CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 22 Pt 1 & 2
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 Square Feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, and the John Barker survey, abstract number 8, both of the city of El Paso, El Paso county, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.0989 OF AN ACRE (4,310 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 43, OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are each hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 16th day of December, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925 to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2657 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.2316 AN ACRE (10,088 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any: The City of El Paso: El Paso County: El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing Part 1, a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) said 0.2316 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number; and Part 2, a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) , said 0.0989 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes. You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be returned forthwith. Issued this 31st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Ricardo D. Gonzalez
/s/ Felix Valenzuela
/s/ Milad Farah
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code Chapter 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Crossroads Village Self Storage 8, LP, dba Crossroads Village Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: MICHELLE ARCE cabinet, TV, bed, boxes totes coolers & contents, crutches, stool, suitcase, misc: MICHELLE ARCE table, bedding, bear, mirror, pictures, boxes totes & contents, misc; RACHAEL A. PFEIFER mattress sets, tables, sofa, fan, bench, pictures, wash boards, boxes & totes & contents, misc; WILL T. MILLER mattress, trunk BBQ, grill, dog crates, toys, entertainment center, dresser, tool box, floor polisher, yard tools, microwave, household goods, totes & contents, misc; VICTORIA R ROBERTS walker, hose, wash board, bag tin boxes & contents, misc; JOSHUA REYES mattress set, bikes, chairs, clothes, vacuum, golf bag, grocery cart, Gorilla Grow Tent, tent, shelf, fan, step stool, misc; Sale will be at 9:00 am, December 6, 2019 at Crossroads Village Self Storage, 200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922, 915-581-7700.
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item-by-item, in batches or by the space. All items sold “as is,” no warranty. Tenants & property: SERGIO P. BORUNDA day bed, table, chairs, bar, sofa, mattress set, TV, keyboard, entertainment center, steamer, fishing poles, tea set, microwave, instrument cases, Xmas tree, ironing board, totes & contents, misc; CALYSA M. ESPINAL bed, night stand, shelves, bedding, totes & contents, misc. Sale at 12:00 noon Dec. 6, 2019 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-584-7238.
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa LP, dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold item-by item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: LARRY LA MONTE dolly, suitcase, clothes, cooler, monitors, squeegee, rebar, tool box, bags boxes & contents, misc; MELISSA R. MATA computer, microwave, bears, printer, jacket, pillow, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 1:30 pm Dec. 6, 2019 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-533-4441
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is,” no warranty. Tenants & property: AARON AVALOS tools, clothes, exercise bike, wood, scaffolding, building materials, misc; HECTOR EDUARDO SAUCEDO engine & auto parts, heater, cleaner box, cleaning systems, differential, tool boxes, file cabinet, tires, a/c unit, chairs, fuel tank, walker, floor jack, misc; VICTORIA JESSIE ROBERTS sofa, love seat, stools, mattress set, bedroom set, table, exercise ball, towels, rugs, household items, boxes & contents, misc; VICTORIA ROBERTS-MORALES dining table, chair, wicker, household goods, bag boxes totes & contents, misc; DAVID JURADO tables, doors, prep table, pinata, theater seats, chairs, trunk dishwasher, shelf, food warmers, décor, floor polisher, cooler, pots, other restaurant equipment, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 10:30 am, Dec. 6, 2019 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 04/26/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1587 on the docket of said court and styled:
GRACILA RAMIREZ VS. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This is an automobile accident that occurred on October 8th, 2017, in El Paso County, Texas. Graciela Ramirez was operating her personal motor vehicle traveling eastbound at the 500 bloc of Country Club Road in El Paso County. Mr. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA was traveling eastbound as well and failed to control his speed, thereby, colliding into her vehicle. Upon information and belief Mr. Medina was the owner of the vehicle involved in the collision as per attached and as is more fully shown by plaintiff’s and order authorizing citation by publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 4th day of May, 2019. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Order for Substituted Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANNE O. MOYE, Deceased were issued on November 14, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01536 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN EDWARD MOYE and PATRICIA MOYE HOLDERMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time an in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOHN EDWARD MOYE
800 Blanchard
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REBECCA R. SANTOS, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01528
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA R. SANTOS, Deceased, were granted on November 14, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01528 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: VERONICA YVETTE AVILA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO KONDOW, Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01526 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERTO KONDOW, JR., Independent Executor whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of November by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CLAUD LOYD DRENNAN aka LOYD DRENNAN, Deceased, were issued to REBECCA DRENNAN on November 14, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01192, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas
REBECCA DRENNAN
Independent Administratrix
3220 Wedgewood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925-4305 Address
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 14th of November, 2019.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF NATIVIDAD CANO, Deceased
Cause No. 2019CPR00727
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATIVIDAD CANO Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00727, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: NATIVIDAD THOMAS CANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of NATIVIDAD CANO
c/o: David M. Chavez
2520 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 15th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIN SLOAN HERDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.., Monday, the 30th day of December, 2019, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
David Duran
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 11th day of June, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2221 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURENE AZAR
VS
ERIN SLOAN HERDON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff asserts against Defendant, Erin Sloan Herdon, a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant Erin Sloan Herdon, whose negligence cause an accident that occurred on May 21, 2018, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing Plaintiff to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth in Plaintiff’s Original Petition to file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Erica Romero
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF DOLORES V. SALAZAR DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01129
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOLORES V. SALAZAR
Notice is hereby given that MATTHEW SALAZAR has been appointed Independent Executor over the estate of DOLORES V. SALAZAR, Deceased, and that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOLORES V. SALAZAR, were issued on September 26, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-P01129, In the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso, Texas.
All claims should be sent in care of the attorney for the estate at PO Box 640175. El Paso, TX 79904. All Claims shall be addressed to MATTHEW SALAZAR, or his attorney at the above address.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
If you have a secured claim against the Estate, you must present your claim to the Independent Executor at the above address.
Dated this 15th day of November, 2019.
Robert E. Hedicke
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 09370300
PO Box 640175
El Paso, Texas 79904-0175
Telephone: (915) 490-1001
Facsimile: (915) 990-2095
Email:rhedicke@earthlink.net
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
C47 MICHELLE AVILA, B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA, 508 RAFAEL ROMAN, 712 SANDRA GOMEZ, 268 ASHLEY MURPHY, 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA, 614 CESAR LOPEZ JR., 137 SYLVIA/CESAR ARTURO AGUIRRE, 707 EDUARDO RAMIREZ.
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled (Route Subject to Change) Start 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 2. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY CLEMENT FOUTS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SHIRLEY CLEMENT FOUTS, Deceased, were granted to CAROL ABRAHAM on November 12, 2019, in the matter of the estate of SHIRLEY CLEMENT FOUTS, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2019-CPR01286. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Ryan Little
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF MARY G. ORTIZ A/K/A MARY GENEVIEVE ORTIZ DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01427
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARY G. ORTIZ A/K/A MARY GENEVIEVE ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on November 13, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01427, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA G. MORA a/k/a GLORIA ORTIZ MORA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of November, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL CORDERO DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01455
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MANUEL CORDERO, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01455, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA J. CORDERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of November, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF LEONARDO GONZALEZ LUCERO A/K/A LEONARDO G. LUCERO DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01531
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of LEONARDO GONZALEZ LUCERO A/K/A LEONARDO G. LUCERO, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01531, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDNA PRISCILLA LUCERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of November, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA DOLORES SANCHEZ DE SILVA A/K/A MARIA DOLORES SANCHEZ-SILVA DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01424
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIA DOLORES SANCHEZ DE SILVA A/K/A MARIA DOLORES SANCHEZ-SILVA, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01424, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALICIA SILVA A/K/A ALICIA SILVA REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of November, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE BRUNO VEA
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 21, 2019, probate upon the estate of BRUNO VEA, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01518, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: November 14, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JOSE MARIO BANALES, DECEASED
CAUS NO.: 2019-CPR01480
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JOSE MARIO BANALES, Deceased, were issued on November 14th, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01480, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
ALICIA BANALES a/k/a ALICIA D. BANALES
10548 Cuesta Brava Ln
El Paso, TX 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgement may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN PABLO ROSALES
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition To Modify Parent-Child Relationship filed on 10.11.19 and Motion For Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc filed on 10.18.19, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
William B. McGlashan
609 Myrtle Avenue, Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79901
Against JUAN PABLO ROSALES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2007AG3893 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of J.A.R. AND K.J.L. CHILDREN
AND
IN THE INTEREST J.P.R., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition To Modify Parent-Child Relationship and Motion For Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: JASMINE A. REYES
Date of Birth: 07.13.2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of November, 2019.
William B. McGlashan
Attorney at Law
609 Myrtle Avenue, Ste. 100
El Paso, TX 79901
915-542-1883
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sonia Cortez
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO D. DE LEON DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2018-CPR01706
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO D. DE LEON, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01706, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIO DE LEON JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANTONIO DE LEON JR.
1300 Thunder Bolt Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 24th day of October 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for ANTONIO DE LEON JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE
Of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, December 10, 2019 at Montwood Self Storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: TERRY ANN HOLT, misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, furniture. ROSA M. DELGADO, boxes w/unknown items, misc. household items, furniture. JOSE M. MENDOZA, misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, furniture, JOSE L. LUGO, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. household items. NANCI SARMIENTO, Bowflex, bicycle.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS JAMES PURCELL, Deceased, were issued on November 19, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01569, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SARAH JANE PURCELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated November 19, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SARAH JANE PURCELL
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA SARRE DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR-01271
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of STEFAN G. SARRE, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01271 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEFAN E. SARRE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, STEFAN E. SARRE
Estate of ALICIA SARRE, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
By: Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAIME A. DIAZ, Deceased were issued on November 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01516 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LIGIA DIAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LIGIA DIAZ
909 Los Pinos
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 19th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEFA ROBLEDO a.k.a JOSEFA G. ROBLEDO, a.k.a JOSEFA GRIEGO ROBLEDO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01666 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEFA ROBLEDO a.k.a. JOSEFA G. ROBLEDO a.k.a JOSEFA GRIEGO ROBLEDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY MINTER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01621 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NANCY MINTER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF XOE ASHLEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01660 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of XOE ASHLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship of XOE ASHLEY Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY LOUISE PARQUETTE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01650 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY LOUISE PARQUETTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01639 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Independent Administration with Will Annexxed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELSIE LOUISE CAPSHAW A.K.A LOUISE CAPSHAW, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01670 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELSIE LOUISE CAPSHAW a.k.a LOUISE CAPSHAW, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of an Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration, and for Waiver of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANITA L. OSWALT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01622 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANITA L. OSWALT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Independent administration Pursuant to 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01623 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUIS ARANA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2016-CPR00303 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESPERANZO ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, or Letters of Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA MARRUFO, BRENDA MARRUFO, VERONICA MARRUFO AND NELLIE SUAREZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00183 on the docket of said court and styled ESTEBAN MARRUFO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESSICA ESQUIVEL, JANIE PHYLLIS ESQUIVEL, LORRIE LEE ESQUIVEL AND ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF ADELITA ESQUIVEL
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 2009-G00018 on the docket of said court and styled ADELITA ESQUIVEL, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court a El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF DWIGHT LYNN ARMENDARIZ, Deceased.
Cause No. 2019-CPR01419
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DWIGHT LYNN ARMENDARIZ Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01419 pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDREA AMERICA ARMENDARIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of Dwight Lynn Armendariz
c/o David M. Chavez
2520 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 15th of November, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
NOTICE
The following is the Auction that will be held on Thursday December 5th, 2019 on Larryottenauctioneers.com Website. It should go as follows: Auction Opening date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Climate Self Storage located at:
11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction starting on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.
The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
KAYLA ARREDONDO G01, TONYA BRADFORD DANIELS D15, CORY ASH D67, LUIS JESUS HERERRA, B57, ROBERT COMINGO F40, JULIAN MORGAN D03, DENISE FLAGG D42, ANICIA MILLER B03, JOHNATHAN BITTINGER A22, MARION LEE B16, ARACELY JUAREZ B32.
The auction will Close on Thursday December 5th, 2019 @ 1pm.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON BOULEVARD WASTEWATER INTERCEPTOR MANHOLE REPLACEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. MST, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Boulevard Wastewater Interceptor Manhole Replacement Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the District office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. MST. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not mandatory; however bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MST, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Boulevard Wastewater Interceptor Manhole Replacement Improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. MST, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after to bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Specifications and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as tot their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
THE PASEOS AT MISSION RIDGE 4
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of The Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidder are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for The Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Security of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DARRINGTON EASTLAKE COMMERCIAL UNITS THREE AND FOUR
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP. LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, Will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Units Three and Four Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left hand corner:
“Bid for the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Units Three and Four Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF EDDIE A. SWIFT, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01529
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDDIE A. SWIFT, Deceased, were issued on November 20th, 2019, in cause No.
2019-CPR01529, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MONICA SWIFT
4909 Stampede
El Paso, TX 79934
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12295 Niccolite Dr., El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 7, Block 3, Burbridge Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday December 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the December 2019 City of El Paso Runoff and Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Lunes, 9 de Diciembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate y Especial de Diciembre de 2019 de la Ciudad de El Paso. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Peyton Estates Unit 3.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
The proposed subdivision specifically identified as 18.709 Acre parcel of land in a portion of C.D. Stewart Survey No. 318, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, December 2nd, 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-008
Two (2) Digital Radiography
X-Ray Equipment for the County of El Paso (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Two (2) Digital Radiography X-Ray Equipment.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, December 19, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M.
A “non-mandatory” site visit will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interested bidders will meetat the Downtown Detention Facility located at 601 E. Overland, El Paso, Texas 79901 and proceeding to the Annex Facility at 12501 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. Immediately following the site visit a pre-bid conference will be held atEl Paso County Sheriff’s Headquarters 3850 Justice Drive El Paso TX 79938.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, December 9, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048