THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BERNADETTE BAXTER AND THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ERNEST W. VIGIL A/K/A ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Keith Allen Taylor
13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200
Houston, TX 77040
On 06/18/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2244 on the docket of said court and styled:
U.S. BANK TRUSTEE, as Trustee of The American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+
VS
ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL and The Heirs at Law of ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL
Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to property located at 9105 Roanoke Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 and legally described as: LOT SEVENTEEN (17) BLOCK TWENTY (20) TOBIN PARK ADDITION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 2, PAGES 5, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of December, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
14841 Dallas Parkway
Suite 425
Dallas, TX 75254
on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1940 on the docket of said court and style:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC d/b/a CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: THE WEST ½ OF LOTS 6,7, 8, 9 AN 10 BLOCK 167, ALEXANDER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO FLORES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 24th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert E. Riojas
2035 Grant Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
On this the 7th day of November, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4329 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA CORREA HEREDIA, GABRIELA VOTTA AND SANDRA ANCHONDO
VS.
RICARDO FLORES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff’s assert against Defendant RICARDO FLORES a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant RICARDO FLORES, whose negligence caused an accident that occurred on November 9, 2017, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiffs’ vehicle at the intersection of Montwood Dr. and Joe Battle Blvd. in El Paso County, Texas, causing Plaintiffs to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of January, 2020.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid prices payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable,
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans. Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at South Corner of Rojas Dr. and Bill Burnett Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 2, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 46.549 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-015
Offender/Defendant Paid Electronic Monitoring
Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Offender/Defendant Paid Electronic Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRUL
LCPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-014
As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRUL
LCPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEBORAH PROVENCIO, Deceased, were issued on October 31, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00042, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, for El Paso, County, Texas, to GILBERT PROVENCIO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
GILBERT PROVENCIO, Independent Executor
Estate of DEBORAH PROVENCIO, Deceased
c/o David Duran, Attorney at Law
1210 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
January 22, 2020.
By:
/s/ David Duran
Attorney for Applicant
1210 East San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tele: (915) 534-0227
Fax: (915) 534-0221
State Bar No. 06270000
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JACK DARREL FIELDS JR., Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01635, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROL LYNETTE FIELDS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CAROL LYNETTE FIELDS
13752 Paseo Central Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 22nd day of January, 2020.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for CAROL LYNETTE FIELDS
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
IN THE ESTATE OF RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00497
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent administration for the estate of RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 22, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00497, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GRACIELA AGUILAR DE RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o; Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of January, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE RODNEY EUGENE WELLS
IN THE PROBATE COURT
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 19, 2019, probate upon the Estate of RODNEY EUGENE WELLS, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number
2019-CPR01829, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 22, 2020
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of NORA GIRON VILLA, Deceased, were issued on January 22 2020 in Cause Number 2019-CPR01760 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NORA VILLA GARAY as Independent Administrator. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
NORA VILLA GARAY
Independent Administrator
Estate of NORA GIRON VILLA, Deceased
c/o JUAN CARLOS GARAY
Attorney at Law
3402 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: January 23, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
ESTATE OF MARY ALICE PRENDERGAST, DECEASED
IN PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01761
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY ALICE PRENDERGAST
Notice is hereby given that the original letters testamentary for the estate of MARY ALICE PRENDERGAST, deceased, were issued on January 6, 2020 in Cause no.
2019-CPR01761, pending in Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DEL SOCORRO ALFORD, as Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Pao County, Texas. The post office address is: The Estate of MARY ALICE PRENDERGAST, Deceased, c/o Steven C. James, Steven C. James Attorney PLLC, 521 Texas Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901.
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 23rd day of January, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Steven C. James Attorney PLLC
/s/ Steven C. James
Sate Bar No. 10551500
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 543-3234
Facsimile: (915) 543-3237
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the estate of ERIK VASQUEZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on January 28, 2019, in Docket No. 2005-G00216, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
CARMEN VASQUEZ
% Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 29th day of January, 2020
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of DONALD KEITH DIGISON, an incapacitated person, were issued on January 29, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CGD0000231, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DONALD RICHARD DIGISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in it name as follows:
Donald Richard Digison
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 29th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JORGE CALVILLO AKA JORGE CALVILLO GARCIA DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01703
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of JORGE CALVILLO AKA JORGE CALVILLO GARCIA, Deceased, were granted on January 22, 2020 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01703 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PETRA E. QUIROGA DE CALVILLO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follow:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LORENZO P. CHAVEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to NORMA I. LICON as independent executor of the estate of LORENZO P. CHAVEZ, deceased, on January 23, 2020 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR01801. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor. NORMA I. LICON, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona 1790 Lee Trevino Dr. Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JESSIE ALVAREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to TRINIDAD C. PERALES as independent executor of the estate of JESSIE ALVAREZ, deceased, on January 22, 2020 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR01743. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, TRINIDAD C. PERALES, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr. Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PEGGY L. ABOUD, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MARNI LYNN ABOUD, as independent executor of the estate o PEGGY L. ABOUD, deceased, on January 28, 2020 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR00026. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
MARNI LYNN ABOUD, independent executor of the estate of PEGGY L. ABOUD, deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JORGE CARDONA, DECEASED
NO: 2018CPR01025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JORGE CARDONA, Deceased were issued on September 20, 2019, in Cause No.: 2018CPR01025, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to SEFORA SALAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
IN THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER KENT NORRIS, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR01552
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTOPHER KENT NORRIS, Deceased, were issued on January 22, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01552, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CLAUDIA YURIDIA NORRIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CLAUDIA YURIDIA NORRIS
6437 Dakota Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 23rd day of January 2020.
/s/ Claudia Flores, Jr.
Attorney for CLAUDIA YURIDIA NORRIS
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile; (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUVENTINO AYALA, Deceased, were issued on December 9, 2019 in cause No.
2019-CPR01422, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUANA MONCIVAIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 24th day of January, 2020
Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for JUANA MONCIVAIZ
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LILLIAN J. ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN MORI ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN JEAN ARRINGTON
DECEASED
Cause No. 2019-CPR01861
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of LILLIAN J. ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN MORI ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN JEAN ARRINGTON, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of January, 2020, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01861, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARK SCOTT ARRINGTON, Independent executor. The address of record for MARK SCOTT ARRINGTON IS
17013 Jigsaw Pathway
Round Rock, Texas 78664.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 234d day of January, 2020.
/s/ MARK SCOTT ARRINGTON, Independent Executor of the Estate of LILLIAN J. ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN MORI ARRINGTON A/K/A LILLIAN JEAN ARRINGTON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CARL R. LARGENT, were issued on January 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-cpr00624 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert R. Bloxom, Dependent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of January, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES C. KERR, Deceased, were issued on January 22, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00001 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY G. KERR, Independent Executor whose mailing address if c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of January by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERASMO MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00102 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERASMO MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO JUAREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00060 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO JUAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00071 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEXA BARRERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00085 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEXA BARRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OLIVIA MENCHACA A/K/A OLIVIA A. MENCHACA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00097 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OLIVIA MENCHACA A/K/A OLIVIA A. MENCHACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIO SALDIVAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23RD day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00088 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIO SALDIVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY JANICE DULANEY BENTLEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00093 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOROTHY JANICE DULANEY BENTLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LORENZO LOPEZ, son of ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, and any known or unknown relatives
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019CPR00959 on the docket of said court and styled ALEJANDRO LOPEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title Past Four Years from Decendents Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of January , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: NICHOLAS SANTAMARIA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December, 2019, in Cause no.
2019-CGD00233 on the docket of said court and styled CHRISANNA ASTRID MONTES, An Alleged Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALBERTO SUAREZ RESENDEZ, FATHER, OF CLAUDIA THAISET SUAREZ-GARCIA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of January, 2019, in Cause no.
2020CGD00008 on the docket of said court and styled CLAUDIA THAISET SUAREZ-GARCIA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ALVILLAR DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01765
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELIZABETH ALVILLAR, deceased: RICHARD B. FRAKER, III, having been duly appointed Administrator of the estate of ELIZABETH ALVILLAR, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on January 22, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RICHARD B. FRAKER, III
Independent Administrator
Estate of ELIZABETH ALVILLAR, deceased
c/o Alan D Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 . Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NINETTE G. ALTUS DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01498
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of NINETTE G. ALTUS deceased: ALAN D. GLUTH, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of NINETTE G. ALTUS deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on January 14, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ALAN D. GLUTH,
Independent administrator
Estate of NINETTE G. ALTUS, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDESVINDA M. ORTIZ, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01806
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FREDESVINDA M. ORTIZ, deceased: MARTHA V. ORTIZ and VIVIAN R. ORTIZ, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executrixes of the Estate of FREDESVINDA M. ORTIZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on January 22, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executrixes within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARTHA V. ORTIZ and VIVIAN R. ORTIZ
Independent Co-Executrixes
Estate of FREDESVINDA M. ORTIZ, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA NIBBE, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA NIBBE, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MICHELE KIESGEN LEE (also known as MICHELE KIESGEN MILLER) as Independent Executrix of the estate of ROSA MARIA NIBBE, deceased, on January 29th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court TWO of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00009. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MICHELE KIESGEN LEE (also known as MICHELE KIESGEN MILLER), Independent Executrix of the estate of ROSA MARIA NIBBE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUERRERO ROJAS JACOBO A/K/A GUERRERO R. JACOBO, Deceased, were issued on January 7th, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01435, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA C. ROJAS JACOBO a/k/a MARIA C. ZAMARRON OCHOA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 21st day of January, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MARIA C. ROJAS JACOBO A/K/A MARIA C. ZAMARRON OCHOA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/29/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2004 FORD ESCAPE 1FMYU93114KB19424 $363.20
1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE02389X6 1J4GZ58S9WC157292 $319.90
1987 CADILLAC DEVILLE095CYD 1G6CD5181H4243553 $363.20
2007 VOLKSWAGEN RABBITGNJ3948 WVWAR71K87W204670 $363.20
2019 CHEVROLET IMPALA8GID449 2G11Z5S35K9128069 $298.25
1980 CHEVROLET EL CAMINO3M01470 1W80HAR410313 $233.30
2005 MAZDA MAZDA61370935 1YVFP80C355M06356 $406.50
2013 FORD EXPLORERA87SAW4 1FM5K7D96DGA58592 $254.95
2011 UTILITY TRAILER073227A UNKNOWN $1,647.75
2012 FORD FOCUS 1FAHP3H22CL463692 $233.30
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: LOLA M. BEAMON a/k/a LOLA BEAMON, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 2018CPR01201
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOLA M. BEAMON, Deceased, were issued on January 23, 2020 in Cause No. 2018CPR01201, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES C. WILEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAMES C. WILEY
437 Kirby Ct.
Vacaville, California 95687
Dated the 29th day of January 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for James C. Wiley
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEANETTE Y. MASON, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01614
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANETTE Y. MASON, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of January, 2020, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01614, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RUTH ANN WILLIAMS, Independent Executrix. The address of record RUTH ANN WILLIAMS is 1208 CHEYENNE TRL. EL PASO, TEXAS 79925 All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of January, 2020.
/s/ RUTH ANN WILLIAMS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JEANETTE Y. MASON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN H. CANDELARIA A/K/A HELEN HAINES CANDELARIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01682
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN H. CANDELARIA A/K/A HELEN HAINES CANDELARIA, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of January, 2020, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01682, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARK J. CANDELARIA A/K/A MARK JOSEPH CANDELARIA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MARK J. CANDELARIA A/K/A MARK JOSEPH CANDELARIA IS 3002 Wedgewood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of January, 2020.
/s/ MARK J. CANDELARIA A/K/A MARK JOSEPH CANDELARIA, Independent Executor of the Estate of HELEN H. CANDELARIA A/K/A HELEN HAINES CANDELARIA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with METRO STORAGE LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A10%to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items,” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/27/20 at 10:00 AM, 1103 BRANDON J. LUEDTKE; 518 KYANDRA. HARDEMAN; 117 NADIA SARAHI DELGADO; 1115 AGUSTINA H. RAMIREZ; 1911 ERICA ANN LOPEZ, METRO SELF-STORAGE, 9565 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding Will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/27/20 at 10:00 AM, 211 IXAA J. TORRES/IXAAL J TORRES; 608 ESTELA C. ORTIZ/ESTELA CASTRO ORTIZ; 801 VALENTINA REBECA LOPEZ DE CASTRO/VALENTINA R. LOPEZ DE CASTRO; 1309 LORENA LOPEZ/LORENA MEZA LOPEZ; 1616 ALVARO CISNEROS/ALVARO F.CISNEROS-AVILA; 2309 JANET HERNANDEZ/JANET DEL SOCORRO HERNANDEZ; 2314 MICHELLE CARDOZA. METRO SELF STORAGE, 11290 PEBBLE HILLS BLVD., EL PASO, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/26/20 at 11:00 AM, 43 MARIA GARCIA/MARIA DEL REFUGIO GARCIA; 212 JENNIFER BURROLA; 296 JOVANNA GALLARDO: 327 GLORIA ERICA ESTRADA.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and third amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CUPATZIEERI BARCENZA DE PAZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the to the Petitioner’s Third Amended Petition at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, FRANCISCO DE LA TORRE and HILDA NUNEZ’S, said Third Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
On this the 16th day of January, 2020 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1035 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of: A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: FRANK CUPATZIEERI BARCENAZ DE LA TORRE Date of birth of Birth: 0923/2015 Place of Birth: n/a
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 17th day of January, 2020.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT FOUR DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, and then publicity opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without Bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the sit of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer. TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-016
Ascarate Park Lift Station and
Sanitary Sewer Improvements
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Ascarate Park Lift Station and Sanitary Sewer Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, February 27, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
A site visit will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905. Interested bidders will meet at the Ascarate Park Pavillion Building. A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the site visit.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, February 17, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
