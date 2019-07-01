___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: WEI ZHANG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert V. Garcia
413 N. Texas Avenue
Odessa, TX 79761
On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON
AND
WEI ZHANG
And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit . The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,
Plaintiff
Vs
RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,
Defendant
Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW
Fort Bliss, Texas
You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.
The 7th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Liberty County
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE INC dba RIO MESA I SELF STORAGE and SANTA TERESA SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby give notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA I, and SANTA TERESA, Edward R. Williams, Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES. CASH in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household items, furniture, sofa, television, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics kitchen appliances, mattresses, Christmas decorations, lawn care items, decorations toys, and gear, linens, bicycles, sporting goods, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 10:00 a.m., Monday July 8, 2019 @ 1163 LARRY MAHAN, El Paso, TX 79925. A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, A9 MUNOZ, LUIS A14 SIMS, BRITTANY, CC9 DE LA TORRE-DIAZ, MARIA, C7 MUNOZ, LUIS, C42 BENSON, RICHARD, D12 BELIS CYNTHIA, D18, PEREZ, NORMA, E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, F3 HAINES, CHARLES, G24 CHRISTIE, NANCY, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & GARCIA, SYLVIA.
Continue @ 5280 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008. CC8 NELSON, LUIS, C32 NELSON, LUIS, C37 ANGLEN, JULIEN, C54 SLAPE, BRIANA, & G17 ZARATE-NAJERA, JULIO
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE MUD NO. 1
MANHOLE REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. MDT, July 11, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhold Rehabilitation Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer on July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. MDT. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhole Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. MDT, on July 11, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidder within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Specifications and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for fifty ($50.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Specification may be examined at the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies, in, or omissions from the Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s lien against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, GHOLAM RAZAVI.
Actual Auction Date and time to be Announced at:
A Plus Storage
830 E. Redd Rd.
El Paso, TX 79912
Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930
Household furniture, boxes
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-028
Vista Del Este Water Distribution System
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Vista Del Este Water Distribution System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, July 25, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M.
A pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Purchasing Conference Room located at 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901.
The Project is partially financed by the North American Development Bank
(NADB), through a grant from it’s Community Assistance Program (CAP).
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 15, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient
Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-029
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILMA D. ST. JOHN, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in docket No. 2019-CPR00789 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STANLEY T. ST. JOHN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefer5s that claims be addressed as follows:
STANLEY T. ST. JOHN
2820 Rocky Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN PLACENCIA, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00790 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CHRISTINE JONES
5808 Parkmont Place
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of DOROTHY MCMILLAN, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00791 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANNA GAY MCMILLAN DANIELS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES LEE HILL, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00723 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEOLA L. HILL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LEOLA L. HILL
12055 Opal Gate Way
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 20 day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES L. MILLENDER, SR., Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00758 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DE LA LUZ MILLENDER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA DE LA LUZ MILLENDER
4517 Fairbanks
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Administration for the Estate of LUCIA R. BELTRAN, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00921 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA GUADALUPE BELTRAN a/k/a MARIA GUADALUPE YOUNG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana Ave. Ste 208
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Racheal L. Adkins
Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney for MARIA GUADALUPE BELTRAN A/K/A MARIA GUADALUPE YOUNG
State Bar No.: 24100115
1100 Montana Avenue.,
Ste 208
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 307-5193
Facsimile: (915) 307-2869
E-mail: adkinsattorney@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELPHIA B. FORBES were issued to BETTY JEAN GOODWIN and STEPHEN GOODWIN independent executors on May 7, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR00001, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL PARRA HOLGUIN JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00310
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANEUL PARRA HOLGUIN JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of MANUEL PARRA HOLGUIN JR., Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00310, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMANDO BELMONTE JR., whose residence is 1815 Chris Scott Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936, and whose mailing address is
ARMANDO BELMONTE JR.
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of May, 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for ARMANDO BELMONTE JR.
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RUBEN ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR00588
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00588, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A. MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A. MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS
5452 Colin Powell Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 18th day of June 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone(915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HENRY BANEGAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR00590
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRY BANEGAS, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00590, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BOBBI JEAN TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BOBBI JEAN TORRES
15345 Marburn Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 17th day of June 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for BOBBI JEAN TORRES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile; (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANDREW B. KRAFSUR
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ANDREW B. KRAFSUR, Deceased, were granted to HOLLY FIELDS KRAFSUR, on June 24, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no.
2019-CPR00822. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF G.E. SPINNLER, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of G.E. SPINNLER, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CORINNE MAGDALENE SPINNLER as Independent Executrix of the estate of G.E. SPINNLER, deceased, on June 20th 2019 by the judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00784. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CORINNE MAGDALEN SPINNLER, Independent Executrix of the estate of G.E. SPINNLER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SANDRA MCCORMACK Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 29th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian D. McGrath
4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100
Addison, TX 75001-4320
On 12/14/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4720 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGATGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
SANDRA MCCORMACK, CYNTHIA MASTERS AND JULIE HALLBERG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Sandra McCormack, Cynthia Masters and Julie Hallberg and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property located at 225 Rosemont Drive, El Paso, Texas 79922 (“Property”) and more particularly described as: See Attached
A PARCEL OUT OF TRACTS 3 AND 4, ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 16, PAGE 29, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT,
BEING A PORTION OF LOTS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4), OF ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, IN THE UPPER VALLEY AND NOW IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 29, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS,
BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.60 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOVE ROAD WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF ROSEMONT DRIVE;
THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 228.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4;
THENCE NORTH 45 DEG. 02’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 166.03 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE NORTH 52 DEG. 56’WEST A DISTANCE OF 226.10 FEET TO A POINT; AND,
THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 02’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 108.83 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 0.8921 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
___________________________________________________
SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
JOSE RUBEN CASTRO MARTINEZ, and DOES 1 through 30,
Inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY Plaintiff
SYREETTA HARRIS
NOTICE! You have been sued. The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org). the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/slfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is:
Superior Court of California
County of San Joaquin – Unlimited
1800 E. Weber Avenue
Stockton CA 95202
Case Number
STK-CV-VAT-2019-4274
The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
Edward Holtz, Day Law Offices
4550 N. Pershing Ave. #8
Stockton CA 95207
(209) 472-1144
Date; April 03, 2019
Jenny Rodriquez
Rosa Junqueiro
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SYLVIA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00783
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted on June 25, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00783 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RAYMUNDO MARTINEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00406
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of June, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00406, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ A/K/A OLGA JIMENEZ, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ a/k/a OLGA JIMENEZ is 7937 Candlewood St., El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 24th day of June, 2019.
/s/ OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ A/K/A OLGA JIMENEZ, independent Administratrix of the Estate of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar no. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and beer retailer’s permit by Red Door Escape Room El Paso, LLC dba Red Door Escape Room to be located at 8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite 2800, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925
Kyle A. Maloy – Mgr./Mem.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, at 10:00 AM clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
DANIEL TOCA – construction tools, metal tool cabinets, shop vacuum
CARMEN VARGAS – kitchen items, flower pots, household items
MICHAEL WOOFRE – camping gear and supplies
MARTIN ESTRELLA – leather sectional, military style totes, furniture
JOANA ANTILLON RODRIGUEZ – household items
JOSE GONZALEZ SALCEDA – Janitorial supplies
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUE S. CANAVAN, Deceased
Cause No. 2016-CPR00693
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary of Independent Executor and for the Estate of SUE S. CANAVAN, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of April, 2019, in the above styled cause to SUE S. CANAVAN, Dependent Executor. The address of record for STEWART C. SPENCER is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.
The Law Office of Darron Powell, Attorney for STEWART C. SPENCER DEPENDENT EXECUTOR
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. DATE HAS BEEN CHANGED
Sale to be held at Pebble Hills Self Storage
14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Cleanup deposit is required
Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.
Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants:
LUIS SILVA –
Washing machine, dresser, sofa, misc household
RAUL HERNANDEZ –
Bedding, misc household boxes, chairs mattresses, dresser
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR IGNACIO RUBIO a/k/a YGNACIO OSCAR RUBIO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00144 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR IGNACIO RUBIO A/K/A YGNACIO OSCAR RUBIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DIANA VARELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DIANA VARELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00609 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Dependent Administration and First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00665 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of Texas Estate Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00868 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of Texas estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of OLIVIA NANDIN ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued to EVA A. ROMERO on June 26, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR00771, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of her attorney: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass, Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN
Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN, Deceased, in Cause number 2019-CPR00753 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of June, 2019 to KASHLEE ERIN BOUTWELL, independent Administrator. All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:
KASHLEE ERIN BOUTWELL, Independent Administrator
Estate of PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN
C/O Alexander V. Neill, Esq.
311 Montana, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this 26th day of June, 2019.
By: Alexander V. Neill
State Bar Number 24041575
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00126
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the estate of EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS were issued on April 3, 2019 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00126 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of: EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS
a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of May, 2019.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS
A/K/A EDWARD G. ELIAS
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
On July 15, 2019 at 9:30am, the El Paso County Commissioners Court shall hold a public hearing, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(g), at the El Paso County Commissioner’s Courtroom, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303, El Paso, TX 79901, to take public comment regarding the County Clerk’s Records Archive Preservation and Restoration Plan for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and the assessment of a County Clerk’s Records Archives fee for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(b).
___________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 19-030
Professional Services Contract for Internal Process
Review for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Services Contract for Internal Process Review.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048