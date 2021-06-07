____________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The auction will be held online on www.StorageTreasures.com MONTWOOD SELF STORAGE is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open June 6th at 9:00 am and conclude June 16th at 9:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Javier A. Ramirez-Sepulveda, misc. household items & furniture.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JAMES E. EVERETT, Deceased, were granted to DAVID J. LABREC on May 27, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00802. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES A. MULLEN were issued on May 25, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00614, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA TERESA MULLEN. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of James A. Mullen
c/o Brandon Lee Lettnich
609 N. Laurel
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated: 5/28/2021
By /s/ Brandon Lee Lettunich
Brandon Lee Lettunich
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of JAMES A. MULLEN
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HOYT MYRON WAGONER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of HOYT MYRON WAGONER, Deceased, were granted to BRIGITTE GERTRUD JONES on May 27, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR00731. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar o. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of HOYT MYRON WAGONER, Deceased
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RUFINO DE LA CRUZ, A/K/A ARCHIE DE LA CRUZ, A/K/A DEL, Deceased
No. 2020CPR01295
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number 2020CPR01295
On the 25th day of May 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RUFINO DE LA CRUZ Deceased, were ordered issued to JULIETTE SUZANNE DE LA CRUZ, Independent Executrix by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR01295 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney Juliette Suzanne De La Cruz, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number 18798000
Signature: /s/ Sam Snoddy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES EDWARD CHAVEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00927 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES EDWARD CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO ARMANDO ORONA SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00929 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO ARMANDO ORONA SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOBARDO ONATE, JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00954 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEOBARDO ONATE JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAY RALPH LUNA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00934 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAY RALPH LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FELICIA YVETTE GARRETT AKA FELICIA Y CRAWFORD-GARRETT, AKA FELICIA CRAWFORD GARRETT DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00911 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FELICIA YVETTE GARRETT AKA FELICIA Y. CRAWFORD-GARRETT,AKA FELICIA CRAWFORD GARRETT , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Third Party Dependent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN AARON NICHOLAS CARPENTER DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00941 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEVEN AARON NICHOLAS CARPENTER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship And For Order Of Independent Administration, Or In The Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN ENRIQUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00914 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN ENRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship And For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters of Independent Administration (Decedents last known address: 6032 Caprock Ct., Apt. #2013 El Paso, TX 79912. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBTE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALICIA CARRIAGA ALMADA AKA ALICIA C. ALMADA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00329
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ALICIA CARRIAGA ALMADA AKA ALICIA C. ALMADA, Deceased, were issued on May 20, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00329 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARACELLI BLANCA DYER AKA ARACELLY B. COOPER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Del Norte Self Storage, located at 10414 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79924, will be holding a public sale on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 am to satisfy a Landlord Lien. Household goods and contents from the following units will be sold:
#113 Wagner
#229 Vargas
#232 Aragon
#238 Guevara
For additional information contact Auctions Unlimited (915) 373-3887
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Transmountain Storage, located at 10003 Rushing Rd., El Paso, TX 79924, will be holding a public sale on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to satisfy a Landlord Lien. Household goods and contents from the following units will be sold:
#206 Nowak
#255 Nowak
#257 Sanchez
#266 Turner
#268 Fino
#272 Brison
#275 Hall
#285 Fredericks
#293 Macias
#294 Hernandez
#300 Prieto
#307 Peterson
#PT3 Justice
For addition information contact Auction Unlimited (915) 373-3887
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELLA EDWARDS WOLFE, Deceased were issued on June 1, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00724, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAWN APRIL SPENCER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
DAWN APRIL SPENCER
5225 Carousel Dr., Apt. 1
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 1st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERMA L. EDWARDS, Deceased were issued on June 1, 2021, in Docket No. 2019-cPR00628 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GERALDINE WILSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JUAN JAVIER CARO, Deceased, were issued on May 26th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00564 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SOLEDAD CARO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SOLEDAD CARO
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of May, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA BANUELOS, Deceased, were issued on April 28th, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01593, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDGAR ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 24th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for EDGAR ORTIZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE LA LUZ PARGA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARIA DE LA LUZ PARGA, Deceased, were issued to JULIA PARGA on the 24th day of May, 2021 in the matter of MARIA DE LA LUZ PARGA; In the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR00541. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate.
Madrid Law Firm P.L.L.C.
c/o Hugo Madrid
221 N. Kansas St., Ste. 1203
Wells Fargo Tower
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 351-9772
Facsimile: (915) 701-2429
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JULIA ATIENZO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00276
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIA ATEINZO, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00276, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA VALLES a/k/a MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: IRMA VALLES A/K/A MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES
12193 Amstater
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 26th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for IRMA VALLES A/K/A MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL ATIENZO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00277
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL ATEINZO, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00277, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA VALLES a/k/a MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: IRMA VALLES A/K/A MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES
12193 Amstater
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 26th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for IRMA VALLES A/K/A MARIA IRMA LOPEZ DE VALLES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT LEYVA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00663
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LEYVA, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00663, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT LEYVA JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O ROBERT LEYVA JR.
310 Abert Avenue
Richland, WA 99352
Dated the 21st day of May, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for ROBERT LEYVA JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BLANCA L. CRAWFORD, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00365
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BLANCA L. CRAWFORD, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00365, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN HOSKIE A/K/A SUSAN A. CRAWFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN HOSKIE A/K/A SUSAN A. CRAWFORD
1621 Muriel St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Dated the 24th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for SUSAN HOSKIE A/K/A SUSAN A. CRAWFORD
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH WILSON BARHAM HARVEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00931 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH WILSON BARHAM HARVEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN JEAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00969 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN JEAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELIA PEREZ LICON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELIA PEREZ LICON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMILIANO CAMPOS DE LA CRUZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00967 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMILIANO CAMPOS DE LA CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY V. LANE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00907 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOROTHY V. LANE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will Produced in Court as Muniment of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTOR MANUEL VALENZUELA, FATHER OF NELSON VALENZUELA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00085 on the docket of said court and styled NELSON VALENZUELA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANNA D. NASH
IN THE PROBATE COURT
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on May 25, 2021, probate upon the Estate of ANNA D. NASH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR00545, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 27, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No. 24098564
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL F. ROMERO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00652
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL F. ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00652, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso ,El Paso County, Texas, to: SAMUEL F. ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 26th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney for SAMUEL F. ROMERO
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ZIVA CINDY RENAUD DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01146
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CINDY ZIVA RENAUD, Deceased, were issued on the 27th day of January, 2021, in the above styled cause to DR. SARAI MAYA HUNNICUTT, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for Dr. Hunnicutt, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 28th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell, Attorney for DR. SARAI HUNICUTT, Dependent Administrator
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filling a written answer with the clerk, you may e required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
To: BRANDON SMITH, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s COURTNEY SUZANNE O’MEARA and RICHARD EDWARD O’MEARA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Joe Rosales
On this the 23rd day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1685 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of O.C. A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: Original Petition to Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s name: OLIVIA SUZANNE COURREGES Date of Birth: 03/04/2008
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and givn under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of May, 2021.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“ You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ROGELIO HUERTA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Victor R. Parra
3100 E. Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 11th day of March, 2021 against ROGELIO HUERTA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1421 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF ANGELICA MONICA HUERTA AND ROGELIO HUERTA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of May, 2021.
Victor R. Parra
Attorney at Law
3100 E. Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79903
915-592-9999
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED SKY AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3
12” & 16” REGIONAL WATERLINE IMPROVEMENTS
AND
REGIONAL WASTEWATER LINE SEGMENTS C2-B, C2-C & C2-D IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LlC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Sky at Mission Ridge unit 3 12” & 16” Regional Waterline Improvements and Regional Wastewater Line Segments C2-B, C2-C and C2-D Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Sky at Mission Ridge Unit 3 12” & 16” Regional Waterline Improvements and Regional Wastewater Line Segments C2B, C2-C and C2-D Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE& Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED SKY AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Sky at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Sky at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred and fifty ($150.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA, Deceased were issued on May 11, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00478, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONCEPCION MARTINEZ-ALONZO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA
c/o CONCEPCION MARTINEZ-ALONZO
11509 La Poblana Dr.
Socorro, TX 79927
Dated the 1st day of June, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PEDRO L. CORONEL, A/K/A PEDRO LUJAN CORONEL, A/K/A PEDRO CORONEL Deceased
NO. 2020-CPR01704
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number 2020CPR01704
On the 3rd day of February 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PEDRO L. CORONEL, Deceased, were issued to IRENE MERCEDES NAVARETTE, Independent Executrix by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR01704 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney IRENE MERCEDES NAVARETTE, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number: 18798000
Signature: Sam Snoddy
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GLORIA ANN GONZALEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA ANN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 15, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR01402, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENE SANCHEZ . All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LORENE SANCHEZ
6925 Diamond Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 1st day of June 2021.
/s/ Claudia Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for LORENE SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLAUDE QUIGLEY aka CLAUDE MICHAEL V. QUIGLEY Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00392
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CLAUDE QUIGLEY, aka CLAUDE MICHAEL V. QUIGLEY, Deceased, were granted on the 2nd day of June 2021, in the above styled cause to JANICE R. HUDDLESTON, Independent Executor.
The address of record for JANICE HUDDLESTON is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 2nd day of June 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Attorney for JANICE HUDDLESTON
Independent Executor
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 06/2/2021 provided below YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2004 NISSAN MURANO JN8AZ08W34W333173 $384.85
2012 SUBARU LEGACY 13383J4 4S3BMCB60C3030392 $341.55
2001 HONDA CBR600 JH2PC35001M205593 $254.95
1999 JEEP CHEROKEE542SGZ9 1J4FF68SXXL658882 $1,467.35
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 26th day of June, 2020, against SAIRA MARQUEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM3121 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH KING MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 06/17/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of November, 2020, against PEDRO GUERRERO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5807 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JADE GUERRERO” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JADE GUERRERO Date of Birth: 02/22/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of May, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 El San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.