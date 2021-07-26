THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 12th day of July, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/02/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0725 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA ELENA CORONA MARQUEZ
VS
MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA, GUADALUPE LOPEZ MENDEZ, SYLVIA BECK
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is a resident of El Paso County, Texas and is the owner in fee simple of a parcel of real property and of all improvements in that property, located in El Paso County, Texas. The parcel of real property is more particular described as follows: Lot 3, Block 3, of Darrington Park, an Addition El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat or Map thereof recorded in Volume 65, Page 42, 42A, Official records of El Paso County, Texas. Plaintiff contends she is entitled to title by adverse possession pursuant to all statutes providing for adverse possession, Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Sec. 16.024, 16.025, 16.026 and 16.027, and requests this Court grant Plaintiff judgment for titled as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of May, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Clarisa Aguirre Deputy
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, ET AL, Plaintiff’s vs. Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez, AND Alex Fernandez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2599, Docket No. 2021-SO-05348 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
_____________________________________________________
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P40599902103900
LOT TWENTY (20) IN BLOCK TWENTY-ONE (21) OF PARKDALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED DATED APRIL 17, 1964 AND RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 24760 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 PECOS ST. EL PASO, TX 79907
Property of Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Five Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-Seven and 43/100 Dollars ($55,667.43), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241.
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso
County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas ( In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1850, Docket No. 2021-SO-05563, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: H455-999001-00100; LOT 1, BLOCK 1, HILARIO CASTRO SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20110026822, MAP RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ten Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 97/100 Dollars ($10,171.97) and all costs of suit, in favor of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alberto De Leon, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0297, Docket No. 2021-SO-05561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alberto De Leon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: R55000000010031; LOT 31, BLOCK 1, RIO VISTA ADDITION, AND BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 1, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Alberto De Leon will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Five Hundred Twenty and 69/100 Dollars ($36,520.69) and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Caz Creek TX, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso, Plaintiff’s, vs. Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1442, Docket No. 2021-SO-05562, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Nolasco, aka Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: B800-999-0040-3100; BLOCK FOUR (4) BUENA VISTA, THE SOUTHERLY PORTION OF LOT FOUR (4), THAT BEING 50 FEET ON THE SOUTH, 231.93 FEET ON THE WEST, 59.21 FEET IN THE NORTH AND 200.23 FEET ON THE EAST, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3474 MAGDALENA AVENUE, EL PASO, TEXAS.
Property of Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 65/100 Dollars ($34,171.65) and all costs of suit , in favor of Caz Creek TX , LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Unifund CCR, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Jose Araujo, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV0794, Docket No. 2021-SO-05226, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Araujo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
118 HIGHLAND PARK 9 & W ½ OF 8 (4500 SQ FT)
PID: 336957
2809 SAVANNAH AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 14th day of June, 2021, as the property of Jose Araujo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Nine and 68/100 Dollars ($23,449.68), with interest, plus the additional sum of $323.00, cost adjudged, in favor of Unifund CCR, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 08/12/21 at 10:00 AM. 0817 Sergio Keenan; 0910 George Ramirez; 0602 Laurie A. Bustillos, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/12/21 at 10:00 AM. 119 Ivonne Martinez/Ivonne Porras Martinez; 411 Irma Mena/Irma Castillo Mena; 517 Josefina Hernandez/Josefina M. Hernandez; 605 Priscilla Ramirez; 1107 Maria Zaragoza/Maria De Jesus Zaragoza, 1518 Lourdes Perez/Lourdes Eliza Perez.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR ALVA, JR., Deceased were issued on July 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01107 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA ALVA-KRACKER f/k/a PATRICIA ALVA-GREEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of July, 2021.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BERTHA ANDRADE BARCENA, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01693 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ARTHUR GANDARA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of July, 2021.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JUNE MARIE ST., PIERRE, Deceased, were issued on July 7th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01150 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JUNE MARIE ST. PIERRE, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 12th day of June, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUIS A. GUERRA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00710
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LUIS A. GUERRA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of LUIS A. GUERRA, Cause Number 2021-CPR00710, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of July, 2021, to MICHELLE GUERRA, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 15, 2021
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
MICHELLE GUERRA
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF LARRY ORVILLE WEBB A/K/A LARRY O. WEBB A/K/A LARRY WEBB A/K/A DEAN WEBB DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00928
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LARRY ORVILLE WEBB A/K/A LARRY O. WEBB A/K/A LARRY WEBB A/K/A DEAN WEBB
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of LARRY ORVILLE WEBB A/K/A LARRY O. WEBB A/K/A LARRY WEBB A/K/A DEAN WEBB, Cause Number
2021-CPR00928 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021 to CHARLENE ALANIS A/K/A CHARLENE DIANE ALANIS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Tx. 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
By: /s/ Jessic Kludt
Date: July 15, 2021
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
CHARLENE ALANIS
A/K/A CHARLENE DIANE ALANIS
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO LOPEZ
Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00453
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCISCO LOPEZ, deceased, were issued on July 15, 2021 in Docket Number
2021-CPR00453, pending in the Probate Court Of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID LOPEZ. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 19th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Jose A. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facimile: 915-542-2341
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA ANTONIETA HINDS a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ARREOLA VERDUGO; Cause Number
2020-CPR01550; MARIA ELENA FRIANEZA, serving as Administrator of the Estate of MARIA ANTONIETA HINDS a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ARREOLA VERDUGO, decease, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on July 6, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, MARIA ELENA FRIANEZA within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 15th day of July, 2021.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF IVAN CANEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to ANNEL CANEZ as Independent Administrator of the Estate of IVAN CANEZ, deceased, on July 14, 2021 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR00649. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
ANNEL CANEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of IVAN CANEZ, Deceased.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at NORTHEAST STORAGE INC., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 14th at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of the following tenants; MARIO GARCIA, CATHERINE PHELPS, WILLIAM DURAN, RUTH CUEVAS, CHRISTOPHER BROOKER, ALLAN FREDRICKSON, REBECCA DOOLEY.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LUCILLE LEYVA, Deceased were issued on July 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01125 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLINE LEYVA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CAROLINE LEYVA
3916 Volcanic
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VIRGINIA SHIRLEY, Deceased were issued on July 14, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01053 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMIE ANNITTA McCOOL TAGUE, also known as JAMIE ANNITTA TAGUE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SARA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00955
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of July, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00955, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ is 811 Stays, El Paso, Texas 79901. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 15th day of July, 2021.
/s/ GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of SARA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorney For Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL LICON a/k/a MANUEL LICON, JR., a/k/a MANUEL T. LICON, JR., DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00728
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL LICON a/k/a MANUEL LICON, JR., A/K/A MANUEL T. LICON JR., Deceased, were issued on July 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00728, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD LICON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to RICHARD LICON within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RICHARD LICON
7360 Luz De Dia
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for RICHARD LICON
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: cdanchondolaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ROSIE EDWARDS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00881
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSIE EDWARDS, deceased, were issued to ROBERT EARL EDWARDS under Docket number 2020-CPR00881, pending in the Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Salvador C. Ramirez,
Estate of ROSIE EDWARDS
c/o ROBERT EARL EDWARDS,
Independent Executor.
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 13, 2021
/s/ Salvador C. Ramirez
2033 Crescent Circle
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel.: (915) 771-8525, email:
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SETOA M. TEO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 8, 2021, probate upon the Estate of SETOA M. TEO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR00924, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: July 14, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF WILLIAM S. COOKE, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM S. COOKE JR., Deceased, were granted to DIANA COOKE GRIMMER on July 20, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR01045. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No.09744800
Attorney for the Estate of WILLIAM S. COOKE, JR., Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that LYDIA YVETTE OTTO was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of GREGORY WALTER OTTO, Deceased, on July 20, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01103 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of GREGORY WALTER OTTO, Deceased
c/o: LYDIA YVETTE OTTO
10574 Doyle Rd.
Utica NY 13502
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00037
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 7, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR000037 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BLANCA ADRIANA ROBLES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NICOLAS HERRERA, III DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01219 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICOLAS HERRERA, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MELVIN L. McEADY DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01225 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MELVIN L. McEADY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of heirs, for creation of independent administration in an intestate estate, and for letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARACELI J. ZAPATA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00966
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESATE OF ARACELI J. ZAPATA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ARACELI ZAPATA, Cause Number 2021-CPR00966, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 7th day of July, 2021 to ANA M. NEWCOMER A/K/A ANA NEWCOMER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Date: July 14, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
ANA M. NEWCOMER A/K/A ANA NEWCOMER
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JAQUELINE URSULA THOMAS, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00982
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAQUELINE URSULA THOMAS, Deceased, were issued on July 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00982 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: STEPHEN M. THOMAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LUIS HERRERA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00480
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on July 14, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00480 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARTA RUIZ A/K/A MARTHA RUIZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAUL CHAVEZ SR., DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00666
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL CHAVEZ SR., Deceased, were issued on July 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00666 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELVIA CHAVEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: STEPHEN JOSEPH PETERS, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00485
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of STEPHEN JOSEPH PETERS, Deceased, were granted on June 24,2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00485 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SUZANNE KELLY Claims may be presented in care of he attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
State Bar No. 24046884
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATIVIDAD HERRERA MEDRANO, Deceased were issued on April 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00046 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AURELIO MEDRANO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Aurelio Medrano
1604 Mathias
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO ARMANDO ORONA SR., Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00929, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTONIO A. ORONA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
ANTONIO A. ORONA, JR.
12581 Wendy Reed Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of LEOBARDO ONATE, JR., Deceased were issued on July 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00954, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LIANNA VICTORIA ONATE and LEOBARDO ONATE, III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of LEOBARDO ONATE, JR.
C/O LIANNA VICTORIA ONATE AND LEOBARDO ONATE, III
4772 Robert Acosta Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LOU REDFEARN CUNYUS a/k/a LOU ALLEN CUNYUS a/k/a LOU R. CUNYUS a/k/a LOU ALLEN REDFEARN CUNYUS, Deceased were issued on July 20, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR01011 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD ODEN CUNYUS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESTHER HOLGUIN, a/k/a ESTER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE HOLGUIN, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00282
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ESTHER HOLGUIN, a/k/a ESTER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE HOLGUIN, deceased” DAVID HOLGUIN, a/k/a DAVID A. HOLGUIN JR., having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ESTHER HOLGUIN, a/k/a ESTER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE, a/k/a ESTHER ZARATE HOLGUIN, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 24, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DAVID HOLGUIN, a/k/a DAVID A. HOLGUIN, JR.
Independent Executor
Estate of ESTHER HOLGUIN, A/K/A ESTER ZARATE, A/K/A ESTHER ZARATE, A/K/A ESTHER ZARATE HOLGUIN, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of AGUSTIN P. PALOMA A/K/A PIO L. PALOMO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00951
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AGUSTIN P. PALOMO A/K/A PIO L. PALOMO, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of July, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00951, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARTA PALOMO RAMIREZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARTA PALOMA RAMIREZ is 2104 Whitcomb, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 20th day of July, 2021.
/s/ MARTA PALOMO RAMIREZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of AGUSTIN P.PALOMO A/K/A PIO L.PALOMO, Deceased
Steven E.Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paos, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding Will open Aug 4th at 10:00 AM and conclude Aug 11th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 437 MARTHA GARCIA 639 MIGUEL MERCADO 915 MIRANDA REEM B19 WALLACE COLMENARES 19 JAVIER BETANCOURT D9 CHARLES MALY B007 PAMELA WREN C028 RICHARD WHITCOMB
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic, containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s Chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 2760 Anise Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936 (lat/long: 31̊ 46’ 45.13” N, 106̊ 18’ 22.07” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUILLERMINA JASSO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00198
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMINA JASSO, Deceased, be issued on the 20th day of July 2021, in the above styled cause to JOSE ALONSO LUNA, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOSE ALONSO LUNA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of July 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso,
Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PETRA NAJAR TARIN, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PETRA NAJAR TARIN, Deceased, be issued on the 20th day of July 2021, in the above styled cause to ALBERT TARIN, Independent Executor. The address of record for ALBERT TARIN is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of July 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso,
Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: NADEAN ANN HICKMAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
on this the 16th day of March 2020 against NADEAN ANN HICKMAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1606 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of DONALD HICKMAN and NADEAN ANN HICKMAN. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirement of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2021.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTELA MEDINA a/k/a MARIA ESTELA MEDINA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on May 3rd, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00014, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE ALFREDO MEDINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 6th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for JOSE ALFREDO MEDINA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held on line @ storageauction.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/25/21 at (noon) and conclude (8/10/21) at (10:00am). Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (JOSE L. ALCALA)
( 6 jumping trampolines, 6 Christmas trees, heat and massage table, light fixtures, door knobs, queen memory foam mattress topper, vacuum, live animal cage trap, speaker, bed rails, ironing board, tire and more.)
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance of 07/14/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1999 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500ZUD8751 1GCEK14T4XZ204719 $731.25
2005 VOLKSWAGEN GTI13800Z3 9BWDE61J854021682 #341.55
2007 HYUNDAI SONATA10303X1 5NPEU46F67H164914 $363.20
2003 SATURN ION 951401C 1G8AJ52F63Z137339 $341.55
2004 HONDA ODYSSEY8PJG334 5FNRL18774B036958 $298.25
2016 DODGE DART 1C3CDFBB5GD592375 $1,077.65
2006 HUMMER H3EKS1200 5GTDN136X68314699 $254.95
2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO33249N2 1GCHSBEN2J1315360 $254.95
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 7/19/2021 and will conclude on 8/15/21 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres and Maria Ramirez.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to Jorge Romero and Josue Munoz.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Unit belonging to Kenneth Mills, Craig Griffin, Ashley Purple.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Maria Munoz and Isaac Casarez.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Juan Mena and Stephanie Briseno.
344 N. Zaragoza El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Soledad Rosale, Kimberly Heredia, Robert Rocha, Diana Gallegos, Ruben Zuniga, Denise Sanchez, and Jesus Gonzalez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Jeffrey Hammond, David James Thompson, Christopher Hinojosa.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “you have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 3rd day of September, 2020, against MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4576 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KASH RAMIREZ and ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: KASH RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 12/13/10 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX-DAVID Date of Birth: 2/6/17 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso county, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTHONY LOUIS WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued to CHRISTINE JEANETTE WILLIAMS on July 12, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00790, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
CHRISTINE JEANETTE WILLIAMS
Independent Administratrix
c/o Resident Agent, David J. Ferrell
whose address is 10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso County, Texas 79935
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 20th of July, 2021.
_____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 15000 Marvin Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as the West ½ of Lot 3, Block 1, Deerfield Industrial Park Partition Replat “A”. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioners Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday August 16, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________________
