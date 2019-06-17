THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: KENDRANA CHEVELON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of June, 2019, before the honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 01/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0030 on the docket of said court and styled:
ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III
VS.
KENDRANA CHEVELON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: PLAINTIFF’S, ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMANGES AGAINST KENDRANA CHAVELON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 5, 2017 IN FORT BLISS, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition, Motion for Other Substituted Service, Order On Motion for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: STEPHANIE V. AGUILAR, Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA T. PEINADO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mannie Kalman
1214 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
On the 17th day of January, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0224 on the docket of aid court and styled:
CARMEN GONZALEZ
VS.
MARIA T. PEINADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A Petition for Declaratory Judgment to determine the rights and obligations of the respective parties for the property: 3 PONDERSA MOBILE HOME REPLAT 9 & 10 (14313.81 SQ FT) SR #KBTXSN3801506, more commonly known as 7349 Buffalo Way, Canutillo, TX 79835 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of April, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 24th Day of June, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0243 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($24,143.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,143.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
DISTRICT COURT
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC
d/b/a WYNN LAS VEGAS, Plaintiff,
v.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO, Defendant
Case No.: A-19-787741-C
Dept. No.: Department 4
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set fourth in the Complaint.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO
If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:
File with the Clerk of the Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee.
Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in Complaint.
If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
The object of this action is brought to recover a judgment for failure to repay debts associated with credit instruments.
The State of Nevada, its political subdivision agencies, officers, employees, board members and legislators, each have 45 days after service of this summons within which to file an answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint.
Issued at the request of: SEMENZA KIRCHER RICKARD
By: /s/ Katie L. Cannata
Katie L. Cannata, Bar No.: 14848
10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89145
(702) 835-6803
Attorneys for Plaintiff Wynn Las Vegas, LLC
d/b/a Wynn Las Vegas
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Ivonne Hernandez
1/18/2019
Deputy Clerk
County Courthouse
200 Lewis Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada 89155
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday on the 8th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800
On 04/04/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1248 on the docket of said court and styled:
ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO.
VS
LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR., Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: ENGS Commercial Finance Company is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO. VS. LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING for damages arising out of a Commercial Finance Agreement. The Plaintiff seeks possession of the security interest in two 2005 Wabash Dry Van Trailers. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substituted Service, To Wit Statement on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Known and Unknown Heirs of ELIZABETH PEREZ, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st of July, 2019, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jorge M. Lopez
310 N. Mesa, Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/22/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2101 on the docket of said court and styled:
LILLIAN WILSON, LLC
VS
ELIZABETH PEREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Lillian Wilson, LLC (“Plaintiff”), seeks to recover damages from Defendant, Elizabeth Perez, Deceased, Alejandra Perez (in Rem Only) and Dalila Perez (in Rem Only) for delinquent ad valorem taxes. Plaintiff filed its Original Petition for the collection of delinquent property taxes under Section 32.065© and 33.41 of the Texas Property Tax code on or about June 22, 2017.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
F15 MARIO GALLARDO F30 MARIO GALLADDO G17 DOUGLAS RODGERS B3 JUAN RAMIREZ A29 ZENIA CHAVEZ B027 LIZZETTE TORRES C45 DAVID GONZALEZ F19 LAURA TELLEZ H15 BRITTANY FLORES B5 JOEL ADAN CHACON C67 ROBERTO LIRA QUINTERO C7 ERNIE CABRERA 437 ELIZABETH KINCADE 536 TIRSO BONILLA 1005 DANIEL SALAS PEREZ 628 ERNEST MADRID 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 10104 AIMEE RODRIGUEZ 10109 LUIS ESPINOZA 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 448 CYNTHIA RUBALCAVA 1126 OSWALDO MACIAS.
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso. TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79938 stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 5. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915.
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 6/24/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #A201-ELENA CAVAZOS
Stove, Refrigerator, Boxes, Sofa, Paintings, Baskets
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-027
As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and
Installation Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and Installation Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 27, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: WEI ZHANG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert V. Garcia
413 N. Texas Avenue
Odessa, TX 79761
On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON
AND
WEI ZHANG
And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit . The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TRINIDAD R. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00220, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to CARLOS M. QUINONEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos M. Quinonez
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,
Suite A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 4 day of June, 2019.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,
Suite A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.Com
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that a Receiver was appointed for the Estate of GRACIELA MAESE on April 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2016-CPR01744 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas appointing MARIA DEL ROCIO SANCHEZ, as receiver, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER, Deceased were granted to ROGER A. ROPER on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00743. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY A. ROPER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARY A. ROPER, Deceased, were granted to ROGER A. ROPER on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00744. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of MARY A. ROPER, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, Deceased, were granted to MARTIE CLARA JOHNSON on June 6, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00702. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BETTY RUTH ARNETT, Deceased were issued on June 5, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00593, pending in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NATALIE LAND. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of BETTY RUTH ARNETT
c/o Natalie Land
1063 Land Ranch Rd.
Seguin, TX 78555
Dated the 5th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY G. SILVERTHORNE, Deceased were issued on June 6, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00700 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PANCHO ZEB SILVERTHORNE and JOSEPH DELBERT SILVERTHORNE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PANCHO ZEB SILVERTHORNE
1908 Pueblo Azul
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 6th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JACOB MALCOLM ZARING JR., Deceased were issued on June 6, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00651 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLARENCE ZARING. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JACOB MALCOLM ZARING, JR.
C/O CLARENCE ZARING
5111 Gary Owen Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 6th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARK ERICKSON, Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00428, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SARA ERICKSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel> (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOANNE CAROL ROSE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00687
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOANNE CAROL ROSE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOANNE CAROL ROSE, Deceased were issued on June 4, 2019, in Cause number
2019-CPR00687 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LISA YVONNE TANNER ESPINOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LISA YVONNE TANNER ESPINOZA
Independent Executrix, Estate of JOANNE CAROL ROSE, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 4th day of June, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA A. LAWTON, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00673 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSANNE LAWTON-IMAI a.k.a SUSAN MARIE IMAI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Executor
Dated the 10th day of June, 2019.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of SIGIFREDO RETANA, Deceased were issued on May 31, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00735 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECCA RETANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed in his/her name as follows:
REBECCA RETANA
5833 Falcon Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 10th day of June 2019.
/s/ Alfonso L. Melendez
ESTATE OF PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00620
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ were issued to RAFAELA on June 10th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00620 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present them same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
RAFAELA HERNANDEZ
Independent Executrix
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
405 N. St. Mary’s, Suite 910
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 10th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for RAFAELA HERNANDEZ
_______________________________________________________________________________
ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00640
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ were issued to JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR. on June 10th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00640 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR.
Independent Administrator
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
405 N. St. Mary’s Suite 910
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 10th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR.
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased
Cause no. 2019-CPR00150
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of June, 2019, in Docket Number
2019-CPR00150, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TIMOTHY J. PATRICK-MILLER, Independent Administrator. The physical address where service can be had of the Independent Administrator in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Independent Administrator’s address in Bonaire is 40 Santa Barbara Abou, Villa 25, Kralendijk, Bonaire, NL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of June, 2019.
/s/ TIMOTHY J. PATRICK-MILLER
Independent Administrator of the Estate of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELA ELIZABETH LADOGANA, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ANGELA ELIZABETH LADOGANA, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00245, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT MCENROE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROBERT MCENROE
10223 Suez Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 7th day of May, 2019.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for ROBERT MCENROE
State Bar no.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GLORIA VANESSA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2015CPR01063
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA VANESSA RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2017, in Cause No. 2015CPR01063, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID HENSLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The address of record for David Hensley, Executor is:
DAVID HENSLEY, c/o Samuel Flores, Attorney at Law
3004 E. Yandell Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 7th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for DAVID HENSLEY
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of TERESA ELIZABETH TORRES BREZINSKI were issued on May 30, 2019, in docket number 2019-CPR00479, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JAIME DE LA CRUZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of TERESA ELIZABETH TORRES BREZINSKI
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave.
Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ROBERT MALONE, Deceased, were issued on May 28, 2019, in Cause No. 2015-CPR00633, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERT R. BLOXOM, Temporary Dependent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of June, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DOROTHY ELIZABETH BROTHERS as Independent Executrix of the estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, deceased, on June 10th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00711. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to DOROTHY ELIZABETH BROTHERS, Independent Executrix of the estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,
Plaintiff
Vs
RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,
Defendant
Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW
Fort Bliss, Texas
You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.
The 7th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Liberty County
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ALLEN SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT ALLEN SMITH, Deceased, were granted to RONALD ALLEN SMITH on June 11, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00748. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of ROBERT ALLEN SMITH, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO, Deceased, were granted to NORMA DORADO ARMIJO on June 12, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00746. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ
Notices is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ, Deceased, were granted to RAMON SAENZ on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00263. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorneys for the estate of RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ, Deceased
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT A. BONNEY, JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00446
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT A. BONNEY, JR., Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00446, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH S. BONNEY, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of TRINIDAD ALBERT, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : KENNETH S. BONNEY
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for independent Executor
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00135
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, Deceased, were issued on June 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00135, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA PARRA, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PATRICIA PARRA
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF IDA DELGADO A/K/A IDA LYNE DELGADO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00494
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Administration for the Estate of IDA DELGADO a/k/a IDA LYNE DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00494, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN DE LA PAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St., Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 11th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for SUSAN DE LA PAZ
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that GUSTAVO WONG, was appointed as Dependent Administrator for the Estate of GRACIELA CISNEROS a.k.a. GRACIELA WONG, a.k.a GRACIELA C. WONG, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00559 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MR. GUSTAVO WONG
Dependent Administrator
c/o: Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
State Bar No.: 06490000
444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste. 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at PEBBLE HILLS SELF STORAGE 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:30 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant:
UNIT #125 – LUIS SILVA
Washing machine, dresser, sofa, misc household
UNIT #452 – RAUL HERNANDEZ Bedding, misc household boxes, chairs, mattresses, dresser
_______________________________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL GARCIA III
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00018 on the docket of said court and styled MANUEL GARCIA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MATTHEW ELIAS HUERTA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio,
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 13th day of May, 2019, against MATTHEW ELIAS HUERTA, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM0348 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XITLALY YAMILETH GARCIA, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: XITLALY YAMILETH GARCIA Date of Birth: 05/26/2014 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2019.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St. Room 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Deputy
_______________________________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HARLON M. TOWNS Deceased
No. 2019CPR00667
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the estate of HARLON M. TOWNS, deceased, were issued on June 5, 2019 in Docket Number 2019CPR00667, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBYN RENEE GERBITZ. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of June, 2019
/s/ Jose E. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
_______________________________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE CHRISTA RENATE CARROLL
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 22, 2019, probate upon the Estate of CHRISTA RENATE CARROLL, Deceased, has begun in the honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number
2019-CPR00606, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: June 10, 2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
_______________________________________________________________________________
VARIANCE REQUEST PUBLIC NOTICE
Carlos R. Sias and George Rivera are requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Unit 6 Replat C Subdivision, County of El Paso, Texas.
Subdivision Regulation Section 2.8, subsection (r) Lot Dimensions, requires the frontage of lots to be 1/3 of the length of the Lot
The frontage width on said lots are 175.00 ft. by 660.00 ft. in length therefore does not meet lot ratio.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as a replat of lot 3, Block 2, Homestead Meadows Unit 6, containing 5.3030 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on _July 1, 2019 at the County Court Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comments on the proposed variance in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing a written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, Room 200, 800 E. Overland Street, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.