THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 2nd day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2528 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Dollars in United States Currency ($2,714.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,714.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LIU YANG AND NIANFANG ZHU
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 9th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/05/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3221 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY $19,801.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($19,801.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from NIANFANG ZHU and LIU YANG. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau,District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 12th day of July, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/02/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0725 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA ELENA CORONA MARQUEZ
VS
MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA, GUADALUPE LOPEZ MENDEZ, SYLVIA BECK
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is a resident of El Paso County, Texas and is the owner in fee simple of a parcel of real property and of all improvements in that property, located in El Paso County, Texas. The parcel of real property is more particular described as follows: Lot 3, Block 3, of Darrington Park, an Addition El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat or Map thereof recorded in Volume 65, Page 42, 42A, Official records of El Paso County, Texas. Plaintiff contends she is entitled to title by adverse possession pursuant to all statutes providing for adverse possession, Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Sec. 16.024, 16.025, 16.026 and 16.027, and requests this Court grant Plaintiff judgment for titled as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of May, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Clarisa Aguirre Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, ET AL, Plaintiff’s vs. Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez, AND Alex Fernandez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2599, Docket No. 2021-SO-05348 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P40599902103900
LOT TWENTY (20) IN BLOCK TWENTY-ONE (21) OF PARKDALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED DATED APRIL 17, 1964 AND RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 24760 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 PECOS ST. EL PASO, TX 79907
Property of Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Five Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-Seven and 43/100 Dollars ($55,667.43), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso
County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas ( In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1850, Docket No. 2021-SO-05563, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: H455-999001-00100; LOT 1, BLOCK 1, HILARIO CASTRO SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20110026822, MAP RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ten Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 97/100 Dollars ($10,171.97) and all costs of suit, in favor of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alberto De Leon, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0297, Docket No. 2021-SO-05561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alberto De Leon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: R55000000010031; LOT 31, BLOCK 1, RIO VISTA ADDITION, AND BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 1, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Alberto De Leon will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Five Hundred Twenty and 69/100 Dollars ($36,520.69) and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Caz Creek TX, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso, Plaintiff’s, vs. Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1442, Docket No. 2021-SO-05562, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Nolasco, aka Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: B800-999-0040-3100; BLOCK FOUR (4) BUENA VISTA, THE SOUTHERLY PORTION OF LOT FOUR (4), THAT BEING 50 FEET ON THE SOUTH, 231.93 FEET ON THE WEST, 59.21 FEET IN THE NORTH AND 200.23 FEET ON THE EAST, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3474 MAGDALENA AVENUE, EL PASO, TEXAS.
Property of Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 65/100 Dollars ($34,171.65) and all costs of suit , in favor of Caz Creek TX , LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Unifund CCR, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Jose Araujo, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV0794, Docket No. 2021-SO-05226, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Araujo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
118 HIGHLAND PARK 9 & W ½ OF 8 (4500 SQ FT)
PID: 336957
2809 SAVANNAH AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 14th day of June, 2021, as the property of Jose Araujo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Nine and 68/100 Dollars ($23,449.68), with interest, plus the additional sum of $323.00, cost adjudged, in favor of Unifund CCR, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of WALTER THOMAS DENNEY JR., were issued on June 21, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00141 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to STACEY MARIE RUSSELL, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS F. DEHESA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01182 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS F. DEHESA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVANGELINA VALDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01179 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVANGELINA VALDEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUSANA HERNANDEZ AKA SUSANA H. ACOSTA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01183 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUSANA HERNANDEZ AKA SUSANA H. ACOSTA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship AND Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MAGDALENA TURNER A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA SALDANA, A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA GUILLEN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01176 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA TURNER A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA SALDANA, A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA GUILLEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA GUERRA F/KA/ IRMA NAVARRO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01173 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA GUERRA F/K/A IRMA NAVARRO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ENRIQUE SPENCER DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01175 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ENRIQUE SPENCER Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABELARDO ORZOZCO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01180 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABELARDO ORZOZCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for issuance of letters of independent administration and for judicial declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA ANGELICA PADRON STEELE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01189 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTHA ANGELICA PADRON STEELE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR JOSE ACOSTA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HECTOR JOSE ACOSTA, Deceased, were granted to CLAUDIA FANNON on July 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00978. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: MARIA L. NAVA
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to ERIC W. MONTOYA, who resides at 277 Cargill, El Paso, Texas 79905, on June 29, 2021, in The Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2021-CPR00716. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 6th day of July, 2021.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KIM CAMPBELL, Deceased, were issued on July 7th, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00994 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOFER CARLTON CAMPBELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CHRISTOFER CARLTON CAMPBELL
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of July, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL FRANCISCO JAVIER SALAZAR, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01164 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL FRANCISCO JAVIER SALAZAR, JR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates ode and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD LEE COLLIER DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00921 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD LEE COLLIER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Counter Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE BRAVO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENE BRAVO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL TARIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01199 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL TARIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO T. CUELLAR DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01747
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO T. CUELLAR, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01747, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN M. CUELLAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 8th day of July, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF HERMINIA CUELLAR A/K/A HERMINIA BRAVO, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01746
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of HERMINIA CUELLAR A/K/A HERMINIA BRAVO, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01746, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN M. CUELLAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 8th day of July, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO RASCON LOPEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01191 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO RASCON LOPEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LESTER ANDERSON, GEORGE ANDERSON AND EDWARD ANDERSON, Sons of EDWARD ANDERSON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00096 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of EDWARD ANDERSON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO ORTIZ CHAVEZ DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00049
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADRIAN ORTIZ CHAVEZ, were issued on June 1, 2021 in Cause number 2021CPR000490 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to ADRIAN CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Adrian Chavez
16710 Basin Oaks
San Antonio, Texas 78247
Dated July 12, 2021
/s/ Tony Aguilar
Tex. Bar No. 00936000
Telephone: (915) 858-0225
E-mail: tonyaguilar@yahoo.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 08/12/21 at 10:00 AM. 0817 Sergio Keenan; 0910 George Ramirez; 0602 Laurie A. Bustillos, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/12/21 at 10:00 AM. 119 Ivonne Martinez/Ivonne Porras Martinez; 411 Irma Mena/Irma Castillo Mena; 517 Josefina Hernandez/Josefina M. Hernandez; 605 Priscilla Ramirez; 1107 Maria Zaragoza/Maria De Jesus Zaragoza, 1518 Lourdes Perez/Lourdes Eliza Perez.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DONNA YVETTE FERNANDEZ ORTA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jordan Hartshorn
310 N. Mesa, Suite 420
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 15th day of April, 2021 against DONNA YVETTE FERNANDEZ ORTA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2262 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of RAFAEL FERNANDEZ AND DONNA YVETTE FERNANDEZ ORTA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of July, 2021.
Jordan Hartshorn
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 420
El Paso, TX 79901
915-800-0911
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ADALBERTO GALAVIZ Deceased
Cause No. 2019-cPR01537
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ADALBERTO GALAVIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ADALBERTO GALAVIZ, Cause No. 2019-CPR01537 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 16th of June, 2021, to DOLORES GUTIERREZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas
Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of June 2021.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915)545-2552 (fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail: cvcav@aol.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELVIRA MARTHA GALAVIZ Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00166
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELVIRA MARTHA GALAVIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ELVIRA MARTHA GALAVIZ, Cause No. 2020-CPR00166 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 16th of June, 2021, to DOLORES GUTIERREZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas
Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of June 2021.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915)545-2552 (fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail: cvcav@aol.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA V. BUENO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01206 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA V. BUENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EFREN ORTEGA, III DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01215 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EFREN ORTEGA III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS JURADO TORRES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01207 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS JURADO TORRES Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREA DOLORES MUNOZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01204 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDREA DOLORES MUNOZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE INES SAENZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01211 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, For Creation of Independent Administration In an Intestate Estate, And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN ROBERT PEARSON DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01212 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN ROBERT PEARSON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIUS JOHN MEDINA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01216 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIUS JOHN MEDINA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LESLIE A. CHEN, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00829
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LESLIE A. CHEN, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00829 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARGARITA CHEN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows.
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ALVARO MORALES A/K/A ALVARO MORALES LICON, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00831
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ALVARO MORALES a/k/a ALVARO MORALES LICON, Deceased, were issued on July 9, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00831 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: VERONICA MARTINEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o: Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DONNA MARIA EDWARDS, Deceased were issued on July 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01078 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GERALDINE WILSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARILYN G. JONES, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00778
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted o or holding claims against the Estate of MARILYN G. JONES, deceased: LESLIE D. JONES, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MARILYN G. JONES, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on June 21, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Aministratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
LESLIE D. JONES
Independent Administratrix
Estate of MARILYN G. JONES, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter Of The Estate of SAN JUANITA PONCE A/K/A SAN JUANITA PONCE, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01048
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAN JUANITA PONCE A/K/A SANJUANITA PONCE, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of July, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR01048, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ADALBERTO AVILES, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in California is 15535 Lassen Street, Mission Hills, California 91345. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 8th day of June, 2021.
/s/ ADALBERTO AVILES, Independent Executor of the Estate of SAN JUANITA PONCE A/K/A SANJUANITA PONCE Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA F. AYALA, Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01006, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSUE ROMAN AYALA a/k/a JOSHUA AYALA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ALICIA F. AYALA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ALICIA F. AYALA, Deceased
JOSUE ROMAN AYALA a/k/a JOSHUA AYALA, - Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 11th day of July, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1583 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CRISTINA ARRIAGA, , Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00938, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: Co Independent Executors JESUS ALEJANDRO ARRIAGA AND DAVID ARRIAGA, Co-Independent Executorsof the Estate of CRISTINA ARRIAGA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of CRISTINA ARRIAGA, Deceased
– Co-Independent Executors JESUS ALEJANDRO ARRIAGA and DAVID ARRIAGA
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
Attorney for Co-Independent Executors
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 12th day of July, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino St. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile; (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK ESCOBAR a/k/a FRANK ESCOBAR JR., Deceased, were issued on April 21st, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01660, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA DEE REYES a/k/a SANDRA REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 25th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for SANDRA DEE REYES a/k/a SANDRA REYES
State Bar No.: 2404524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF GILBERT ESPARZA SR.,DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01378
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GILBERT ESPARZA SR., Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2021, under Cause No. 2020-CPR01378, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GILBERT ESPARZA, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
GILBERT ESPARZA, JR.
Estate of GILBERT ESPARZA SR., Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 12, 2021.
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79912
Office (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicant
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MILLICENT PIERCE
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00096 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of EDWARD ANDERSON. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas on this 9th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ADRIAN ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, GUILLERMO IVAN DURAN CRUZ and LYDIA YOHANA LARA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Omar Maynez
On this the 24th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1735 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ADRIANA SUE DURAN Date of Birth: 02/28/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 14th day of June, 2021.
Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALEJANDRO RIOS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALEJANDRO RIOS, Deceased, were issued on July 12, 2021, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00466 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA CAROLINA RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The Independent Administration prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ALEJANDRO RIOS
C/O Hector E. Gutierrez, Esq.
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946-0942
Dated this 13th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
State Bar No. 24101842
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LUIS ROBERTO RAMIREZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Application for Writ of Habeas Corpus, Motion to Modify in Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, and Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Permanent Injunction, filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 25th day of March, 2021against LUIS ROBERTO RAMIREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM6289 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: A.J.R.
A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Writ of Habeas Corpus, Motion to Modify In Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, and Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Permanent Injunction.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALEXANDRIA JAZMIN RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 04/20/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Orlando Torres
Attorney at Law
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-543-0900
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM KAY BUSTER, Deceased were issued on July 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00991 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ASHLEY LYNN BUSTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of July, 2021.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 07/14/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2004 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO 495647F 2g1ww12e149263366 $341.55
2001 CHEVROLET IMPALA898282c 2g1wf52e519154024 $341.55
2004 NISSAN MURANO97206H6 JN8AZ08W04W337987 $254.95
2010 CHEVROLET IMPALAZF3B26 2G1WA5EK1A1221877 $254.95
2005 DODGE GRAND CHEROKEE657SKB8 2D4GP44L35R431602 $406.50
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $211.65
2007 DODGE CALIBERFNS1395 1B3HB48B07D252944 $428.15
2016 TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLE DAYTONA 675R985XPG SMTA02YK3GJ734451
$449.80
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER ORANGE $449.80
El Paso County, Texas
County Auditor Public Hearing (Virtual)
On the matter of setting the amount of compensation of the county auditor, assistant auditors and the court reporters. Pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, § 152.905 this public hearing of the El Paso County District Judges will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom(Auth. TX Gov. Code § 418.016).
Video Teleconference Meeting
Zoom meeting URL: https://txcourts.zoom.us/j/94526078651 [txcourts.zoom.us]
Meeting ID: 945 2607 8651
Join by Telephone: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592
PROGRAM MANAGER,
WORKFORCE STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Application Deadline:
07/30/2010
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
