORTE CREDIT UNION
V.
DONATO BONILLA MARIN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached Del Norte Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Del Norte Credit Union v. Donato Bonilla Marin, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales contract executed by Defendant Donato Bonilla Marin. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of Judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The Whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make dure return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of September, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JANICE GUEVARA, Deceased were issued on August 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01025, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County Texas, to Maria Elena Flores. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
MARIA ELENA FLORES
8240 McElroy
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 11th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate DAVID DABERT MENDOZA, an incapacitated person, were issued on August 30, 2021, to Project Amistad, in Docket No.
2020-CGD00131, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Co-Guardians of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA DOZAL, Deceased were issued on September 13, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01418 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA CARMEN DOZAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA CARMEN DOZAL
155 Ben Swain
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 13th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESSE BOYD HANNAN, Deceased were issued on September 13, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPr01358 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA LUJAN FISHER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
YOLANDA LUJAN FISHER
10313 Cardigan
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 13th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE KAY KING, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RANDY BRIAN KING, as independent executor of the estate of JANICE KAY KING, deceased, on September 13, 2021 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR01362. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
RANDY BRIAN KING, independent executor of the estate of JANICE KAY KING, deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of GEORGE GRANT BASSETT, Deceased, were granted to MARY ANN BASSETT, Independent Executrix on September 9, 2021 by Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, in case number
2021-CPR01412. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LA RUE J. WILSON, were issued on September 8, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01197 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to CRAIG WILSON whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE ANDRADE, were issued on September 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00864 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to OLGA LOY AKA OLGA LOYA whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILENAN P. ALLEN, were issued on September 8, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01186 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to J. STEPHEN ALLEN and GREGORY V. ALLEN whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of BEVERLY ANN CANTRELL, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00761 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN S. CANTRELL, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of May, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN AVALOS, Deceased, Cause no. 2021-CPR01411, were issued on September 14, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to LORRAINE MAGDALENO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of September, 2021
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for LORRAINE MAGDALENO
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
e-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CONNIE KAY VINCENT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CONNIE KAY VINCENT, Deceased, were granted to ANITA KAY MORSE on September 15, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR01465. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
/s/ Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No.09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CONNIE KAY VINCENT
Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIKE NORMAN BORREGO were issued on March 11,2021, in docket number 2021-CPR00272, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLORIA DURAN BORREGO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of MIKE NORMAN BORREGO
c/o Kenneth A. Krohn
1210 W. Clay Street, Suite 12
Houston, Texas 77019
Dated 9/15/21
By: Kenneth A. Krohn
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of MIKE NORMAN BORREGO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANN L. RUPERT, Deceased, were issued on September 14,2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01395, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CRAIG W. RUPERT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 14, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CRAIG W. RUPERT
State Bar No.: 0291800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ETSUKO CAMACHO, Deceased were issued on September 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01415 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SARA MATYEAR a/k/a SARAH MATYEAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of September, 2021.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS DAVID CHACON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CARLOS DAVID CHACON, Deceased, were granted to MONIQUE NICOLE CHACON on September 13, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01354. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CARLOS DAVID CHACON, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FAUSTO A. MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of FAUSTO A. MEDINA, Deceased, were granted to EVA F. MEDINA on September 13, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01306. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of FAUSTO A. MEDINA
Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA ELENA TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01235, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BILLY JIMENEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
Dated the 12th day of September 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JORGE A.VIRAMONTES A.K.A GEORGE O.VIRAMONTES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to MAGDALENA MIMBELA f.k.a. MAGDALENA VIRAMONTES, as Independent Executor of the Estate of JORGE A. VIRAMONTES a.k.a GEORGE O.VIRAMONTES, deceased, on September 13, 2021 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR00639. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z.Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z.Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Magdalena Mimbela f.k.a Magdalena Viramontes, Independent Executor of the estate of JORGE A. VIRAMONTES a.k.a. GEROGE O.VIRAMONTES, deceased
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF DAVID ORTEGA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR01158
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID ORTEGA, Deceased, were issued on September 08, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01158, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, Eld Paso County, Texas, to:
JESUS ORTEGA
6112 Strahan Rd.
El Paso, TX 79932
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas79902
Dated the 13th day of September, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of CHRISTINE PACHECO
/S/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile (915) 440-0047
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EUGENIA MAY HUERD, Deceased were issued on September 15, 2021,in Docket No.
2021-CPR01289, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to JUSTIN MYLO HUERD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of EUGENIA MAY HUERD
C/O JUSTIN MYLO HUERD
11824 Jim Webb Dr.,
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 15th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso TX 79925 on October 5th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
DIANA IBARRA: chairs, microwave
WENDY PARKS: washer & dryer, vacuum cleaner, plastic bins & boxes with kitchen wear, x-mas ornaments, tool boxes, furniture: chairs couch, mattress set, hutch, chest of drawers, living room tables
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy Landlord’s lien against DAMIAN JIMENEZ RODRIGUEZ
Sale is on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.
At: A Plus Storage
830 E. Redd Rd. El Paso, TX 79912
Sold to the highest bidder for cash.
Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930
Household goods and Misc.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 am Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units A-45 NUNEZ, B-66 QUEVEDO, E195- DOOLEY
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA A. HALL A/K/A SANDRA ANN HALL, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01046
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of SANDRA A. HALL A/K/A SANDRA ANN HALL, Deceased were issued the 15th day of September 2021 in Docket Number
2021-CPR01046, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROXANNE LYNN HALL, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ROXANNE LYNN HALL IS
5720 Kensington Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 15th day of September, 2021.
/s/ ROXANNE LYNN HALL, Independent Administrator of the Estate of SANDRA A. HALL A/K/A SANDRA ANN HALL, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 701 Park Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 18.886” N, 106̊ 28’ 30.294”W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 800V South San Marcial Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79905 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 54.1” N, 106̊ 27’ 23.9” W). Pubic comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4 Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 10427V Bywood Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79935 (lat/long: 31̊ 46’ 46.74” N, 106̊ 20’ 11.68” W). Pubic comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of: PAULA R. ZAMORA, Deceased, on September 14, 2021. Said letters were issued under cause number 2021-CPR01353 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas.
Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of PAULA R. ZAMORA
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR00748
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L.RUIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR00748 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 20th day of August, 2021 to ALFONSO RUIZ A/K/A ALFONSO ARMENDARIZ RUIZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texa 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: September 10, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
ALFONSO RUIZ A/K/A ALFONSO ARMENDARIZ RUIZ
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 60-foot (overall height) Stealth Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 12440 Edgemere Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79938, lat/long: N 31̊ 47’ 30.534” / W 106̊ 15’ 24.005”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1199711.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 36’ – 2 (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is 3505 Confederate Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936, lat/long: N 31̊ 47’ 42.631” / W 106̊ 17’ 26.534”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1199880.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application
(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn; Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4,Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________
STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE THE ESTATE OF MANUEL ERNESTO FIGUEROA, Deceased
2021CPR01309
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MANUEL ERNESTO FIGUEROA, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2021 in Cause number 2021CPR01309 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to LISA ALARCON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LISA ALARCON
10016 Socorro Road
Socorro, Texas 79927
Dated September 14, 2021
/s/ Tony Aguilar
Tex. Bar No. 00936000
11405 North Loop
El Paso, Texas 79927
Telephone: (915) 858-0225
E-mail: tonyaguilar@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA MANUELITA SAENZ, aka MARIA M. SAENZ, AKA NELLIE SAENZ,
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR01027
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MANUELITA SAENZ, aka MARIA M. SAENZ, aka NELLIE SAENZ, Deceased, were issued on the 25th day of August, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01027, pending in the Probate Court Number One in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SILVESTRE SAENZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 7th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney for SILVESTRE SAENZ
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO OPORTO, Deceased, were issued on June 21st, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00491, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA RUTH ROSALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 28th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for LINDA RUTH ROSALES
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvardolaw@yahoo.
com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA D. HERRERA DE GURROLA a/k/a MARIA D. H. GURROLA a/k/a MARIA D. GURROLA a/k/a MARIA GURROLA, Deceased, were issued on June 15th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00737, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUCIA CABRAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 21st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for LUCIA CABRAL
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Friday, October 8, 2021
Coolers and Parts for Breakfast in the Classroom, RFP
No. E2225, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifi- cations are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ion- wave.net/Login.aspx)
_____________________________________________
