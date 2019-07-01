 ___________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  WEI ZHANG  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas,  at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Robert V. Garcia

413 N. Texas Avenue

Odessa, TX 79761

On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled:  

In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON

AND

WEI ZHANG

And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,

A Child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit .  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,

Plaintiff

Vs

RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,

Defendant

Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO:  RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW

Fort Bliss, Texas

You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.

The 7th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Clerk of Court

Liberty County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

AVILA SELF STORAGE INC dba RIO MESA I SELF STORAGE and SANTA TERESA SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby give notice of public sale under said act.  On behalf of RIO MESA I, and SANTA TERESA, Edward R. Williams, Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below.  Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES.  CASH in hand only!  NO checks, NO forms.  Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien.  Contents consist of general household items, furniture, sofa, television, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics kitchen appliances, mattresses, Christmas decorations, lawn care items, decorations toys, and gear, linens, bicycles, sporting goods, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.

 

Complete inspection prior to sale.  Start 10:00 a.m., Monday July 8, 2019 @ 1163 LARRY MAHAN, El Paso, TX 79925.  A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, A9 MUNOZ, LUIS A14 SIMS, BRITTANY, CC9 DE LA TORRE-DIAZ, MARIA, C7 MUNOZ, LUIS, C42 BENSON, RICHARD, D12 BELIS CYNTHIA, D18, PEREZ, NORMA, E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, F3 HAINES, CHARLES, G24 CHRISTIE, NANCY, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & GARCIA, SYLVIA.

 

Continue @ 5280 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008.  CC8 NELSON, LUIS, C32 NELSON, LUIS, C37 ANGLEN, JULIEN, C54 SLAPE, BRIANA, & G17 ZARATE-NAJERA, JULIO

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PASEO DEL ESTE MUD NO. 1

MANHOLE REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. MDT, July 11, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhold Rehabilitation Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.  Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer on July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. MDT.  Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference.  Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Bid for the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhole Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. MDT, on July 11, 2019”.

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.  The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening.  The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid.  Bids without check or bond will not be considered.  All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidder within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract.  Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

 

Specifications and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for fifty ($50.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.

 

Specification may be examined at the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912.  Bidders should carefully examine the Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof.  Should a bidder find discrepancies, in, or omissions from the Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

NOTICE

Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s lien against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, GHOLAM RAZAVI. 

Actual Auction Date and time to be Announced at:

A Plus Storage

830 E. Redd Rd.

El Paso, TX  79912

Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930

Household furniture, boxes

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID 

Bid 19-028 

Vista Del Este Water Distribution System 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Vista Del Este Water Distribution System. 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website: 

www.epcounty.com 

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY” 

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING” 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS” 

 

BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, July 25, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M. 

 

A pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Purchasing Conference Room located at 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901.

 

The Project is partially financed by the North American Development Bank 

(NADB), through a grant from it’s Community Assistance Program (CAP). 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: 

bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail. 

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 15, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County. 

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient 

Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032 

DEBRA CARREJO 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 19-029

Recovery and Transportation of Deceased

to the Office of the Medical Examiner

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILMA D. ST. JOHN, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in docket No. 2019-CPR00789 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STANLEY T. ST. JOHN.    All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefer5s that claims be addressed as follows:

STANLEY T. ST. JOHN

2820 Rocky Ridge

El Paso, Texas 79904

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN PLACENCIA, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR00790 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE JONES.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

CHRISTINE JONES

5808 Parkmont Place

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the estate of DOROTHY MCMILLAN, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00791 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to  JANNA GAY MCMILLAN DANIELS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES LEE HILL, Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00723 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEOLA L. HILL.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  

The independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

LEOLA L. HILL

12055 Opal Gate Way

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 20 day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES L. MILLENDER, SR.,  Deceased were issued on June 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00758 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DE LA LUZ MILLENDER.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

MARIA DE LA LUZ MILLENDER

4517 Fairbanks

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Administration for the Estate of LUCIA R. BELTRAN, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00921 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA GUADALUPE BELTRAN a/k/a MARIA GUADALUPE YOUNG.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Racheal L. Adkins

Attorney at Law

1100 Montana Ave. Ste 208

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Racheal L. Adkins

Racheal L. Adkins

Attorney for MARIA GUADALUPE BELTRAN A/K/A MARIA GUADALUPE YOUNG

State Bar No.: 24100115

1100 Montana Avenue., 

Ste 208

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 307-5193

Facsimile: (915) 307-2869 

E-mail: adkinsattorney@gmail.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELPHIA B. FORBES were issued to BETTY JEAN GOODWIN and STEPHEN GOODWIN independent executors on May 7, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR00001, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two for El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL PARRA HOLGUIN JR. DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00310

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANEUL PARRA HOLGUIN JR.

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of MANUEL PARRA HOLGUIN JR., Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00310, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ARMANDO BELMONTE JR., whose residence is 1815 Chris Scott Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936, and whose mailing address is

ARMANDO BELMONTE JR.

C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez

2025 Montana, 

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 14th day of May, 2019.

/s/ Rudy Perez

Attorney for ARMANDO BELMONTE JR.

State Bar No.: 15779360

2025 Montana

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 532-9176

Facsimile: (915) 532-9178

IN THE ESTATE OF RUBEN ONTIVEROS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019CPR00588

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00588, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A. MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A. MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS

5452 Colin Powell Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79934

Dated the 18th day of June 2019.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for MARY ESTELA ONTIVEROS A.K.A MARY ESTELLA ONTIVEROS

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone(915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

IN THE ESTATE OF HENRY BANEGAS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019CPR00590

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRY BANEGAS, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00590, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  BOBBI JEAN TORRES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  BOBBI JEAN TORRES

15345 Marburn Ct.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 17th day of June 2019.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for BOBBI JEAN TORRES

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile; (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANDREW B. KRAFSUR

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ANDREW B. KRAFSUR, Deceased, were granted to HOLLY FIELDS KRAFSUR, on June 24, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 

2019-CPR00822.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF G.E. SPINNLER, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of G.E. SPINNLER, DECEASED:  Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CORINNE MAGDALENE SPINNLER as Independent Executrix of the estate of G.E. SPINNLER, deceased, on June 20th 2019 by the judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00784.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CORINNE MAGDALEN SPINNLER, Independent Executrix of the estate of G.E. SPINNLER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  SANDRA MCCORMACK  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 29th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Brian D. McGrath

4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100

Addison, TX 75001-4320

On 12/14/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4720 on the docket of said court and styled:  NATIONSTAR MORTGATGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY

VS

SANDRA MCCORMACK, CYNTHIA MASTERS AND JULIE HALLBERG

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Sandra McCormack, Cynthia Masters and Julie Hallberg and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property located at 225 Rosemont Drive, El Paso, Texas 79922 (“Property”) and more particularly described as:  See Attached 

A PARCEL OUT OF TRACTS 3 AND 4, ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 16, PAGE 29, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT,

BEING A PORTION OF LOTS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4), OF ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, IN THE UPPER VALLEY AND NOW IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 29, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS,

BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.60 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOVE ROAD WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF ROSEMONT DRIVE;

THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 228.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4; 

THENCE NORTH 45 DEG. 02’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 166.03 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE NORTH 52 DEG. 56’WEST A DISTANCE OF 226.10 FEET TO A POINT; AND, 

THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 02’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 108.83 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 0.8921 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of June, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

SUMMONS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

JOSE RUBEN CASTRO MARTINEZ, and DOES 1 through 30, 

Inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY Plaintiff

SYREETTA HARRIS

NOTICE!  You have been sued.  The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days.  Read the information below

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff.  A letter or phone call will not protect you.  Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case.  There may be a court form that you can use for your response.  You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you.  If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form.  If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements.  You may want to call an attorney right away.  If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service.  If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program.  You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org).  the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/slfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association.  NOTE:  The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case.  The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

The name and address of the court is:

Superior Court of California

County of San Joaquin – Unlimited

1800 E. Weber Avenue

Stockton CA 95202

Case Number 

STK-CV-VAT-2019-4274

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:

Edward Holtz, Day Law Offices

4550 N. Pershing Ave. #8

Stockton CA 95207 

(209) 472-1144

Date; April 03, 2019

Jenny Rodriquez

Rosa Junqueiro

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  SYLVIA MARTINEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR00783

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted on June 25, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00783 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  RAYMUNDO MARTINEZ  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate Of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00406

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of June, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00406, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ A/K/A OLGA JIMENEZ, Independent Administratrix.  The address of record for OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ a/k/a OLGA JIMENEZ is 7937 Candlewood St., El Paso, Texas 79925.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 24th day of June, 2019.

/s/ OLGA CHAVARRIA JIMENEZ A/K/A OLGA JIMENEZ, independent Administratrix of the Estate of OSCAR HUERTA JIMENEZ A/K/A OSCAR JIMENEZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar no. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and beer retailer’s permit by Red Door Escape Room El Paso, LLC dba Red Door Escape Room to be located at 8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite 2800, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925

Kyle A. Maloy – Mgr./Mem.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, at 10:00 AM  clean up and removal deposit may be required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale.  Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.  Property includes contents of the following tenants.

DANIEL TOCA – construction tools, metal tool cabinets, shop vacuum

CARMEN VARGAS – kitchen items, flower pots, household items

MICHAEL WOOFRE – camping gear and supplies

MARTIN ESTRELLA – leather sectional, military style totes, furniture

JOANA ANTILLON RODRIGUEZ – household items

JOSE GONZALEZ SALCEDA – Janitorial supplies

For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUE S. CANAVAN, Deceased

Cause No. 2016-CPR00693

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary of Independent Executor and for the Estate of SUE S. CANAVAN, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of April, 2019, in the above styled cause to SUE S. CANAVAN, Dependent Executor.  The address of record for STEWART C. SPENCER is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 20th day of June, 2019.

The Law Office of Darron Powell, Attorney for STEWART C. SPENCER DEPENDENT EXECUTOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.  DATE HAS BEEN CHANGED

Sale to be held at Pebble Hills Self Storage

14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Cleanup deposit is required 

Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.

Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants:

LUIS SILVA –

Washing machine, dresser, sofa, misc household

RAUL HERNANDEZ –

Bedding, misc household boxes, chairs mattresses, dresser 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR IGNACIO RUBIO a/k/a YGNACIO OSCAR RUBIO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00144 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR IGNACIO RUBIO A/K/A YGNACIO OSCAR RUBIO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DIANA VARELA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DIANA VARELA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Annette Lopez

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00609 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  First Amended Application for Dependent Administration and First Amended Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Annette Lopez

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2018-CPR00665 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of Texas Estate Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Annette Lopez

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00868 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of Texas estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of June , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Annette Lopez

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary for the Estate of OLIVIA NANDIN ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued to EVA A. ROMERO on June 26, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR00771, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of her attorney:  Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass, Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN

Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN, Deceased, in Cause number 2019-CPR00753 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of June, 2019 to KASHLEE ERIN BOUTWELL, independent Administrator.  All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:

KASHLEE ERIN BOUTWELL, Independent Administrator

Estate of PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN

C/O Alexander V. Neill, Esq.

311 Montana, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated this 26th day of June, 2019.

By:  Alexander V. Neill

State Bar Number 24041575

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00126

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the estate of EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS were issued on April 3, 2019 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00126 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:

WILLIAM A. ELIAS

Attorney for the Estate of:  EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS

a/k/a EDWARD G. ELIAS

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 29th day of May, 2019.  

/s/ William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of EDWARD GEORGE ELIAS

A/K/A EDWARD G. ELIAS

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153

State Bar No. 06517000

Email:  aelias1100@aol.com

NOTICE

On July 15, 2019 at 9:30am, the El Paso County Commissioners Court shall hold a public hearing, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(g), at the El Paso County Commissioner’s Courtroom, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303, El Paso, TX 79901, to take public comment regarding the County Clerk’s Records Archive Preservation and Restoration Plan for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and the assessment of a County Clerk’s Records Archives fee for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(b).

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

 

RFQ 19-030

Professional Services Contract for Internal Process 

Review for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Services Contract for Internal Process Review. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

