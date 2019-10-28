THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  ERIC MIJARES Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Henry C. Hosford Jr.

615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1

El Paso, TX 79902-4360

on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:

WILLIAM JEWELL

VS

ERIC MIJARES

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta

Deputy

__________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 26th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 

2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-17863, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) (4973.12 SQ FT)

PID: 107248

9580 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907

 

1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 SQ. FT)

PID: 253123

9580 NORTH LOOP DR.

EL PASO, TX 79907

 

Levied on the 28th day of August 2019 as the property of Manual Y. Enriquez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety-One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $353.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, Manuel Y. Enriquez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Maria Arambula.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

__________________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 20-003

County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 7, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased were issued on October 17, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01300 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESUS JOEL PIZARRO SIMENTAL.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows: 

Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO

C/O JESUS JOEL PIZARRO SIMENTAL

8612 Jaoquin Ct.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the estate of ENRIQUE GALLEGOS, Deceased were issued on October 17, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01354 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARET GALLEGOS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. WASNEECHAK A/K/A JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES R. WASNEECHAK a/k/a JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK, Deceased, were issued on October 16, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00237 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SUE NICOLE DAMICO a/k/a SUSAN N. DAMICO.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JAMES R. WASNEECHAK

a/k/a JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK

C/O Alexander V. Neill

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 16th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM FRANCIS BOWEN, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 16th, 2019 in Cause No. 2018CPR00529 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICK ALOYSIUS BOWEN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

PATRICK ALOYSIUS BOWEN

C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF GORDON TROUP STEWART DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR00981

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GORDON TROUP STEWART

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the estate of GORDON TROUP STEWART, Cause No. 2019-CPR00981 in said cause number pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of October, 2019 to KYLA GRANT, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: October 16, 2019

/s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

KYLA JANINE GRANT

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ELODIA SERNA, Deceased

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR00549

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ELODIA SERNA were issued on July 1, 2019 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00549 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:

William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of:

ELODIA SERNA

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 10th day of October, 2019.

/s/ William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of ELODIA SERNA

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153

State Bar No. 06517000

Email aelias1100@aol.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2019-CGD00121

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of DAVID M. PLOSS, an incapacitated person, were issued to MARK PLOSS on October 10, 2019, in Cause Number 2019-CGD00121, pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas.  The mailing address for the Guardian is in c/o of Lauren D. Serrano, Scotthulse P.C., P.O. Box 99123, El Paso, Texas 79999-9123, attorney for MARK PLOSS, Guardian of the Estate and Person of DAVID M. PLOSS.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.

Signed on 10/17/2019,

/s/ MARK PLOSS, Guardian

ScottHulse, PC

1100 Chase Tower

201 East Main Drive

El Paso, Texas 79901

(915) 533-2493

(915) 546-8333 Facsimile

By:  /s/ Lauren D. Serrano

Lauren D. Serrano

State Bar No. 24073652

Attorney for Guardian

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  KIYOKO YAMASHITA BROTT Deceased

CAUSE NO. 2019CPR00760

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of KIYOKO YAMASHITA BROTT, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00760 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:

JOHN CHARLES MITCHELL, SR.

10420 Mount Oxford Ave.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89166

Whose Designated Resident Agent to receive of process on any matters relating to the above estate is:

Eduardo Vasquez,

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  All persons having claims should address them in care of the Designated Resident Agent at the address stated above.  Dated the 21st day of October 2019.

/s/ Eduardo Vasquez

Eduardo Vasquez

Attorney for Personal Representative

JOHN CHARLES MITCHELL SR.

State Bar No.: 00789703

310 N. Mesa, Ste 710

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 542-4556

Facsimile: (915) 351-7115

evasquez51@yahoo.com

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MARIA G. VILLA Decceased

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00706

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the estate of MARIA G. VILLA were issued on July 31, 2019 under Cause No. 

2019-CPR00706 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate as follows:

William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of:

MARIA G. VILLA

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 30th day of August, 2019.

/s/ William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of MARIA G. VILLA

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153 Fax

State Bar No. 06517000

Email: aelias1100 @aol.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE

THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY.  THE VICE PRESIDENT IS MS. SHARON FASHING.  THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, P.O. BOX 221020, EL PASO, TX 79913.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale will be at 9:00 am on November 16, 2019 at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required.  Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property in each space may sold items-by item, in batches, or by the space.  Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space.  Tenant Complete Name as Shown on rental agreement.

1 MENDIOLA, MARITZA -personal items & households

2 URIAS, RAUL TORRES – households

3 PINONES, EMILY – totes and boxes

4 DURAN, GERARDO – tools, totes and boxes

5 HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO- totes & boxes

6 MARES, FRANCISCO – restaurant equipment

7 RODRIGUEZ, LUIS – boxes & totes

8 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes

9 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes

10 DURAN, ARMANDO-furniture, boxes & totes

11 HASTINGS, OFELIA-baby items, boxes & totes

12 JARVIS, PATRICIA – boxes, totes

__________________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOHN DUC DOLAN, Deceased, were granted to KEVIN DOLAN on 21st day of October, 2019 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01270.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of:  Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIO ZARAZUA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01482 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURELIO ZARAZUA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01499 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Appoint Dependent Administrator and Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA I. MENDOZA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01469 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA L. MENDOZA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO SERRANO, JR., Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01505 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO SERRANO, JR., Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDMUNDO ZAVALA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01471 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDMUNDO ZAVALA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01456 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO MUNOZ JR., Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01495 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO MUNOZ JR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01485 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01501 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01497 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OTILIA M. SALAZAR Also Known As OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OTILIA M. SALAZAR  Also Known As OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Independent Administration with Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  JESUS JOSE RAMIREZ, son

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00158 on the docket of said court and styled GENARO RAMIREZ,  An incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  CHRISTOPHER TANCREDI, brother and PATTY GONZALEZ, sister, 

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00186 on the docket of said court and styled ROSA MARIA TANCREDI,  An incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF OTILIA M. SALAZAR a.k.a OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased

Docket No. 2019-CPR01496, Probate Court 2 El Paso County, Texas.  ALBERTO SALAZAR filed in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 15th day of October, 2019, an Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Independent Administration with Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.  Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of posting this citation, the same being the 28th day of October, 2019 at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas.  

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

All interested persons are further advised that they have the right to employ an attorney and that if they or their attorney fail to file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 A.M. on the Monday next following the expiration of ten days after the posting of this citation, the Court may enter orders with binding effects upon said persons.  

The officer executing this citation shall post the copy of this citation at the courthouse door of the county in which this proceeding is pending, or at the place in or near said courthouse where public notices customarily are posted, for not less than ten days before the return day thereof, exclusive of the date of posting, and return the original copy of this citation to the clerk stating in a written return thereon the time when and the place where he posted such copy.  Given under my hand and the seal of said court at office in El Paso, Texas, this 16th day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES A. WOODARD DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR01067

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. WOODARD

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JAMES A. WOODARD, Cause Number 2019-CPR01067, in said cause number pending in the 

Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of October, 2019 to SUSAN B. WOODARD A/K/A SUSAN BEANITA WOODARD, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso, St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: October 21, 2019

By:  /s/ Jennifer Coulter

Texas Bar License Number: 24078373

Attorneys for Independent Executor, 

SUSAN B. WOODARD

A/K/A SUSAN BEANITA WOODARD

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of dependent administration for the Estate of MARIA ELLA PEREZ, Deceased, were issued to SYLVIA J. RODRIGUEZ on October 3, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR00608, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Dependent Administrator in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF DONALD SHULER, A/K/A DONALD FRANK SHULER JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR01440

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD SHULER a/k/a DONALD FRANK SHULER JR., Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01440, pending in he Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:

KIMBERLY A. NOLTE PONCE

408 Tula Trail

Leander, TX 78641

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco, 

Attorney at Law

lawofficesofchristinepacheco

@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN DECEASED

CAUSE

NO. 2019-CPR01233

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2019 in cause No. 2019-CPR01233, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARTIN ARNOLDO ALEMAN.  The residence of the Independent Executor is:

c/o Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: October 23, 2019

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01104, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CHARLOTTE R. MEYERS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Robert T. Pearson

Attorney at Law

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Robert T. Pearson

Attorney for CHARLOTTE R. MEYERS

State Bar No.: 15695300

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 544-2114

Facsimile: (915) 544-6852

E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANDREW WRIGHT SR., Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2018, in Cause No. 2018CPR00804, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANDREW WRIGHT JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Hector Phillips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for ANDREW WRIGHT, JR.

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL PERRY, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01280, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to;  CHERYL UPSHAW PERRY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney at Law

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney for CHERYL UPSHAW PERRY

State Bar No.: 05532600

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 588-9592

Facsimile: (915) 792-0582

E-mail: odavisatty@ gmail.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA M. BACA, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01447 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  NANCY BACA and CAROLINE PREVETTE LUCAS, Independent-Co-Executors whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 23rd day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA V. WILLIAMS, were issued on October 15, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01315 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to VIRGINIA (JAMIE) HUNDT and R. TIMOTHY WILLIAMS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ARTURO HERNANDEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition in suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Mark Briggs

3609 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

On this the 13th day of August, 2019 against ARTURO HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM6234 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In The Interest of D.D.O.  A Child.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Amended Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth  of said child/children are as follows;  Child’s Name:  DESTINY DEE OLIVIERI  Date of Birth: 04/09/2017

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of October, 2019.

Mark Briggs

Attorney at Law

3609 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

915-779-0039

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Amelia Partida

Deputy

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  RAYMOND JARAMILLO, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Mark Briggs

3609 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

On this the 13th day of August, 2019 against RAYMOND JARAMILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM8386 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In The Interest of T.R.J.  A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  TRISTAN RENE JARAMILLO  Date of Birth: 10/6/2011 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of October, 2019.

Mark Briggs

Attorney at Law

3609 Montana Ave

El Paso, TX 79903

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Amelia Partida

Deputy

__________________________________________________

NOTICE

The following is the Auction that will be held on Friday November 8th, 2019 on Larryottenauctioneers.com Website.  It should go as follows:  Auction Opening Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019  CLIMATE SELF STORAGE located at:  11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza

Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”.  There will be an auction starting on Wednesday, October 23rd 2019.

The items to be auctioned are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.

B43 RACHEL BATTLE, B41 DAVID WHITE JR. G2 MICHAEL THOMAS, H15 CALISA AVILEZ, C70 FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ.

The auction Will Close on Friday November 8th, 2019 @ 9am

Bidding begins online

Auctioneer #6482 L. Otten

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD M. GOSSECK, Deceased, were issued on July 1, 2019, in Cause No. 

2016-CPR00209, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  REINE GOSSECK.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

REINE GOSSECK

c/o: Keith C. Gorman

Attorney at Law

1100 Montana, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Keith C. Gorman

Attorney for Estate of RICHARD M. GOSSECK, deceased

State Bar No.: 08218400

1100 Montana Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 544-4891

Facsimile: (915) 544-5081

E-mail: keithcgorman@gmail.com

