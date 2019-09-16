THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Brian S. Bellamy

7200 N. Mopac Expressway

Suite 270

Austin, TX 78731

On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:

PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING

NATIONAL 1, LLC

VS.

MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on  this the 5th day of August, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By :  Gloria Rodriguez

Deputy

 ________________________________________

NOTICE

“Notice is hereby given to the public that a sale of Komedix Healthcare, Inc’s personal property shall take place on September 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 5201 North Mesa in El Paso, Texas.  Komedix Healthcare’s personnel property will be sold to the highest qualified bidder or bidders for cash.”

 ________________________________________

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

IN THE METROPOLITAN COURT

SABRINA LUCERO Plaintiff, 

v.

RAYMOND CARRILLO Defendant

Case No. T-4-CV-2019-009432

Judge assigned:  Frank A. Sedillo

CIVIL SUMMONS

To:  RAYMOND CARILLO, Defendant

Address:  1901 N. WILMOT RD. APT 1323

TUCSON AZ 85712

GREETING:  THIS IS A COURT ISSUED SUMMONS

A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST YOU.  A copy of the lawsuit (complaint) and a response form (answer form are attached.

 

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS AFTER THE SUMMONS HAS BEEN SERVED ON YOU.  You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court.  When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the complaint.

 

IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT WITHIN THE TWENTY (20) DAY PERIOD, NO COURT DATE WILL BE SET, AND THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEFAULT JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF REQUESTED IN THE COMPLAINT.  A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MEANS YOU LOSE THE CASE AND YOU OWE THE PLAINTIFF.  

 

IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT  YOU MAY BE GIVING UP ANY DEFENSES YOU MAY HAVE, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT YOU DO NOT OWE THE PLAINTIFF OR THAT TOO MUCH TIME HAS PASSED.

 

You may wish to consult a lawyer.  You may contact the State Bar of New Mexico for help finding a lawyer at www.nmbar.org; 1-800-876-6657; or 1-505-797-6066.  

You are entitled to a jury trial in most types of lawsuits.  To get a jury trial, you must request one in your written response, and you must pay a jury fee when you file your response.

If you need an interpreter, you must ask the court for one in writing.

IF YOU WANT A RECORDING OF ANY PROCEEDING, YOU MUST REQUEST IT PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE PROCEEDING. IF YOU DO NOT ASK FOR A RECORDING, YOU WILL NOT HAVE A RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE TO THE DISTRICT COURT FOR ANY APPEAL.

Your Answer must be filed with the court which is located at:

401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

A copy of your answer or responsive pleading must be mailed to:

(name and address of Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s attorney)

Sabrina Lucero 3140 Lost Desert Dr. SW Albuquerque NM 87121

Dated: 7/1/2019

N. Gallegos

Judicial Specialist II

/s/ By:  Clerk of the Metropolitan Court

Pursuant to the American Disabilities Act, the Court will make reasonable accommodation.  Should an accommodation be needed, please call 841-8151 prior to your appearance.

 ________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have ben sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  DENISE CADENA  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Teresa K-Sue Park

1331 Texas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

On 03/03/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV0742 on the docket of said court and styled:

KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI, (A/K/A KARI-ANN E. FAULK) (A/K/A KARI CAPOZZELLI) and SANTA MARTINEZ

VS.

VICTOR DENNIS, KV HOMES LLC, TEXAS TITLE COMPANY, AND DENISE CADENA, ET AL

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  This suit is filed by Plaintiffs KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI against Defendant DENISE  CADENA.  In the suit, Plaintiff KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI sued Defendant DENISE CADENA for having a joint enterprise with Defendant VICTOR DENNIS that resulted in fraud and breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of August, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, (“the District”), is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 650 cubic yards of fiber reinforced concrete; for use in a shotcrete application and delivered within El Paso County.

 

Solicitation packets will be available beginning September 8, 2019 at the District office, 13247 Alameda Ave.  Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm during normal business days.  Alternatively, the solicitation packet may be downloaded after 10 am on September 8, 2019 using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org.

 

The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix 11 to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards.  District reserves right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.

 

Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District office no later than 12:00 noon (as show on the District wall clock in the District tax’s office) on October 7, 2019.  Bids shall be opened October 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the District Office, (Board Room).  The District contacts for this bid are as follows:  Ruben Nevarez, Purchasing Agent and Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager which can be reached at (915) 872-4000 or by e-mail at rnevarez@epcwid1.org or prodriguez@epcwid1.org all inquiries must be in writing and sent to these emails or mailed to the District office.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 19-031

Tornillo Shared Use Path

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Shared Use Path. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 17, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

–DEBRA CARREJO 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of CHRIS L. HAYES, Deceased, were issued on August 19, 2019 in Cause No. 2017-CPR00980, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to:  Roberto Sandoval.

The address of the Executor is:

Estate of CHRIS L. HAYES, Deceased

c/o:  Roberto Sandoval

PO Box 3949

El Paso, TX 79923

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.

By:  Roberto Sandoval

Roberto Sandoval

Attorney for the Estate 

State Bar No.: 00784903

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MARY E. BRADSHAW AKA MARY E. BRADSHAW, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01188

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY L. BRADSHAW AKA MARY E. BRADSHAW, Deceased, were granted on September 4, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01188 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to LAURA M. NEAL  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY ANN KENNEDY SITTON, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01208

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ANN KENNEDY SITTON, Deceased, were granted on September 4, 2019 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01208 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to JO ANN SITTON.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REBECCA RAMIREZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01245 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REBECCA RAMIREZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID LEON ADAMS, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01259 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID LEON ADAMS, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY RICE JR., Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01247 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY RICE JR., , Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: VERONICA COOK, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 

2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Appoint Successor Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: GABRIELA ANDRADE, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 

2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Appoint Successor Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: YOLANDA TORRES, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 

2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Appoint Successor Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERTA HILTON, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CGD00060 on the docket of said court and styled WILLIAM ROBERT HILTON JR.  An Incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Estate.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLY ANN TRUEBLOOD, Deceased were issued on September 5, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01141 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROL ANN FALKNER.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows;

CAROL ANN FALKNER

1513 Cimarron Ridge Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANITA VALADEZ, Deceased were issued on September 5, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01152 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERTO VALADEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

ROBERTO VALADEZ

10713 Alta Loma Drive

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARGATETT ELLEN PENCE, Deceased, were issued on September 4, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00980, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CONSTANCE ANN TRUMBO F/K/A CONSTANCE ANN PENCE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 5th day of September, 2019.

Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of HOWARD L. TOWNSEL, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00866, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  HOWARD MAURICE HEGGINS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 4th day of September, 2019.

Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NICHOLAS MICHAEL PFENNIG, Deceased, were issued on August 29th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01252 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  MICHAEL FRANK PFENNIG.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MICHAEL FRANK PFENNIG

Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of 

NICHOLAS MICHAEL PFENNIG

C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 4th day of Sept. 2019.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: 9915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

 ________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held at BASSETT SELF STORAGE, PARK, 6565 Edgemere Blvd.  El Paso, TX 79925 at 9:00 a.m. on October 15, 2019.  Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale.  Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants.  SWTL INC.; Household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves etc.  NUNEZ FRANCISCA;  stand up freezer, sofa, microwave, 2 dressers, 14 boxes, radio, household goods.  CENA MICHAEL: 8 totes 2 folding chairs, 3 boxes, 2 small tool boxes.  ORTIZ BRIDGET:  boxes, household furniture etc.  PEI WEI ASIAN DINER; full of boxes of paperwork, 2 table stands, dish washing trays.  PLACE ELIZABETH; treadmill, ironing board, king size mattresses, 50 boxes, 2 bags JIMENEZ REBECCA;  Pool table  DAYE JERRY:  12 boxes, weights, king size mattress wet, sofa sectional carpet cleaner, folding table storage bench.  GUTIERREZ PATRICIA;  Perlita’s grocery sign, end table, pot & pans.  ACOSTA LUZ; sofa, fan, dresser, baby carrier, 5 bags, toaster oven, household goods.  The public is invited to attend by the Bassett Self Storage management team Date this 05, day of September, 2019.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES R. STANFORD, Deceased, were issued to DAVID P. STANFORD on July 22, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

DAVID P. STANFORD

Independent Administrator

c/o Resident Agent, Corrina B. Warmath

4850 Winthrop Drive

El Paso, Texas 79924-2514

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 6th day of September, 2019.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of J. FERNANDO CHAPARRO, Deceased, were issued to FERNANDO CHAPARRO on May 28, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00211, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

FERNANDO CHAPARRO

Independent Executor

625 Londonderry Road

El Paso, Texas 79907-4715

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 6th of September, 2019.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HOWARD CHRISTIA BRYANT, Deceased, were issued to NINA YVETTE BRYANT on August 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01109, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.

NINA YVETTE BRYANT

Independent Executrix

10725 Lemonade St.

El Paso, Texas 79924

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 5th of September, 2019.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY V. BAKER, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT ANDREW BAKER on August 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01046, pending in the Probate Court number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

ROBERT ANDREW BAKER

Independent Executor

9276 McCabe Drive

El Paso, Texas 79925-5148

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 4th of September, 2019.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Testamentary for the estate of PATRICIA ANN LISSBERGER, were issued on September 5, 2019 in Cause no. 2019-CPR01021 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOSEPH FRANKLIN LISSBERGER, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk,  Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original  Letters of Testamentary for the estate of PAULA HASLINGER HOLGUIN, were issued on September 5, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01044 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to CHRISTINA HOLGUIN, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of LARRY ALLEN TOMPKINS, were issued on September 4, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01019 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MELINDA SUE MEADE, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Ropbert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE:  ESTATE OF HERLINDA DEANGELO DECEASED

NO. 2019CPR01126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HERLINDA DEANGELO, Deceased were issued on August 28, 2019, in Cause No.: 2019CPR01126, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to ANDREW DEANGELO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE:  ESTATE OF ARNOLDO CHAVEZ DECEASED

NO. 2018CPR01186

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ARNOLDO CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2019, in Cause No.: 2018CPR01186, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA CHAVEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

 ________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF OSCAR MERAZ, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR00392

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration  for the estate of OSCAR MERAZ, Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00392, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MYRNA MERAZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Karen Colon

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC

8732 Alameda Ave.,

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 16th day of June, 2019.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM T. THARP were issued to CONSUELO THARP independent executor on August 28, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR01159, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 for El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, DECEASED:

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PAUL WOFFORD as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, deceased, on September 9th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2019-CPR01204.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PAUL WOFFORD, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the estate of WESLEY OMAR WOFFORD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANK ARNOLD, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd   day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANK ARNOLD, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAULA TORALES, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2009-P01189 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAULA TORALES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Alternative Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK A. CRANE, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01264 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK A. CRANE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIAS RUBIO JR., Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00869 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIAS RUBIO JR., Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of September 

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Annette Lopez

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01300 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHNATHAN PIZARRO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE C. VASQUEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01277 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE C. VASQUEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSEMARY F. ARNOLD, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01291 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSEMARY F. ARNOLD, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00497 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To: Unknown Heirs at Law of ROBERT KNOTT GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of February, 2019 in Cause No. 

2007-P00229 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT KNOTT Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To:  MIGUEL RENE BROWN Address Unknown

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00311 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of:  DONALD JORDAN BROWN, Deceased  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Amended Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September  2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  All the Heirs of SANTIAGO HERNANDEZ, LEONARDO HERNANDEZ, MARGARITA HERNANDEZ, ANTONIA HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO HERNANDEZ and TERESA HERNANDEZ 

Addresses Unknown

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M.on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CPR01811 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of:  ANTONIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title (Four Years Post Decedent’s Death)  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01194 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA LINDA N. PITT MARTINEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR V. DARR, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01165 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JEANETTE W. DARR  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

JEANETTE W. DARR

1205 Prairie Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA MONICA GARCIA, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01110 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BELEN GARCIA.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

BELEN GARCIA

10944 Lakewood 

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH BRYANT, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01180 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHERRY DIANE BRYANT.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

SHERRY DIANE BRYANT

10431 Achilles

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of RUBEN E. GOMEZ-LEON, JR., were issued on August 6, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00159 the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to IRENE GOMEZ-LEON appointed Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD CHARLES DOW, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MEGAN BECK DOW as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, deceased, on September 11th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01203.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MEGAN BECK DOW, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD CHARLES DOW, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

________________________________________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

CSJ: 2552-04-041

PARCEL: 72

STATE OF TEXAS 

COUNTY OF EL PASO

TO:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.

You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925

To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.

The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled  The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al.  The Plaintiff is the State of Texas.  The Defendants are:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;  

The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.

The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.

This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number.  The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.

You are  further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.  If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.

Issued this 6th day of September 2019.

/s/ Francisco Guzman

/s/ Richard O. Martinez

/s/ Stephen Nickey

SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY CURTIS HECKEL, Deceased, Cause No. 

2019-CPR00680, were issued on September 10, 2019, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA MARQUEZ HECKEL.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Hector Phillips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 10th day of September 2019.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for ANDREW WRIGHT, JR.

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  JOSEFINA MARTINEZ

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00552

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letter of Administration for the Estate of JOSEFINA MARTINEZ were issued on July 1, 2019 under Cause No. 

2019-CPR00552 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate as follows:

William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of

JOSEFINA MARTINEZ

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 5th day of September, 2019.

William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of JOSEFINA MARTINEZ

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153

State Bar No. 06517000

Email: aelias1100@aol.com

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00989

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA SANCHEZ ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on September 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00089, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO, and whose mailing address is

THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO

C/O Law Office of RUDY PEREZ

2025 Montana

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 6th day of September 2019.

/s/ Rudy Perez

Attorney for THOMAS MICHAEL ROMERO

State Bar No.

2025 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 532-9176

Facsimile: (915) 532-9178

 ________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build an 85-Foot (overall  height) Monopalm Telecommunications Tower in the vicinity of 1270 Don Haskins Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936 (lat/long: N 31° 43’ 11.692” / W 106° 17’ 14.431”).  Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to:  Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO APODACA JR., A/K/A TONY APODACA

Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of ANTONIO APODACA JR. A/K/A TONY APODACA, Deceased, in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01145 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of September, 2019, to PHILLIP G. APODACA, Temporary Administrator.  All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

PHILLIP G. APODACA, Temporary Administrator

Estate of ANTONIO APODACA, JR., A/K/A TONY APODACA

c/o Alexander V. Neill Esq.

311 Montana, Suite B.

El Paso, Texas 79902

By:  Alexander V. Neill

State Bar Number 24041575 

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GALLEGOS

Letters of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased, in Cause Number 

2019-CPR00969 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of September, 2019 to ROSARIO FELIX, Independent Administrator.  All persons having claims against said estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:

ROSARIO FELIX, Independent Administrator

Estate of Robert Gallegos

c/o Alexander V. Neill, Esq.

311 Montana  Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.

By:  Alexander V. Neill

State Bar Number 24041575

 ________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY J. FENLEY

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of NANCY J. FENLEY, Deceased, were granted to ROBERT W. FENLEY on September 11, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 

2019-CPR01115.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of NANCY J. FENLEY, Deceased

 ________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  The sale will be held on 9/30/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).

UNIT #B102- LORENA DE LA CERDA  Plastic bins, lamp, décor, end tables, game table

UNIT #C115 – YOLANDA HERNANDEZ  Boxes, washer, dryer, coffee table, tv, roof rack, chair, bed frame, plastic bins

UNIT# E204 – CARLOS RICO  Bed, sofa, coffee table, media center

UNIT#E236 – ANA KERSEY  Shoes, clothes, toys, bed, a/c units, boxes & plastic bins

 ________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ROQUE CHAIDEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01187

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROQUE CHAIDEZ, Deceased, were granted on September 11, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01187 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  BAUDELIA CASAREZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

 ________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST

 

Hunt Communities Holding, L.P. is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Hillside Park Units 3, 4, 5 &6.

Reduce the minimum local residential right-of- way from 60 feet to 54feet.

Reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 squarefeet.

Reduce the minimum lot frontage width from50 feet to 47feet.

Increase the arterial right-of-way width from 90 feet to 94feet.

 

The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 18, Block 79, Township 3, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  CARLOS ANDRADE

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 

2015-CPR00806 on the docket of said court and styled LORENZO ANDRADE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Appoint Successor Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy 

Tags