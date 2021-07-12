______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of January, 2021, against JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0493 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: GIULIANNA MARTINEZ Date of Birth 06/23/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
I’m grateful and indebted to my patients and their families. If anyone wants their medical records, they can call Montwood Medical Center at 915-855-8550 and speak to Elizabeth (Liz). They can also contact me at 915-202-6184.
Shanker Sundrani, M.D.
3028 Trawood Dr. Suite C
El Paso, TX 79936
Fax: (915) 587-6936
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 2nd day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2528 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Dollars in United States Currency ($2,714.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,714.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LIU YANG AND NIANFANG ZHU
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 9th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/05/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3221 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY $19,801.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($19,801.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from NIANFANG ZHU and LIU YANG. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau,District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 12th day of July, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/02/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0725 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA ELENA CORONA MARQUEZ
VS
MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA, GUADALUPE LOPEZ MENDEZ, SYLVIA BECK
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is a resident of El Paso County, Texas and is the owner in fee simple of a parcel of real property and of all improvements in that property, located in El Paso County, Texas. The parcel of real property is more particular described as follows: Lot 3, Block 3, of Darrington Park, an Addition El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat or Map thereof recorded in Volume 65, Page 42, 42A, Official records of El Paso County, Texas. Plaintiff contends she is entitled to title by adverse possession pursuant to all statutes providing for adverse possession, Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Sec. 16.024, 16.025, 16.026 and 16.027, and requests this Court grant Plaintiff judgment for titled as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of May, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Clarisa Aguirre Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday July 20th, 2021. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of: John Flores, Sapphire Araujo, and Rodolpho Devora. The public is invited to attend, dated this 25th day of June, 2021 by Michael Sanders manager of Sunland Park Self Storage.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-028
El Paso Hills Channel Project for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso Hills Channel.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 29, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE JR. LOPEZ,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BART COLWELL, Deceased were issued on July 1, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01059 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WestStar Bank, N.A., El Paso, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate BENJAMIN LINUEL DUNCAN, an incapacitated person, were issued on July 1, 2021, to ROBERT WILLIAM NILAND and CAROLYN CONDON NILAND, in Docket No. 2021-CGD00054, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Co-Guardians of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Co-Guardians of the Estate
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY J. KASTLER, Deceased were issued on May 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00736 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GERALD D. KASTLER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
GERALD D. KASTLER
4804 Rolling Stone Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 1st day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIELA QUINONES ALCANTAR, Deceased were issued on March 2, 2021, in Docket no.
2020-CPR01335, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCIA QUINONES ALCANTAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
MARICA QUINONES ALCANTAR
11148 Terrell Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 2nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA C. ARCINIEGA, DECEASED.
NO. 2021-CPR00808
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JOSEFINA C. ARCINIEGA, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00808 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANTONIO CORDOVA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JERRY LEE HILDRETH, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00703
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of JERRY LEE HILDRETH, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00703 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DENEE RUSH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ROSENDA OLIVAS, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00721
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSENDA OLIVAS, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00721 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:
SYLVIA VILLAGRANA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF ALBERTO J. PEREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00981
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO J. PEREZ, Deceased were issued on June 22, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00981 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SYLVIA RUTH PEREZ ACOSTA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ALICE M. MCBEE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00655
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICE M. MCBEE, Deceased, were issued on June 30, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CP00655 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DOUGLAS P. MCBEE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00653
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PEDRO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on June 30, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00653 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JULIA K RAMIREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DAVID ISAAC VALENCIA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00719
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID ISAAC VALENCIA, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021 under Docket number 2021-CPR00719 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: YVONNE VALDEZ ULRICH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follow:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, ET AL, Plaintiff’s vs. Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez, AND Alex Fernandez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2599, Docket No. 2021-SO-05348 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
______________________________________________
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P40599902103900
LOT TWENTY (20) IN BLOCK TWENTY-ONE (21) OF PARKDALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED DATED APRIL 17, 1964 AND RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 24760 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 PECOS ST. EL PASO, TX 79907
Property of Laura Fernandez, Ernesto De La Torre, Antonio Herrera, Valerie Fernandez, Monique Fernandez and Alex Fernandez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Five Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-Seven and 43/100 Dollars ($55,667.43), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso
County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas ( In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1850, Docket No. 2021-SO-05563, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: H455-999001-00100; LOT 1, BLOCK 1, HILARIO CASTRO SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20110026822, MAP RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Hilario D. Castro, Teresa Castro, El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), and State of Texas (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ten Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 97/100 Dollars ($10,171.97) and all costs of suit, in favor of American Finance & Investment Co., Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, Plaintiff’s, vs. Alberto De Leon, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0297, Docket No. 2021-SO-05561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alberto De Leon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: R55000000010031; LOT 31, BLOCK 1, RIO VISTA ADDITION, AND BEING A PORTION OF TRACT 1, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Alberto De Leon will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Five Hundred Twenty and 69/100 Dollars ($36,520.69) and all costs of suit, in favor of Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 9th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Caz Creek TX, LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso, Plaintiff’s, vs. Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1442, Docket No. 2021-SO-05562, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Nolasco, aka Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: B800-999-0040-3100; BLOCK FOUR (4) BUENA VISTA, THE SOUTHERLY PORTION OF LOT FOUR (4), THAT BEING 50 FEET ON THE SOUTH, 231.93 FEET ON THE WEST, 59.21 FEET IN THE NORTH AND 200.23 FEET ON THE EAST, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3474 MAGDALENA AVENUE, EL PASO, TEXAS.
Property of Jose Nolasco, AKA Jose A. Nolasco, AKA Jose Arturo Nolasco will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 65/100 Dollars ($34,171.65) and all costs of suit , in favor of Caz Creek TX , LLC, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, and all other taxing units whose taxes are assessed and collected by the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of May, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Unifund CCR, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Jose Araujo, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV0794, Docket No. 2021-SO-05226, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2021, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Araujo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
118 HIGHLAND PARK 9 & W ½ OF 8 (4500 SQ FT)
PID: 336957
2809 SAVANNAH AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 14th day of June, 2021, as the property of Jose Araujo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Nine and 68/100 Dollars ($23,449.68), with interest, plus the additional sum of $323.00, cost adjudged, in favor of Unifund CCR, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of EVA D. MOORE, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00169, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIAN ROSS MOORE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attroney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 2nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CECILIA MARQUEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street,
El Paso, Texas 79902,
On this the 24th day of May, 2021 against Cecilia Marquez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM3151 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the Marriage of: JORGE E. HERNANDEZ and CECILIA MARQUEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA A. MORALES, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01013
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA A. MORALES, deceased: LEONARDO “LEO” MORALES having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA A. MORALES, deceased, late of Canutillo, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso, Texas on June 29, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
LEONARDO “LEO” MORALES
7278 7th Street
Canutillo, TX 79835
Dated this 6th day of July, 2021.
LEONARDO “LEO” MORALES
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA A. MORALES, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHELBY JEAN CLARK, Deceased, were issued on May 1st, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00354, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS A. CLARK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Thomas A. Clark
195 Lake Dr.
Eufaula, AL 36027
Dated the 6th day of July 2021.
/s/ Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney for Thomas A. Clark
State Bar No.: 24100115
1100 Montana Ave., Ste. 208
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: 915-307-5193
Email: rachel@rachealadkins.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that DAVID MERAZ was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of DORA R. MERAZ, Deceased, on June 29, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00943 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of DORA R. MERAZ Deceased
c/o: David Meraz
12544 Blazing Star
El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 5th day of July, 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ALBERT G. MARTINEZ, Deceased
No.: 2020-CPR01161
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERT G. MARTINEZ, deceased, were issued on February 2, 2021 in docket number
2020-CPR01161, pending in the Statutory Probate Court number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA CONCEPCION MARTINEZ, Independent Executor. The address of Cecilia Concepcion Martinez is 281 Flor Bonita, El Paso, Texas. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The estate of ALBERT G. MARTINEZ is represented by Salvador C. Ramirez, Attorney at Law, 2033 Crescent Circle, El Paso, Texas 79903.
Dated: June 28, 2021.
/s/ Salvador C. Ramirez, attorney for the estate
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA HIJINIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01749, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARITA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: MARGARITA HERNANDEZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Margarita Hernandez
Margarita Hernandez, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA HIJINIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA MEDINA COSS, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR01598; VICTOR LUIS COSS JR., serving as Administrator of the Estate of MARIA MEDINA COSS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 14, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, VICTOR LUIS COSS JR., within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C. 5715 Cromo Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 30th day of June 2021.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of VICTOR LUIS COSS, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR01599; VICTOR LUIS COSS JR., serving as Administrator of the Estate of VICTOR LUIS COSS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 14, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, VICTOR LUIS COSS JR., within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C. 5715 Cromo Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 30th day of June 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS LOPEZ were issued on June 17, 2021, in docket number 2021-CPR00514, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ESTELLA SOTO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
ESTELLA LOPEZ, Independent Executor
Estate of JESUS LOPEZ
c/o Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated July 2, 2021.
By: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for ESTELLA LOPEZ Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS LOPEZ
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL C. GRANADOS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL C. GRANADOS, Deceased, were issued on June 30th, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00899 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTONIO GRANADOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ANTONIO GRANADOS, Independent Executrix
Estate of SAMUEL C. GRANADOS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 30, 2021.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES F. SAUNDERS, Deceased were issued on July 6, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01066 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZBETH JONES SAUNDERS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ELIZABETH JONES SAUNDERS
501 Camino Real Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 6th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS PACHECO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of CARLOS PACHECO Deceased, were granted to ANA MARGARITA JAEGER, on April 14, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2020-CPR01290. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o John M. Dickey, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, jdickey@elplawyers.com. Within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: John M. Dickey
State Bar No. 00783963
Attorneys for the Estate of CARLOS PACHECO
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ESTELLA OLVERA, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2017-CPR01243, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALICIA NAJAR BURROLA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA ESTELLA OLVERA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA ESTELLA OLVERA, Deceased
ALICIA NAJAR BURROLA – Independent Executrix
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at La, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 1st day of July, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
Email: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on June 24, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00122, pending in the Probate
Court Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA GARIBAY-JUAREZ. The residence of the Guardian is 9724 Eastridge, El Paso, Texas 79925; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of July, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
By: /s/
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE ESTEVES ACOSTA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00705
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE ESTEVES ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of June, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00705, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSARIO RODRIGUEZ DE ESTEVES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
The Law Office of Stephen
H. Nickey, P.C.
1201 N. Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 30th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 N. Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of HECTOR HOLGUIN, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01430, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SAYNE HOLGUIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Susan M Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. NO.
2021-CPR00800
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT J. HARTER, deceased: SANG A. SAVAGE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT J. HARTER, deceased, late of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on June 22, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SANG A. SAVAGE, Independent Executor of the Estate of
ROBERT J. HARTER, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRO ACOSTA JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01147 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRO ACOSTA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order Of independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OPAL D. SMITH DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01165 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OPAL D. SMITH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: WILLIAM EDWARD WHITNER
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00920 on the docket of said court and styled ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WHITNER a/k/a ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WASHINGTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Third Party Dependent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 07/07/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2003 HYUNDAI ACCENTJBC6528 KMHCG35C73U241642 $298.25
2016 TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES DAYTONA 675R652XPG SMTA02YK3GJ734451 $298.25
2007 DODGE CALIBER FNS1395 1B3HB48B07D252944 $276.60
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER ORANGE $298.25
2015 KIA SOUL1726061 KNDJP3A53F7183602 $298.25
2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN657SKB8 2D4GP44L35R431602 $254.95
2005 ACURA MDX 2HNYD189X5H535348 $493.00
2005 SCION xb5KGC851 JTLKT324X50199863 $666.30
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JORGE RODRIGUEZ A/K/A JORGE ROMERO RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00782
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JORGE RODRIGUEZ A/K/A JORGE ROMERO RODRIGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JORGE RODRIGUEZ A/K/A JORGE ROMERO RODRIGUEZ. Cause Number
2021-CPR00782 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2021 to JORGE EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter 7 Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: July 1, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANNE BERNADETTE NEUMANN A/K/A ANNE B. NEUMANN
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00859
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANNE BERNADETTE NEUMANN A/K/A ANNE B. NEUMANN
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ANNE BERNADETTE NEUMANN A/K/A ANNE B. NEUMANN, Cause Number
2021-CPR00859, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of June, 2021 to PAUL GERARD NEUMANN, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Date: June 30, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
PAUL GERARD NEUMANN
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: ISRAEL ALMANZA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce and Suite to Establish Non-Parentage at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, DARLINE DURAN’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Amy A. Nichols
On this the 23rd day of October, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM5585 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of: DARLINE DURAN AND ISRAEL ALMANZA
And in the Interest of:
A.D.A. and E.A.G., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce and Suit to Establish Non-Parentage. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANETTE DARLINE ALMANZA Date of Birth: 12/11/2007
Child’s Name: EMMA ANGELINE GUZMAN Date of Birth: 08/13/2016
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order I the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of June, 2021.
Amy A. Nichols
Attorney at Law
416 N. Stanton Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: ADRIAN ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, GUILLERMO IVAN DURAN CRUZ and LYDIA YOHANA LARA’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Omar Maynez
On this the 24th day of March, 202 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1735 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ADRIANA SUE DURAN Date of Birth: 02/28/2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s(children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 14th day of June, 2021.
Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GUADALUPE BENAVIDES, Daughter of PHILIP J. BENAVIDES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00560 on the docket of said court and styled PHILIP J. BENAVIDES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title after Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
RESEARCH ANALYST
Application Deadline: 07/23/2021
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE
(Dean, Education and Career & Technical Education)
Application Deadline: 07/16/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.