THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian S. Bellamy
7200 N. Mopac Expressway
Suite 270
Austin, TX 78731
On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:
PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING
NATIONAL 1, LLC
VS.
MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By : Gloria Rodriguez
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE
“Notice is hereby given to the public that a sale of Komedix Healthcare, Inc’s personal property shall take place on September 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 5201 North Mesa in El Paso, Texas. Komedix Healthcare’s personnel property will be sold to the highest qualified bidder or bidders for cash.”
________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE METROPOLITAN COURT
SABRINA LUCERO Plaintiff,
v.
RAYMOND CARRILLO Defendant
Case No. T-4-CV-2019-009432
Judge assigned: Frank A. Sedillo
CIVIL SUMMONS
To: RAYMOND CARILLO, Defendant
Address: 1901 N. WILMOT RD. APT 1323
TUCSON AZ 85712
GREETING: THIS IS A COURT ISSUED SUMMONS
A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST YOU. A copy of the lawsuit (complaint) and a response form (answer form are attached.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS AFTER THE SUMMONS HAS BEEN SERVED ON YOU. You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court. When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the complaint.
IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT WITHIN THE TWENTY (20) DAY PERIOD, NO COURT DATE WILL BE SET, AND THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEFAULT JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF REQUESTED IN THE COMPLAINT. A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MEANS YOU LOSE THE CASE AND YOU OWE THE PLAINTIFF.
IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT YOU MAY BE GIVING UP ANY DEFENSES YOU MAY HAVE, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT YOU DO NOT OWE THE PLAINTIFF OR THAT TOO MUCH TIME HAS PASSED.
You may wish to consult a lawyer. You may contact the State Bar of New Mexico for help finding a lawyer at www.nmbar.org; 1-800-876-6657; or 1-505-797-6066.
You are entitled to a jury trial in most types of lawsuits. To get a jury trial, you must request one in your written response, and you must pay a jury fee when you file your response.
If you need an interpreter, you must ask the court for one in writing.
IF YOU WANT A RECORDING OF ANY PROCEEDING, YOU MUST REQUEST IT PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE PROCEEDING. IF YOU DO NOT ASK FOR A RECORDING, YOU WILL NOT HAVE A RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE TO THE DISTRICT COURT FOR ANY APPEAL.
Your Answer must be filed with the court which is located at:
401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
A copy of your answer or responsive pleading must be mailed to:
(name and address of Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s attorney)
Sabrina Lucero 3140 Lost Desert Dr. SW Albuquerque NM 87121
Dated: 7/1/2019
N. Gallegos
Judicial Specialist II
/s/ By: Clerk of the Metropolitan Court
Pursuant to the American Disabilities Act, the Court will make reasonable accommodation. Should an accommodation be needed, please call 841-8151 prior to your appearance.
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have ben sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: DENISE CADENA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Teresa K-Sue Park
1331 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/03/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV0742 on the docket of said court and styled:
KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI, (A/K/A KARI-ANN E. FAULK) (A/K/A KARI CAPOZZELLI) and SANTA MARTINEZ
VS.
VICTOR DENNIS, KV HOMES LLC, TEXAS TITLE COMPANY, AND DENISE CADENA, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This suit is filed by Plaintiffs KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI against Defendant DENISE CADENA. In the suit, Plaintiff KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI sued Defendant DENISE CADENA for having a joint enterprise with Defendant VICTOR DENNIS that resulted in fraud and breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, (“the District”), is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 650 cubic yards of fiber reinforced concrete; for use in a shotcrete application and delivered within El Paso County.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning September 8, 2019 at the District office, 13247 Alameda Ave. Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation packet may be downloaded after 10 am on September 8, 2019 using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org.
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix 11 to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District office no later than 12:00 noon (as show on the District wall clock in the District tax’s office) on October 7, 2019. Bids shall be opened October 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the District Office, (Board Room). The District contacts for this bid are as follows: Ruben Nevarez, Purchasing Agent and Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager which can be reached at (915) 872-4000 or by e-mail at rnevarez@epcwid1.org or prodriguez@epcwid1.org all inquiries must be in writing and sent to these emails or mailed to the District office.
________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-031
Tornillo Shared Use Path
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Shared Use Path.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 17, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of CHRIS L. HAYES, Deceased, were issued on August 19, 2019 in Cause No. 2017-CPR00980, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Roberto Sandoval.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of CHRIS L. HAYES, Deceased
c/o: Roberto Sandoval
PO Box 3949
El Paso, TX 79923
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY E. BRADSHAW AKA MARY E. BRADSHAW, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01188
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY L. BRADSHAW AKA MARY E. BRADSHAW, Deceased, were granted on September 4, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01188 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to LAURA M. NEAL Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY ANN KENNEDY SITTON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01208
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ANN KENNEDY SITTON, Deceased, were granted on September 4, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01208 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to JO ANN SITTON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REBECCA RAMIREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01245 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REBECCA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID LEON ADAMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01259 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID LEON ADAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY RICE JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01247 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY RICE JR., , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA COOK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Successor Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GABRIELA ANDRADE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Successor Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: YOLANDA TORRES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Successor Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERTA HILTON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00060 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM ROBERT HILTON JR. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLY ANN TRUEBLOOD, Deceased were issued on September 5, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01141 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROL ANN FALKNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows;
CAROL ANN FALKNER
1513 Cimarron Ridge Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANITA VALADEZ, Deceased were issued on September 5, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01152 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERTO VALADEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROBERTO VALADEZ
10713 Alta Loma Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARGATETT ELLEN PENCE, Deceased, were issued on September 4, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00980, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CONSTANCE ANN TRUMBO F/K/A CONSTANCE ANN PENCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of HOWARD L. TOWNSEL, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00866, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: HOWARD MAURICE HEGGINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 4th day of September, 2019.
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NICHOLAS MICHAEL PFENNIG, Deceased, were issued on August 29th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01252 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL FRANK PFENNIG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MICHAEL FRANK PFENNIG
Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of
NICHOLAS MICHAEL PFENNIG
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of Sept. 2019.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: 9915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at BASSETT SELF STORAGE, PARK, 6565 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925 at 9:00 a.m. on October 15, 2019. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. SWTL INC.; Household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves etc. NUNEZ FRANCISCA; stand up freezer, sofa, microwave, 2 dressers, 14 boxes, radio, household goods. CENA MICHAEL: 8 totes 2 folding chairs, 3 boxes, 2 small tool boxes. ORTIZ BRIDGET: boxes, household furniture etc. PEI WEI ASIAN DINER; full of boxes of paperwork, 2 table stands, dish washing trays. PLACE ELIZABETH; treadmill, ironing board, king size mattresses, 50 boxes, 2 bags JIMENEZ REBECCA; Pool table DAYE JERRY: 12 boxes, weights, king size mattress wet, sofa sectional carpet cleaner, folding table storage bench. GUTIERREZ PATRICIA; Perlita’s grocery sign, end table, pot & pans. ACOSTA LUZ; sofa, fan, dresser, baby carrier, 5 bags, toaster oven, household goods. The public is invited to attend by the Bassett Self Storage management team Date this 05, day of September, 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES R. STANFORD, Deceased, were issued to DAVID P. STANFORD on July 22, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
DAVID P. STANFORD
Independent Administrator
c/o Resident Agent, Corrina B. Warmath
4850 Winthrop Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924-2514
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 6th day of September, 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of J. FERNANDO CHAPARRO, Deceased, were issued to FERNANDO CHAPARRO on May 28, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00211, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
FERNANDO CHAPARRO
Independent Executor
625 Londonderry Road
El Paso, Texas 79907-4715
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 6th of September, 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HOWARD CHRISTIA BRYANT, Deceased, were issued to NINA YVETTE BRYANT on August 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01109, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
NINA YVETTE BRYANT
Independent Executrix
10725 Lemonade St.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 5th of September, 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY V. BAKER, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT ANDREW BAKER on August 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01046, pending in the Probate Court number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
ROBERT ANDREW BAKER
Independent Executor
9276 McCabe Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925-5148
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 4th of September, 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Testamentary for the estate of PATRICIA ANN LISSBERGER, were issued on September 5, 2019 in Cause no. 2019-CPR01021 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOSEPH FRANKLIN LISSBERGER, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of PAULA HASLINGER HOLGUIN, were issued on September 5, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01044 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to CHRISTINA HOLGUIN, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of LARRY ALLEN TOMPKINS, were issued on September 4, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01019 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MELINDA SUE MEADE, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Ropbert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HERLINDA DEANGELO DECEASED
NO. 2019CPR01126
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HERLINDA DEANGELO, Deceased were issued on August 28, 2019, in Cause No.: 2019CPR01126, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to ANDREW DEANGELO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARNOLDO CHAVEZ DECEASED
NO. 2018CPR01186
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ARNOLDO CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2019, in Cause No.: 2018CPR01186, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF OSCAR MERAZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00392
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of OSCAR MERAZ, Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00392, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MYRNA MERAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 16th day of June, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM T. THARP were issued to CONSUELO THARP independent executor on August 28, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR01159, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PAUL WOFFORD as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, deceased, on September 9th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2019-CPR01204. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PAUL WOFFORD, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANK ARNOLD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANK ARNOLD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAULA TORALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2009-P01189 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAULA TORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Alternative Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK A. CRANE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01264 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK A. CRANE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIAS RUBIO JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00869 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIAS RUBIO JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of September
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01300 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE C. VASQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01277 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE C. VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSEMARY F. ARNOLD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01291 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSEMARY F. ARNOLD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00497 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: Unknown Heirs at Law of ROBERT KNOTT GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of February, 2019 in Cause No.
2007-P00229 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT KNOTT Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: MIGUEL RENE BROWN Address Unknown
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00311 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of: DONALD JORDAN BROWN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: All the Heirs of SANTIAGO HERNANDEZ, LEONARDO HERNANDEZ, MARGARITA HERNANDEZ, ANTONIA HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO HERNANDEZ and TERESA HERNANDEZ
Addresses Unknown
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M.on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CPR01811 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of: ANTONIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title (Four Years Post Decedent’s Death) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01194 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA LINDA N. PITT MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR V. DARR, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01165 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JEANETTE W. DARR All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JEANETTE W. DARR
1205 Prairie Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA MONICA GARCIA, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01110 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BELEN GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
BELEN GARCIA
10944 Lakewood
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH BRYANT, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01180 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHERRY DIANE BRYANT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SHERRY DIANE BRYANT
10431 Achilles
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of RUBEN E. GOMEZ-LEON, JR., were issued on August 6, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00159 the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to IRENE GOMEZ-LEON appointed Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD CHARLES DOW, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MEGAN BECK DOW as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, deceased, on September 11th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01203. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MEGAN BECK DOW, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
________________________________________
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 72
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925
To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.
The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;
The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.
You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.
Issued this 6th day of September 2019.
/s/ Francisco Guzman
/s/ Richard O. Martinez
/s/ Stephen Nickey
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY CURTIS HECKEL, Deceased, Cause No.
2019-CPR00680, were issued on September 10, 2019, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA MARQUEZ HECKEL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of September 2019.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for ANDREW WRIGHT, JR.
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEFINA MARTINEZ
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00552
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letter of Administration for the Estate of JOSEFINA MARTINEZ were issued on July 1, 2019 under Cause No.
2019-CPR00552 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
JOSEFINA MARTINEZ
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of September, 2019.
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of JOSEFINA MARTINEZ
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00989
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on September 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00089, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO, and whose mailing address is
THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO
C/O Law Office of RUDY PEREZ
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of September 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO
State Bar No.
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build an 85-Foot (overall height) Monopalm Telecommunications Tower in the vicinity of 1270 Don Haskins Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936 (lat/long: N 31° 43’ 11.692” / W 106° 17’ 14.431”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO APODACA JR., A/K/A TONY APODACA
Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of ANTONIO APODACA JR. A/K/A TONY APODACA, Deceased, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01145 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of September, 2019, to PHILLIP G. APODACA, Temporary Administrator. All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
PHILLIP G. APODACA, Temporary Administrator
Estate of ANTONIO APODACA, JR., A/K/A TONY APODACA
c/o Alexander V. Neill Esq.
311 Montana, Suite B.
El Paso, Texas 79902
By: Alexander V. Neill
State Bar Number 24041575
________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GALLEGOS
Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased, in Cause Number
2019-CPR00969 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of September, 2019 to ROSARIO FELIX, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against said estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:
ROSARIO FELIX, Independent Administrator
Estate of Robert Gallegos
c/o Alexander V. Neill, Esq.
311 Montana Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.
By: Alexander V. Neill
State Bar Number 24041575
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY J. FENLEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of NANCY J. FENLEY, Deceased, were granted to ROBERT W. FENLEY on September 11, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR01115. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of NANCY J. FENLEY, Deceased
________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 9/30/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
UNIT #B102- LORENA DE LA CERDA Plastic bins, lamp, décor, end tables, game table
UNIT #C115 – YOLANDA HERNANDEZ Boxes, washer, dryer, coffee table, tv, roof rack, chair, bed frame, plastic bins
UNIT# E204 – CARLOS RICO Bed, sofa, coffee table, media center
UNIT#E236 – ANA KERSEY Shoes, clothes, toys, bed, a/c units, boxes & plastic bins
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROQUE CHAIDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01187
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROQUE CHAIDEZ, Deceased, were granted on September 11, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01187 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BAUDELIA CASAREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Communities Holding, L.P. is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Hillside Park Units 3, 4, 5 &6.
• Reduce the minimum local residential right-of- way from 60 feet to 54feet.
• Reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 squarefeet.
• Reduce the minimum lot frontage width from50 feet to 47feet.
• Increase the arterial right-of-way width from 90 feet to 94feet.
The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 18, Block 79, Township 3, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CARLOS ANDRADE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Successor Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy