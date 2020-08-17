________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MICHAEL OSBORNE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion to Serve Defendant MICHAEL OSBORNE with Citation by Publication at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law
David Mirazo
100 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/28/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4189 on the docket of said court and styled:
ANDREE TSCHENSE
VS.
MICHAEL OSBORNE and JUDY WALLEN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS LAWSUIT FOR PERSONAL INJURY DAMAGES SUFFERED BY PLAINTIFF ANDREE TSCHENSE, ARISING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE CAUSED BY DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion o Serve Defendant Michael Osborne with Citation by Publication. The officer executing his writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clrek
El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSUE INFANTE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 205TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 23rd day of July, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2598 on the docket of said court and styled:
IVAN A. ESPINOZA, STEPHANIE CHAVEZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIEND OF IVANA ESPINOZA
V
JOSUE INFANTE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s Ivan A. Espinoza, Stephanie Chavez, Individually and As Next of Friend of I.E., seek recovery of damages against Defendant, Josue Infante in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on June 7, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition of file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 17th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables,
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RAMON TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Mondaythe 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/26/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1144 on the docket of said court and styled:
REBECCA HERNANDEZ
VS
RAMON TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff, REBECCA HERNANDEZ, seeks recovery of damages against RAMON TRUJILLO and THOMAS MARTIN BYNUM in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 12, 2019, while she was operating her motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MILDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 05/15/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1651 on the docket of said court and styled:
VANESSA CASTLES and SUSAN GUTIERREZ, Individually and a/n/f of IMOGEN L. CASTLES, minor
VS
ERIC MILDON
A brief statement of the nature of his suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
PLAINTIFF’S, VANESSA CASTLES AND SUSAN GUTIERREZ, INDIVDUALLY AND A/N/F OF IMOGEN CASTLES, MINOR SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST ERIC MILDON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MAY 16 2018 IN EL PASO, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CO
COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney:
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of the Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES P. ALDERMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On 04/07/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1259 on the docket of said court and styled:
FUMIKO CAINE ALDERMAN, FKA FUMIKO CAINE VS. JAMES P. ALDERMAN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
THIS SUIT IS FOR AN ORDER QUIETING TITLE BY DECLARATORY JUDGMENT IN PLAINTIFF’S NAME OR FOR PARTITION OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREAFTER; THE REAL PROPERTY MADE THE SUBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS DESCRIBED AS LOT 12, BLOCK 2, MONTERREY PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF ON FILE IN VOLUME 14, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 6400 MORNINGSIDE DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
HYDRO RESOURCES is soliciting subcontract and material bids in connection with the Pumping Systems, Furnish, Installation & Maintenance, Phase II for the City of El Paso Water Utilities. Qualified MBE and WBE firms are encouraged to submit bids in response to this invitation. The work will consist of utility work, well video, brushing, pumping, disinfection, removing, reinstalling and transporting equipment, furnishing and installing casing, gravel filter, VFD and soft starts of multiple sizes, furnishing and installing vertical turbine pumps, discharge heads, and electrical motors, and any other maintenance as deemed necessary by customer. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities. Public Service Board at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will no longer be made available. All bids must be submitted to Amy Majors at AMajors@HydroResources.com by Noon, Friday, August 18, 2020.
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ROBERT COVINGTON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jamie Silver
825 Watters Creek Blvd.
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
on 05/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2025 on the docket of said court and style:
CAPITAL ONE AUTO FINANCE, A DIVISION OF CAPITAL ONE, N.A.
VS
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROBERT COVINGTON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Court has authority to order any judgment or decree that a title be issued to the Vehicle evidencing the Plaintiff’s lien, which will be binding on you as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rajaa Almestady, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Elena Garza, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3683, Docket No. 2020-SO-06400, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the first Tuesday in September 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Elena Garza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 KERN PLACE 12 & 13 (6540 SQ FT)
PID: 319280
1131 E. ROBINSON AVE, EL PASO, TX 79902
Levied on the 24th day of June, 2020, as the property of Maria Elena Garza, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifteen Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Seven and 52/100 Dollars ($15,677.52) together with the interest due thereon, plus the additional sum of $331.00, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rajaa Almestady.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT SEVEN WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE, IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., August 25, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Seven Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Peyton Estates Unit Seven Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 25, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01005 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSE FAUSTO MOTA MATA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902,
on this the 23rd day of July, 2020 against JOSE FAUSTO MOTA MATA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3581 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of A.M. a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ATHZIRI MOTA-ORNELAS Date of Birth: 04/19/2016. Place of Birth: El Paso County The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 4th day of August, 2020.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Amelia Partida
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF JESUS F. SOTO DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2016-CPR01409
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JESUS F. SOTO, Deceased, were issued on the March 19, 2020 in the above styled cause to DARRON POWELL, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for Darron Powell, Dependent Administrator is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the August 7, 2020.
/s/ Darron Powell
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JESUS F. SOTO
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD SPENCER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2018-CPR01488
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of RICHARD SPENCER, Deceased, were issued on the February 18, 2020 in the above styled cause to ALMA YOLANDA SPENCER, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for ALMA YOLANDA SPENCER, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the August 6, 2020.
Darron Powell
Attorney for ALMA Y. SPENCER
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED J. MORTON, Deceased were issued on August 5, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00763 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN R. MORTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED J. MORTON, Deceased were issued on August 5, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00763 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN R. MORTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF MIGUEL ANGEL MUNOZ JR., AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
NO. 2018CGD00190
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL MUNOZ JR., An Incapacitated Person, were issued on June 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2018CGD00190, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MIGUEL H. MUNOZ SR.
C/O: Joshua C. Spencer
Attorney at Law
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of August, 2020.
Respectfully Submitted,
Joshua C. Spencer
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 532-5562
Fax: (915) 532-7535
By: Joshua C. Spencer
Attorney for the Guardian
State Bar No.: 24067879
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: OTTO E. PALACIOS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00811
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OTTO E. PALACIOS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased were issued on July 24, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00811, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRASEMA G. PALACIOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
IRASEMA G. PALACIOS
Temporary Administrator, Estate of OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 6th day of August, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Bauann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 7902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for Applicant
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSIE LEE TOYNES, Deceased were issued on August 10, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00905 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEBORAH E. TOYNES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DEBORAH E. TOYNES
5644 Arrowhead
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 10th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL ANDRES LOPEZ, Deceased were issued on August 10, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00756 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANET ANN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of DANIEL ANDRES LOPEZ
c/o JANET ANN LOPEZ
12145 Saint Crispin
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 10th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLINA T. ALBA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CAROLINA T. ALBA, Deceased, were granted to RAYMUNDO ALBA, JR. on August 10, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR00875. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CAROLINA T. ALBA, Deceased
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 14th day of September, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Eduardo Miranda
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso,TX 79903
On 06/09/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1929 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES
VS.
CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA, MOISES EISENBERT AND STATE FARM COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: “The nature of this suit is a claim by MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES for the recovery of personal injury damages from and against CRYSTAL MARIE
URANGA and others, arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on or about August 17, 2018 in El Paso, County, Texas.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff; First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01506 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: David A. Bonilla, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ, Deceased
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTO MARTINEZ
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 10th day of August, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 11 a.m. on August 18, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Aveda-BB-Ventures-El Paso LLC. (“Debtor”) located at 2900 North Mesa, Suite E, El Paso, TX 79902. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to EP Shalom, LP (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated December 27, 2019. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. Face masks are required to be worn at all times while at the property. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check, or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at EP Shalom, LP at (915) 532-3456.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN FOSTER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DORIS JEAN FOSTER, Deceased, were granted to LANA JEAN FOSTER-WHITE and TERRI LEE FOSTER on August 12, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR00779. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DORIS JEAN FOSTER,
Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 8/12/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2011 UTILITY TRAILER 5VUTW1329BP000022 $363.20
2003 MERCEDES-BENZ 4JGAB75E93A411953 $363.20
2008 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDU46D78U381904 $363.20
2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX 2G2WR584X71125255 $384.85
2011 UTILITY TRAILER 5VUTW1329BP000022 $363.20
2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU 1G1ZT54885F278251 $446.45
2002 ISUZU AXIOM 4S2DF58X624609169 $839.50
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRALER $CALL $839.50
2001 FORD EXPLORER SPORTAFPD46 1FMYU60E21UA43203 $1,207.55
2004 JAGUAR X-TYPE996747B SAJEA51C24WE12761 $276.60
2005 HOMEMADE TRAILER 98YLBN $1,294.15
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that HERBERT EHRLICH, was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of STEVE ROSENBERG, Deceased, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00686 pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Herbert Ehrlich
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
State Bar No.: 0649000
444 Executive Center Blvd., Ste. 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA M. GALLARDO, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2020 in Cause Number
2020-CPr00765 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE ANGEL GALLARDO as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate Addressed as follows:
JOSE ANGEL GALLARDO
Independent Executor
Estate of Teresa M. Gallardo, Deceased
12341 Lupe Rivera Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: August 11, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR GALLARDO, SR. Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2020 in Cause Number
2020-CPR00767 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE ANGEL GALLARDO as Independent Executor. Claims m
ay be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSE ANGEL GALLARDO
Independent Executor
Estate of HECTOR GALLARDO, SR., Deceased
12341 Lupe Rivera Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 11, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATER OF THE ESTATE OF: AURORA R. REYES, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00154
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA R. REYES, Deceased, were granted on August 12, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00154 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: REBECCA R. REYES Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FEDERICO SILVA, a/k/a FEDERICO MORIEL SILVA, a/k/a FRED SILVA DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00461
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FEDERICO SILVA, a/k/a FEDERICO MORIEL SILVA, a/k/a FRED SILVA, Deceased, were authorized on August 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00461, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA LUEVANOS. All persons having claims against this Estate
which is currently being administered are required to present them to MARGARITA LUEVANOS within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARGARITA LUEVANOS
2312 Portland Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 12th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for Lourdes Phillips
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile; (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-041
Celeste Drive Drainage Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Celeste Drive Drainage Improvements for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, September 24, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Claudia Parra at cparra@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 8, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.