THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SANDRA MCCORMACK Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 29th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian D. McGrath
4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100
Addison, TX 75001-4320
On 12/14/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4720 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGATGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
SANDRA MCCORMACK, CYNTHIA MASTERS AND JULIE HALLBERG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Sandra McCormack, Cynthia Masters and Julie Hallberg and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property located at 225 Rosemont Drive, El Paso, Texas 79922 (“Property”) and more particularly described as: See Attached
A PARCEL OUT OF TRACTS 3 AND 4, ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 16, PAGE 29, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT,
BEING A PORTION OF LOTS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4), OF ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, IN THE UPPER VALLEY AND NOW IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 29, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS,
BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.60 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOVE ROAD WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF ROSEMONT DRIVE;
THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 228.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4;
THENCE NORTH 45 DEG. 02’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 166.03 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE NORTH 52 DEG. 56’WEST A DISTANCE OF 226.10 FEET TO A POINT; AND,
THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 02’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 108.83 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 0.8921 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
JOSE RUBEN CASTRO MARTINEZ, and DOES 1 through 30,
Inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY Plaintiff
SYREETTA HARRIS
NOTICE! You have been sued. The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org). the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/slfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is:
Superior Court of California
County of San Joaquin – Unlimited
1800 E. Weber Avenue
Stockton CA 95202
Case Number
STK-CV-VAT-2019-4274
The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
Edward Holtz, Day Law Offices
4550 N. Pershing Ave. #8
Stockton CA 95207
(209) 472-1144
Date; April 03, 2019
Jenny Rodriquez
Rosa Junqueiro
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
AMERICAS ESTATES UNIT TWO REPLAT-A WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village joint Venture (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Americas Estates Unit Two Replat-A Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 11:00 a.m. July 16, 2019. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Americas Estates Unit Two Replat-A Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements, to be opened at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bod in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United Stated) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred and twenty-five dollars ($125.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD PASS COMMERCIAL UNIT TWO DRAINAGE, WATER & WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Pass Commercial unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States0 or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred twenty five dollars ($125.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 19-032
Comprehensive Master Plan for the County of El Paso
Public Works and Recreation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Comprehensive Master Plan for the County of El Paso Public Works and Recreation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 25, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMO CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on July 2, 2019, in Docket No. 2016-CPR00866 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2019, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01630, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERICA GONZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI and Unknown Heirs of MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Paul J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/21/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1936 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROSARIO MINJAREZ
VS.
Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI, MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Believing that you have inherited a partial interest in certain real property, and that you have not met the responsibilities associated with said real property. Plaintiff has filed suit against you, trying to obtain your ownership interest in the real property by virtue of adverse possession as per the attached, and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgments.
As per attached and is more fully shown Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Arlene Saenz-Flores, Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were issued to NOREEN REBECCA BORUNDA on June 21, 2019, in the Estate of VICTOR MANUEL BORUNDA, Cause Number 2018-CPR01584, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:
Angelina Lugo
Attorney at Law
Business mailing Address:
PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA R. NATIVIDAD a/k/a MARIA REFUGIO NATIVIDAD, Deceased, were issued on June 27, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00631, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: REBECCA HAYNES, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALEXANDER GRAHAM RICHES, Deceased, were issued on June 11, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00686, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JENNIE LARDER, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: LUIS A. TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MELINA MERAZ DE TORRES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Miguel J. Cervantes
On this the 29th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCC2829 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the matter of the Marriage of MELINA MERAZ DE TORRES and LUIS A. TORRES and in the interest of A.T.M. and A.T., Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXANDER TORRES MERAZ Date of Birth; 10/10/2002
Child’s Name: ANTHONY TORRES Date of Birth: 10/26/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of July, 2019.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By; Amelia Parida
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Jaime Esparza 500 E San Antonio #203 El Paso TX 79901 on 05/29/2019 in this case number 2019DCV2031 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on the file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/S/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: AZAT KOZHABEKOV Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0245 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Two Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Eight Dollars in United States Currency ($2938.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,938.00) which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from AZAT KOZHABEKOV. The currently is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAZMIN MARIANA STEWART
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of JAZMIN MARIANA STEWART, Cause Number
2019-CGD00085, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 26th day of June, 2019, to JON ROBERT STEWART and ANNA M. STEWART, Permanent Co-Guardians of the Estate of a Minor Child of JAZMIN MARIANA STEWART, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, PLLC, 1401 N. Kansas St. El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally llanos, TX Bar license 24081884.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE DOMINGUEZ a/k/a HENRY DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 27, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00848, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert R. Bloxom, Dependent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 8th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF CARLOS CUEVAS ESTRADA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00732
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS CUEVAS ESTRADA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CARLOS CUEVAS ESTRADA, Cause Number 2019-CPR00732, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of July, 2019 to MARIA OLIVIA CARDOZA GAMBOA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 2, 2019
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number: 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
MARIA OLIVIA CARDOZA GAMBOA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODGER EDON BLAKE, Deceased, were issued on July 9, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00772, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FLORENCIA BLAKE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DIANA MCKAY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CINDY PALACIO as independent executor of the estate of DIANA McKAY, deceased, on July 8, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2019-CPR00882. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, Cindy Palacio, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
Cindy Palacio, independent executor of the estate of DIANA McKAY, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE JESUS SUFFLE a/k/a JESUS SUFFLE, Deceased were issued on July 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00747 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RAUL SUFFLE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of July, 2019.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET A. BONDS, a/k/a MARGARET ANN BONDS a/k/a MARGARET BONDS WARES a/k/a MARGARET B. NORRIS, Deceased were issued on July 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00745 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SABRINA W. MILLER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of July, 2019.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA OLIVIA WYNDHAM a/k/a OLIVIA WYNDHAM, Deceased were issued on July 9, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00537 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELE MARIE WYNDHAM. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of July, 2019.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AURELIO GARCIA Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00782
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of July, 2019, in the above styled cause to YOLANDA FLORES GARCIA, Independent Executor. The address of record for YOLANDA FLORES GARCIA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 9th day of July, 2019.
/s/ YOLANDA FLORES GARCIA
Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE JESUS LOPEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS LOPEZ, Deceased, were granted to CARMEN ROJAS on July 9, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00858. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS LOPEZ, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DEBRA ANN SANTOS, Deceased, were issued to KEVIN V. ADAMSON on July 9, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00279, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas
KEVIN V. ADAMSON
Independent Administrator
12230 Rathmore Drive
El Paso, Texas 79928-8612
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 10th of July, 2019.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA J. LANE, Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00622, pending in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT JOSEPH LANE. The address of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselors at Law
1214 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 9th day of July, 2019.
By: Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00969 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 24th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff, vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-11905, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 Zee Addition 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 Sq. Ft)
PID: 253123
9580 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907
Levied on the 5th day of June, 2019 as the property of MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), and interest, together with the sum of $420.50 as costs adjudged against Defendant, and all costs of suit, in favor Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective David Dominguez for Any inquires at 915-538-2256.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 31st day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CAZ Creek TX, LLC as Plaintiff, and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, as intervenor, vs. Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (In Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1148, Docket No. 2019-SO-12764, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (in Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem Only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT. NO. C11899901002900; LOT 15, BLOCK 10, CAPISTRANO PARK UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 36, PAGE 13, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
The property of RICARDO HERNANDEZ will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Four Thousand Five Hundred Fifty and 01/100 Dollars ($24,550.01), plus interest and all costs of suit, in favor of CAZ Creek TX LLC. And PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, a De Statutory Trust.
“ESTA VENTA SE LLEVA ACABO DE CONFORMIDAD CON LOS REQUISITOS JUDICIALES O ESTABLECIDOS POR LA LEY. EL CONDADO DE EL PASO Y EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF SOLO ACTUAN COMO VÍA DE INFORMACIÓN. LOS INTERESADOS HARAN OFERTAS SOBRE LOS DERECHOS, TÍTULO, E. INTERESES, SI ES QUE LOS HAY, EN EL INMUEBLE OFRECIDO.”
“LA PROPIEDAD SE VENDE COMO ESTA, DONDE ESTA, Y SIN GARANTÍA ALGUNA, YA SEA EXPRESA O. IMPLÍCITA. NI EL CONDADO NI EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF GARANTIZA O HACE ALGUNA REPRESENTACIÓN ACERCA DEL TITULO DE LA PROPIEDAD, SU CONDICION, HABITABILIDAD, COMERCIALIZACIÓN, O SU ADECUACIÓN PARA ALGúN PROPÓSITO EN PARTICULAR. LOS COMPRADORES ASUMEN TODOS LOS RIESGOS.”
“EN ALGUNAS SITUACIONES SE ASUME QUE UN LOTE DE 5 ACRES O MENOS ES PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. SIN EMBARGO, SI LA PROPIEDAD CARECE DE AGUA O SERVICIO DE DESAGüE, LA PROPIEDAD NO CALIFICA PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. EL POSIBLE COMPRADOR QUE QUIERA MáS INFORMACION DEBERá HACER MáS INDAGACIONES O CONSULTAR CON UN ABOGADO PRIVADO.”
“THIS SALE IS BEING CONDUCTED PURSUANT TO STATUTORY OR JUDICIAL REQUIREMENTS. THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE ACTING ONLY AS CONDUITS OF INFORMATION. BIDDER WILL BID ON THE RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTEREST, IF ANY, IN THE REAL PROPERTY OFFERED.”
“THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER THE COUNTY NOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARRANTS OR MAKES ANY representations ABOUT THE PROPERTY’S TITLE, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. BUYERS ASSUME ALL RISK”
“IN SOME SITUATIONS, A LOT OF FIVE ACRES OR LESS IS PRESUMED TO BE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. HOWEVER, IF THE PROPERTY LACKS WATER OR WASTEWATER SERVICE, THE PROPERTY MAY NOT QUALIFY FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. A POTENTIAL BUYER WHO WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION SHOULD MAKE ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES OR CONSULT WITH PRIVATE COUNSEL.”
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs. Carolina J. Estrada, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017-DTX0380, Docket No. 2019-SO-12765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.,; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 11th day of June, 2019 as the property of Carolina J. Estrada, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars(94,796.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2256
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MARIA BUSTAMANTE SAENZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00763 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MARIA BUSTAMANTE SAENZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application To Probate Holographic Will As Muniment of Title Last Known Address: 7341 Prickley Pear Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DANIELLE MAELYNN BOWMAN
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00609 on the docket of said court and styled CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship and First Amended Application for Dependent Administration if this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EMILY ALLSMAN
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of May, 2019 in 2001-G00044 on the docket of said court and styled GERY A. ALLSMAN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PROPOSED WARD’S MOTHER AND FATHER: MARIA ELENA VELEZ AND GLENN ROBERSON
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of April, 2019 in 2019-CGD00057 on the docket of said court and styled GERARADO ABEL NORLAND JR., An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person Only. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MYRNA DYOUB, Deceased, were granted to JOSEPH C. DYOUB on the 27th day of June, 2019 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR00585. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at AIRPORT SELF STORAGE 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units #B66-QUEVEDO, E213-SANTOYO, E226-ESCORCIA Items include: household goods, tools, furniture
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIETA ARMENDARIZ, Deceased, were issued to MARIA LUISA REYNA on February 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00148, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
MARIA LUISA REYNA
Independent Executrix
12025 Parchment Place
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 10th of July, 2019.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. TO: AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS Greetings: You are a hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in el Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s petition was filed in said court by ATTORNEY AT LAW, JAIME ESPARZA, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO #203, El PASO, TX 79901 on 05/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1765 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
Fifty Two Thousand six Hundred sixty Two Dollars in United States currency ($52,662.00).
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTY TWO THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($52,662.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety code or Chapter 34 of the Texas penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019. CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse 500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901. Attest: NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso county, Texas
/s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BENJAMIN GONZALEZ
Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of BENJAMIN GONZALEZ, deceased, in cause Number 2019-CPR00642 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of July, 3019 to OLGA L. VALERIO, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:
OLGA L. VALERIO, Independent Administrator Estate of BENJAMIN GONZALEZ c/o Alexander V. Neill, Esq. 311 Montana, suite B el Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this 9th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill State Bar Number 24041575