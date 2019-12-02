CSJ: 2552-04-041
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 Square Feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, and the John Barker survey, abstract number 8, both of the city of El Paso, El Paso county, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.0989 OF AN ACRE (4,310 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 43, OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are each hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 16th day of December, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925 to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2657 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.2316 AN ACRE (10,088 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any: The City of El Paso: El Paso County: El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing Part 1, a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) said 0.2316 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number; and Part 2, a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) , said 0.0989 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes. You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be returned forthwith. Issued this 31st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Ricardo D. Gonzalez
/s/ Felix Valenzuela
/s/ Milad Farah
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 04/26/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1587 on the docket of said court and styled:
GRACILA RAMIREZ VS. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This is an automobile accident that occurred on October 8th, 2017, in El Paso County, Texas. Graciela Ramirez was operating her personal motor vehicle traveling eastbound at the 500 bloc of Country Club Road in El Paso County. Mr. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA was traveling eastbound as well and failed to control his speed, thereby, colliding into her vehicle. Upon information and belief Mr. Medina was the owner of the vehicle involved in the collision as per attached and as is more fully shown by plaintiff’s and order authorizing citation by publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 4th day of May, 2019. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Order for Substituted Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIN SLOAN HERDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.., Monday, the 30th day of December, 2019, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
David Duran
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 11th day of June, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2221 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURENE AZAR
VS
ERIN SLOAN HERDON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff asserts against Defendant, Erin Sloan Herdon, a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant Erin Sloan Herdon, whose negligence cause an accident that occurred on May 21, 2018, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing Plaintiff to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth in Plaintiff’s Original Petition to file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Erica Romero
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
C47 MICHELLE AVILA, B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA, 508 RAFAEL ROMAN, 712 SANDRA GOMEZ, 268 ASHLEY MURPHY, 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA, 614 CESAR LOPEZ JR., 137 SYLVIA/CESAR ARTURO AGUIRRE, 707 EDUARDO RAMIREZ.
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled (Route Subject to Change) Start 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 2. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
NOTICE
Of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, December 10, 2019 at Montwood Self Storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: TERRY ANN HOLT, misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, furniture. ROSA M. DELGADO, boxes w/unknown items, misc. household items, furniture. JOSE M. MENDOZA, misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, furniture, JOSE L. LUGO, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. household items. NANCI SARMIENTO, Bowflex, bicycle.
NOTICE
The following is the Auction that will be held on Thursday December 5th, 2019 on Larryottenauctioneers.com Website. It should go as follows: Auction Opening date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Climate Self Storage located at:
11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction starting on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.
The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
KAYLA ARREDONDO G01, TONYA BRADFORD DANIELS D15, CORY ASH D67, LUIS JESUS HERERRA, B57, ROBERT COMINGO F40, JULIAN MORGAN D03, DENISE FLAGG D42, ANICIA MILLER B03, JOHNATHAN BITTINGER A22, MARION LEE B16, ARACELY JUAREZ B32.
The auction will Close on Thursday December 5th, 2019 @ 1pm.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON BOULEVARD WASTEWATER INTERCEPTOR MANHOLE REPLACEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. MST, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Boulevard Wastewater Interceptor Manhole Replacement Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the District office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. MST. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not mandatory; however bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MST, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Boulevard Wastewater Interceptor Manhole Replacement Improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. MST, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after to bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Specifications and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as tot their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 4
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of The Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidder are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for The Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Security of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DARRINGTON EASTLAKE COMMERCIAL UNITS THREE AND FOUR
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP. LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, Will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Units Three and Four Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left hand corner:
“Bid for the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Units Three and Four Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12295 Niccolite Dr., El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 7, Block 3, Burbridge Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday December 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-008
Two (2) Digital Radiography
X-Ray Equipment for the County of El Paso (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Two (2) Digital Radiography X-Ray Equipment.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, December 19, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M.
A “non-mandatory” site visit will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interested bidders will meetat the Downtown Detention Facility located at 601 E. Overland, El Paso, Texas 79901 and proceeding to the Annex Facility at 12501 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. Immediately following the site visit a pre-bid conference will be held atEl Paso County Sheriff’s Headquarters 3850 Justice Drive El Paso TX 79938.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, December 9, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSUE CHACON, Deceased were issued on November 21, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01559 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA MERCADO All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time an in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SYLVIA MERCADO
610 Alethea Park Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSE FRANCISCO ROMERO DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00840
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOSE FRANCISCO ROMERO, Deceased, were granted on October 31, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR00840 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MAGDA YVONNE SOTO Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent administration for the Estate of WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01485, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: BRANDON ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Independent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Estate of WILLIAM ROBERT BERNSTEIN, Deceased
BRANDON ROBERT BERNSTEIN – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 20th day of November, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Estate of WARREN DOUGLAS COWLES, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on October 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00187, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o David A. Bonillo
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 22nd day of November, 2019.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOSE G. OJEDA a/k/a JOSE GUADALUPE OJEDA, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00323, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID A. BONILLA, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE G. OJEDA a/k/a JOSE GUADALUPE OJEDA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JOSE G. OJEDA a/k/a JOSE GUADALUPE OJEDA, Deceased
c/o
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C. Dependent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 20th day of November, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevno Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of HENRY RICE JR., Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01247, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA RICE, Independent Administrator of the Estate of HENRY RICE JR., Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of HENRY RICE JR., Deceased
c/o
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 20th day of November, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevno Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO MEDRANO, DECEASED
IN THE PAROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on November 21, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01546, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAQUEL MEDRANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 21st day of November, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF W.D. PRUITT, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of W.D. PRUITT, JR., Deceased, were granted to JOY RENEE PRUITT on September 26th, 2019, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01302. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CORINNE M. MURRAY were issued to MATT RIVERA and SHANNON B. RIVERA Co-Independent Executors on August 28, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01161, pending in the Probate Court Number One for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930
______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SARAH JANE HURT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marilyn K. Mungerson El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 22nd day of May, 2019, against SARAH JANE HURT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM3364 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LUISA BEATRICE REYNA, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LUISA BEATRICE REYNA Date of Birth: 11/04/2002 Place of Birth: Topeka, Kansas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 20th day of November, 2019.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ISRAEL PINA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer to the Petitioners First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s , JESUS R. CORTEZ MORALES AND ANGELA M. ROJAS, said court, by
Attorney at Law
Michael Groves
On this the 16th day of august, 2019 in this case, numbered 2018DCM4336 on the docket of said Court and styled
In the Interest of a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JACOB NAIN PINA Date of Birth: 11/17/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of November, 2019.
Michael Groves
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES S. SHARP, a/k/a CHARLES STANLEY SHARP, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01504
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CHARLES S. SHARP, a/k/a CHARLES STANLEY SHARP, deceased. DONNA SHARP, having been duly appointed Independent executrix of the Estate of CHARLES S. SHARP, a/k/a CHARLES STANLEY SHARP, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on November 18, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to com forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed b y law, at the following address:
Donna Sharp,
Independent Executrix
Estate of CHARLES S. SHARP, a/k/a
CHARLES STANLEY SHARP, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of TERRY E. ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued to JANICE S. ROBINSON on November 25, 2019, in Case No.
2019-CPR01627, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA ORTIZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01150
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SYLVIA ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01150, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA HAYDEE MELENDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St., Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 26th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for SYLVIA HAYDEE MELENDEZ
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELFIDA P. YTUARTE A/K/A ELFIDA YTUARTE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00823
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELFIDA P. YTUARTE A/K/A ELFIDA YTUARTE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of ELFIDA P. YTUARTE A/K/A ELFIDA YTUARTE, Cause Number 2019-CPR0083, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2019 to RACHEL Y. ORTIZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: November 13, 2019
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Dependent Administrator,
RACHEL Y. ORTIZ
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA WOLSCHLAGER a/k/a PATRICIA O. WOLSCHLAGER, Deceased
Cause No. 2018-CPR01346
Deceased
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA WOLSCHLAGER a/k/a PATRICIA O. WOLSCHLAGE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA WOLSCHLAGER a/k/a PATRICIA O. WOLSHLAGER, Deceased were issued on November 20, 2019, in Cause Number 2018-CPR01346 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK WOLSCHLATER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARK WOLSCHLATER
Independent Executor, Estate of PATRICIA WOLSCHLAGER, a/k/a PATRICIA O. WOLSCHLAGER, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCA C. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01674 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCA C. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN COSSIO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01686 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN COSSIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA GUERRA SANCHEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01676 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA GUERRA SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01675 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO LARA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16TH day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01687 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO LARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, and for Letters of Independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO MONTANEZ, MARY R. GUTIERREZ, EMMA MONTANEZ AND NATALIA MONTANEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9TH day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00160 on the docket of said court and styled ESTHER R. MONTANEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN K. ABDON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00779
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE (1) OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration of the Estate of CAROLYN K. ABDON, Deceased, were issued to W. Timothy Weaver, in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2019-CPR00779, pending in said Court, and that he now holds such Letters. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the said Administrator of said Estate, at the address given below and within the time prescribed by law. The address of said Administrator is in the City of Houston, Harris County, Texas, and is as follows:
W. Timothy Weaver, Administrator
1330 Post Oak Blvd.
Suite 2877
Houston, TX 77056
Dated the 18th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ W. Timothy Weaver
TBA #21014500
1330 Post Oak Blvd.
Suite 2877
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 622-1075
(715) 621-0134 (telecopier)
Com
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 75-foot (overall height) monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 12795 Pellicano Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79928, lat/long: N 31O 43’ 35.154” / W 106O 14’ 48.684”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1148276.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and on line filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Marilyn Zenko, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4883, Marilyn.Zenko@terracon.com.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MANUEL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Motion For Enforcement of Child Support Order, Confirmation of Arrearage, And Order to Show Cause filed on 05.15.19, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
George Mansouraty
1554 Lomaland
El Paso, Texas 79935
Against MANUEL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2002CM5379 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of S.E.G. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Motion For Enforcement of Child Support Order, Confirmation of Arrearage, And Order To Show Cause
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SOL EMILIA GARCIA DEL RIVERO MAESE Date of Birth 10.31.2001 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of November, 2019.
George Mansouraty
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland
El Paso, Texas 79935
915-779-3596
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Sonia Cortez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALIZE BIANCA JACKSON, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioners Amended Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, JANE PACE’S said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law John L. Williams on this the 30th day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2018DCM5237 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of A.B.J., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for Adoption. The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ALANA BRIELLE JACKSON Date of Birth: 02/05/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of November, 2019.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE CALVILLO AKA JORGE CALVILLO GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01703 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE CALVILLO AKA JORGE CALVILLO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 1st day of November, 2019 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7073 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.S.C. Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Petition for Appointment of Sole Managing Conservator. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EVELYN SOFIA CARREON Date of Birth: August 18, 2010 Place of Birth: Juarez The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of November, 2019.
Claudio Flores,Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 12th day of November, 2019 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM6376 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.A.Q., Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JUDEANNA AMARISSA QUINTANA Date of Birth: August 30, 2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of November, 2019.
Claudio Flores,Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSEFINA “MAGALI” SIFUENTES OVALLE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 1st day of November, 2019 against JOSEFINA “MAGALI” SIFUENTES OVALLE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7073 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of E.S.C. Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Petition for Appointment of Sole Managing Conservator. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EVELYN SOFIA CARREON Date of Birth: August 18, 2010 Place of Birth: Juarez The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of November, 2019.
Claudio Flores,Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE MARY POPPLE DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration upon the Estate of CATHERINE MARY POPPLE, deceased, for the sale and specific purpose of pursuing foreclosure of secured debt of decedent, were granted to Edward De V. Bunn, Jr. on October 16, 2019 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Number 2016-CPR00456. All persons having claims against said Estate of CATHERINE MARY POPPLE, deceased, are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law to the Court concerning the Estate of CATHERINE MARY POPPLE, deceased.
Firth Bunn Kerr Neill
By: Edward DeV. Bunn Jr.
Temporary Administrator for the Estate of CATHERINE MARY POPPLE, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIA PRETIGER were issued to WILLIE PRETIGER Independent Executor on November 13, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR01502, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Two for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
IN THE ESTATE OF LORENZO ANGEL PAZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR01566
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO ANGEL PAZ, Deceased, were issued on November 20, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01566, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LISA ANGELA MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to LISA ANGELA MACIAS, Executrix within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LISA ANGELA MACIAS, Executrix of the Estate of LORENZO ANGEL PAZ
7101 Orange Tree Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 27th day of November, 2019.
Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for LISA ANGELA MACIAS
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: cdanchondolaw@gmail.com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/26/2019 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2000 GMC SAVANABRE 739 1GTFG15WXY1170560 $493.10
1995 UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $1,077.65
2000 INFINITI G202J3747
JNKCP11A4YT302356
$493.10
2003 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY5BAX649 2C8GP54L73R108071 $443.10
2003 HONDA ODYSSEY726558 5FNRL18023B040787 $378.15
2002 CHEVROLET MALIBU8CXK508 1G1ND52J92M699792 $363.20
2016 NISSAN SENTRA7UNM155 3N1AB7AP5GY303877 $547.00
2000 NISSAN XTERAA8ESB730 5N1ED28T8YC508596 $319.90
2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE ML32F3FJXHHF19262 $298.25
1998 PLYMOUTH BREEZE100SBG9 1P3EJ46C6WN276416 $1142.60
2004 GMA ENOVYA62SAG6 1GKET12846171717 $1056.00
2012 HYUNDAI SONATA432SKD9 5NPEB4AC2CH374293 $341.55
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HOWARD T. WILLIAMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01699 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HOWARD T. WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSVALDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00660 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSVALDO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR QUINONES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01708 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR QUINONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DARRINGTON EASTLAKE COMMERCIAL
LIFT STATION AND FORCE MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m., MST December 17, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Lift Station and Force Main Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the District office on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., MST Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Lift Station and Force Main Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m., MST December 17, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC. As a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDERICK H. GOODMAN, Deceased, were issued to JUTTA I. GOODMAN on October 24, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01336, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
JUTTA I. GOODMAN
Independent Executrix
5831 Galaxie Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against the estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 27th of November, 2019.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOBY ANNE SHAHIN, Deceased, were issued on November 25, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01596 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WESTSTAR BANK. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
WESTSTAR BANK, Independent Executor Estate of TOBY ANNE SHAHIN, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, PLLC
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the December 2019 City of El Paso Runoff and Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Lunes, 9 de Diciembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate y Especial de Diciembre de 2019 de la Ciudad de El Paso. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-009
Catering and Concession Services
for the County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Catering and Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, December 16, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
A site visit will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sportspark located at 1780 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, Texas 79936 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the site visit.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________________