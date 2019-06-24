_________________________________________________________
DISTRICT COURT
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC
d/b/a WYNN LAS VEGAS, Plaintiff,
v.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO, Defendant
Case No.: A-19-787741-C
Dept. No.: Department 4
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set fourth in the Complaint.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO
If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:
File with the Clerk of the Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee.
Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in Complaint.
If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
The object of this action is brought to recover a judgment for failure to repay debts associated with credit instruments.
The State of Nevada, its political subdivision agencies, officers, employees, board members and legislators, each have 45 days after service of this summons within which to file an answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint.
Issued at the request of: SEMENZA KIRCHER RICKARD
By: /s/ Katie L. Cannata
Katie L. Cannata, Bar No.: 14848
10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89145
(702) 835-6803
Attorneys for Plaintiff Wynn Las Vegas, LLC
d/b/a Wynn Las Vegas
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Ivonne Hernandez
1/18/2019
Deputy Clerk
County Courthouse
200 Lewis Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada 89155
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: WEI ZHANG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert V. Garcia
413 N. Texas Avenue
Odessa, TX 79761
On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON
AND
WEI ZHANG
And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit . The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,
Plaintiff
Vs
RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,
Defendant
Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW
Fort Bliss, Texas
You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.
The 7th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Liberty County
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at PEBBLE HILLS SELF STORAGE 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:30 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant:
UNIT #125 – LUIS SILVA
Washing machine, dresser, sofa, misc household
UNIT #452 – RAUL HERNANDEZ Bedding, misc household boxes, chairs, mattresses, dresser
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO M. CERVANTES JR., aka FRANCISCO CERVANTES JR., Deceased, were issued on June 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00701, pending in the probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA L. CERVANTES aka MARIA LUIS MANRIQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA L. CERVANTES
812 Raynolds
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 13th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for MARIA L. CERVANTES
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROLLO GURSS, Deceased were issued on June 5, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00647 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DORIS H. GURSS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DORIS H. GURSS
c/o Karin Carson
5035 Criswell
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 6th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of ROSA EMMA TORRES, Deceased, were issued on June 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00378, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA ESTELA TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LAURA ESTELA TORRES
7312 Benson Drive
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated June 14, 2019.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for LAURA TORRES
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE CATHERINE LOUISE WOOD SCHOEN
IN THE PROBATE COURT
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on May 28, 2019, probate upon the Estate of CATHERINE LOUISE WOOD SCHOEN, Deceased, has begun in the honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR00787, pending upon the probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: June 12, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney For The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were given for the estate of ELIJAH GLORIA on May 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01737 in the Probate Court number 2 of El Paso County, Texas appointing MELANIE A. GLORIA, as Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were given for the estate of ELISABETH A. CARTER on May 14, 2019, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01739 in the Probate Court number 2 of El Paso County, Texas appointing FRANK CARTER, as Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were given for the estate of OFELIA ARANDA MUNOZ a/k/a OFELIA E. ARANDA, on June 26, 2018, in Cause no. 2017-CPR01546 in Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas appointing CARINO ARANDA MACIAS as Administrator with Will Annexed, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of MICHAEL JOHN BEDJOHN, were issued on June 10, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00712 the Probate Court number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to TALON MICHAEL BEDJOHN, appointed Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA CRUZ DOMINGUEZ a/k/a MARIA C. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2012-CPR02759, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARTURO DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax; (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RALPH E. SMITH, JR., Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00410, pending in the Probate Court No. One, el Paso County, Texas, to: CECILIA E. SMITH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 13th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for CECILIA E. SMITH
State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: GBP251@aol.com
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY L. WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on June 12, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00751, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to THOMAS M. MEECE. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to THOMAS M. MEECE in care of the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
THOMAS M. MEECE
c/o: Steven B. Tredennick
Attorney at Law
4928 Sable Oaks Drive
Round Rock, TX 78664
Dated the 13th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Steven B. Tredennick
Attorney for THOMAS M. MEECE, Executor
State Bar No.: 20206500
4028 Sable Oaks Drive
Round Rock, TX 78664
Telephone: (512) 246-6865
Facsimile: (512) 348-2797
E-mail: sbt@reagan.com
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of RUBEN FRAGOSO, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2019, under Docket no. 2019CPR00650 pending in the Probate Court no. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: GLORIA EDNA FRAGOSO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
GLORIA EDNA FRAGOSO, Representative
Estate of RUBEN FRAGOSO, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them
Within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE INC dba RIO MESA I SELF STORAGE and SANTA TERESA SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby give notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA I, and SANTA TERESA, Edward R. Williams, Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES. CASH in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household items, furniture, sofa, television, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics kitchen appliances, mattresses, Christmas decorations, lawn care items, decorations toys, and gear, linens, bicycles, sporting goods, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 10:00 a.m., Monday July 8, 2019 @ 1163 LARRY MAHAN, El Paso, TX 79925. A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, A9 MUNOZ, LUIS A14 SIMS, BRITTANY, CC9 DE LA TORRE-DIAZ, MARIA, C7 MUNOZ, LUIS, C42 BENSON, RICHARD, D12 BELIS CYNTHIA, D18, PEREZ, NORMA, E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, F3 HAINES, CHARLES, G24 CHRISTIE, NANCY, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & GARCIA, SYLVIA.
Continue @ 5280 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008. CC8 NELSON, LUIS, C32 NELSON, LUIS, C37 ANGLEN, JULIEN, C54 SLAPE, BRIANA, & G17 ZARATE-NAJERA, JULIO
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of CELIA SCHAFER, an incapacitated person, were issued on May 14, 2019, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket no. 2018-CGD00212, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE EDWARD MARPLE, JR.
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CLARENCE EDWARD MARPLE, JR., Deceased, were issued in Cause No. 2019-CPR00385 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 12th day of June, 2019 to ROBERT LEE MARPLE, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, as follows:
Estate of CLARENCE EDWARD MARPLE, JR.
C/O Alexander V. Neill, Esq.
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 12th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE BILLS, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARY JANE BILLS, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RAE ANN SHANLEY as Independent Executrix of the estate of MARY JANE BILLS, DECEASED, on June 11TH, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00724. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RAE ANN SHANLEY, Independent Executrix of the estate of MARY JANE BILLS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00731
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of META MORREN, deceased: JACQUELINE ALEXANDRA RUDGE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of META MORREN, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on July 17, 2019, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JACQUELINE ALEXANDER RUDGE,
Independent Executor of the Estate of META MORREN, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD SALAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00834 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD SALAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA G. FIERRO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00857 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA G. FIERRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO SAMUEL HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00837 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO SAMUEL HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTA MARIA VAUGHAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00867 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTA MARIA VAUGHAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANTONIO FUENTES, FATHER, OF GENESIS VALDEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00106 on the docket of said court and styled GENESIS VALDEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Marlene Campos
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SERGIO MARTINEZ, FATHER, OF SERGIO DEL TORO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00105 on the docket of said court and styled SERGIO DEL TORO, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Marlene Campos
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RICKY RIVERA, Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Second Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SYLVIA ESCOBEDO and ARTURO AGUILAR’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
On this the 20th day of November, 2018 in this case, numbered 2018DCM6647 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The interest Of A child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Grandchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ENRIQUE RIVERA Date of Birth: September 12, 2016 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Betty Mendoza
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to build a 65-foot (overall height) Stealth Pole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is west of Sergeant Major Boulevard on Fort Bliss Military Base in Fort Bliss, El Paso County, Texas 79918, lat/long: N 31-49-43.817 / W 106-22-13.479. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1137022.
_________________________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: RAMON WILLIAMS, 445 12TH Street SW, Washington DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Marilyn Zenko, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4883, Marilyn.Zenko@terracon.
Com.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO A. LUJAN, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00737, pending in the Probate Court no. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS A. LUJAN JR. GLENDA L. LUCRA, and GRACE L. GALVAN, independent Co-Executors, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of June, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALE AARON HOUGHAM, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00703, pending in the Probate Court number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA THELMA WINSTEAD. The address of the Executor is:
c/o: PATRICIA THELMA WINSTEAD
736 Dulce Tierra
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 18th day of June, 2019.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE SANDOVAL, a.k.a. ROSE LEE SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00717 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAYMOND COREY SALOMON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law, as follows:
Estate of ROSE SANDOVAL, a/k/a ROSE LEE SANDOVAL
C/O Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 18th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIGDALIA CONNOLLY
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of MIGDALIA CONNOLLY, Cause number 2019-CGD00062, pending in the Probate Court number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of June, 2019, to PRIVATE PROFESSIONAL FIDUCIARIES, INC., Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of MIGDALIA CONNOLLY, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, PLLC, 1401 N. Kansas St. El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of June, 2019 by Patricia Cally llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
_________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD ALBERT CASAO, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00689
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD ALBERT CASAO, Deceased, wee granted on June 6, 2019, under Docket number 2019-CPR00689 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DORA CASAO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EVANGELINA G. OLIVAS f/k/a EVANGELINA G. HERBERT, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00563. JULIA MARIE RODRIGUEZ a/k/a JULIA HERBERT RODRIGUEZ serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of EVANGELINA G. OLIVAS f/k/a EVANGELINA G. HERBERT, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 18, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, JULIA MARIE RODRIGUEZ a/k/a JULIA HERBERT RODRIGUEZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 19th day of June, 2019.
_________________________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ATANACIO HEREDIA MACIAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00664
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ATANACIO HEREDIA MACIAS, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of June, 2019, under Docket No.
2019-CPR-00664, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARTURO MACIAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, ARTURO MACIAS
Estate of ATANACIO HEREDIA MACIAS, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 18th day of June, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net -Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE MUD NO. 1
MANHOLE REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. MDT, July 11, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhold Rehabilitation Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer on July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. MDT. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Paseo del Este MUD No. 1 Manhole Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. MDT, on July 11, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Paseo del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidder within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Specifications and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for fifty ($50.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Specification may be examined at the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies, in, or omissions from the Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s lien against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, GHOLAM RAZAVI.
Actual Auction Date and time to be Announced at:
A Plus Storage
830 E. Redd Rd.
El Paso, TX 79912
Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930
Household furniture, boxes
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-028
Vista Del Este Water Distribution System
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Vista Del Este Water Distribution System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, July 25, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M.
A pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Purchasing Conference Room located at 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901.
The Project is partially financed by the North American Development Bank
(NADB), through a grant from it’s Community Assistance Program (CAP).
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 15, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient
Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________________
VARIANCE REQUEST PUBLIC NOTICE
Carlos R. Sias and George Rivera are requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Unit 6 Replat C Subdivision, County of El Paso, Texas.
Subdivision Regulation Section 2.8, subsection (r) Lot Dimensions, requires the frontage of lots to be 1/3 of the length of the Lot. The frontage width on said lots are 175.00 ft. by 660.00 ft. in length therefore does not meet lot ratio.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as a replat of lot 3, Block 2, Homestead Meadows Unit 6, containing 5.3030 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on _July 1, 2019 at the County Court Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comments on the proposed variance in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing a written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, Room 200, 800 E. Overland Street, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at _1381 Darrington Road, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being re-platted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 7, Block 3, Darrington Park. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday July 1, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-029
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048