THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 26th day of June, 2020, against SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM3121 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 06/17/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of November, 2020, against PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5807 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JADE GUERRERO” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JADE GUERRERO Date of Birth: 02/22/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of April, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Cynthia Bryant and Joshua L. Ruth, Plaintiffs, vs. Antonio Galeano, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0984, Docket No. 2021-SO-03651, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Antonio Galeano in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 EASTSIDE INDUSTRIAL DIST 8 TO 20
PID: 158279
1033 HUMBLE PL, EL PASO, TX 79915
Levied on the 4th day of June, 2021, as the property of Antonio Galeano to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred Fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($16,450.00), including damages of any kind and accrued interest and late fees, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $5,000.00, with interest, plus the additional sum of $453.00, cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, against the said Antonio Galeano, in favor of Cynthia Bryant and Joshua L. Ruth.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of April, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of William J. Willoughby, IV, Plaintiff, vs. Lucilda Loya, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0561, Docket No. 2021-SO-03868, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lucilda Loya in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
47 EAST EL PASO 23 & 24 (7000 SQ. FT)
PID: 334599
3016 E. GATEWAY BLVD.
EL PASO, TX 79905
Levied on the 27th day of April, 2021, as the property of Lucilda Loya to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-Seven and 75/100 Dollars ($33,937.75), with interest plus the additional sum of $339.00 cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of William J. Willoughby, IV.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL S THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59,Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday July 2,2021 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale Property in each space my be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in unit of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit#40 AMY PILLOW incudes house hold items, crafts, furniture, electronics
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL J. TRUJILLO SR. aka MIGUEL J. TRUJILLO, Deceased, were issued on April 21st 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00022, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA TRUJILLO LYNN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 10th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for PATRICIA TRUJILLO LYNN
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimeavaradolaw@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA BUSTAMANTE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01031 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA BUSTAMANTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00953 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01024 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MARGARITA MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00414 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA MARGARITA MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application to Probate Will with Will Annexed and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR OVALLE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01023 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR OVALLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALAN RICHARD BUALLE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01028 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALAN RICHARD BUALLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JANICE GUEVARA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01025 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANICE GUEVARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF COURTNEY SUZANNE O’MEARA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01021 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of COURTNEY SUZANNE O’MEARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANDRA A. HALL AKA SANDRA ANN HALL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01046 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANDRA A. HALL Also Known as SANDRA ANN HALL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and declaration of heirship of SANDRA A. HALL AKA SANDRA ANN HALL, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JARED TIMOTHY BIDWELL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01051 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JARED TIMOTHY BIDWELL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and letters of independent administration and judicial declaration of heirship and application for partition of property pursuant to Texas Property Code Section 23.001 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAWRENCE EDMUND SHASHY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01029 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAWRENCE EDMUND SHASHY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of an Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, and Waiver of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00820 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Court-Created Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration and for Determination of Heirship without Bond and Power of Sale of Real Estate and Personal Property. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARIA A. MORALES DECEASED
Cause No. 2021-CPR00537
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for MARIA A. MORALES, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of May 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00537, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA IRMA LOPEZ aka MARIA I. LOPEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARIA IRMA LOPEZ a/k/a MARIA I. LOPEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA A. MORALES
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of May, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL MATA JR. Deceased
CAUSE NO. 2020-CPR00979
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for Manuel Mata Jr., Deceased, were issued on 10th day of May 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00979, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMINDA GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ARMINDA GONZALEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
MANUEL MATA JR.
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 4th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on April 13, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00133, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUAN ANGEL RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
JUAN ANGEL RODRIGUEZ
3222 Altura Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 16th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO RIVERA, Deceased were issued on March 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00301 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LORENA RIVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LORENA RIVERA
5856 Oscar Perez
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 11th day of June 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK H. CORDOVA, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01700 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERTA M. CORDOVA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROBERTA M. CORDOVA
9730 Cartway Lane
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNIE WILL CRAFT, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00139 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS, III. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS, III
121 Casitas Del Estate Lane
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM COOPER, Deceased were issued on March 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00217 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONNIE LYNN COOPER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM COOPER
c/o Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALINDA R. GALAVIZ, Deceased were issued on March 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01721 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARMIDA GALAVIZ MORENO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ARMIDA GALAVIZ MORENO
3937 Flamingo Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH M. BENZ, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00852, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: John B. Bright. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
Chase Bank Building
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated June 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for John B. Bright
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH FRANK GAUGLER, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00879, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DALE ZEITLER and KATHY EBERT ZEITLER, a/k/a KATHERYN L. EBERT, as Independent Co-Executors. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated June 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DALE ZEITLER and KATHY ZEITLER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
e-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA KEAGLE-GAUGLER, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00878, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DALE ZEITLER and KATHY EBERT ZEITLER a/k/a KATHERYN L. EBERT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated June 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DALE ZEITLER and KATHY EBERT ZEITLER aka KATHERYN L. EBERT
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY A. KIMBALL, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00858, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL P. KIMBALL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated June 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MICHAEL P. KIMBALL
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that JAMES F. SCHERR, was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of ETTA MAE SCHERR, Deceased, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00280 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Mr. James F. Scherr
Independent Executor
c/o: Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
State Bar No.: 06490000
444 Executive Center Blvd., Ste. 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Successor Independent Administration for the Estate of PAULINO CONTRERAS URRUTIA, Deceased, were issued on June 08, 2021 under Docket No. 2017-CPR00803 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Stephen L. Meador. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
Stephen L. Meador, Successor Independent Administrator
Estate of PAULINO CONTRERAS URRUTIA, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
71 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 14th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM MIMMACK, a/k/a WILLIAM EDWARD MIMMACK JR., a/k/a WILLIAM E. MIMMACK, Deceased, were issued on June 08.2021 under Docket No.
2020-CPR00198 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHEN L. MEADOR.
Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
Stephen L. Meador, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed
Estate of WILLIAM MIMMACK, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, PLLC
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that YVETTE CECILIA MOYA was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of JOSE AMERICO MOYA, Deceased, on June 10, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00896 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of JOSE AMERICO MOYA, Deceased
c/o: YVETTE CECILIA MOYA
7250 Canyon Wren Ave.
El Paso, TX 79911
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 12th day of June 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/15/21 at 10:00 AM. #0614 Marie Therese Borjon/Marie Borjon Borjon/Marie Borjon. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/15/21 at 10:00 AM. #01 Axel Guadalupe Marin; #320 Jorge Alcocer/Jorge Mario Jr. Alcocer.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00427
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EDWARD QUESADA, deceased:
DANIEL QUESADA, having been appointed independent administrator of the Estate of EDWARD QUESADA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, on June 3, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: DANIEL QUESADA, independent administrator of the Estate of EDWARD QUESADA, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA D. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA D. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS of SANTIAGO F. CORTEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00180 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO F. CORTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD ANTHONY DIAZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01065 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD ANTHONY DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN MICHAEL GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01052 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN MICHAEL GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code §§202.005, 301.052 and 401.003 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA LOURDES TORRES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01072 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA LOURDES TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMA GABRIELA ROJAS DE RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01073 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMMA GABRIELA ROJAS DE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE BRAVO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July , 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENE BRAVO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00726 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Letters Of Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO MEDINA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01056 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JIMMY CARBAJAL
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 2018-CGD00194 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE CARBAJAL, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES PIERRE WALTHER A/K/A CHARLES WALTHER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00574
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CHARLES PIERRE WALTHER A/K/A CHARLES P. WALTHER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CHARLES PIERRE WALTHER A/K/A CHARLES WALTHER. Cause Number
2021-CPR00574 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of May, 2021 to GERALD WALTHER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N.El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: June 14, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
GERALD WALTHER
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT VAN MCKNIGHT A/K/A BOBBY MCKNIGHT A/K/A ROBERT V. MCKNIGHT DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00684
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT VAN MCKNIGHT A/K/A BOBBY MCKNIGHT A/K/A ROBERT V. MCKNIGHT
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT VAN MCKNIGHT A/K/A BOBBY MCKNIGHT A/K/A ROBERT V. MCKNIGHT. Cause Number
2021-CPR00684 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of June, 2021 to BEATRIZ MCKNIGHT A/K/A BEATRIZ MCKNIGHT PEAR, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: June 14, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BEATRIZ MCKNIGHT A/K/A BEATRIZ MCKNIGHT PEAR
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that YOLANDA SELL was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of ALICIA MACHORRO, Deceased, on June 1, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00895 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of ALICIA MACHORRO Deceased
c/o: YOLANDA SELL
6677 Capitan Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 12th day of June, 2021.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS DECEASED
NUMBER: 2020CPR01613
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS were issued on May 19, 2021 in Docket Number 2021-CPR01613, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to CRAIG STEPHEN GRIFFITHS, Independent Administrator. The address of record for PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 7, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for CRAIG STEPHEN GRIFFITHS
Personal Representative of the Estate of PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARY ALICE REVELES A/K/A MARY ALICE GUERRA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01623
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of MARY ALICE REVELES a/k/a ALICE GUERRA, Deceased, were issued on June 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01623, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: ANNA MARIA R. ALONSO a/k/a ANNA M. ALONSO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of ADOLFO GUERRA RODRIGUEZ, were issued on June 8, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00542 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ADOLFO RODRIGUEZ JR., whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of ESPERANZA ALMANZAR RODRIGUEZ, were issued on June 8, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00541 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ADOLFO RODRIGUEZ JR., whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOEL C. HARDY, were issued on June 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00846 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to
whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN ESTELA BERNAL were issued on 05/04/2021, in docket number 2021-CPR00215, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA E. TOVAR. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of CARMEN ESTELA BERNAL
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave.,Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANN M. FENNELL, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00853, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MATTHIAS F. FENNELL, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of ANN M. FENNELL
Briggs & Associates, P.C.
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Alison Gutierrez
M. Alison Gutierrez
Attorney for Independent Executor,
MATTHIAS F. FENNELL, JR.
State Bar No.: 24045998
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 779-0039
Facsimile: (915) 771-0271
E-mail: Alison@BriggsLaw.org
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
ELISABETH J. CAULFIELD
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to THOMAS CAULFIELD, a/k/a THOMAS P. CAULFIELD, who resides at 2439 W. Via Dona Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85085, on May 21, 2021, in The Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01460. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 1st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELMER LYNN DIXON, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00693, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERIC L. DIXON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 10th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for ERIC L. DIXON
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OLGA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00115, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROL MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave.,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for CAROL MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00050, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROL MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave.,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for CAROL MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00410, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: MIACHAEL ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ a/k/a MICHAEL ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA A. RAMEY, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00548, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: MELISSA RAMEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 11th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE FRANCISCO ARANDA SR. were issued on June 4, 2021, in docket number
2019-CPR00849, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA ARANDA. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit the, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of JOSE FRANCISCO ARANDA, SR.
C/O Robert Aguinaga
1301 N. Oregon
Ste. 201
El Paso, TX 79902
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELVA MORALES GARCIA, deceased; Cause No. 2021-CPR00711; RUBEN GARCIA, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ELVA MORALES GARCIA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on February 19, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, herby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, RUBEN GARCIA,
within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell, Suite 103 El Paso, Texas 79902 Dated this the 15th day of June, 2021
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO TORRES, Deceased, were issued on April 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01644 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: AURORA TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of WALTER WILLIAM DALTON, a/k/a WALTER W. DALTON, Deceased, were issued on June 9th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00310 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LYNNE DALTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LYNNE DALTON
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of June, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LUIS ALFONSO FLORES, Deceased
No. 2019CPR01475
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Juan MARRERO RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR01475, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carmen Flores
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 10th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUIS GARCIA, deceased; Cause No.:
2021-CPR00635; TERRI GARCIA, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of LUIS GARCIA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 1, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, TERRI GARCIA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 16th day of June, 2021.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on June 11th, 2021 and will conclude on 6/28/21 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to BRIZEIDA HERNANDEZ
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Unit belonging to FERNANDO CAMACHO
923 Tony Lama El Paso TX 79915. Unit belonging to JUAN MENA
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to MARIA MEDINA, ALMA RAMIREZ, CYNTHIA VARGAS, SAMMY SANTOYO, BRANDI WELCH.
829 N. Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to ALEXA GERZMEHLE, JAMES BUSTAMANTE
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JO LYNN BROADDUS, Deceased were issued on June 15, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01002 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA BALDERRAMA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
YOLANDA BALDERRAMA
11801 Jim Thorpe
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 15th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MYRTLE IDA GAMWELL f/k/a MYRTLE I. CONSTANTINE, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00832, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBYN PHILLIPS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated : June 15, 2021
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ROBYN PHILLIPS
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO M. MONTES, Deceased were issued on June 16, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00916 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESUS A. MONTES and SOCORRO M. GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAEL A. SAAVEDRA, SR., Deceased were issued on June 16, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00918 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAFAEL A. SAAVEDRA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on July 10, 2021 at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement.
Mendiola, Marisa: clothes, bed headboard
Alvarez, Maria: sofa, vacuum cleaner, gas stove, computer, ottoman, chair
El Candado: commercial display cases, office chairs, vacuum cleaner, work bench
Ramirez, Eddie: trophy case, table week wacker, totes, boxes, ladder
Rodriguez, Jaime E. totes, boxes, dresser, entertainment set, aquarium, microwave
Rivas-Neri, Fernando: Bags and Boxes
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of January, 2021, against JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0493 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: GIULIANNA MARTINEZ Date of Birth 06/23/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHANTEL WAGNER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, JACOB MARTINEZ’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Victor R. Parra
On this the 24th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4160 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of JACOB MARTINEZ and CHANTEL WAGNER AND IN THE INTEREST OF J.M.J., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JACOB MARTINEZ JR. Date of Birth: 06/14/2013
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 10th day of June, 2021.
Victor R. Parra
Attorney at Law
3100 E. Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: DAVID G. PIZANA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2021 against DAVID G. PIZANA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM3236 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of CYNTHIA MARIE MANZI and DAVID G. PINANA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, a Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN RAMIREZ Date of Birth: June 5, 2013 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicles Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 06/16/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1978 FORD VAN05827E8 E37AHAG6617 $667.35
2016 DODGE DART 1C3CDFBB5GD592375 $319.90
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVANVRE1903 2C4RDGBG9FR580510 $381.50
2000 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 15002T47123 1GCEK14T3YE101266 $449.80
2001 FORD F-150 1FTRW07L91KD77518 $471.45
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ERIC MANUEL ROMAN,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s MARTHA ELENA ZUNIGA BECERRA and JUAN JOSE VELAZQUEZ ZARCO’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Alejandra Valdez
On this the 10th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1806 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ERIC ADRIAN ROMAN Date of Birth: 11/30/2007 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of June, 2021
Alejandra Valdez
Attorney at Law 1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ADRIANA PONCE ZUNIGA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s MARTHA ELENA ZUNIGA BECERRA and JUAN JOSE VELAZQUEZ ZARCO’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Alejandra Valdez
On this the 10th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1806 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ERIC ADRIAN ROMAN Date of Birth: 11/30/2007 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of June, 2021
Alejandra Valdez
Attorney at Law 1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOSEPH CUCCARO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01275
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH CUCCARO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH CUCCARO, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR01275, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSEPH CARL CUCCARO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSEPH CARL CUCCARO
Independent Administrator, Estate of JOSEPH CUCCARO, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-026
Food Management Service Provider for the Cafeteria
Facility located at the County of El Paso Courthouse
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Food Management Service Provider for the Cafeteria Facility located at the County of El Paso Courthouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 8, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE
I’m grateful and indebted to my patients and their families. If anyone wants their medical records, they can call Montwood Medical Center at 915-855-8550 and speak to Elizabeth (Liz). They can also contact me at 915-202-6184.
Shanker Sundrani, M.D.
3028 Trawood Dr. Suite C
El Paso, TX 79936
Fax: (915) 587-6936
