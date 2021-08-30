THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff
El Paso County Courthouse,
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 10th day of November, 2020, against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5859 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JESSICA DYANNA JURADO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESSICA DYANA JURADO Date of Birth: 08/03/2006 Place of Birth: CD.. Juarez, Chih. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 2nd day of August, 2021.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
LUNA COUNTY NM
FILED IN MY OFFICE
2021 AUG-3 PM 3:40
MARGARITA GOMEZ
DISTRICT COURT CLERK
Case no.
D-0619-SA-2021-00002
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF Gloria Palacios and Arthur Arrey, Petitioners.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND ADOPTION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE FOLLOWING NAMED OR DESIGNATED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given to Anita Del Palacio that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption has been filed by the Petitioners in the above-entitled cause on June 10, 2021. The Petitioners are required to give Anita Del Palacio, the mother of the prospective adoptee, that the above-referenced Petition was filed in which the Petitioners ask the court to terminate the parental rights of Anita Del Palacio, and further request the court enter a decree allowing the Petitioners to adopt the prospective adoptee.
Please be further notified that, pursuant to NMSA 1978, Sections 35A-5-16(C) and 32A-5-27 (E), you are required to file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days from the date of publication of this notice if you intend to contest the request for termination of parental rights, and request for an adoption decree of the prospective adoptee with the Sixth Judicial District Court, 855 S. Platinum, Deming, NM 88030. Failure to file a written response with the court shall be treated as a default and your consent to the adoption shall not be required. The Petitioner’s counsel is Benting Law Firm, LLC, 115 E. Ash St. Deming, NM 88030, (575) 546-6300 Witness my hand and seal of the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, on this 3rd day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the District Court
Margarita Gomez
By:
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 9th day of July, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0962, Docket No. 2021-SO-06472, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for
Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to-wit:
109 TIERRA DEL ESTE #27 LOT 12 (8101.42 SQ FT)
PID: 52166
12744 TIERRA PUEBLO DR.
EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 27th day of July, 2021, as the property of MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Thirty-Three and 54/100 Dollars ($211,633.54), plus the sum of $376.00 for local costs of court and all costs of suit, in favor of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 15th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of El Paso Winnelson Co., Plaintiff, vs. Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV3304, Docket No. 2021-SO-06020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 HOMESTEAD MEADOWS #6 7 (EXC SW PT) (4.0800 AC)
PID: 309449
14733 CASSIDY DR. CLINT, TX 79836
Levied on the 5th day of August, 2021, as the property of RAUL GALAVIZ to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Thousand One Hundred Thirty and 28/100 Dollars (100,130.28), with interest, cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of El Paso Winnelson Co.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 17th day of March, 2021, against EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1516 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: HAZEL ANIETIE Date of Birth: 12/28/2019 Place of Birth: Cincinnati Ohio The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of August, 2021.
Michelle Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are being deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #0116 Luis A. Guerrero- Make: SUZI (Suzuki) Body Style: MC Year: 1997 VIN: JS1NP41AXV2101164 Lic Plate: TX 743C3C; Christopher Gamboa Jr. – Make Suzu (Suzuki) Body Style: MC Year: 1997 VIN: JS1NP41AXV2101164 Lic Plate: TX 743C3C; #0308 Ariel Duran/Ariel David Duran; #0612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #104 Lynda Kay Cordero Gutierrez/Lynda Gutierrez; #804 Jorge A. Montoya/Jorge Montoya; #1112 Thania Sandoval Sanchez; #1402 Ofelia Margarita Hastings/Ofelia Hastings; #1423 William Garrett Stearns/Garrett Stearns. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #17 Kharyee Harrison/Kharyee M. Harrison/Kharyee Marquis Harrison; #281 Guadalupe Bachus/Guadalupe Fernandez Bachus.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ADAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Roo 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of October, 2020, against ADAN CARRILLO. Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5357 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO Date of Birth: 02/03/2005 Place of Birth: Loveland, CO The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of August, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela, Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-031
Traffic Control Products
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Traffic Control Products.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 16, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE JR. LOPEZ,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-032
Upsala Drive Drainage Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Upsala Drive Drainage Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 16, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-001
Life, Voluntary Life, and Vision Insurance
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Life, Voluntary Life, and Vision Insurance.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 23, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of SANDRA SCHUMAN, Deceased were issued on August 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01257, in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Project Amistad. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Third-Party Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of SANDRA SCHUMAN
c/o Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79930
Dated the 20th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM GEORGE COSOLA, Deceased were issued on August 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00701, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NICOLE MARIE COSOLA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
NICOLE MARIE COSOLA
3210 Red Orchard Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 20th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN R. PAPA, Deceased were issued on June 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00917 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAIME PAPA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANLEY D. BLAIR Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00860 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA L. BLAIR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of STANLEY D. BLAIR
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 23rd day of August, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JULIUS JANKO were issued on August 3, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01159 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: UTE JANKO, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of August 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED EMMETT HALLER, were issued on August 10, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01167 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to TERESA GAIL HAVERTY, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00749
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of VICTOR M. MARTINEZ, deceased: SANDRA VALDES and TERESA PARR, having been duly appointed Dependent Co-Executors of the Estate of VICTOR M. MARTINEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on July 21, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SANDRA VALDES and TERESA PARR, Dependent Co-Executors of the Estate of VICTOR M. MARTINEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
IN THE ESTATE OF: STEVEN DOUGLAS BONE, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2021-CPR01030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEVEN DOUGLAS BONE, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01030, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUDITH SANDRA BONE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Douglas C. Smith
JUDITH SANDRA BONE
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for JUDITH SANDRA BONE
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO BARRON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01448 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO BARRON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VANNESSA IVONNE URIBE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01315 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VANNESSA IVONNE URIBE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMELIA BERMUDEZ VARGAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01473 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMELIA BERMUDEZ VARGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTO MELENDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01462 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTO MELENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDRONICO V. LUJAN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01449 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDRONICO V. LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ANTONIETA REZA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01441 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ANTONIETA REZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL GAONA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL GAONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Temporary Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUCINA DIAZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01111 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HUMBERTO JOSE HERRERA SR., Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00819, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALBA HERRERA-MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ROSALBA HERRERA-MONTES
3830 Sacarmento
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 18th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for ROSALBA HERRERA-MONTES
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOHN PATRICK CONLON DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01100
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOHN PATRICK CONLON were issued on August 9, 2021 under Cause No. 2021-CPR01100 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of
JOHN PATRICK CONLON
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of August, 2021
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of JOHN PATRICK CONLON
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JUAN CARDOSO GUTIERREZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01126
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUAN CARDOSO-GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN CARDOSO GUTIERREZ, Deceased were issued on August 2, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01126 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GEORGINA E. MYERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addresses as follows:
GEORGINA E. MYERS
Independent Executrix, Estate of JUAN CARDOSO GUTIERREZ, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 19th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorney for the Estate
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO M. VILLEGAS, SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01452 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO M. VILLEGAS, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSHUA DANIEL TOVAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01440 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSHUA DANIEL TOVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICKIE MAE EARL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01453 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICKIE MAE EARL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration Seeking a Determination of Heirship and Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ARMANDO ROJERO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ARMANDO ROJERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas estate Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA VILLANUEVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01437 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT ROEL FIERRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01481 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT ROEL FIERRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOHN EDWARD MAHFOOD, Deceased were issued on August 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01099, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIAN MAHFOOD JENSEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of JOHN EDWARD MAHFOOD
c/o MARIAN MAHFOOD JENSEN
7501 East Ann Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dated the 24th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EMMA GABRIELA ROJAS DE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on August 24, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01073, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAIME RODRIGUEZ, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Jaime Rodriguez Jr.
11864 Jim Webb
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 24th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SERGIO PAULO BUSTILLOS, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2021, in Cause no. 2020-CPR01134, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRENE M. BUSTILLOS, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of SERGIO PAULO BUSTILLOS, Deceased
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Estate of SERGIO PAULO BUSTILLOS, Deceased
IRENE M. BUSTILLOS – Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 25th day of August, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of MARIA E. FIERRO A/K/A MARIA ESTELLA FIERRO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00885
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA E. FIERRO A/K/A MARIA ESTELLA FIERRO, Deceased, were issued on the 19th day of August, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00885, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MAGDALENA F. LOZANO A/K/A MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO, Independent Executor. The address of record for MAGDALENA F. LOZANO A/K/A MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO is 10917 BOB STONE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 19th day of August, 2021.
/s/ MAGDALENA F. LOZANO A/K/A MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA E. FIERRO A/K/A MARIA ESTELLA FIERRO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: KEVIN M. CUTLER
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 6th day of November, 2020 against KEVIN M. CUTLER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5823 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF SAYRA RICO AND KEVIN M. CUTLER
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of June, 2021.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF DARRYL EDUARDO SIMPSON, SR. DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01196
IN PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARRYL EDUARDO SIMPSON, SR., Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021 under Docket No. 2021-CPR01196 pending in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DENISE SIMPSON, Independent Executor. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Melcer & Sullivan PLLC
Estate of DARRYL EDUARDO SIMPSON, Deceased
c/o Hannah J. Melcer
622 Kempner Street, Ste. 210
Galveston, Texas 77550
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 23, 2021.
/s/ Hannah J. Melcer
SBN: 24098747
Melcer & Sullivan, PLLC
622 Kempner St., Ste. 210
Galveston, Texas 77550
Telephone: (409) 766-0503
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
Auction at Zaragosa Self Storage-1650 N. Zaragosa El Paso TX 915-873-0577
September 13th 2021 10 AM
JUAN RIOS CASAS – E105 Assorted ítems. Clothes
RENE HEREDIA DELGADO-K109 – Assorted items, tools, furniture, clothes
EILEEN C. JIMENEZ F106 Household items
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF JOSEPH WILSON BARHAM HARVEY
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH WILSON BARHAM HARVEY, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, under Docket No.
2021-CPR00931, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANIE MARIE BARHAM HARVEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JANIE MARIE BARHAM HARVEY, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOSEPH WILSON BARHAM HARVEY, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 24, 2021.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LAWRENCE EDMUND SHASHY
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of LAWRENCE EDMUND SHASHY, Deceased, were granted to MARY ALICE SHASHY, on August 5, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01029. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorneys for the Estate of LAWRENCE EDMUND SHASHY, Deceased
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of FRANCISCO ESPINOZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00804
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCO ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of August, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00804, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LORENZO ESPINOZA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for LORENZO ESPINOZA is 11046 Marisma Ct., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 24th day of August, 2021.
/s/ LORENZO ESPINOZA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of FRANCISCO ESPINOZA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of RAFAEL FIERRO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00883
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAEL FIERRO, Deceased, were issued on the 19th day of August, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR00883, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MAGDALENA F. LOZANO a/k/a MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO, Independent Executor. The address of record of record for MAGDALENA F. LOZANO A/K/A MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO is 10917 Bob Stone, El Paso Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 19th day of August, 2021.
/s/ MAGDALENA F. LOZANO a/k/a MAGDALENA FIERRO LOZANO, Independent Executor of the Estate of RAFAEL FIERRO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE ESTATE OF FELIPE LUGO A/K/A FELIPE LUGO MENDOZA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
2021-CPR00043
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPE LUGO A/K/A FELIPE LUGO MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00043, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSANNA GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 22nd day of June 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B. El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone/ 915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
IN THE ESTATE OF HAROLD ALEGRE RAMBAUD A/K/A HAROLD RAMBAUD, , DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
2021-CPR00044
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAROLD ALEGRE RAMBAUD, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00044, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: WINSTON RAMBAUD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 22nd day of June 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B. El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone/ 915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: KEVIN LAWRENCE MCCORD, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and to Change Name of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, PERLA MONTES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Ashley Spencer
On this the 13th day of May, 2021 in this case numbered 2013DCM4529 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of S.K.M., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and to Change Name of the Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN KEVIN MCCORD Date of Birth: 9/11/2012
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’ (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of August, 2021.
Ashley Spencer
Attorney at Law
1009 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 3301V Treasure Hill Place, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936 (lat/long: 31̊ 47’ 28.24” N, 106̊ 16’ 20.58” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Treimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 76-foot (overall height) Monopine Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 955 Gato Road, Canutillo, El Paso County, Texas 79932, lat/long: N 31̊ 54’ 34.604” / W 106̊ 37’ 55.366”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1199056.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CLAUDIA MUNOZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01111 on the docket of said court and styled LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Letter of Dependent administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Marlene Campos
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALEJANDRO JULIO SARMIENTO, Son of ROBERTO SARMIENTO
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01245 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERTO SARMIENTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALFREDO AGUILAR; PATRICIO A. AGUILAR; MARTHA AGUILAR MEDRANO; SABRINA SEGOVIA MOOERS; ISMAEL BALTAZAR SEGOVIA; ANTONIO AGUILAR; IRMA AGUILAR GOMEZ; CELIA AGUILAR DURAN; CECILIA AVALOS; MONICA AGUILAR; JOSE D. AGUILAR; RAQUEL AGUILAR A/K/A RACHEL AGUILAR; MELISSA OSTOS RODRIGUEZ; and ANITA OSTOS RODARTE.
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01316 on the docket of said court and styled TOMASA AGUILAR A/K/A TOMASA A. AGUILAR A/K/A TOMASA ARZATE AGUILAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fourth Amended Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Nayeli Villegas
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-002
Catering and Concession Services for the County
Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Catering and Concession Services for the County Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 30, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
Enrique and Irma Solis are requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Cerro Vista Subdivision:
Variance from a 60-feet wide street right-of-way as stablished on Division 2. Section 2.8(d)(1) to a 54-feet wide street right-of-way, with a minimum of 34 feet pavement, face of curb to face of curb.
Variance for the maximum cul-de-sac length from County’s allowable 750 ln. ft. as stablished on Division 2. Section 2.8(f) to 990 ln. ft.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 003 and is more specifically identified as Portion of Tract 1E, Section 10, Block 6, Public School Land Surveys, El Paso County, TX. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Lupe C. and Lorissa A. Gonzales is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed L. Gonzales Subdivision.
We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way ( Windgail Road) from 60 feet to 40 feet.
We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way ( Leisure Lane) from 60 feet to 30 feet.
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 12.538± Acres of land being all of Tracts 1E6 and 1E14, Block 7, San Elizario Grant , El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday September 13, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted at the
following times:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Food Service Equipment,
Smallwares, Utensils and
Supplies, RFP No. E2217,
Until 10:00 a.m.
DIRECTOR, GRANTS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT
Application Deadline: 09/24/2021
COORDINATOR, CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION
Application Deadline: 09/10/2021
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE ASSISTANT
(Center for College Access & Development)
CAMPUS MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN
PEACE OFFICER I
SENIOR ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE (Human Resources)
Application Deadline: 09/03/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, September 24, 2021
Food Service Tray Sealing Equipment and Supplies, RFP No. E2218, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
