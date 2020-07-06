_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER HUDSON, Deceased. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 27th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton,TX 75007
on the 14th day of December, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4748 on the docket of said court and styled:
GATEWAY MORTGAGE GROUP, LLC
VS
WALTER L. HUDSON, Deceased, DOROTHY P.HUDSON, OCCUPANT, LANCE LYNN HUDSON, DWAYNE LEWIS HUDSON, JEFFERY L. HUDSON, CHARLES HUDSON, KIMBERLY JOHNSON, SCOTT HUDSON, JAY HUDSON, JAMES HUDSON.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a) (6), and Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower WALTER HUDSON. The heirs of WALTER HUDSON, whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in WALTER HUDSON’S property immediately upon their death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you are a Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and legally described as LOT 16, BLOCK 396, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT EIGHTY NINE 2ND CORRECTED PLAT , AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 60, PAGE 47 AND 47A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_____________________________________________
DISTRICT COURT-FAMILY DIVISION
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
ROBERTO GARCIA Plaintiff,
vs
MARIA D. GARCIA, Defendant
CASE NO. D-20-607538-D
DEPT NO. N
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. This is a divorce action.
1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.
3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
Issued at direction of:
D. Bruce Anderson, ESQ.
Nevada Bar No. 003011
777 N. Rainbow Blvd. Ste. 380
Las Vegas, Nevada 89107
(702) 598-2029
Attorney for Plaintiff
Clerk of Court
Electronically issued 5/14/2020
Date
By: Deputy Clerk
Howard Burnett
Family Court and Services Center
601 N. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, LLC, EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 3/7/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV0890 on the docket of said court and styled:
SUNFLOWER BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
VS
EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, L.L.C., ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Sunflower Bank, National Association, is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Sunflower Bank, National Associations VS Eureka Signs, LLC, Eureka Media Group, LLC, Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury , for damages arising out of three promissory notes executed by Defendant Eureka Signs, LLC, and guaranteed by Defendants Eureka Media Group, LLC Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants jointly and severally for all amount due on the Notes at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-035
Fitness Gym Services for the County of El Paso
(re-solicit)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Fitness Gym Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicit).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 16, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northeast of Garden Road and Gato Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 1, Block 1, Austin Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 6.0268 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday July 13, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF LUETTA LEMBECK SALGUERO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUETTA LEMBECK SALGUERO, Deceased, were granted to VICTOR PAUL SALGUERO on June 18, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2019-CPR01679. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, Victor Paul Salguero c/o Shelby L. McCue, PLLC, 609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100, El Paso, Texas 79901, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted
Shelby L. McCue
Attorney at Law
609 Myrtle Ave. Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-1883
915-542-3500 Fax
By: Shelby L. McCue
Texas State Bar No.: 13494200
Attorney for Independent Executor
Victor Paul Salquero
Shelby.1.mccue@ellisandortega.com
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. WEAVER A/K/A PATRICIA MCCARY WEAVER A/K/A PAT WEAVER A/K/A PAT ANN WEAVER A/K/A PAT ANNE WEAVER, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00215
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA A. WEAVER A/K/A PATRICIA MCCARY WEAVER A/K/A PAT WEAVER A/K/A PAT ANN WEAVE A/K/A PAT ANNE WEAVER, Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of June, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00215, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAMES RANDALL WEAVER, Independent Executor. The address of record for JAMES RANDALL WEAVER is 4015 Private Road 5447, Farmersville, Texas 75442. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ JAMES RANDALL WEAVER, Independent Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA A. WEAVER a/k/a PATRICIA MCCARY WEAVER A/K/A PAT WEAVER A/K/A PAT ANN WEAVER A/K/A PAT ANNE WEAVER, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JESUS OMAR VILLANUEVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at th Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said county. Petitioner, Iris Crystal Villanueva’s, said Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law Carlos M. Quinonez on this the 1st day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2597 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In The Matter of The Marriage of IRIS CRYSTAL VILLANUEVA AND JESUS OMAR VILLANUEVA AND IN THE INTEREST OF F.V.M., J.H.V AND M.L.V., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Faith Villanueva Martinez Date of Birth: 07/09/2009 Child’s Name: Jazmine Hope Villanueva Martinez Date of Birth: 07/20/2010 Child’s Name: Mariah Love Villanueva Martinez Date of Birth: 10/9/12 The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of June, 2020.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste
A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Baceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PEDRO ORPINEL, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00239
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of PEDRO ORPINEL, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00239, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, E Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 25th day of June, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANTIAGO A. HERNANDEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO A. HERNANDEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSWITHA BURGERMEISTER
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after he expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01757 on the docket of said court and styled ELSA VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title More than Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susan Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DOMINIC I. LANNUTTI, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00676
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of independent Administration for the Estate of DOMINIC I. LANNUTTI, Deceased, were granted on June 24, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00098 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PATRICIA FERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON, LULA MCDADE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 10th of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Pasto, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
On 02/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0695 on the docket of said court and styled: CARMEN RAMIREZ, NICANDO RAMIREZ, AND ANA RAMIREZ vs. ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON AND LULA MCDADE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s claim Adverse Possession of the property described below under Trespass to Try Title, where Rose Moore, Anna Belle Johnson, Lula McDade and Bessie Manson, and their Heirs at law, both known and unknown, are Defendants. This suit is regarding Real Property, legally described as:
A LOT 7 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ROSE MOORE;
B LOT 8 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ANNA BELLE JOHNSON; AND
C LOTS 9 AND 10 BLOCK NUWAY ADDITION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT LULA MCDADE BUT LISTED UNDER BESSIE MANSON FOR TAX PURPOSES AT EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court a offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: All Known and Unknown Heirs of JESUS S. RUEDA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of June, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00773 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS S. RUEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24h day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY LOUIS WILLIAMS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020, to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of June 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00790 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTHONY LOUIS WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief
Statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT GONZALES, JR. Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00393 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA DOMINGUEZ as Independent Administrator. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
Cynthia Dominguez
Independent Administrator
Estate of ROBERT GONZALES, JR. Deceased
11614 Cayuga Circle
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 24, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL SALVADOR GUZMAN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00675
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL SALVADOR GUZMAN, Deceased, were granted on June 29, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00675 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANGELICA VILLALOBOS AKA ANGELICA GUZMAN-VILLALOBOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LYDIA R. FRANCO, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00315
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYDIA R. FRANCO, Deceased, were granted on June 29, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00315 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARY ESTHER FRANCO AKA ESTHER FRANCO Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them with in the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTELLA R. EMBRY, Deceased, were issued on June 25, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00669, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: HELEN BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 29th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PENNY LARKIN, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton, TX 75007
on 04/01/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1162 on the docket of said court and styled:
SN SERVICING CORPORATION SERVICER FOR RED STICK ACQUISITIONS, LLC
VS
PENNY LARKIN, DECEASED, TRACEY LARKIN, PHILLIP LARKIN, AND OCCUPANT
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
SN Servicing Corporation, Servicer for Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a), Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, and Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 7531 HERMOSILLO STREET, EL PASO, TEXAS 79915, and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower PENNY LARKIN. The heirs of PENNY LARKIN whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in PENNY LARKINS’s property immediately upon his death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you ara e Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property legally described as LOT THREE (3) BLOCK FOURTEEN (14), HACIENDA HEIGHTS, UNIT NO. TWO (2) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FORMERLY ON FILE IN THE FRONT OF BOOK 596, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND NOW ON FILE IN BOOK 3, PAGE 50, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of June, 2020
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 17th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Nassim H. Salloum
7001 Westwind Drive, Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 04/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1417 on the docket of said court and styled:
MIRNA VASQUEZ
V
ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for Trespass to Try Title under Chapter 22 of the Texas Property Code and Rules 783 et seq., of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, and concerns title to the real estate commonly known as 7110 Fourth Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835. Plaintiff is the record owner of title and is in possession of the Property, but there is a defect in the chain of title to Plaintiff. Defendants are former owners of the property, but currently hold record title to only the Portion of Property. The conveyance of said property failed to convey the Portion of the Property to the Plaintiff’s subsequent purchasers and predecessors. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE ACKERMANN HETZ, Deceased were issued on June 30, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00689 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHEN P. HETZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
STEPHEN P. HETZ
2912 Titanic
El Paso, TX 79904
Dated the 30th day of June 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on June 17th, 2020 ELIZABETH CARSON was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LOUIS T. CARSON, JR., Deceased, in cause 2019-CPR01664, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: ELIZABETH CARSON, % Albert A. Biel, Jr. 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas
Dated 06-30-2020
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for ELIZABETH CARSON was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LOUIS T. CARSON, Deceased
Albert A. Biel Jr.
Sbn 02301300
615 East Schuster, Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on June 17th, 2020 ELIZABETH CARSON was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of THELMA R. CARSON., Deceased, in cause 2019-CPR01662, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: ELIZABETH CARSON, % Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste. 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 06-30-2020
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for Elizabeth Carson was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of THELMA R. CARSON, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Sbn 02301300
615 East Schuster, Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of URSULA EDITH DRYDEN, deceased, were issued on June 24, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00194, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: David Bonilla, Dependent Administrator for the Estate of URSULA EDITH DRYDEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of URSULA EDITH DRYDEN
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 24th day of June, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of URSULA EDITH DRYDEN
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936\
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ARACELIA CASTANEDA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO 2019-CPR-1200
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARACELI CASTANEDA, Deceased, were issued on January 29, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR-1200 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE DAVID CASTANEDA, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOSE DAVID CASTANEDA, Executor is:
JOSE DAVID CASTANEDA
1808 Jerry Abbott St.
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th day of June, 2020.
JOSE DAVID CASTANEDA
Independent Executor of the Estate of ARACELI CASTANEDA
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO GARCIA RASCON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st AMENDED PETITION AFFECTING THE PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 31st day of October 2019 against JOSE MANUEL CAMPECHANO, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON and HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/16 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of June, 2020.
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st AMENDED PETITION AFFECTING THE PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 31st day of October, 2019 against JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON and HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows; Child’s Name: HENRY G. TORRES Date of Birth: 4/23/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/16 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 30th day of June 2020.
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk
who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DAVID SANCHEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by VIVIAN ARROYO, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of January, 2020 against DAVID SANCHEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0268 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: DAVID LEVI SANCHEZ JR. Date of Birth: 12/13/2011 Place of Birth: Georgia Child’s Name: DELANEY SANCHEZ Date of Birth: 11/27/2013 Place of Birth: Georgia. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of June, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 7/1/2020 provided below YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2020 TOYOTA 4RUNNERKZH6504 JTEZU14R658025757 $338.20
2001 CHEVROLET PRIZMEKF6006 1Y1SK52831Z446316 $341.55
2009 HONDA CBR10004BY987 JH2SC59069K100287 $276.60
2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER88320T169893 1HD4LE216LB411678 $341.55
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA R. MURRAY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARIA LUISA R. MURRAY, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD G. MURRAY on July 1, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00677. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA LUISA R. MURRAY, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESTELLE GOLDMAN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ESTELLE GOLDMAN, Deceased, were granted to MERTON B. GOLDMAN on July 1, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00667. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ESTELLE GOLDMAN, Deceased
_____________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the July 2020 Primary Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Lunes 6 de Julio de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Desempate de Julio de 2020. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
_____________________________________________
El Paso County, Texas
County Auditor Public Hearing (Virtual)
On the matter of setting the amount of compensation of the County Auditor, assistant auditors and the court reporters. Pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, § 152.905 this public hearing of the El Paso County District Judges will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom (Auth. TX Gov. Code §418.016).
Video Teleconference Meeting
Zoom meeting URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84891550594
Meeting ID: 848 9155 0594
Join by Telephone: US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 848 9155 0594
_____________________________________________
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking a Lead Health Care Data Analyst.
Duties: Builds and maintains reports synthesizing analytical results and outlining identified trends. Working knowledge of HIPAA, PHI and PII laws and regulations is required due to the handling of health care data. Extracts data from electronic medical records for analysis, interpretation and reporting. Compiles outcomes report on clinical quality measures and compliance with regulatory recommendations (i.e., HEDIS). Conducts routine audits of electronic medical records for data extraction of clinical quality measures. Prepares preliminary interpretation of data analysis to track trends in clinical treatments and outcomes.
Minimum Requirements: Master’s degree in actuarial science/applied math or related. Plus, 3 years’ experience in information technology or computer sciences. Required skills are: 1. Technical knowledge, clinical and business data analysis, DBMS such as oracle, SQL and Access, data gathering tools such as SAS and data visualization and report generators such as tableau; 2. SAS certifications such as: certified advance programmer, statistical business analyst, visual analytics technical specialist; 3. Proficiency with database programming languages such as SQL, C, C++, R, SAS, Python, and managing electronic medical records; and 4. IT process management knowledge.
Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers and refer to Requisition # 21068BR As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its
As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
