_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc., boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
D48 DENVER DAVIS, G20 ENRIQUE BOTELLO, B45 EDWARD MCQUESTION, B48 CYNTHIA VILLELA, A15 FELIX BEARD. 752 ALEJANDRO TORRES, 759 VERONICA L. RODRIGUEZ, 840 JOSE CUELLAR, 514 ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, 213 RICHARD BURGESS
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, January 21st at 10:00 am
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX, 79938 Stop 2. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-011
Automobile Batteries for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Automobile Batteries.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room0 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 23, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property legally described as a Portion of Lots 26, 27, 28 and 29 and portions of right of way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street and Vendome Street, all within Gateway Estates in El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday January 20, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSEMARY ANTON, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR0473 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAUL SHELDON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROSEMARY ANTON
C/O PAUL SHELDON
230 Pennsylvania Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 3rd day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased, were issued on December 26, 2019, in Cause No.
2016-CPR00303 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ERNESTO ALVARADO, SR., Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of December, by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01189, pending in the Probate Court
No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LISA GAYE HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LISA GAYE HERNANDEZ
ESTATE OF GUILLERMO CHAVEZ, DECEASED
C/O TRISTAN N. BOUILLY, ATTORNEY AT LAW
501 N. KANSAS, SUITE 100
EL PASO, TEXAS 79901
Dated the 6th day of January, 2020.
By: /s/ Tristan N. Bouilly
Tristan N. Bouilly
State Bar No.: 24080799
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA CRUZ GAMEZ, Deceased, Cause No. 2019-CPR00696, were issued on January 6, 2020, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN CARREON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attonrey at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for ANDREW WRIGHT, JR.
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONZO HERRERA GUTIERREZ a.k.a. LEONZO H. GUTIERREZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01868 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONZO HERRERA GUTIERREZ a.k.a. LEONZO H. GUTIERREZ Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENERANDA JAIME PINEDA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENERANDA JAIME PINEDA Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OTTIS ALLEN O’CONNOR A/K/A OTTIS O’CONNOR, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00006 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OTTIS ALLEN O’CONNOR a/k/a OTTIS O’CONNOR, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01866 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH J. HADDAD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of KENNETH J. HADDAD, Deceased, were granted to DAVID HUMBERTO CAZARES, also known as DAVID CAZARES, on January 7, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR01776. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of KENNETH J. HADDAD, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LOU SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARY LOU SMITH, Deceased, were granted to DENISE MARIE GILLIS and WILLIAM RAYMOND SMITH ON January 7, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01740. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARY LOU SMITH,
Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of KENNETH ALLAN ZIPP, Deceased, were granted to MARGARET LOUISE ZIPP on January 7, 2020, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01609. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executrix
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELIA T. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00643, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA D. GONZALEZ a/k/a LETICIA D. PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of January 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915_ 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of the City of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Plutaro M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2011TX177, Docket No. 2019-SO-24579, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS TWENTY-EIGHT (28) THROUGH THIRTY-ONE (31), INCLUSIVE, AND THE WEST ELEVEN FEET (W.11) OF LOT THIRTY-TWO (32), BLOCK “B”, BASSET ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 5, PAGE 22, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 2128 CYPRESS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(2): B202999000B4901, AND B202999000B4900 (HOMESITE)
The property of Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-One Thousand One and 00/100 Dollars ($91,001.00), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Plutaro M. Rodriguez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC and Ovation Services.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABLITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. PEARSON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS C. PEARSON, Deceased, were issued to ALEJANDRA C. TOMLINSON ELDRED on December 18, 2019, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01688. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
ALEJANDRA TOMLINSON ELDRED
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79902
915-249-4488
Dated: January 7, 2020.
/s/ Marylee Warwick Jurecky,
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA (Madge) ZULOAGA, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01811 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD ANTHONY ZULOAGA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL H. GARCIA, Deceased were issued on January 7, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01624 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANCES MALDONADO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
FRANCES MALDONADO
712 Mesita Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA ISELA MONTOYA PEREZ, were issued on December 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01638 in the Probate Court no. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LISA HERRERA AND KRISTINA REYES, Independent Co-Executors, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of December, 2019 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR01456. KARLA ANDREA ROMERO serving as Independent administrator of the Estate of GLORIA IRMA MARQUEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 7, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, KARLA ANDREA ROMERO within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 8th day of January, 2020.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
ESTATE OF: RICHARD NEIL KINSTLER, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00507
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD NEIL KINSTLER, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of December, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00507, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: HELEN JULIANA KINSTLER. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 3321 Voss Dr., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of HELEN JULIANA KINSTLER within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of December, 2019.
/s/ HELEN JULIANA KINSTLER
3321 Voss Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HUMBERTO GARCIA VILLA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jeff S. Allder
7362 Remcon Circle
El Paso, TX 79912
On this the 9th day of December, 2019 against HUMBERTO GARCIA VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7764 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Matter of the Marriage MARIA ISABEL NAMI and HUMBERTO GARCIA VILLA. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 2nd day of January, 2020.
Jeff S. Allder
Attorney at Law
7362 Remcon Circle
El Paso, TX 79912
915-842-8080
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/8/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2014 NISSAN SENTRAEJN7747 3N1AB7AD7GL635841 $687.95
2006 PONTIAC G6 1G2ZH158364271208 $384.85
2000 VOLKSWAGEN GTIEEV8053 9BWA37749YP042723 $623.00
2005 HONDA ACCORDQYS411 1HGCM82625A003437 $269.90
2013 NISSAN SENTRAUUG1302 3N1AB7AP8DL675934 $536.40
2002 HYUNDAI ELANTRA7S078 KMHDN45D32U405914 $446.45
2011 TOYOTA CAMRY6RUA592 4T4BF3EK4BR197030 $356.50
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO M. LAZARIN, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01223
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO M. LAZARIN, Deceased, were issued on September 24, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01223, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT DICKERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert Dickerson
7509 Glardon Circle
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 8th day of January 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ROBERT DICKERSON
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE J. MORAIGN A.K.A GEORGE JAMES MORAIGN DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2019-CPR01349
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE J. MORAIGN a.k.a GEORGE JAMES MORAIGN, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01349, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALFREDO MORAIGN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ALFREDO MORAIGN
3337 Slocum
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 3rd day of January 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for ALFREDO MORAIGN
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NAOMA HERRERA JACKSON, aka LUCILLE JACKSON, Deceased, were issued on January 7, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01780, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER LEWIS VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 8th day of January, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CHRISTOPHER LEWIS VASQUEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration with Will Annexed were given for the estate of MARIO ARANDA, on July 3, 2018, in cause No. 2017-CPR01548 in Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas appointing CARINO ARANDA MACIAS as Administratrix with Will Annexed, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2020 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Jueves, 16 de Enero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo de 2020. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
_____________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the January 2020 City of El Paso Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Martes 21 de Enero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Enero de 2020 de la Ciudad de El Paso. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.