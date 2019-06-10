THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: KENDRANA CHEVELON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of June, 2019, before the honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 01/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0030 on the docket of said court and styled:
ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III
VS.
KENDRANA CHEVELON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: PLAINTIFF’S, ALEXANDER SEAWRIGHT, INDIA SEAWRIGHT AND ALEX SEAWRIGHT III SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMANGES AGAINST KENDRANA CHAVELON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 5, 2017 IN FORT BLISS, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition, Motion for Other Substituted Service, Order On Motion for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: STEPHANIE V. AGUILAR, Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA T. PEINADO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mannie Kalman
1214 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
On the 17th day of January, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0224 on the docket of aid court and styled:
CARMEN GONZALEZ
VS.
MARIA T. PEINADO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A Petition for Declaratory Judgment to determine the rights and obligations of the respective parties for the property: 3 PONDERSA MOBILE HOME REPLAT 9 & 10 (14313.81 SQ FT) SR #KBTXSN3801506, more commonly known as 7349 Buffalo Way, Canutillo, TX 79835 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of April, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the exp8iration of forty-wo (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 24th Day of June, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0243 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($24,143.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,143.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from VIOLETA HERNANDEZ BALDERAS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
DISTRICT COURT
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC
d/b/a WYNN LAS VEGAS, Plaintiff,
v.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO, Defendant
Case No.: A-19-787741-C
Dept. No.: Department 4
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set fourth in the Complaint.
FELIX JAIME GALVAN CANO
If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:
File with the Clerk of the Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee.
Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in Complaint.
If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
The object of this action is brought to recover a judgment for failure to repay debts associated with credit instruments.
The State of Nevada, its political subdivision agencies, officers, employees, board members and legislators, each have 45 days after service of this summons within which to file an answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint.
Issued at the request of: SEMENZA KIRCHER RICKARD
By: /s/ Katie L. Cannata
Katie L. Cannata, Bar No.: 14848
10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89145
(702) 835-6803
Attorneys for Plaintiff Wynn Las Vegas, LLC
d/b/a Wynn Las Vegas
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Ivonne Hernandez
1/18/2019
Deputy Clerk
County Courthouse
200 Lewis Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada 89155
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday on the 8th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800
On 04/04/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1248 on the docket of said court and styled:
ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO.
VS
LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR., Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: ENGS Commercial Finance Company is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO. VS. LUIS RAMON GARCIA, JR. Individually and d/b/a GARCIA’S TRUCKING for damages arising out of a Commercial Finance Agreement. The Plaintiff seeks possession of the security interest in two 2005 Wabash Dry Van Trailers. The whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substituted Service, To Wit Statement on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Known and Unknown Heirs of ELIZABETH PEREZ, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st of July, 2019, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jorge M. Lopez
310 N. Mesa, Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/22/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2101 on the docket of said court and styled:
LILLIAN WILSON, LLC
VS
ELIZABETH PEREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Lillian Wilson, LLC (“Plaintiff”), seeks to recover damages from Defendant, Elizabeth Perez, Deceased, Alejandra Perez (in Rem Only) and Dalila Perez (in Rem Only) for delinquent ad valorem taxes. Plaintiff filed its Original Petition for the collection of delinquent property taxes under Section 32.065© and 33.41 of the Texas Property Tax code on or about June 22, 2017.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SECTOR 6, PHASE 111 LIFT STATION REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. June 18, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Sector 6, Phase III Lift Station Rehabilitation Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Sector 6, Phase III Lift Station Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. June 18, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Paseo Del Este Municipal Utility District No. 1 as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy five ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work for the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 19-024
Management of the Rural Transit Fixed Route
Commuter Bus Program for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Management of the Rural Transit Fixed Route Commuter Bus Program for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 13, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 19-025
Indigent Burial Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Indigent Burial Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 27, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-026
Lubricants (Oils, Grease and Antifreeze)
and Cleaners for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Lubricants (Oils, Grease and Antifreeze) and Cleaners.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 13, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AL MELENDEZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on May 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01357, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Araceli Hernandez. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 17th day of January, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ARACELI HERNANDEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile; (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID PEREZ OLIVER DECEASED Cause No. 2019-CPR00510
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary of Independent Executor and for the Estate of DAVID PEREZ OLIVER, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of May, 2019, in the above styled cause to RUTH OLIVER, Independent Executrix. The address of record for RUTH OLIVER is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th day of May, 2019.
The Law Office of Darron Powell,
Attorney for RUTH OLIVER
Independent Executrix
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUAN DANIEL ARCHULETA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00401
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary of Independent Executor and for the Estate of JUAN DANIEL ARCHULETA, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of May, 2019, in the above styled cause to MARIA C. SUSTAITA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MARIA C. SUSTAITA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 n. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th day of May, 2019.
/s/ The Law Office of Darron Powell
Attorney for MARIA C. SUSTAITA
Independent Executrix
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: IRENE L. DELGADO, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00685
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRENE L. DELGADO, Deceased, were granted on May 30, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR00685 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARTHA D. SANCHEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ENRIQUETA NUNEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Victor Parra
3100 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 1st day of May, 2019 against ENRIQUETA NUNEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2860 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage JOSE J. LOYA and ENRIQUETA NUNEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of May, 2019.
Victor Parra
Attorney at Law
3100 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
915-592-9999
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KIYOKO Y. BROTT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00760 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KIYOKO Y. BROTT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA MARTINEZ , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00783 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLO MADRIL MADRID, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLO MADRIL MADRID, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship more Than Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00763 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAFAEL MORAN FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00757 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAFAEL MORAN FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship of RAFAEL MORAN FLORES, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA A. ORDONEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00755 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA A. ORDONEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00753 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICK RICHARD SLOAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Dependent Administration and for judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IGNACIO SALDIVAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00754 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IGNACIO SALDIVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE OJEDA, JR.
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of March, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00323 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE G. OJEDA A/K/A JOSE GUADALUPE OJEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and For Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DONNA BECKER, RONALD NORMAN, ARTHUR NORMAN, BARBARA NORMAN CHURCH, SUSAN ELAINE ELKINS AND MARK NORMAN, children of CONSTANCE ANNE NORMAN
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00560 on the docket of said court and styled CONSTANCE ANNE NORMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will Annexed and Issuance of Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserve. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
F15 MARIO GALLARDO F30 MARIO GALLADDO G17 DOUGLAS RODGERS B3 JUAN RAMIREZ A29 ZENIA CHAVEZ B027 LIZZETTE TORRES C45 DAVID GONZALEZ F19 LAURA TELLEZ H15 BRITTANY FLORES B5 JOEL ADAN CHACON C67 ROBERTO LIRA QUINTERO C7 ERNIE CABRERA 437 ELIZABETH KINCADE 536 TIRSO BONILLA 1005 DANIEL SALAS PEREZ 628 ERNEST MADRID 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 10104 AIMEE RODRIGUEZ 10109 LUIS ESPINOZA 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 448 CYNTHIA RUBALCAVA 1126 OSWALDO MACIAS.
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso. TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79938 stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 5. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate RUTH MITCHELL, an incapacitated person, were issued on My 31, 2019, to CLIFFORD LEWIS, in Docket No.
2018-CGED00130, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERTO MENCHACA, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00384. RAUL MENCHACA serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERTO MENCHACA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 6, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, RAUL MENCHACA within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 31st day of May, 2019.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ALEXANDER V. NEILL qualified as Receiver for the Estate of VERA MONETTE, Deceased, on May 31, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00072 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Receiver prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of VERA MONETTE
C/O Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 31st day of May, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of LUCETTE CAVES, Deceased, were issued on May 28, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00568 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karen M. Villanueva. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LUCETTE CAVES
c/o Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 31st day of My, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ALEXANDER V. NEILL qualified as Receiver for the Estate of JETTA HAMILTON, Deceased, on February 14, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00022 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Receiver prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JETTA HAMILTON
c/o Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 31st day of May, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00661
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LIBRADA RODRIGUEZ, deceased: ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ, having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of LIBRADA RODRIGUEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on May 28, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ, independent executor of the Estate of LIBRADA RODRIGUEZ, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 n. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF NATALIA MEDINA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00047
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of NATALIA MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on May 2, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00047, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN AGUILAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CARMEN AGUILAR
2405 Sea Palm
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 29th day of May, 2019.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for CARMEN AGUILAR
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: YEDID IBARRA
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to RODOLFO IBARRA, who resides at 8501 Lait, El Paso, Texas 79925, on April 3, 2019, in The Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00033. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of May, 2019.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA CAMPA, deceased
NO. 2016-CPR00224
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA CAMPA, Deceased, were issued on August 28, 2017, pending in the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTOPHER CAMPA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CRISTOPHER CAMPA
c/o Omar Maynez, Esq.
1812 Hunter Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Phone: 915-599-9100
Fax: 915-613-4284
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated May 9, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
Maynez Law
1812 Hunter Drive
El Paso, Texas 79915
(915) 599-9100 Voice
(915) 613-4284 Fax
By: /s/ Omar Maynez
Attorny for Debtor
Texas Bar Card No. 24043807
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: VIRGINIA RAE MAY, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joe Rosales
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 14th day of May, 2018 against VIRGINIA RAE MAY, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM3231 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of RENE MAY and VIRGINIA REA MAY And In The Interest of C.R.M., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of May, 2019.
Attorney at Law
Joe Rosales
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NEIL AARON BAKER, Deceased, were issued on May 29, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00221, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA CHACON BAKER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone; (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL
CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE JOSE L. TELLEZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on November 12, 2018, probate upon the Estate of JOSE L. TELLEZ, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2018-CPR01632, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 31, 2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESMA H. HART were issued to KATHY H. McCONNELL independent executor on May 14, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR00452, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite: E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES N. HART were issued to KATHY H. McCONNELL independent executor on May 14, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR00454, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite: E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on May 30, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00795 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of SALVADOR ORTIZ
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of June, 2019.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. WILSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES R. WILSON, Deceased, were granted to JAMES R. WILSON JR. on June 4, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00682. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES R. WILSON, Deceased
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAURA MONICA CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00797 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAURA MONICA CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Application of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO N. LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00803 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO N. LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE HERRERA, Father of ESMERALDO HERRERA SOSA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00097 on the docket of said court and styled: ESMERALDO HERRERA SOSA. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 500 East San Antonio, Suite 105 El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SONIA OLMOS, RUBEN OLMOS, ALICIA OLMOS, LETICIA OLMOS, AND DAVID OLMOS and Any Unknown Relatives of DIANE OLMOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00081 on the docket of said court and styled: DIANE OLMOS. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 500 East San Antonio, Suite 105 El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESUS MAGALLANEZ, Father and Any Unknown Relatives of SANDRA MERAZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of June, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00084 on the docket of said court and styled: SANDRA MERAZ, An Incapacitated person A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 500 East San Antonio, Suite 105 El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DELFINA A. ANDERSON DECEASED
NO. 2018-CPR01753
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DELFINA A. ANDERSON
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of DELFINA A. ANDERSON Cause Number 2018-CPR01753 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 22nd day of January, 2019, to YVONNE FRANCO-HINOJOS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 1st day of June 2019.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for YVONNE FRANCO-HINOJOS
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATTHEW BARRAUD HANSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MATTHEW BARRAUD HANSON were issued to CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON, Independent Administrator, on May 30, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00581 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the undersigned.
Dated this 5th day of June 2019.
By: /s/ Teresa R. Beltran
Teresa R. Beltran
State Bar No. 24050274
Attorney for CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON
1700 North Stanton
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-532-3638
915-545-1066 (Fax)
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REFUGIO DURAN, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR-00226
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of REFUGIO DURAN, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of June, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR-00226, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN CARILLO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, CARMEN CARRILLO
Estate of REFUGIO DURAN, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 4th day of June, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
By: Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 6/24/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #A201-ELENA CAVAZOS
Stove, Refrigerator, Boxes, Sofa, Paintings, Baskets
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to build a 65 foot (overall height) Stealth pole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is near the military reservation entrance of Fort Bliss Military Base, on the Southwest Corner of Minue Drive and Torch Street in Fort Bliss, El Paso County, Texas 79918, lat/long: N 31-51-46.947 / W 106-20-42.896. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1133384.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS- interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Marilyn Zenko, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4883, Marilyn.Zenko@terracon.com
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LUIS PEREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CLAUDIA MONTEJANO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
On this the 21st day of March, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1885 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter Of The Marriage Of CLAUDIA MONTEJANO and LUIS PEREZ And In The Interest of U.P. Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wi: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: UZIEL PEREZ Date of Birth: 02/12/2005
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of May, 2019.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Victor Diaz
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN CARLOS CASTRO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso TX 79901
On this the 13th day of May, 2019 against JUAN CARLOS CASTRO Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3077 on the docket of said Court and entitled: in the interest of: Y.C., Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: YAHIR CASTRO Date of Birth: 2007 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of May, 2019.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, Tx 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the June 2019 Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Miercoles 12 de Junio de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Junio de 2019. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-027
As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and
Installation Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Carpet and Flooring Products and Installation Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 27, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: WEI ZHANG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of review at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, before the Honorable 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Petitioner’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert V. Garcia
413 N. Texas Avenue
Odessa, TX 79761
On 06/20/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV2063 on the docket of said court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of HECTOR J. ALVARADO DE LEON
AND
WEI ZHANG
And in the Interest of N.A.Z.,
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Bill of Review as per attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Original Petition for Bill of Review on file in this suit . The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of March, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy