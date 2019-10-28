THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MIJARES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Henry C. Hosford Jr.
615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, TX 79902-4360
on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:
WILLIAM JEWELL
VS
ERIC MIJARES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 26th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-17863, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) (4973.12 SQ FT)
PID: 107248
9580 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 SQ. FT)
PID: 253123
9580 NORTH LOOP DR.
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 28th day of August 2019 as the property of Manual Y. Enriquez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety-One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $353.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, Manuel Y. Enriquez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-003
County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Paving Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 7, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased were issued on October 17, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01300 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESUS JOEL PIZARRO SIMENTAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO
C/O JESUS JOEL PIZARRO SIMENTAL
8612 Jaoquin Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of ENRIQUE GALLEGOS, Deceased were issued on October 17, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01354 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARET GALLEGOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. WASNEECHAK A/K/A JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES R. WASNEECHAK a/k/a JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK, Deceased, were issued on October 16, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00237 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SUE NICOLE DAMICO a/k/a SUSAN N. DAMICO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JAMES R. WASNEECHAK
a/k/a JAMES RYAN WASNEECHAK
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 16th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM FRANCIS BOWEN, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 16th, 2019 in Cause No. 2018CPR00529 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICK ALOYSIUS BOWEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
PATRICK ALOYSIUS BOWEN
C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of October, 2019.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GORDON TROUP STEWART DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00981
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GORDON TROUP STEWART
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the estate of GORDON TROUP STEWART, Cause No. 2019-CPR00981 in said cause number pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of October, 2019 to KYLA GRANT, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 16, 2019
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
KYLA JANINE GRANT
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELODIA SERNA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00549
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ELODIA SERNA were issued on July 1, 2019 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00549 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of:
ELODIA SERNA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of October, 2019.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of ELODIA SERNA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email aelias1100@aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2019-CGD00121
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of DAVID M. PLOSS, an incapacitated person, were issued to MARK PLOSS on October 10, 2019, in Cause Number 2019-CGD00121, pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas. The mailing address for the Guardian is in c/o of Lauren D. Serrano, Scotthulse P.C., P.O. Box 99123, El Paso, Texas 79999-9123, attorney for MARK PLOSS, Guardian of the Estate and Person of DAVID M. PLOSS. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
Signed on 10/17/2019,
/s/ MARK PLOSS, Guardian
ScottHulse, PC
1100 Chase Tower
201 East Main Drive
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 533-2493
(915) 546-8333 Facsimile
By: /s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Lauren D. Serrano
State Bar No. 24073652
Attorney for Guardian
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: KIYOKO YAMASHITA BROTT Deceased
CAUSE NO. 2019CPR00760
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of KIYOKO YAMASHITA BROTT, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00760 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
JOHN CHARLES MITCHELL, SR.
10420 Mount Oxford Ave.
Las Vegas, Nevada 89166
Whose Designated Resident Agent to receive of process on any matters relating to the above estate is:
Eduardo Vasquez,
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the Designated Resident Agent at the address stated above. Dated the 21st day of October 2019.
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney for Personal Representative
JOHN CHARLES MITCHELL SR.
State Bar No.: 00789703
310 N. Mesa, Ste 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 542-4556
Facsimile: (915) 351-7115
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA G. VILLA Decceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00706
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the estate of MARIA G. VILLA were issued on July 31, 2019 under Cause No.
2019-CPR00706 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of:
MARIA G. VILLA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 30th day of August, 2019.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA G. VILLA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153 Fax
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100 @aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE VICE PRESIDENT IS MS. SHARON FASHING. THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, P.O. BOX 221020, EL PASO, TX 79913.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on November 16, 2019 at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may sold items-by item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as Shown on rental agreement.
1 MENDIOLA, MARITZA -personal items & households
2 URIAS, RAUL TORRES – households
3 PINONES, EMILY – totes and boxes
4 DURAN, GERARDO – tools, totes and boxes
5 HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO- totes & boxes
6 MARES, FRANCISCO – restaurant equipment
7 RODRIGUEZ, LUIS – boxes & totes
8 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes
9 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes
10 DURAN, ARMANDO-furniture, boxes & totes
11 HASTINGS, OFELIA-baby items, boxes & totes
12 JARVIS, PATRICIA – boxes, totes
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOHN DUC DOLAN, Deceased, were granted to KEVIN DOLAN on 21st day of October, 2019 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01270. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIO ZARAZUA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01482 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURELIO ZARAZUA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01499 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Dependent Administrator and Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA I. MENDOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01469 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA L. MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO SERRANO, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01505 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO SERRANO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDMUNDO ZAVALA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01471 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDMUNDO ZAVALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01456 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO MUNOZ JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01495 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO MUNOZ JR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01485 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01501 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01497 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OTILIA M. SALAZAR Also Known As OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OTILIA M. SALAZAR Also Known As OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Independent Administration with Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESUS JOSE RAMIREZ, son
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00158 on the docket of said court and styled GENARO RAMIREZ, An incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CHRISTOPHER TANCREDI, brother and PATTY GONZALEZ, sister,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00186 on the docket of said court and styled ROSA MARIA TANCREDI, An incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF OTILIA M. SALAZAR a.k.a OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased
Docket No. 2019-CPR01496, Probate Court 2 El Paso County, Texas. ALBERTO SALAZAR filed in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 15th day of October, 2019, an Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Independent Administration with Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of posting this citation, the same being the 28th day of October, 2019 at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas.
All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.
All interested persons are further advised that they have the right to employ an attorney and that if they or their attorney fail to file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 A.M. on the Monday next following the expiration of ten days after the posting of this citation, the Court may enter orders with binding effects upon said persons.
The officer executing this citation shall post the copy of this citation at the courthouse door of the county in which this proceeding is pending, or at the place in or near said courthouse where public notices customarily are posted, for not less than ten days before the return day thereof, exclusive of the date of posting, and return the original copy of this citation to the clerk stating in a written return thereon the time when and the place where he posted such copy. Given under my hand and the seal of said court at office in El Paso, Texas, this 16th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES A. WOODARD DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01067
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. WOODARD
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JAMES A. WOODARD, Cause Number 2019-CPR01067, in said cause number pending in the
Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of October, 2019 to SUSAN B. WOODARD A/K/A SUSAN BEANITA WOODARD, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: October 21, 2019
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
SUSAN B. WOODARD
A/K/A SUSAN BEANITA WOODARD
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of dependent administration for the Estate of MARIA ELLA PEREZ, Deceased, were issued to SYLVIA J. RODRIGUEZ on October 3, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR00608, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Dependent Administrator in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF DONALD SHULER, A/K/A DONALD FRANK SHULER JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01440
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD SHULER a/k/a DONALD FRANK SHULER JR., Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01440, pending in he Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
KIMBERLY A. NOLTE PONCE
408 Tula Trail
Leander, TX 78641
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco,
Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CPR01233
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2019 in cause No. 2019-CPR01233, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTIN ARNOLDO ALEMAN. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 23, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of JOSE ARNOLDO ALEMAN
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01104, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLOTTE R. MEYERS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for CHARLOTTE R. MEYERS
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANDREW WRIGHT SR., Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2018, in Cause No. 2018CPR00804, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDREW WRIGHT JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for ANDREW WRIGHT, JR.
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL PERRY, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01280, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to; CHERYL UPSHAW PERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for CHERYL UPSHAW PERRY
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@ gmail.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA M. BACA, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01447 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY BACA and CAROLINE PREVETTE LUCAS, Independent-Co-Executors whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA V. WILLIAMS, were issued on October 15, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01315 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to VIRGINIA (JAMIE) HUNDT and R. TIMOTHY WILLIAMS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ARTURO HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition in suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark Briggs
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 13th day of August, 2019 against ARTURO HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM6234 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of D.D.O. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows; Child’s Name: DESTINY DEE OLIVIERI Date of Birth: 04/09/2017
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of October, 2019.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-779-0039
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAYMOND JARAMILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark Briggs
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 13th day of August, 2019 against RAYMOND JARAMILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM8386 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of T.R.J. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TRISTAN RENE JARAMILLO Date of Birth: 10/6/2011 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of October, 2019.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
The following is the Auction that will be held on Friday November 8th, 2019 on Larryottenauctioneers.com Website. It should go as follows: Auction Opening Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 CLIMATE SELF STORAGE located at: 11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction starting on Wednesday, October 23rd 2019.
The items to be auctioned are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
B43 RACHEL BATTLE, B41 DAVID WHITE JR. G2 MICHAEL THOMAS, H15 CALISA AVILEZ, C70 FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ.
The auction Will Close on Friday November 8th, 2019 @ 9am
Bidding begins online
Auctioneer #6482 L. Otten
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD M. GOSSECK, Deceased, were issued on July 1, 2019, in Cause No.
2016-CPR00209, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: REINE GOSSECK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
REINE GOSSECK
c/o: Keith C. Gorman
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Keith C. Gorman
Attorney for Estate of RICHARD M. GOSSECK, deceased
State Bar No.: 08218400
1100 Montana Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-4891
Facsimile: (915) 544-5081
E-mail: keithcgorman@gmail.com