THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  KENDRANA CHEVELON  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of June, 2019, before the honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Ricardo Rios

1505 E. Missouri

El Paso, TX 79902

On 01/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0030 on the docket of said court and styled: 

ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III

VS.

KENDRANA CHEVELON

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit:  PLAINTIFF’S, ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMANGES AGAINST KENDRANA CHAVELON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 5, 2017 IN FORT BLISS, TEXAS. 

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition, Motion for Other Substituted Service, Order On Motion for Citation by Publication on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of May, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  STEPHANIE V. AGUILAR, Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  MARIA T. PEINADO  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Mannie Kalman

1214 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

On the 17th day of January, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0224 on the docket of aid court and styled:

CARMEN GONZALEZ

VS.

MARIA T. PEINADO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

A Petition for Declaratory Judgment to determine the rights and obligations of the respective parties for the property:  3 PONDERSA MOBILE HOME REPLAT 9 & 10 (14313.81 SQ FT) SR #KBTXSN3801506, more commonly known as 7349 Buffalo Way, Canutillo, TX 79835 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of April, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El  Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 24th Day of June, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Jaime Esparza

500 E. San Antonio #203

El Paso, TX 79901

On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0243 on the docket of said court and styled:

THE STATE OF TEXAS

V.

TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY

($24,143.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,143.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS.  The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy

DISTRICT COURT

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC

d/b/a WYNN LAS VEGAS, Plaintiff,

v.

FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO, Defendant

Case No.: A-19-787741-C

Dept. No.: Department 4

SUMMONS

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED.  THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS.  READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

TO THE DEFENDANT:  A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set fourth in the Complaint.

FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO

If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:

File with the Clerk of the Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee.

Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.

Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in Complaint.

If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.

The object of this action is brought to recover a judgment for failure to repay debts associated with credit instruments.

The State of Nevada, its political subdivision agencies, officers, employees, board members and legislators, each have 45 days after service of this summons within which to file an answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint.

Issued at the request of:  SEMENZA KIRCHER RICKARD

By:  /s/ Katie L. Cannata

Katie L. Cannata, Bar No.: 14848

10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89145

(702) 835-6803 

Attorneys for Plaintiff Wynn Las Vegas, LLC

d/b/a Wynn Las Vegas

Clerk of Court

By: /s/ Ivonne Hernandez

1/18/2019

Deputy Clerk

County Courthouse

200 Lewis Avenue

Las Vegas, Nevada 89155

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING  Greetings;  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday on the 8th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

James W. Brewer

PO Box 2800

El Paso, TX 79999-2800

On 04/04/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1248 on the docket of said court and styled: 

ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO.

VS

LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR., Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  ENGS Commercial Finance Company is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO. VS. LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING for damages arising out of a Commercial Finance Agreement.  The Plaintiff seeks possession of the security interest in two 2005 Wabash Dry Van Trailers.  The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substituted Service, To Wit Statement on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of May, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Stephanie V. Aguilar

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  Known and Unknown Heirs of ELIZABETH PEREZ, Deceased Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st of July, 2019, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Jorge M. Lopez

310 N. Mesa, Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901

On 06/22/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2101 on the docket of said court and styled:

LILLIAN WILSON, LLC

VS

ELIZABETH PEREZ

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached  Plaintiff, Lillian Wilson, LLC (“Plaintiff”), seeks to recover damages from Defendant, Elizabeth Perez, Deceased, Alejandra Perez (in Rem Only) and Dalila Perez (in Rem Only) for delinquent ad valorem taxes.  Plaintiff filed its Original Petition for the collection of delinquent property taxes under Section 32.065© and 33.41 of the Texas Property Tax code on or about June 22, 2017.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of May, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.  Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.

F15 MARIO GALLARDO F30 MARIO GALLADDO G17 DOUGLAS RODGERS B3 JUAN RAMIREZ A29 ZENIA CHAVEZ B027 LIZZETTE TORRES C45 DAVID GONZALEZ F19 LAURA TELLEZ H15 BRITTANY FLORES B5 JOEL ADAN CHACON C67 ROBERTO LIRA QUINTERO C7 ERNIE CABRERA 437 ELIZABETH KINCADE 536 TIRSO BONILLA 1005 DANIEL SALAS PEREZ 628 ERNEST MADRID 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 10104 AIMEE RODRIGUEZ 10109 LUIS ESPINOZA 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 448 CYNTHIA RUBALCAVA 1126 OSWALDO MACIAS.

The sale shall take place on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m.

Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso. TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79938 stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 5. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  The sale will be held on 6/24/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s). 

Unit #A201-ELENA CAVAZOS

Stove, Refrigerator, Boxes, Sofa, Paintings, Baskets

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 19-027

As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and

Installation Services for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and Installation Services.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 27, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  WEI ZHANG  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas,  at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Robert V. Garcia

413 N. Texas Avenue

Odessa, TX 79761

On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled: 

In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON

AND

WEI ZHANG

And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,

A Child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit .  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TRINIDAD R. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00220, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to CARLOS M. QUINONEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Carlos M. Quinonez

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,

Suite A-115

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 4 day of June, 2019.

/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 24056172

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,

Suite A-115

El Paso, Texas 79936

Telephone: (915) 533-0009

Facsimile: (888) 301-1116

E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.Com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that a Receiver was appointed for the Estate of GRACIELA MAESE on April 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2016-CPR01744 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas appointing MARIA DEL ROCIO SANCHEZ, as receiver, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER, Deceased were granted to ROGER A. ROPER on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00743.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of BEATTIE JEFFERSON ROPER, JR., also known as BEATTIE J. ROPER, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY A. ROPER

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARY A. ROPER, Deceased, were granted to ROGER A. ROPER on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2019-CPR00744.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the estate of MARY A. ROPER, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, Deceased, were granted to MARTIE CLARA JOHNSON on June 6, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2019-CPR00702.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BETTY RUTH ARNETT, Deceased were issued on June 5, 2019, in Docket No.

2019-CPR00593, pending in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NATALIE LAND.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

Estate of BETTY RUTH ARNETT

c/o Natalie Land

1063 Land Ranch Rd.

Seguin, TX 78555

Dated the 5th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY G. SILVERTHORNE, Deceased were issued on June 6, 2019, in Docket No.

2019-CPR00700 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PANCHO ZEB SILVERTHORNE and JOSEPH DELBERT SILVERTHORNE.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

PANCHO ZEB SILVERTHORNE

1908 Pueblo Azul

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 6th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of JACOB MALCOLM ZARING JR., Deceased were issued on June 6, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00651 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLARENCE ZARING.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JACOB MALCOLM ZARING, JR.

C/O CLARENCE ZARING

5111 Gary Owen Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79922

Dated the 6th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARK ERICKSON, Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2019, in Cause No.

2019-CPR00428, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  SARA ERICKSON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel> (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 10th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.:  00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel.:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF:  JOANNE CAROL ROSE DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00687

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOANNE CAROL ROSE, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOANNE CAROL ROSE, Deceased were issued on June 4, 2019, in Cause number

2019-CPR00687 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  LISA YVONNE TANNER ESPINOZA.  Claims may be presented in care of  the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

LISA YVONNE TANNER ESPINOZA

Independent Executrix, Estate of JOANNE CAROL ROSE, Deceased

c/o James E. Baumann

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street

Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 4th day of June, 2019.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: (915) 544-6646

Fax.: (915) 544-8305

By:  James E. Baumann

Texas State Bar No. 01931500

Attorneys for the Estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA A. LAWTON, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00673 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  SUSANNE LAWTON-IMAI a.k.a SUSAN MARIE IMAI.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Villegas Law Firm

Attn:  Jorge Villegas

2211 Trawood Drive

El Paso, Texas 79935

Attorney for Executor

Dated the 10th day of June, 2019.

Villegas Law Firm

By: /s/ Jorge Villegas

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of SIGIFREDO RETANA, Deceased were issued on May 31, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00735 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECCA RETANA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed in his/her name as follows:

REBECCA RETANA

5833 Falcon Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 10th day of June 2019.

/s/ Alfonso L. Melendez

 

ESTATE OF PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019-CPR00620

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of PAULINO M. HERNANDEZ were issued to RAFAELA  on June 10th, 2019 in Cause No.

2019-CPR00620 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters.  All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present them same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:

RAFAELA HERNANDEZ

Independent Executrix

c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez

405 N. St. Mary’s, Suite 910

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated this 10th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Attorney for RAFAELA HERNANDEZ

ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019-CPR00640

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ were issued to JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR. on June 10th, 2019 in Cause No.

2019-CPR00640 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters.  All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:

JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR.

Independent Administrator

c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez

405 N. St. Mary’s Suite 910

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated this 10th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Attorney for JOSE LUIS ENRIQUEZ JR.

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate Of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased

Cause no. 2019-CPR00150

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of June, 2019, in Docket Number

2019-CPR00150, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TIMOTHY J. PATRICK-MILLER, Independent Administrator.  The physical address where service can be had of the Independent Administrator in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action.  Independent Administrator’s address in Bonaire is 40 Santa Barbara Abou, Villa 25, Kralendijk, Bonaire, NL.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 6th day of June, 2019.

/s/ TIMOTHY J. PATRICK-MILLER

Independent Administrator of the Estate of LINDA JO PATRICK-MILLER, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELA ELIZABETH LADOGANA, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ANGELA ELIZABETH LADOGANA, Deceased, were issued on March 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00245, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROBERT MCENROE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  ROBERT MCENROE

10223 Suez Drive

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 7th day of May, 2019.

/s/ Philip E. Mullin

Attorney for ROBERT MCENROE

State Bar no.: 14653300

1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-7578

Facsimile: (915) 594-7969

E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com

IN  THE ESTATE OF GLORIA VANESSA RAMIREZ, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2015CPR01063

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA VANESSA RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 20, 2017, in Cause No. 2015CPR01063, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DAVID HENSLEY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  The address of record for David Hensley, Executor is:

DAVID HENSLEY, c/o Samuel Flores, Attorney at Law

3004 E. Yandell Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79903

Dated the 7th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Samuel Flores

Attorney for DAVID HENSLEY

State Bar No.: 24085309

3004 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 300-2430

Facsimile: (915) 300-2460

E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of TERESA ELIZABETH TORRES BREZINSKI were issued on May 30, 2019, in docket number 2019-CPR00479, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JAIME DE LA CRUZ.  All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Representative

Estate of TERESA ELIZABETH TORRES BREZINSKI

c/o Enrique Garcia

3204 Montana Ave.

Ste A

El Paso, TX 79903

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ROBERT MALONE, Deceased, were issued on May 28, 2019, in Cause No. 2015-CPR00633, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALBERT R. BLOXOM, Temporary Dependent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 10th day of June, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DOROTHY ELIZABETH BROTHERS as Independent Executrix of the estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, deceased, on June 10th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00711.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to DOROTHY ELIZABETH BROTHERS, Independent Executrix of the estate of EMMETT AURTHUR WILLIAMS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,

Plaintiff

Vs

RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,

Defendant

Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO:  RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW

Fort Bliss, Texas

You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.

The 7th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Clerk of Court

Liberty County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ALLEN SMITH

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT ALLEN SMITH, Deceased, were granted to RONALD ALLEN SMITH on June 11, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2019-CPR00748.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the estate of ROBERT ALLEN SMITH, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO, Deceased, were granted to NORMA DORADO ARMIJO on June 12, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2019-CPR00746.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the estate of RICHARD EDWARD ARMIJO, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ

Notices is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ, Deceased, were granted to RAMON SAENZ on June 10, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00263.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorneys for the estate of RAYMOND HARLEY SAENZ, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF:  ROBERT A. BONNEY, JR., Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00446

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT A. BONNEY, JR., Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00446, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH S. BONNEY, Independent Executor.  All persons having claims against the Estate of TRINIDAD ALBERT, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o :  KENNETH S. BONNEY

Independent Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted

/s/ Mark T. Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for independent Executor

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00135

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, Deceased, were issued on June 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00135, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA PARRA, Independent Executor.  All persons having claims against the Estate of ELISA PARRA a/k/a ELISA R. PARRA, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  PATRICIA PARRA

Independent Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted

/s/ Mark T. Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Executor

IN THE ESTATE OF IDA DELGADO A/K/A IDA LYNE DELGADO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019-CPR00494

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Administration for the Estate of IDA DELGADO a/k/a IDA LYNE DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00494, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  SUSAN DE LA PAZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa St., Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Dated the 11th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney for SUSAN DE LA PAZ

State Bar No.: 24055870

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 838-3900

Facsimile: (915) 838-3905

E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that GUSTAVO WONG, was appointed as Dependent Administrator for the Estate of GRACIELA CISNEROS a.k.a. GRACIELA WONG, a.k.a GRACIELA C. WONG, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00559 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MR. GUSTAVO WONG

Dependent Administrator

c/o:  Herbert Ehrlich

The Ehrlich Law Firm

444 Executive Center Blvd.

Suite 240

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 11th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Herbert Ehrlich

The Ehrlich Law Firm

State Bar No.: 06490000

444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste. 240

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 544-1500

Facsimile: (915) 544-1502

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at PEBBLE HILLS SELF STORAGE 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:30 am.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant:

UNIT #125 – LUIS SILVA

Washing machine, dresser, sofa, misc household

UNIT #452 – RAUL HERNANDEZ  Bedding, misc household boxes, chairs, mattresses, dresser

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  MANUEL GARCIA III

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00018 on the docket of said court and styled  MANUEL GARCIA,  An Incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of June, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”    TO:  MATTHEW ELIAS HUERTA, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by

Marilyn K. Mungerson

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio,

Room 503

El Paso, Texas

On the 13th day of May, 2019, against MATTHEW ELIAS HUERTA, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM0348 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XITLALY YAMILETH GARCIA,  Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  XITLALY YAMILETH GARCIA  Date of Birth: 05/26/2014  Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2019.

Marilyn K. Mungerson

500 E. San Antonio St. Room 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

/s/ Deputy

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  HARLON M. TOWNS Deceased

No. 2019CPR00667

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the estate of HARLON M. TOWNS, deceased, were issued on June 5, 2019 in Docket Number 2019CPR00667, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBYN RENEE GERBITZ.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 10th day of June, 2019

/s/ Jose E. Troche

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 20232500

1216 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Phone: 915-838-8114

Facsimile: 915-542-2341

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE CHRISTA RENATE CARROLL

IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on April 22, 2019, probate upon the Estate of CHRISTA RENATE CARROLL, Deceased, has begun in the honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number

2019-CPR00606, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court.  All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: June 10, 2019

Frederick X. Walker

Attorney at Law

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile: (915) 755-3908

By:  Frederick X. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 20700500 

VARIANCE REQUEST PUBLIC NOTICE

Carlos R. Sias and George Rivera are requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Unit 6 Replat C Subdivision, County of El Paso, Texas.

Subdivision Regulation Section 2.8, subsection (r) Lot Dimensions, requires the frontage of lots to be 1/3 of the length of the Lot

The frontage width on said lots are 175.00 ft. by 660.00 ft. in length therefore does not meet lot ratio.

The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as a replat of lot 3, Block 2, Homestead Meadows Unit 6, containing 5.3030 acres of land.  The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on _July 1, 2019 at the County Court Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas   79901.

Anyone interested in providing comments on the proposed variance in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing a written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, Room 200, 800 E. Overland Street, El Paso, Texas 79901.

Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

