THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have ben sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: DENISE CADENA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Teresa K-Sue Park
1331 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/03/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV0742 on the docket of said court and styled:
KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI, (A/K/A KARI-ANN E. FAULK) (A/K/A KARI CAPOZZELLI) and SANTA MARTINEZ
VS.
VICTOR DENNIS, KV HOMES LLC, TEXAS TITLE COMPANY, AND DENISE CADENA, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This suit is filed by Plaintiffs KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI against Defendant DENISE CADENA. In the suit, Plaintiff KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI sued Defendant DENISE CADENA for having a joint enterprise with Defendant VICTOR DENNIS that resulted in fraud and breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 72
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925
To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.
The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;
The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.
You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.
Issued this 6th day of September 2019.
/s/ Francisco Guzman
/s/ Richard O. Martinez
/s/ Stephen Nickey
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
_______________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Communities Holding, L.P. is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Hillside Park Units 3, 4, 5 &6.
• Reduce the minimum local residential right-of- way from 60 feet to 54feet.
• Reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 squarefeet.
• Reduce the minimum lot frontage width from50 feet to 47feet.
• Increase the arterial right-of-way width from 90 feet to 94feet.
The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 18, Block 79, Township 3, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James B. Kennedy
6216 Gateway Blvd. East
El Paso, TX 79905
On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROBERT JOHN THOMAS
VS
JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF FRANCISCO CARRASCO JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2019-CPR01170
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO CARRASCO JR., Deceased, were issued on September 10th, 2019, in cause No. 2019-CPR01170, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
CARMEN S. CARRASCO aka CARMEN SANDOVAL
1524 Carlyle Pl.
El Paso, TX 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of September, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesof
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
_______________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE
PETITION TO CHALLENGE PATERNITY
MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX will hereby take notice that on July 8, 2019 a Petition to Challenge Paternity was filed in the 388th District Court in the El Paso County, in the State of Texas, with it being Cause No. 2019DCM4431 on the docket of said court, praying for a Petition to Challenge Paternity. MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition to Challenge Paternity, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioner’s request for Petition to Challenge Paternity. Petitioner is Daniel Eduardo Gomez Perez, 1031 Miss Bev Ave., El Paso, TX 79932; (915) 799-6922.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE PERLA H. ROSSIGNOL
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 15, 2019, probate upon the Estate of PERLA H. ROSSIGNOL, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01015, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: 9/18/2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile; (915) 755-3908
By: Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN DANIEL LOZANO A/K/A JUAN D. LOZANO, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01226
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for Estate of JUAN DANIEL LOZANO a/k/a JUAN D. LOZANO, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01226 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROCIO LOZANO a/k/a ROCIO R. LOZANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 19th day of September, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARIA C. OCHOA, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR-01001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIA C. OCHOA, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of August, 2019, under Docket No. 2019CPR-01001 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DEL ROSARIO ARGUIJO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, MARIA DEL ROSARIO ARGUIJO
Estate of MARIA C. OCHOA, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th day of September, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421- Facsimile
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS CASTILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SARAH HERNANDEZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
On this the 24th day of August, 2018 in this case, numbered 2018DCM3235 on the docket of said Court and styled
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF SARAH HERNANDEZ
AND
CARLOS CASTILLO
AND IN THE INTEREST OF C.T.C., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CARLOS T. CASTILLO
Date of Birth: 08/31/2014
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 26th day of June, 2019.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1001 North Campbell
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Veronica Dorado
Deputy
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01082
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, deceased: ROSALIE ASH, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the judge of Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on September 5, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ROSALIE ASH,
Independent Administratrix
Estate of LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_______________________________________________
Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation (All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications)
1.Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 2. Publication number: 015-212. 3. Filing date: Oct. 1, 2019. 4. Issue Frequency: Weekly. 5. No. of issues published annually: 52. 6. Annual Subscription Price: $65/$80 mail. 7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication (Not printer) (Street, city, county, state, and Zip+4: 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Contact person: Thomas Fenton. Telephone (Include area code): (915) 534-4422. 8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher (Not printer): 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902- 3658. 9. Full names and complete mailing addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor. Publisher: Secret Wherrett, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Editor: Robert Gray, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Managing editor: Position vacant. 10. Owner: Investor Publications, Inc., 120 Porfirio Diaz, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Stockholders holding more than 1 percent of outstanding stock: Thomas Fenton, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658; Ellie Fenton, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Debra Fraire, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, El Paso, TX 79902-3658. Secret Wherrett, 120 Porfirio Diaz ST, el Paso, TX 79902-3658. Henry Ellis, 6213 Turnberry DR, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Joseph Pepe, 17030 Winged Thistle CT, Davidson, NC 28036. 11. Known Bond-holders, Mortgages and Other Security Holders owning or Holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: None. 12. Tax Status: Has not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. 13. Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 14. Issue date for circulation data below: September 29, 2019. 15. Extent and nature of circulation: Weekly. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. (The second figure is the number copies of single issue published nearest to the filing date.) a. Total Number of copies (net press run): 8,150, 8,150, b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail): (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): (1) 172, 179 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 80, 114. (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 4,638, 4,617. (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. c. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)) 4,900, 4,910. d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (2). Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. (4). Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means): 3,000, 3,000. e. Total free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4) 3,000, 3,000.
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c. and 15e.) 7,900, 7,910. g. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)) 250, 240. h. Total (sum of 15f and g) 8,150, 8,150. i. Percent Paid (15c. divided by 15f. times 100): 62.02%. 62.07%.16. Electronic Copy Circulation. a. Paid Electronic Copies. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. Second figure is number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date. 0, 1,358. b. Total Paid Print copies (Line 15c) + paid electronic copies (Line 16a) 0, 6,268. c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a) 0, 9,268. d. Percent Paid (both print and electronic copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100) 0, 67.63%.
17. Publication of statement of ownership. If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the September 29, 2019 issue of this publication. 17. Signature and title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: (signed) Secret Wherrett, Publisher, September 27, 2019.
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Information taken in its entirety from PS Form 3526, July 2014.)
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RACHEL C. WHEELER, Deceased, Cause No. 2019-CPR01225, were issued on September 19, 2019, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to SHELDON SALVADOR WHEELER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for
SHELDON SALVADOR WHEELER
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO, Deceased were issued on September 19, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01143 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA MARCELA HERRERA DE TORRES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO
C/O Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 20th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICHARD MARTIN JAGE JR., Deceased were issued on September 19, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01269 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUDITH KAY JAGE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 19th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of BETTY J. JARRELL, Deceased were issued on September 18, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01105 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUAN FRANCISCO CASTRO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BETTY J. JARRELL
C/O JUAN FRANCISCO CASTRO
1402 Westway
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated the 18th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MONICA LYNN ANDERSON, Deceased were issued on September 18, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01106 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY J. ANDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MONICA LYNN ANDERSON
C/O LARRY J. ANDERSON
10356 Ballymote
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 18th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of CHARLOTTE A. PIKE, Deceased were issued on September 19, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01164 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LYNDA SUE BOWMAN All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CHARLOTTE A. PIKE
C/O LYNDA SUE BOWMAN
1614 Bridle Path
Odessa, TX 79763
Dated the 19th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of RALPH OLIVER JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01154 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RONALD LEE JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RALPH OLIVER JOHNSON
C/O Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 20th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA M. DE LEON Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01346 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA M DE LEON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOLORES ZAMARRIPA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES ZAMARRIPA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA GRILL BLEA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01347 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELIA GRILL BLEA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JILL MARIE SCHELLER Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01330 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JILL MARIE SCHELLER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDRE PABLO ANCHONDO a.k.a. ANDRE ANCHONDO Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01348 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDRE PABLO ANCHONDO a.k.a ANDRE ANCHONDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GREGORIA GONZALEZ a/k/a GREGORIA VARELA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01355 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GREGORIA GONZALEZ a/k/a GREGORIA VARELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRO LOPEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October , 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00959 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title Past Four Years from Decedent’s Death If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE ROBERTO LORIE IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2019, probate upon the Estate of ROBERTO LORIE, Deceased, has begun in the honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number
2019-CPR01018, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: September 19, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE JAMES EVERT PIERCE IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 8, 2019, probate upon the Estate of JAMES EVERT PIERCE, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number
2019-CPR00984, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: September 19, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit and Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Three Mule Saloon Inc., DBA Three Mule Saloon, to be located at 4907 Crossroads, Suite B, El Paso, El Paso County, TX . Koteiba F. Azzam, President
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2019-CPR01238
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT J. FROMMELT, deceased: DAVID A. GOULD, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT J. FROMMELT, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on September 19, 2019, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DAVID A. GOULD,
Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT J. FROMMELT, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build an 80-foot (overall height) monoelm Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 3343 South Saul Kleinfeld Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936, lat/long: N 31o 47’ 27.325” / W 106o 17” 7.794. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1143347.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS- Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environental request) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2, OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL GOMEZ DECEASED, CAUSE NUMBER 2019CPR00694
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL GOMEZ were issued on September 10, 2019, In Cause No. 2019CPR00694 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICARDO GOMEZ. The Post Office address of such Independent Executor is, c/o Mitchell Esper, Attorney for the Estate of MANUEL GOMEZ, P.O. Box 920258, El Paso, Texas, 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.
/s/ RICARDO GOMEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MANUEL GOMEZ
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
912 Magoffin
El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 18th day of September, 2019 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM7973 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of A.L.H.S. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows; Child’s Name: AUDRINA LYAN HERNANDEZ-SAXON Date of Birth: 07.19.17
The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of September, 2019
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin
El Paso TX 79901
915-544-3388
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DOLORES AIDA CONTRERAS MOLINA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the SECOND AMENDED PETITION TO MODIFY PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben Ortiz
1141 E. Rio Grande Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902, on this the 28th day of May, 2019 against DOLORES AIDA CONTRERAS MOLINA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2012DCM06457 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of H.V.A., M.R.A., AND Y.A.A., Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SECOND AMENDED PETITION TO MODIFY PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: HAYDEE VERONICA ARVIZU Date of Birth: 07/27/2006 Child’s Name: MARTIN RICARDO ARVIZU Date of Birth: 04/24/2000 Child’s Name: YARETH ALEJANDRA ARVIZU 1/24/2008
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of September, 2019.
Ruben Ortiz
Attorney at Law
1141 E. Rio Grande Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-545-1616
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL ALLEN THOMPSON, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Movant’s Motion for Enforcement of Child Support Order at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Movant, KRYSTEL MONTOYA’S, said Motion was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Teresa Lerma
On this the 15th day of August, 2017 in this case, numbered 2001AG8194 on the docket of said Court and styled; In The Matter Of The Marriage of KRYSTEL MONTOYA AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.M. A CHILD. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Motion for Enforcement of Child Support Order. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SAMARA MONTOYA Date of Birth: 11/13/2000 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of August, 2019.
Veronica Teresa Lerma
Attorney at Law
1417 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Kelly Jo Acosta
14813 Holden Rd.
Horizon City, TX 79928
On this the 11th day of March, 2019 against Unknown Father, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM1552 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF THE FOLLOWING MINOR CHILDREN I.J. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ISRAEL JACQUEZ Date of Birth; 11/08/2010
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of August, 2019.
Kelly Jo Acosta
14813 Holden RD
Horizon City TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Betty Mendoza
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH B. MOLINA, Deceased were issued on September 23, 2019, in Docket No.
2018-CPR01443 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUELA MOLINA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOSEPH B. MOLINA
C/O MANUELA MOLINA
5217 Hilcroft Rd.
Forth Worth, TX 76244
Dated the 23rd day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE V. HOLGUIN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01085
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for Estate of FLORENCE V. HOLGUIN, Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01085 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCO HOLGUIN, JR. a/k/a FRANK HOLGUIN, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 24th day of September, 2019
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: DALE SCOTT SCHIER DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019CPR01041
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALE SCOTT SCHIER, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01041, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA SCHIER. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: September 24, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.:14199590
Attorney for the estate of DALE SCOTT SCHIER, Deceased
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of JOSE MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2019, in cause No. 2019CPR00424, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to SANDRA MARTINEZ, Administratrix within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SANDRA MARTINEZ, Administratrix
Estate of JOSE MARTINEZ
1178 N. Cotton
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of September 2019.
Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for SANDRA MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF CAROL L. SZEYKO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01175
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROL L. SZEYKO, Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019, under Cause No. 2019-CPR01175, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GREGORY H. SZEYKO, III. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
GREGORY H. SZEYKO, III
Estate of CAROL L. SZEYKO, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date; September 24, 2019
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicants
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: YVETTE MITCHELL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Teresa Lerma
1417 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 29th day of January, 2019 against YVETTE MITCHELL, Respondent, and the said suit being number
2011-DCM02309 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of A.N.A., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANDRES NICOLAS ALONZO Date of Birth: 11/6/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of August, 2019.
Veronica Teresa Lerma
Attorney at Law
1417 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-533-4779
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ROBERTO VALLES, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00982, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS VALLES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 25th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES VINCENT MICALETTI, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01359 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES VINCENT MICALETTI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s leans against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, DAVID HUNT, JONATHAN MACEJUNAS, IRMA MOLINA, GHOLAM RAZAVI, PAMELA JOY TURLEY; JOSEPH D. VASQUEZ, MARIA G. VERDIN Bids may be submitted Beginning Tuesday Octobe 14, 2019 10:00 A.M.
At A Plus Storage
830 E. Redd Rd. El Paso, TX 79912
Sold to highest bidder for cash. Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930 household furniture, decorations, Boxes Misc.
_______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-002
Professional Financial Auditing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Financial Auditing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 10, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048