THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 17th day of March, 2021, against EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1516 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: HAZEL ANIETIE Date of Birth: 12/28/2019 Place of Birth: Cincinnati Ohio The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of August, 2021.
Michelle Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ADAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Roo 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of October, 2020, against ADAN CARRILLO. Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5357 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO Date of Birth: 02/03/2005 Place of Birth: Loveland, CO The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of August, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela, Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 9/1/2021 and will conclude on 9/26/21 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924 Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres, Juana Venegas, and William Green.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 Unit belonging to Alejandra Solis Rios and Fernando Camacho.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Julio Ayala, Gloria Ramirez, Isaac Mancilla and Fabio Powers.
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to Samuel Duke.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Martha Valero, Jade Arreola, Alejandra Galvan, Miguel Gomez, Amelia Tamariz, Corina Rocha, Adrian Munoz.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Anthony Nunez, Eve Torres, Alyssa Brianna Ornelas, Felix Aareola, Marina Pinon
Mariaelena Barron, Esmy Morales, Hector Federico, Soule.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCM0244 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached. One Source Federal Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Cencili Ulises Ramirez for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicles Retail Installment Sales Contract executed by Defendant Cencili Ulises Ramirez. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof,, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0210 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached.
One Source Federal Creditor Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales Contract Executed by Defendants Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOIS JEAN WEBB, were issued on September 1, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01299 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MELISSA FAYE WEBB whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LOUISE LICH, were issued on June 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00762 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTHONY JAMES LICH, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of September, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD B. MCGOWAN, Deceased, were issued on September 2, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01241 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY CATHERINE WAGNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RICHARD B. MCGOWAN
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 7th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of AMOS MCPHERSON JR. a/k/a AMOS MCPHERSON JR. Deceased were issued on September 31, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01267 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GLORIA B. MCPHERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of September, 2021.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ADRENA FAYE GREASBY, Deceased were issued on August 31, 201, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01303 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE L. GREASBY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of August, 2021.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of HUMBERTO ROSALES, Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00053 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SONIA CANO ROSALES. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is 5921 Oleaster, El Paso County, El Paso, TX 79927.
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselors at Law
311 Montana Ave. Bldg. A-2, Suite 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2021.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT No. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SALVADOR VASQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01300
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR VASQUEZ, Deceased, were granted on September 1, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01300 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CLEMENTINA R. VASQUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JESUS JURADO TORRES, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01207
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent administration for the Estate of JESUS JURADO TORRES, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01207 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JESSICA BISHEL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
State Bar No. 24046884
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA L. FRESCAS A/K/A MARIA LUISA FRESCAS, A/K/A MARIA LUISA TORNERO DE FRESCAS DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00654
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA L. FRESCAS a/k/a MARIA LUIS FRESCAS a/k/a MARIA LUIS TORNERO DE FRESCAS, Deceased, were issued on September 2, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00654 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARACELI FRESCAS TORNERO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL L. MARTIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01523 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL L. MARTIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL MENDOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01525 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GRISELDA GARCIA DAVILA,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00483 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ AKA MANUEL GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL ERNESTO FIGUEROA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01309 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL ERNESTO FIGUEROA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceedings to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOE WAYNE WYATT a/k/a WAYNE WYATT DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01530 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOE WAYNE WYATT a/k/a WAYNE WYATT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TRINIDAD FUENTEZ AKA TRINI FUENTEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01087 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ AKA TRINI FUENTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended application for probate of last will and testament and non-self proving codicil and for issuance of independent letters testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HECTOR VASQUEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01229, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTA VASQUEZ PEARCE, Independent Executrix of the Estate of HECTOR VASQUEZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in Johnson City, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place Suite C., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 2nd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas
79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA PEREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA MARIA PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on September 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01223, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NORA LEE PAUGH, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ROSA MARIA PEREZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in Johnson City, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place Suite C., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 3rd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas
79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate Of PATRICK DOWNEY, were issued on June 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00862 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: KATIE MICHELLE DOWNEY N/K/A KATIE MICHELLE MANN, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of September, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF PERSON AND THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF CONCEPCION OCON A PERSON OF DIMINISHED CAPACITY
CAUSE NO.
2021-CGD00069
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST CONCEPCION OCON
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Person and Estate of CONCEPCION OCON, Cause Number
2021-CGD00069 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of August 2021 to ANABEL SALAZAR, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLlC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt, PLLC
Attorneys for ANABEL SALAZAR
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel)
915-534-7672 (fax)
Date: August 31, 2021
/s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No.: 24033841
Attorney for Applicant
ANABEL SALAZAR
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE ESPINO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
2021-CPR00797
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE ESPINO, Deceased, were issued on August 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00797, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ENRIQUE ESPINO JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 3rd day of September, 2021.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 – Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for SANDRA ANDRADE
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HORTENCIA DIAZ ROJAS A/K/A HORTENCIA D. ROJAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00801
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENCIA DIAZ ROJAS A/K/A. HORTENCIA D. ROJAS, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00801, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERIKA CHRISTINA HERRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are require to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 3rd day of September 2021.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for ERIKA CHRISTINA HERRERA
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF ALBERT HERNANDEZ, A/K/A ALBERTO HERNANDEZ JR. DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01145
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERT HERNANDEZ A/K/A ALBERTO HERNANDEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01145 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARISA HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF DONALD BENNETT, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00181
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of DONALD BENNETT, Deceased, were granted on April 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021CPR00181 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LISA LUNCEFORD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on July 1, 2021, to CHRISTOPHER NANCE, appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the Estate of VELMA NANCE, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR00674, in Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CHRISTOPHER NANCE, Independent Administrator
Estate of VELMA NANCE, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: CHRISTOPHER NANCE, Independent Administrator of the Estate of VELMA NANCE, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00569
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LOUIS ROSENBAUM, deceased: JAMES JERRY ROSENBAUM, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LOUIS ROSENBAUM, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on August 31, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JAMES JERRY ROSENBAUM
Independent Executor of the Estate of LOUIS ROSENBAUM, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFONSO ANGULO CABRERA, Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01022, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to PAUL ALFONSO CABRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: PAUL ALFONSO CABRERA, independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ PAUL ALFONSO CABRERA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ALFONSO ANGULO CABRERA, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA DAVIS HAYES, Deceased were issued on July 14, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01092 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JACOB A. RASH AND DANA SCHWITTERS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of September 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ERIKA RODRIGUEZ was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased, on August 11, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01146 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, The address of the Executor is:
Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased
c/o: ERIKA RODRIGUEZ
839 Colonial Bluff
El Paso, TX 79938
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 8th day of September 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that DARYL VINCENT RAY was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of DON LEONARD RAY, Deceased, on August 11, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00939 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, The address of the Executor is:
Estate of DON LEONARD RAY, Deceased
c/o: DARYL VINCENT RAY
1482 Dos Deannas
El Paso, TX 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 8th day of September 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DELIA H. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00527, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARISOL GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Odell S. Holmes. Jr., Attorney for Marisol garcia
4171 N. Mesa St.,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2021
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for MARISOL GARCIA
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GABRIEL VEGA, husband of VALERIA ALVAREZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00174 on the docket of said court and styled VALERIA ALVAREZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSALINDA CHAVARRIA, SISTER OF FELIX RUBALCAVA AND LALO RUBALCAVA, BROTHER OF FELIX RUBALCAVA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00175 on the docket of said court and styled FELIX RUBALCAVA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2021, in cause no.
2021-CPR01318, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESENIA RAQUEL MARTINEZ ALATORRE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 8, 2021
/s/ John Bright Atty, For JESENIA RAQUEL MARTINEZ ALATORRE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
e-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADELBERT PALMER Deceased, were issued on 08/03/2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01188, pending in the Probate Court No. TWO, El Paso County, Texas, to MYRA LITTON. All person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the MYRA LITTON % Albert A. Biel, Esq. 615 East Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated 2021-09-03
Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Sbn: 02301300
615 East Schuster Ave.
Ste. 6 El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517 Facsimile: (915) 990-2030
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ADELE THOMAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01557 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET ADELE THOMAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAVIER ALFARO AKA JAVIER ALFARO CERVANTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2ND day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01556 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER ALFARO AKA JAVIER ALFARO CERVANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RUTH REYES, SUSANA LOPEZ and MARTIN LOPEZ, siblings of ANGELICA MARY LOPEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2004-G00195 on the docket of said court and styled ANGELICA MARY LOPEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDA MOORE, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01237, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: STANLEY HAULKUMB MOORE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Treino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 8, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for STANLEY HAULKUMB MOORE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN DAVID HARRISON a/k/a JOHN D. HARRISON, Deceased were issued on September 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01404 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ALBERT R. EDDINGS a/k/a ALBERT ROY EDDINGS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of September, 2021.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF AMELIA TORREZ JORDAN, also known as MOLLY T. JORDAN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of AMELIA TORREZ JORDAN, also known as MOLLY T. JORDAN, Deceased, were granted to KIMBERLY ANN JORDAN ALCANTAR on September 8, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR01355. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of AMELIA TORREZ JORDAN also known as MOLLY T. JORDAN, Deceased
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF PILAR R. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00784
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the estate of PILAR R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 02, 2021, in cause No.
2021-CPR00784, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
JOSE RODRIGUEZ
575 Ridgemont Dr.
El Paso TX 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 03rd day of September, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawoffiesofchristinepacheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
TO: HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of June 2021, against HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHAEL GABRIEL ESTRADA Date of Birth: 06/13/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 7the day of September, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 6,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirement of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 off the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and her can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Ysla Lateral at the vicinity of North Moon Road and Armstrong Drive in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office. 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 4,000 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Franklin Feeder at the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in the City of El Paso, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 13, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 13, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on September 29, 2021. Bids shall be opened September 29, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-004
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the
County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 7, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the November 2021 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 15 de Septiembre de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme de Noviembre de 2021.La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The HUD Housing Assistance Payment Contract (TX16-M000-114 & TX16-L000-045). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Cien Palmas. The target property consists of approximately 9.92 acres and has been improved with 11 two-story apartment buildings, one office building, one recreational hall and three separate laundry facilities. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool, basketball court, a playground, and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.11 acres in the 100-year flood zone (AE Zone) and approximately 3.25 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 7845 Lilac Way in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el entorno humano para el Contrato de pago de asistencia de vivienda de HUD (TX16-M000-114 y TX16-L000-045). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Cien Palmas. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 9,92 acres y se ha mejorado con 11 edificios de apartamentos de dos pisos, un edificio de oficinas, un salón recreativo y tres instalaciones de lavandería independientes. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria, cancha de básquetbol, un área de juegos para niños y áreas de pícnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.11 acres en la zona de inundación de 100 años (Zona AE) y aproximadamente 3.25 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado 7845 Lilac Way en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Mason Joseph Company, Inc. has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for The Federal Housing Administration Contract (To Be Determined). The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Mesa Place Townhomes. The target property consists of approximately 12.5 acres and 33, one and two-story apartment buildings and one community building. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.59 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 5450 Suncrest Drive in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Mason Joseph Company, Inc. at the following address on or before September 27, 2021. All comments can be sent to Mason Joseph Company, Inc.’s environmental consultant: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri and 251-360-9514, Attention: Jake Epperson, Director of Environmental Services, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email at jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Este es para notificar que Mason Joseph Company, Inc. ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre el manejo de llanuras de inundación, para determinar el posible efecto que su actividad en la llanura aluvial tendrá sobre el medio ambiente humano para el Contrato de Administración de Vivienda Federal (por determinar). El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial de Mesa Place Townhomes. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 12.5 acres y 33, edificios de apartamentos de uno y dos pisos y un edificio comunitario. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria y áreas de picnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.59 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado en 5450 Suncrest Drive en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información sobre las llanuras aluviales puede facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
Los comentarios escritos deben ser recibidos por Mason Joseph Company, Inc. en la siguiente dirección el September 27, 2021. Todos los comentarios pueden enviarse al consultor ambiental de Mason Joseph Company, Inc.: Gill Group, Inc. 512 North One Mile Road, Dexter, Missouri y 251-360-9514, Atención: Jake Epperson, Director de Servicios Ambientales, durante el horario de 9:00 AM a 5:00 PM. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a jake.epperson@gillgroup.com.
_____________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Friday, October 8, 2021
Coolers and Parts for Breakfast
in the Classroom, RFP
No. E2225, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be
retrieved and submitted
electronically through the district
e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.