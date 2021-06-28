NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 26th day of June, 2020, against SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM3121 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 06/17/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of November, 2020, against PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5807 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JADE GUERRERO” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JADE GUERRERO Date of Birth: 02/22/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of April, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Cynthia Bryant and Joshua L. Ruth, Plaintiffs, vs. Antonio Galeano, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0984, Docket No. 2021-SO-03651, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Antonio Galeano in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 EASTSIDE INDUSTRIAL DIST 8 TO 20
PID: 158279
1033 HUMBLE PL, EL PASO, TX 79915
Levied on the 4th day of June, 2021, as the property of Antonio Galeano to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred Fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($16,450.00), including damages of any kind and accrued interest and late fees, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $5,000.00, with interest, plus the additional sum of $453.00, cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, against the said Antonio Galeano, in favor of Cynthia Bryant and Joshua L. Ruth.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of April, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of William J. Willoughby, IV, Plaintiff, vs. Lucilda Loya, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0561, Docket No. 2021-SO-03868, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lucilda Loya in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
47 EAST EL PASO 23 & 24 (7000 SQ. FT)
PID: 334599
3016 E. GATEWAY BLVD.
EL PASO, TX 79905
Levied on the 27th day of April, 2021, as the property of Lucilda Loya to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-Seven and 75/100 Dollars ($33,937.75), with interest plus the additional sum of $339.00 cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of William J. Willoughby, IV.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/15/21 at 10:00 AM. #0614 Marie Therese Borjon/Marie Borjon Borjon/Marie Borjon. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/15/21 at 10:00 AM. #01 Axel Guadalupe Marin; #320 Jorge Alcocer/Jorge Mario Jr. Alcocer.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on June 11th, 2021 and will conclude on 6/28/21 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to BRIZEIDA HERNANDEZ
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Unit belonging to FERNANDO CAMACHO
923 Tony Lama El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to JUAN MENA
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to MARIA MEDINA, ALMA RAMIREZ, CYNTHIA VARGAS, SAMMY SANTOYO, BRANDI WELCH.
829 N. Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to ALEXA GERZMEHLE, JAMES BUSTAMANTE
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on July 10, 2021 at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement.
Mendiola, Marisa: clothes, bed headboard
Alvarez, Maria: sofa, vacuum cleaner, gas stove, computer, ottoman, chair
El Candado: commercial display cases, office chairs, vacuum cleaner, work bench
Ramirez, Eddie: trophy case, table week wacker, totes, boxes, ladder
Rodriguez, Jaime E. totes, boxes, dresser, entertainment set, aquarium, microwave
Rivas-Neri, Fernando: Bags and Boxes
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of January, 2021, against JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0493 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: GIULIANNA MARTINEZ Date of Birth 06/23/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-026
Food Management Service Provider for the Cafeteria
Facility located at the County of El Paso Courthouse
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Food Management Service Provider for the Cafeteria Facility located at the County of El Paso Courthouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 8, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE
I’m grateful and indebted to my patients and their families. If anyone wants their medical records, they can call Montwood Medical Center at 915-855-8550 and speak to Elizabeth (Liz). They can also contact me at 915-202-6184.
Shanker Sundrani, M.D.
3028 Trawood Dr. Suite C
El Paso, TX 79936
Fax: (915) 587-6936
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LUCIO GOMEZ, were issued on June 15, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00730 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to RACHEL HUERTA, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE MCMICKEN, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00605
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLOTTE MCMICKEN, Deceased, were issued to JUSTIN ROBERT DIVER on May 20, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR00605, as Independent Executor. Said case is currently pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present their claims against this Estate within 120 days after the date of this notice or the claim is barred, if the claim is not otherwise barred by the general statute of limitations.
c/o: Darryl V. Pratt, Esq., CPA
PRATT LAW GROUP, PLLC
2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 505
Frisco, Texas 75034
Dated the 14th day of June, 2021.
PRATT LAW GROUP, PLLC
/S/ DARRYL V. PRATT
TEXAS STATE BAR NO. 24002789
AUSTIN B. BUTTS
TEXAS STATE BAR NO. 24094573
Local Office:
2300 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: 888-517-4575
Principal Office:
2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 505
Frisco, Texas 75034
Tel: (972) 712-1515
Fax: (972) 712-2832
Web: TexasEstates.com
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GALEY BEHL CHRISKE a/k/a GALEY CHRISKE, Deceased, were issued on March 23rd, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01597, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELINA WILHELMINA ARMENTI a/k/a ANGELINA WILHELMINA HINES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 30th day of March , 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for ANGELINA WILHELMINA ARMENTI a/k/a ANGELINA WILHELMNA HINES
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE M. WALLS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PHILLIP L. WALLS, JR. as independent executor of the estate of ALICE M. WALLS, deceased, on June 17, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR00940. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
PHILLIP L. WALLS JR., independent executor of the estate of ALICE M WALLS, deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY V. LIGHTBOURN, Deceased were issued on May 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00019, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAWRENCE LIGHTBOURN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Lawrence Lightbourn
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of OFELIA CASTILLO FIERRO a/k/a OFELIA FIERRO, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LARRY FIERRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LARRY FIERRO, Independent Administrator,
Estate of OFELIA CASTILLO FIERRO a/k/a OFELIA FIERRO
7809 Pecan Court
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for LARRY FIERRO
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA CAROL RISNER A/K/A PATRICIA C. RISNER DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00503 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA CAROL RISNER A/K/A PATRICIA C. RISNER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS E. GOMEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01090 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS E. GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TRINIDAD FUENTEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01087 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate Of Will And For Issuance Of Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTIN BENCOMO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01088 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTIN BENCOMO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA BARBOSA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01093 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA BARBOSA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO SIGALA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01096 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDUARDO SIGALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSS C. FRUITHANDLER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00897
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSS C. FRUITHANDLER, Deceased, were issued on June 30, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00897 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LINDA ANN FRUITHANDLER Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DOMINGO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00269
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOMINGO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on June 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00269, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERIKA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ERIKA RODRIGUEZ
3823 W. Carson St.
Phoenix, Arizona 85051
Dated the 15th day of June, 2021.
Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for ERIKA RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of REBECA C. RAMOS, Deceased, were issued to REBECA P. CORDERO on June 2, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00471, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
REBECA P. CORDERO
Independent Administrator
10265 Saigon Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 18th of June, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA TERESA URRUTIA, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01081 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Stephen L. Meador. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
SANDRA U. RODRIGUEZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of MARIA TERESA URRUTIA, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 22nd day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EUGENIO CHAVEZ RICE, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01147, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORRAINE S. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: The Law Office of Omar Maynez
2426 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 21st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Omar Maynez
Omar Maynez
Attorney for LORRAINE S. RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN MICHAEL STEVENS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01069 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN MICHAEL STEVENS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDGAR MIRANDA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01085 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDGAR MIRANDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LENA (Last name unknown) and OTHER UNKNOWN DAUGHTER, both of ROBERT E. KEENE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00007 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT E. KEENE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Probate Non-Self Proving Will and for Issuance of Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.002(b) of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA C. TALAMO, Deceased, were issued on June 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00045, pending in the Probate Court No. 12, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA M. TALAMO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 18th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PEDRO REVELES JR. a/k/a PEDRO REVELES, Deceased were issued on June 16, 2021, in Cause no. 2021-CPR00512 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MALLORY SUNNY REVELES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of June, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MANUEL V. HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00589, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: GEORGETTE MUELA, independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL V. HERRERA, Deceased All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MANUEL V. HERRERA Deceased
GEORGETTE MUELA – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonillo
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915)594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO H. CAZARES, Deceased, were issued to MARIA EUGENIA TURNER on June 2, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00314, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
MARIA EUGENIA TURNER
Independent Executor
12717 Tierra Mina Drive
El Paso, Texas 79938-5374
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 18th of June, 2021.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 2nd day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2528 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Dollars in United States Currency ($2,714.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,714.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LIU YANG AND NIANFANG ZHU
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 9th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/05/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3221 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY $19,801.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($19,801.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from NIANFANG ZHU and LIU YANG. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau,District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAY RALPH LUNA
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of RAY RALPH LUNA, Deceased, were granted to ALBERTINA LUNA on June 22, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00934. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CLEMENTE HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00886
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLEMENTE HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00886, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Linda Hernandez
755 Eligio Dr.
Socorro, Texas, 79927
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for FELICITAS HERNANDEZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE GUADALUPE TORRES, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00127
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE GUADALUPE TORRES, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00127, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARCELIA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Arcelia Rodriguez
540 Ascencion
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ARCELIA RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CESAR H. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00704
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CESAR H. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00704, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN ZAMORA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Juan Zamora
5813 Delta Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for CESAR H. RODRIGUEZ JR.
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 06/23/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2005 SCION XB5KGC851 JTLKT324X50199863 $363.20
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
2000 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY JMX180
1FTNX21F4YEB41846 $666.30
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVANVRE1903 2C4RDGBG9FR580510 $533.05
2001 FORD F-150 1FTRW07L91KD77518 $623.00
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00am on July 17, 2021 at 1488 Lomaland El paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement
Pruitt, Lilliana: bags, boxes, queen-sized mattress, microwave, loveseat
Bowden, Reginald: luggage, small table, television, twin mattress
Duran, Armando: love seat, queen sized mattress & box, boxes, file cabinet
Robles, Maria I.: totes, leather chair, twin-sized mattress, bed headboard, tire
Sanchez, Enrique: clothes, small table, chair, duffle bag
Sanchez, Enrique: 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne P/U 2500 series, automatic
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: Safari Self Storage which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on, Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units if the following tenants, with brief description of contents in each, #050 Fidel Almanza, House hold itmes, crafts, washer and dryer and electronics.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO MEDINA CASTRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO MEDINA CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2021,in Cause No. 2021-CPR00764, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALFREDO MEDINA, JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of ALFREDO MEDINA CASTRO, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Dated this the 17th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 75-foot (overall height) Monopine Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 955 Gato Road, Canutillo, El Paso County, Texas 79932, lat/long: N 31̊ 54’ 34.604” / W 106̊ 37’ 55.366”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1195114.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CAROLINA HERNANDEZ A/K/A CAROLINA ANGELICA HERNANDEZ
DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00812
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of CAROLINA HERNANDEZ A/K/A CAROLINA ANGELICA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued June 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00812 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA LUZ HERRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 16th day of June, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Favley, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
____________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Battle Blvd. El Paso TX. 79938, 10560 N. Loop Drive Socorro, TX 79927
Bidding will open July 7th at 10:00 AM and conclude July 14th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 133 ISAAC BECERA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 730 CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ, 755 VANESSA CORRAL, 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ, D4 AND D1 MENDOZA, B78 JESSICA JENNINGS, 19 JAVIER BETENCOURT
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ANGEL MAGALLANES was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of Rita Magallanes, Deceased, on June 21, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00890 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of RITA MAGALLANES Deceased
c/o: ANGEL MAGALLANES
637 Concepcion St.
El Paso, Texas 79905
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LUCINDA PEDROZA, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARTHA LUCINDA PEDROZA, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to ADRIENNE S. RAMIREZ as Independent Administrator of the estate of MARTHA LUCINDA PEDROZA, deceased, on June 23rd, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00998. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ADRIENNE S. RAMIREZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of MARTHA LUCINDA PEDROZA, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-027
Curbside Roll-Out Garbage Collection for Residents
in the Canutillo and East Montana Areas
of the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Curbside Roll-Out Garbage Collection for Residents in the Canutillo and East Montana.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
RFP #21-012
CATERING SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District requests proposals for
services related to RFP #21-012
Catering Services. The General
Conditions, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/ ? t ab= openOpp o r tuni t i e s .
Proposal responses will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Monday, July 26,
2021 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Cassandra Guevara, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract
Management
____________________________________________
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,
INFORMATION SECURITY
Application Deadline:
07/23/2021
ASSOCIATE COMPTROLLERFINANCIAL OPERATIONS
COORDINATOR, PHYSICAL
EDUCATION ACTIVITIES &
FACILITIES
PROGRAM ASSISTANT
(Contract Opportunity Center)
Application Deadline:
07/09/2021
CAMPUS LIFE ASSISTANT
FOOD PANTRY (Temporary)
COMMUNITY EDUCATION
PROGRAM ASSISTANT
MEDIA SERVICES
ASSISTANT
Application Deadline:
07/02/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
