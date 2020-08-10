__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MICHAEL OSBORNE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion to Serve Defendant MICHAEL OSBORNE with Citation by Publication at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law
David Mirazo
100 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/28/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4189 on the docket of said court and styled:
ANDREE TSCHENSE
VS.
MICHAEL OSBORNE and JUDY WALLEN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS LAWSUIT FOR PERSONAL INJURY DAMAGES SUFFERED BY PLAINTIFF ANDREE TSCHENSE, ARISING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE CAUSED BY DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion o Serve Defendant Michael Osborne with Citation by Publication. The officer executing his writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clrek
El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSUE INFANTE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 205TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 23rd day of July, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2598 on the docket of said court and styled:
IVAN A. ESPINOZA, STEPHANIE CHAVEZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIEND OF IVANA ESPINOZA
V
JOSUE INFANTE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s Ivan A. Espinoza, Stephanie Chavez, Individually and As Next of Friend of I.E., seek recovery of damages against Defendant, Josue Infante in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on June 7, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition of file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 17th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables,
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RAMON TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Mondaythe 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/26/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1144 on the docket of said court and styled:
REBECCA HERNANDEZ
VS
RAMON TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff, REBECCA HERNANDEZ, seeks recovery of damages against RAMON TRUJILLO and THOMAS MARTIN BYNUM in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 12, 2019, while she was operating her motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MILDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 05/15/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1651 on the docket of said court and styled:
VANESSA CASTLES and SUSAN GUTIERREZ, Individually and a/n/f of IMOGEN L. CASTLES, minor
VS
ERIC MILDON
A brief statement of the nature of his suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
PLAINTIFF’S, VANESSA CASTLES AND SUSAN GUTIERREZ, INDIVDUALLY AND A/N/F OF IMOGEN CASTLES, MINOR SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST ERIC MILDON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MAY 16 2018 IN EL PASO, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CO
COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney:
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of the Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES P. ALDERMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On 04/07/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1259 on the docket of said court and styled:
FUMIKO CAINE ALDERMAN, FKA FUMIKO CAINE VS. JAMES P. ALDERMAN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
THIS SUIT IS FOR AN ORDER QUIETING TITLE BY DECLARATORY JUDGMENT IN PLAINTIFF’S NAME OR FOR PARTITION OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREAFTER; THE REAL PROPERTY MADE THE SUBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS DESCRIBED AS LOT 12, BLOCK 2, MONTERREY PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF ON FILE IN VOLUME 14, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 6400 MORNINGSIDE DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
HYDRO RESOURCES is soliciting subcontract and material bids in connection with the Pumping Systems, Furnish, Installation & Maintenance, Phase II for the City of El Paso Water Utilities. Qualified MBE and WBE firms are encouraged to submit bids in response to this invitation. The work will consist of utility work, well video, brushing, pumping, disinfection, removing, reinstalling and transporting equipment, furnishing and installing casing, gravel filter, VFD and soft starts of multiple sizes, furnishing and installing vertical turbine pumps, discharge heads, and electrical motors, and any other maintenance as deemed necessary by customer. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities. Public Service Board at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will no longer be made available. All bids must be submitted to Amy Majors at AMajors@HydroResources.com by Noon, Friday, August 18, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 22nd at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: BURKETT, COREY; TAYLOR, RANDY; PAYAN, ARLENE; REYNA, MONIQUE; PARRA, JACOBO; SHVANS, kristops; MARINO, ANTHONY.
Items include vehicles, furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-040
Purchase of Five (5) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Five (5) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program (re-bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 20, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued to ROSA MARIA LARA on June 11, 2020, in the Guardianship of the Person and Estate of LUIS BERNAL PORTILLO, A/K/A LUIS BERNAL, Cause No. 2020-CGD00052, Probate Court No. 2,El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to: Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address; PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ROBERT COVINGTON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jamie Silver
825 Watters Creek Blvd.
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
on 05/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2025 on the docket of said court and style:
CAPITAL ONE AUTO FINANCE, A DIVISION OF CAPITAL ONE, N.A.
VS
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROBERT COVINGTON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Court has authority to order any judgment or decree that a title be issued to the Vehicle evidencing the Plaintiff’s lien, which will be binding on you as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO.2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: EDMUNDO ZAVALA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01471
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were authorized to be issued for the Estate of JOSE EDMUNDO ZAVALA, Deceased, on May 7, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01471, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA C. ZAVALA. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso,Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Date: July 30, 2020
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of YOLANDA C. ZAVALA
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RYAN JERMEL EATON BRAGG, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, GERNIAN MARIE DANCY and TRAVON DORIAN DANCY’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Kristina A. Rocha
On this the 16th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2893 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and adoption of Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SERENITY JADE BRAGG Date of Birth: June 24, 2010 Child’s Name: SINCERE LEE BRAGG Date of Birth: April 19, 2012
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of July, 2020.
Kristina A. Rocha
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Street Site 100
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM PEARCE HOOTEN, Deceased, were issued on July 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00627, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM BURGES HOOTEN AND Gregory B. Pine. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated July 29, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Co-Independent Executors
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH LEE HAYS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00970 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KENNETH LEE HAYS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Admiistration,Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CECILIA H. CHARLES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00923 on the docket of said court and styled TIMOTHY LEE ADCOCK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Temporary Restraining Order and Order Setting Hearing. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL FERNANDO GONZALEZ whereever he may be found
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01075 on the docket of said court and styled MONSERRAT G. PIZARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Supplemental Amended Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORBERTO GOUVEIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00937 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORBERTO GOUVEIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letter Of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL MATA, JR. Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00979 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL MATA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ALVARADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28TH day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00978 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RUTH REYES, VILMA LOPEZ LOPEZ, SUSANA LOPEZ, AND MARTIN LOPEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of you)are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2020 in Cause No. 2004-G00195 on the docket of said court and styled ANGELICA MARY LOPEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSE M LAZCANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Henry Aguirre
747 E.. San Antonio,
Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 10th day of July, 2020 against JOSE M. LAZCANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM4223 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of I.S.L. and L.F.L. Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: IKER S. LAZCANO Date of Birth: 7/13/2012 Child’s Name: LIAH F. LAZCANO Date of Birth 06/16/2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of August, 2020.
Henry Aguirre
Attorney a Law
747 E. San Antonio
Suite 201
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Elvira Espinoza
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of SUN IM MORELAND, Deceased; Cause No.
2020-CPR00052; AMY KIM, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of SUN IM MORELAND, Deceased, of E Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 27, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, AMY KIM, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 31st day of July 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MANUELA M. MARQUEZ, deceased; Cause Number
2019-CPR01459; CYNTHIA L. MIRANDA, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MANUELA M.. MARQUEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 21, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, CYNTHIA L. MIRANDA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 3rd day of August 2020.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rajaa Almestady, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Elena Garza, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3683, Docket No. 2020-SO-06400, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the first Tuesday in September 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Elena Garza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 KERN PLACE 12 & 13 (6540 SQ FT)
PID: 319280
1131 E. ROBINSON AVE, EL PASO, TX 79902
Levied on the 24th day of June, 2020, as the property of Maria Elena Garza, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifteen Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Seven and 52/100 Dollars ($15,677.52) together with the interest due thereon, plus the additional sum of $331.00, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rajaa Almestady.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PENELOPE JAUREGUI
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of PENELOPE JAUREGUI, Deceased, were granted to VANESSA JAUREGUI on August 3, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01696. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Administrator
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ROBERT NORMAN TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2020 under Docket No.
2018-CPR01027 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Stephen L. Meador. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
Stephen L. Meador, Dependent Administrator
Estate of ROBERT NORMAN TAYLOR, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 31st day of July, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANGEL BUSTAMANTE JR., Deceased, were issued on July 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00564, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to; MARIA DOLORES BUSTAMANTE, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ANGEL BUSTAMANTE JR. Deceased
MARIA DOLORES BUSTAMANTE – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso,TX 79936
Dated the 29th day of July, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of CECILIA CASTANO a/k/a GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO DE CASTANO A/K/A GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO LOZANO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00694
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA CASTANO A/K/A GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO DE CASTANO A/K/A GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO LOZANO, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of August, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00694, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GILBERTO CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO VILLAREAL, Independent Executor. The address of record for GILBERTO CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO VILLAREAL is 5919 Arbol Place, El Paso, Texas 79932. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 4th day of August, 2020.
GILBERTO CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO A/K/A GILBERTO JOSE CASTANO VILLAREAL, Independent Executor of the Estate of CECILIA CASTANO A/K/A GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO DE CASTANO A/K/A GUADALUPE CECILIA CORDERO LOZANO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SIMON ALVAREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PATRICIA ALVAREZ, as independent executor of the estate of SIMON ALVAREZ, deceased, on August 4, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR00805. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
PATRICIA ALVAREZ, independent executor of the estate of SIMON ALVAREZ, deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO DE LA PENA, Deceased were issued on August 3, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00812 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA DE LA PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 4th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WARREN FRANK BOWLAND, Deceased were issued on August 3, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00854 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARLA GAIL HAWLEY-BOWLAND. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addresses as follows:
CARLA GAIL HAWLEY-BOWLAND
1141 Calle Lomas
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 4th day of August, 2020.
Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON ALARCON, Deceased were issued on August 3, 2020 in Docket No. 2020-CPR00840 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VELMA ALARCON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
VELMA ALARCON
7149 Tangerine Lane
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 4th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 11 a.m. on August 14, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Aveda-BB-Ventures-El Paso LLC (“Debtor”) located at 2900 North Mesa, Suite E, El Paso, TX 79902. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to EP Shalom, LP (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated December 27, 2019. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check, or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. Face Masks must be worn at all times. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at EP Shalom, LP at (915) 532-3456.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 10 a.m. on August 14, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Nancy Diaz, dba Trinity Tax & Financial Solutions. (“Debtor”) located at 279 Shadow Mountain, Suite DD, El Paso, TX 79912. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated December 7, 2017. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. Face Masks must be worn at all times. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC at (915) 532-3456.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matte Of The Estate Of APOLINAR DELGADO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00751
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of APOLINAR DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of August, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00751, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DAVID DELGADO, Independent Executor. The address of record for DAVID DELGADO is 468 ST MARYS DR., EL PASO, TEXAS 79907. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th day of August, 2020.
/s/ DAVID DELGADO, Independent Executor of the Estate of APOLINAR DELGADO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 8/5/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2010 FORD EXPLORER 1FMEU7DE8AUA81621 $449.80
1996 CHYSLER TOWN & COUNTRYMZV0610 1C4GP64L9TB374424 $493.10
2020 FORD MUSTANG8NYK121 1FA6P8TH2L5134785 $629.70
2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZERBL86140 1GNDS13SX32367938 $651.30
2000 HONDA XR100 JH2HE0308YK906579 $623.00
2009 CHEVROLET IMPALA61T370 2G1WD57C091163236 $563.20
1993 CADILLAC SEVILLEENS7745 1G6KS52B0PU817926 $363.20
2009 NISSAN CUBE902977F JN8AZ28R99T123028 $363.20
1996 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE974SCM9 1J4EZ58Y8TC146579 $3,415.85
2008 DODGE AVENGER20TO86632 1B3LC56R38N686154 $3,372.55
2002 ACURA RSX67216R3 JH4DC54832C025545 $3,307.60
1998 BUICK PARK AVENUE820AGJ 1G4CU5215W4610655 $2,484.90
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL HOLGUIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00983 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGEL HOLGUIN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT SEVEN WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE, IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., August 25, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Seven Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Peyton Estates Unit Seven Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 25, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: INES CAPPONI LAWLER AKA INES CAPPONI, wife of FEDERICO LAWLER, SR. CLARA MATA, ROSA PRAGER, RAUL LAWLER, and ALFREDO LAWLER, children of ADELA LAWLER, and OLGA BURKETT, LETICIA HOMAN, SANDRA PRICE, FREDDY VEGA, ROSALIE PEAKE, DEANNA LAWLER, and KEITH FILEGAR, grandchildren of ADELA LAWLER
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00673 on the docket of said court and styled ADELA LAWLER, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship AND First Amended Application for Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARL H. FERNSTROM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00988 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARL H. FERNSTROM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANE JACOBS ROSEN, Deceased were issued on August 5, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00865 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANDREW T. ROSEN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LILLIE MURIEL PEOPLES, Deceased were issued on July 5, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00761 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CASSANDRA DENISE PELHAM. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
