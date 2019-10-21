THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MIJARES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Henry C. Hosford Jr.
615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, TX 79902-4360
on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:
WILLIAM JEWELL
VS
ERIC MIJARES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage unites containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. Unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
C28 OSCAR TORRES F13 DANIEL MORENO C3 STEPHANIE CASARES C13 MARCELLA TROXLER D8 MARIA E SALAZAR 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1038 ROCIA ESCOTO 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 10109 ANTONIO ESPINOZA 809 FRED IBARA 649 ARMANDO MARTINEZ 836 LORRAINE PEREZ 621 SETH BROUSSAD 615 OSCAR ONTIVEROS 431 MARK NAVARRO 723 MARIA T. RODRIGUEZ 810 EDGAR GOVEA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 3 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 26th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-17863, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) (4973.12 SQ FT)
PID: 107248
9580 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 SQ. FT)
PID: 253123
9580 NORTH LOOP DR.
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 28th day of August 2019 as the property of Manual Y. Enriquez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety-One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $353.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, Manuel Y. Enriquez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.LarryOttenAuctioneers.com
Facility is located at 11425 Pellicano
El Paso, Texas 79936
Biding will open Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am MT and conclude Tuesday, November 14, at 1:00 pm MT. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder, Property includes the contents of spaces of the following Tenant –
BIANKA TAPIA: Toys and Daycare items
DANIEL LANNI: All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.
ELIZABETH RIOS: camping equipment, hand truck, Luggage, stove and miscellaneous household items.
CARLOS ARMENDARIZ: All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
ZARAGOSA SELF STORAGE
1650 N. Zaragosa
El Paso, TX 79936
Auction @ 10 AM October 21st 2019
Unit E109 JUAN MENDEZ
Large Table Saw, Hilti Commercial Saw, Makita Miter Saw, Compressor, Heavy Duty Floor Jack, Heavy Duty Hand Cart, Blow Torch with tank, Die Hard Batteries (4), Plumbing supplies, Assorted Items
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE, INC. dba RIO MESA II SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby given notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA II, Edward R. Williams Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES. CASH in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household Items, furniture, sofa, television, pianos, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics, kitchen appliances, mattresses, decorations, toys, and gear, linens, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 @ 1163 Larry Mahan, El Paso, TX 79925. A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, D12 BELIS, CYNTHIA E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & J2 GARCIA, SYLVIA.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIE J. ROBERTS, Deceased were issued on October 10, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01343 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIA ANNE SHERRELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of BENJAMIN GURROLA, An incapacitated Person, were issued on October 1, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00054, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID GURROLA. The residence of the Guardian is 2437 Fir, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of October, 2019.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 70-foot (overall height) Monocypress Telecommunications Tower in the vicinity of 9100 Alameda Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79907 (lat/long: N 31˚ 41’ 26.293” / W 106 ̊ 19” 32.533”). Public comments regarding
potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO S. AGUILAR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2018-CPR01761
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO S. AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2019, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01761, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSICA AGUILAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jessica Aguilar
139 S. Carolina
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 7th day of October 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for JESSICA AGUILAR
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD NARON, Deceased, were issued on August 28, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01098 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBIN BILBY AIONA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Donald Naron
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 10th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY A. FISCHER
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY A. FISCHER, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01279 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL M. FISCHER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARY A. FISCHER
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 9th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ISIDRO CHAVEZ, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ISIDRO CHAVEZ, JR., Deceased, was granted to GUADALUPE P. CHAVEZ, as Independent Executor on October 9, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2019-CPR01283. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of ISIDRO CHAVEZ, JR. Deceased
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; RICARDO FLORES CRESPO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s ABEL VILLANUEVA and ADRIANA REYES’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
On this the 9th day of September, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM5893 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of I.C.C., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: IDALYZ CIONNAYE CRESPO Date of Birth: 07/17/12 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of October, 2019.
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: DANA SIERRA SUN FIELDER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition to Modify Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez,
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.
Ste A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
On this the 18th day of September, 2019 against DANA SIERRA SUN FIELDER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM0127
On the docket on the docket of said Court and Entitled:
In the interest of: D.A.S. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Modify Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DIANA ALEXA SUAREZ Date of Birth: 05/26/2010 Place of Birth: n/a The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of October, 2019.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste. A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
915-533-0009
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TRAVIS LAWYER, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01490 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SERGIO PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana Ave. Ste 208
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 15th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Racheal L. Adkins
Attorney for SERGIO PENA
State Bar No.: 24100115
1100 Montana Ave. Ste 208
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 307-5193
Facsimile: (915) 307-2869
E-mail: adkins.attorney @gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANTOS VILLEGAS, Deceased, Cause No. 2019-CPR00695, were issued on October 10, 2019, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to SERGIO VILLEGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for Andrew Wright, Jr.
State Bar No.:00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANNA KATHERINE TIDWELL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ANNA KATHERINE TIDWELL, Deceased, were granted to LUCY A. NEIMAN on October 16, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01339. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of ANNA KATHERINE TIDWELL, Deceased
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF CHRISTIE ELAINE GRIFFIN DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CPR00880
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTIE ELAINE GRIFFIN, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of July, 2019, in the above styled cause to TERRENCE GRIFFIN, Dependent Executor. The address of record for MARISOL SANDOVAL, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paos, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of October 2019.
/s/ Rubi Heredia,
Legal Assistant For
Darron Powell
Attorney for TERRENCE GRIFFIN, Dependent Executor
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01027
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART, deceased, were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01027, Pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas go CHRISTINE M. MANHART and PATRICK A. MANHART, Independent Co-Executors. The address of record for CHRISTINE M. MANHART is 9009 Parkland Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 and PATRICK A. MANHART is 10604 BRIAN MOONEY, EL PASO TEXAS 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 13th of August, 2019.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Co-Executors
1401 Murchison
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone (915) 474-8402
Fax: (915) 317-1708
Emial:lyonlaw14@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-003
County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 7, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the November Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Martes 29 de Octubre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Unifome de Noviembre. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.