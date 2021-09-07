THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 17th day of March, 2021, against EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1516 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: HAZEL ANIETIE Date of Birth: 12/28/2019 Place of Birth: Cincinnati Ohio The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of August, 2021.
Michelle Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ADAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Roo 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of October, 2020, against ADAN CARRILLO. Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5357 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO Date of Birth: 02/03/2005 Place of Birth: Loveland, CO The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of August, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela, Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
...
NOTICE
Auction at Zaragosa Self Storage-1650 N. Zaragosa El Paso TX 915-873-0577
September 13th 2021 10 AM
JUAN RIOS CASAS – E105 Assorted ítems. Clothes
RENE HEREDIA DELGADO-K109 – Assorted items, tools, furniture, clothes
EILEEN C. JIMENEZ F106 Household items
...
NOTICE TO PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 9/1/2021 and will conclude on 9/26/21 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924 Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres, Juana Venegas, and William Green.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 Unit belonging to Alejandra Solis Rios and Fernando Camacho.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Julio Ayala, Gloria Ramirez, Isaac Mancilla and Fabio Powers.
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to Samuel Duke.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Martha Valero, Jade Arreola, Alejandra Galvan, Miguel Gomez, Amelia Tamariz, Corina Rocha, Adrian Munoz.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Anthony Nunez, Eve Torres, Alyssa Brianna Ornelas, Felix Aareola, Marina Pinon
Mariaelena Barron, Esmy Morales, Hector Federico, Soule.
...
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to construct twelve 33’ – 10 (overall height) and one 36’ 2” (overall height Monopole Communications Towers within a geographic grouping in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. The latitude and longitude for the proposed towers are as follows: (1) 31̊ 46’ 43.896” N. 106̊ 25’ 31.485” W, (2) 31̊ 47’ 12.457” N, 106̊ 25’ 32.022” W, (3) 31̊ 47’ 22.37” N, 106̊ 25’ 22.503” W, (4) 31̊ 47’ 4.573” N, 106̊ 25’ 16.552” W, (5) 31̊ 47’ 11.609” N, 106̊ 25’ 1.659” W, (6) 31̊ 46’ 50.967” N, 106̊ 25’ 57.567” W, (7) 31̊ 46’ 46.096” N, 106̊ 26’ 14.657” W, (8) 31̊ 47” 8.723” N, 106̊ 25’ 41.591” (9) 31̊ 47’ 1.717” N, 106̊ 26’ 15.145” W, (10) 31̊ 47’ 17.664” N, 106̊ 25’ 50.217” W, (11) 31̊ 47’ 32.951” N, 106̊ 25’ 44.677” W, (12) 31̊ 47’ 28.898” N, 106̊ 25’ 32.751” W, (13) 31̊ 47’ 51.328” N, 106̊ 26’ 46.198” W. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GENOVEVA GANDARA, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01242, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law,
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated August 26 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of ELSIE ORTENCIA FRIBERG, Deceased were issued on August 26, 021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01347 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERNADINA ALMA FRIBERG MICKEY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PHILLIP R. BOAZ, on August 10, 2021, No. 2021CPR01040 in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to STEPHEN FORD BOAZ, Independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of PHILLIP R. BOAZ
% R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated August 10, 2021
/s/ R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE CARREON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01489 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE CARREON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDRES CAMARILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDRES CAMARILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVELINA CAMARILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-Cpr01503 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVELINA CAMARILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GENOVEVA A. CORONEL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01500 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GENOVEVA A. CORONEL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA TINOCO MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01488 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA TINOCO MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AZAHLIA GISEL CORRAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01498 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate AZAHLIA GISEL CORRAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and Heirship Determination. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA GONZALEZ, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00787
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MARIA ELENA GONZALEZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR00787 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21s day of July, 2021, to LORENZO AGUILAR, whose resident is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 6th day of August, 2021.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for LORENZO AGUILAR
...
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTURO AGUILR DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00786
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARTURO AGUILAR
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of ARTURO AGUILAR, Cause Number 2021-CPR00786 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of July, 2021, to LORENZO AGUILAR, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 6th day of August, 2021.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for LORENZO AGUILAR
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYMUNDO SEPULVEDA JR., Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00834, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA FRANCES HOOPER SEPULVEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LINDA FRANCES HOOPER SEPULVEDA
PO Box 961
Fabens, Texas 79838
Dated the 26th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for LINDA F. HOOPER SEPULVEDA
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS VIEZCAS, Deceased, were issued on August 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00912, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA R. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 26th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (9150 533-7441
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of FELICIA YVETTE GARRETT, A/K/A FELICIA Y. CRAWFORD-GARRETT, A/K/A FELICIA CRAWFORD, Deceased, were issued on August 24th, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00911 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Dependent Administrator for the Estate of FELICIA YVETTE GARRETT, A/K/A FELICIA Y. CRAWFORD-GARRETT, A/K/A FELICIA CRAWFORD
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of August, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANDREW D. LUNA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 24, 2021, probate upon the Estate of ANDREW D. LUNA, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2021-CPR00505, pending upon the probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 25, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN MICHAEL GARCIA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to KATHERINE BLANKIET, as independent administrator of the estate of JOHN MICHAEL GARCIA, deceased, on August 31, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR01052. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
KATHERINE BLANKIET, independent administrator of the estate of JOHN MICHAEL GARCIA, deceased
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: BERNICE GILLESPIE, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00949
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BERNICE GILLESPIE, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BERNICE GILLESPIE, deceased, were issued on August 5, 2021, in Cause no. 2021-CPR00949, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JO ANNE ORTEGA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JO ANNE ORTEGA
Independent Administratrix, Estate of BERNICE GILLESPIE, Deceased
c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 – telephone
(915) 544-8305 – facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Attorneys For The Estate
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: VICTOR GARCIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01005
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICTOR GARCIA, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VICTOR GARCIA, deceased, were issued on July 27, 2021, in Cause no. 2021-CPR01005, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
TERESA GARCIA
Independent Administratrix, Estate of VICTOR GARCIA, Deceased
c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 – telephone
(915) 544-8305 – facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Attorneys For The Estate
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JARED TIMOTHY BIDWELL, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01051
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JARED TIMOTHY BIDWELL, Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01051, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA ANTONIETA BIDWELL, Dependent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of JARED TIMOTHY BIDWELL, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA ANTONIETA BIDWELL
Dependent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney At Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. GOMEZ, JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00594
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM F. GOMEZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00594, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH GOMEZ A/K/A ELIZABETH GARCIA-GOMEZ, Dependent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of WILLIAM F. GOMEZ JR., which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ELIZABETH GOMEZ a/k/a ELIZABETH GARCIA-GOMEZ
Dependent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney At Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ANTONIETA REZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01441 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ANTONIETA REZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL GAONA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL GAONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Temporary Administration and Determination Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE LUIS OLIVA a/k/a JOSE L. OLIVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01512 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LUIS OLIVA a/k/a JOSE L. OLIVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OMERO GALLARDO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01511 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OMERO GALLARDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNEST SAENZ, III, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01521 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST SAENZ, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ALICE MADEWELL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01514 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY ALICE MADEWELL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE NAVARRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01516 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE NAVARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And For Letters Of Independent Administration Last Known Address: 201 Palmary Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
...
STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE THE ESTATE OF KENNY HUYNH, Deceased
2021CPR00856
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNY HUYNH, Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021 in Cause Number 2021CPR00856 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to MARTHA OROPEZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Martha Oropeza
788 Oxfordshire
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated September 1, 2021
/s/ Tony Aguilar
Tex. Bar No. 0093600
11405 North Loop
El Paso, Texas 79927
Telephone: (915) 858-0225
E-mail: tonyaguilar@yahoo.com
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: IRENE C. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01205
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRENE C. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on August 25, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01205 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RUTH ANN ADDISON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GUADALUPE ESPARZA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01337
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE ESPARZA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Cause Number
2020-CPR01337 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of August, 2021 to CAROLINA ESPARZA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: August 26, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
CAROLINA ESPARZA
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCM0244 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
CENCILI ULISES RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached. One Source Federal Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Cencili Ulises Ramirez for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicles Retail Installment Sales Contract executed by Defendant Cencili Ulises Ramirez. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof,, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 18th day of October, 2021, before the Honorable County court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonae V. Chavez
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 01/22/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0210 on the docket of said court and styled:
ONE SOURCE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
VS.
JAIME ORTIZ AND GRACIELA CARRILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached.
One Source Federal Creditor Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled One Source Federal Credit Union v. Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales Contract Executed by Defendants Jaime Ortiz and Graciela Carrillo. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: FLOYD HENRY, JR. DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00672
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FLOYD HENRY, JR., Deceased were issued on August 23, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00672 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GLENDA A. HENRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARTURO LOPEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00838, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAMILLE LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated August 30, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright
Attorney for KAMILLE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of COURTNEY SUZANNE O’MEARA, Deceased, were issued on August 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01021, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD EDWARD O’MEARA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated August 30, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright
Attorney for RICHARD EDWARD O’MEARA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served the citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: WILLIAM BELL,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 3rd day of August, 2020 against WILLIAM BELL, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM8488 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of T.L.C.
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TRUE LOVE CONSEEN Date of Birth: 02/15/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2021.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served the citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: GLORIA PATRICIA NAJERA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo Rios
1505 Missouri Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 20th day of July, 2021 against GLORIA PATRICIA NAJERA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM4344 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage RICARDO ACOSTA and GLORIA PATRICIA NAJERA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of August, 2021.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR MCLURE, JR., Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01166, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: REBECCA A. MCLURE a/ka REBECCA ANNA RALEY MCLURE, Independent Executrix of the Estate of OSCAR MCLURE, JR., Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of OSCAR MCLURE, JR., Deceased
REBECCA A. MCLURE a/k/a
REBECCA ANNA RALEY MCLURE – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law , P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD J. MULVIHILL, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01020
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RONALD J. MULVIHILL, deceased: CECILIA M. MULVIHILL, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of RONALD J. MULVIHILL, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on August 24, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CECILIA M. MULVIHILL
Independent Executrix
Estate of RONALD J. MULVIHILL, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2435 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE E. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased, were issued on July 27, 2021, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01604, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: SCOTT JAMES SANTAGUIDA, Successor Independent Executor. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of GEORGE E. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased
SCOTT JAMES SANTAGUIDA – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 24th day of August, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERIC STANDISH, LIONEL STANDISH, any and all other natural heirs of the Estate of the Estate of JOSEPH ANTHONY WOJCIAK
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00081 on the docket of said court and styled JOSEPH ANTHONY WOJCIAK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years Have Expired If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LYANNE GAVALDON, JEANETTE GAVALDON and JENNIFER GAVALDON, half sisters, of LUZCONSUELO GAVALDON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of August, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00186 on the docket of said court and styled LUZCONSUELO GAVALDON. A person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
...
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Budget Hearing for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse located 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303; El Paso, Texas 79901.
Members of the public may attend in person as well as address the governmental body via telephone or videoconference at the meeting.
To view the meeting, please visit:
https://www.epcounty.com/video/
To participate telephonically in public comment, please call: 888-835-7276 or 888-8ELPASO.
To participate via videoconference in public comment, please log onto
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3a89e24b87075d42c1991b6ae4d7634272%40thread.tacv2/1630509265961?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%225ff86d06-d688-4f8f-96b6-3ec17810e88c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%220ef4f51b-8fe1-445e-8582-dbb91c4d8c0e%22%7d [teams.microsoft.com]
Agendas will continue to be posted online at: http://epcounty.com/government.asp
“This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $4,513,536 or a 2.06% increase, and of that amount $4,202,389 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.