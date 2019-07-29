________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI and Unknown Heirs of MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Paul J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/21/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1936 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROSARIO MINJAREZ
VS.
Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI, MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Believing that you have inherited a partial interest in certain real property, and that you have not met the responsibilities associated with said real property. Plaintiff has filed suit against you, trying to obtain your ownership interest in the real property by virtue of adverse possession as per the attached, and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgments.
As per attached and is more fully shown Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Arlene Saenz-Flores, Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Jaime Esparza 500 E San Antonio #203 El Paso TX 79901 on 05/29/2019 in this case number 2019DCV2031 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on the file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/S/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: AZAT KOZHABEKOV Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0245 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Two Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Eight Dollars in United States Currency ($2938.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,938.00) which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from AZAT KOZHABEKOV. The currently is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 24th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff, vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-11905, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 Zee Addition 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 Sq. Ft)
PID: 253123
9580 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907
Levied on the 5th day of June, 2019 as the property of MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), and interest, together with the sum of $420.50 as costs adjudged against Defendant, and all costs of suit, in favor Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective David Dominguez for Any inquires at 915-538-2256.
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 31st day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CAZ Creek TX, LLC as Plaintiff, and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, as intervenor, vs. Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (In Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1148, Docket No. 2019-SO-12764, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (in Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem Only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT. NO. C11899901002900; LOT 15, BLOCK 10, CAPISTRANO PARK UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 36, PAGE 13, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
The property of RICARDO HERNANDEZ will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Four Thousand Five Hundred Fifty and 01/100 Dollars ($24,550.01), plus interest and all costs of suit, in favor of CAZ Creek TX LLC. And PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, a De Statutory Trust.
“ESTA VENTA SE LLEVA ACABO DE CONFORMIDAD CON LOS REQUISITOS JUDICIALES O ESTABLECIDOS POR LA LEY. EL CONDADO DE EL PASO Y EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF SOLO ACTUAN COMO VÍA DE INFORMACIÓN. LOS INTERESADOS HARAN OFERTAS SOBRE LOS DERECHOS, TÍTULO, E. INTERESES, SI ES QUE LOS HAY, EN EL INMUEBLE OFRECIDO.”
“LA PROPIEDAD SE VENDE COMO ESTA, DONDE ESTA, Y SIN GARANTÍA ALGUNA, YA SEA EXPRESA O. IMPLÍCITA. NI EL CONDADO NI EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF GARANTIZA O HACE ALGUNA REPRESENTACIÓN ACERCA DEL TITULO DE LA PROPIEDAD, SU CONDICION, HABITABILIDAD, COMERCIALIZACIÓN, O SU ADECUACIÓN PARA ALGúN PROPÓSITO EN PARTICULAR. LOS COMPRADORES ASUMEN TODOS LOS RIESGOS.”
“EN ALGUNAS SITUACIONES SE ASUME QUE UN LOTE DE 5 ACRES O MENOS ES PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. SIN EMBARGO, SI LA PROPIEDAD CARECE DE AGUA O SERVICIO DE DESAGüE, LA PROPIEDAD NO CALIFICA PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. EL POSIBLE COMPRADOR QUE QUIERA MáS INFORMACION DEBERá HACER MáS INDAGACIONES O CONSULTAR CON UN ABOGADO PRIVADO.”
“THIS SALE IS BEING CONDUCTED PURSUANT TO STATUTORY OR JUDICIAL REQUIREMENTS. THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE ACTING ONLY AS CONDUITS OF INFORMATION. BIDDER WILL BID ON THE RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTEREST, IF ANY, IN THE REAL PROPERTY OFFERED.”
“THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER THE COUNTY NOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARRANTS OR MAKES ANY representations ABOUT THE PROPERTY’S TITLE, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. BUYERS ASSUME ALL RISK”
“IN SOME SITUATIONS, A LOT OF FIVE ACRES OR LESS IS PRESUMED TO BE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. HOWEVER, IF THE PROPERTY LACKS WATER OR WASTEWATER SERVICE, THE PROPERTY MAY NOT QUALIFY FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. A POTENTIAL BUYER WHO WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION SHOULD MAKE ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES OR CONSULT WITH PRIVATE COUNSEL.”
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2268
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs. Carolina J. Estrada, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017-DTX0380, Docket No. 2019-SO-12765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.,; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 11th day of June, 2019 as the property of Carolina J. Estrada, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars(94,796.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2256
________________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at AIRPORT SELF STORAGE 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units #B66-QUEVEDO, E213-SANTOYO, E226-ESCORCIA Items include: household goods, tools, furniture
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. TO: AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS Greetings: You are a hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in el Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s petition was filed in said court by ATTORNEY AT LAW, JAIME ESPARZA, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO #203, El PASO, TX 79901 on 05/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1765 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
Fifty Two Thousand six Hundred sixty Two Dollars in United States currency ($52,662.00).
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTY TWO THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($52,662.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety code or Chapter 34 of the Texas penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019. CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse 500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901. Attest: NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso county, Texas
/s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
B41 ANTHONY CLOUD A37 CHRISTOPHER BILETI E042 ESTELA CONTRERAS D036 ELVIA CHAVEZ G008 MARCO DIAZ C055 JOSEPH CABRAL D021 MARVIN BROWN D041 ROSSETTTA VALLES 706 YVONNE SIGALA 762 ROBERT CONTRERAS 134 BERNICE COATS 202 OSCAR TORRES 219 MONICA ALANIS 338 RICHARD & LUPE JAUREGUI 640 JESUS M. ANGEL 809 FRED IBARRA 819 JOSEPH & JACQUELYN DRISDALE
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936 Stop 3. 10560 North Loop Dr., Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT TWO DRAINAGE, WATER & WASTEWATER AND REGIONAL WATER & WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 mesa Park drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., August 6, 2019, and then publicly opened and read. For furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit TWO Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements and Regional Water and Wastewater Improvements. Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater and Regional Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on august 6,2019.” All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the mount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety ( and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informally in bids received. Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred and twenty five dollars ($125.00) per set. Which is non-refundable. Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-033
Off-Site Vehicle Fueling (Gasoline and Diesel)
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Off-Site Vehicle Fueling (Gasoline and Diesel)
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED
“DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED
“LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 8, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE of EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Cause number 2017-CPR00753
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Estate of:
LUIS ARTURO ARMENDARIZ, Deceased.
Notice hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS ARTURO ARMENDARIZ, Deceased, were issued on November 13. 2017, under Cause Number 2017-CPR00753, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to RAYMOND ARMENDARIZ, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
Raymond Armendariz, Estate of LUIS ARTURO ARMENDARIZ, Deceased, c/o RODOLFO ROMERO, Attorney at Law,
2507 Montana Ave,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated July, 18, 2019
Respectfully Submitted, Rodolfo Romero,
State Bar Number 17224600,
Attorney for Applicant.
2507 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel: 915-532-4688
Fax: 915-544-3868.
Rodolfo Romero
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Virginia Sitton Fisk a/k/a Virdinia S. Fisk, a/k/a Virginia Fisk, a/k/a Virginia Sitton Banks, Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01014 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Virginia Sitton Fisk a/k/a Virginia S. Fisk, a/k/a Virginia Fisk, a/k/a Virginia Sitton Banks, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Determination of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: Elena Muller Mata, The Estate of Elena Muller Mata and her heirs at Law, both known and unknown
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2012-CPR03925 on the docket of said court and styled Rudolph M. Lopez, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Notice to Quiet Title Suit If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Melissa Prieto
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Jerome T. Edwards, Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01022 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jerome T. Edwards, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Annette Lopez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Clara T. Mendoza, Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of February, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01722 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Clara T. Mendoza, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Opposition to Probate of Will and to Issuance of Letters Testamentary and Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Angela Escarsega
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter of The Estate of: SIEGLINDE PARKER A/K/A SIEGLINDE LYDIA PARKER, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00832
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIEGLINDE PARKER A/K/A SIEGLINDE LYDIA PARKER, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of July, 2019 in the Docket Number 2019-CPR00832, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROBERT FREDDIE PARKER, Independent Executor.
The address of record for ROBERT FREDDIE PARKER is 4728 LOMA DE COBRE EL PASO, TEXAS 79934.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 18th day of July 2019.
/s/ ROBERT FREDDIE PARKER, Independent Executor of the Estate of SIEGLINDE PARKER A/K/A SIEGLINDE LYDIA PARKER, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter of The Estate Of: RONALD J. SELUFSKY A/K/A RONALD JOSEPH SELUFSKY, Deceased Cause No. 2019-CPR00762
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of , RONALD J. SELUFSKY A/K/A RONALD JOSEPH SELUFSKY, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of July, 2019 in the Docket Number
2019-CPR00762, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to PALMA G. SELUFSKY, Independent Executrix.
The address of record for PALMA G. SELUFSKY is 5832 PICKEREL DR., EL PASO, TEXAS 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 18th day of July 2019.
/s/ PALMA G. SELUFSKY, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RONALD J. SELUFSKY A/K/A RONALD JOSEPH SELUFSKY, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: GUADALUPE RAMIREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in el Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MARYLIN K. MUNGERSON, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of January, 2019, against GUADALUPE RAMIREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM0312 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANTHONY CHAVEZ JUNIOR, MATTHEW CHAVEZ & ASHLEY CHAVEZ, Children,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said children is as follows: ANTHONY CHAVEZ JUNIOR Date of Birth: 10/21/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso Texas. MATTHEW CHAVEZ Date of Birth: 06/11/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas. ASHLEY CHAVEZ Date of Birth: 01/21/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 16 day of July 2019.
Marylin K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
/s/ Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk, District Court, El Paso County, Texas
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of GLORIA WIDAS, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on July 10, 2019 under Docket No. 2018-CGD00241 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PRIVATE PROFESSIONAL FIDUCIARIES, INC. Claims may be present in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
PRIVATE PROFESSIONAL FIDUCIARIES, Permanent Guardian Guardianship of GLORIA WIDAS, an Incapacitated Person Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C. 711 Myrtle Avenue El Paso, Texas 79901.
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 19 day of July 2019. Respectfully submitted,
Stephen l. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
/s/ Stephen L. Meador Texas Bar No. 13884200
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BRUCE ALVIN LEGAN
Letter of Independent Administration were issued on the Estate of BRUCE ALVIN LEGAN, Deceased, in Cause Number 2019-CPR00409 In Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 17th day of July, 2019, to KRISTINA VOORHIES LEGAN, being administered are required to present them within the time and I the manner prescribed by law as follows:
KRISTINA VOORHIES LEGAN, Independent Administrator Estate of BRUCE ALVIN LEGAN
c/o Alexander V. Neill, Esq. 311 Montana, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this 17th day of July, 2019
/s/ Alexander V Neill State Bar Number 24041575
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE RICHARD WAYNE FRITZ IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on June 26, 2019, private upon the Estate of Richard Wayne Fritz, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00938, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law. Date:
July 15, 2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9351 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924 Telephone: (915) 755-1336 Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
/s/ Frederick X. Walker Attorney For The Estate State Bar No.: 207200500
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO.2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE ANNE NORMAN, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00560
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of CONSTANCE ANNE NORMAN, DECEASED, were issued on July 18, 2019 under Docket Number 2019CPR00560 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LISA LUNCEFORD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE AUDREY RUDOLPH WALTERS, SR. IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on June 25, 2019, probate upon the Estate of AUDREY RUDOLPH WALTERS, SR., Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR00933, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: 7/18/2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: 915-755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for The Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTHONY ROBERT IANNIELLO, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00906 in Probate Court @2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSANN IANNIELLO All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOSANN IANNIELLO
1340 Emerald Gate Lane
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 17th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Victor Apodaca, III, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00890 in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Michelle D. Apodaca. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson4110 Rio Bravo, Ste.220
El Paso, TX 79902
DATED the 17th day of July, 2019
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the matter of The Estate of LILLIAN HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN ROMO HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN D. HRADEK, Deceased.
Cause No. 2019-CPR00759
PUBLISHED NOTICED TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters testamentary for the Estate of LILLIAN HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN ROMO HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN D. HRADEK, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of July 2019, in the Docket Number 2019-CPR00759, PENDING IN THE Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARK F. HRADEK A/K/A MARK FRANCIS HRADEK, Independent Executor.
The address of record for MARK F. HRADEK A/K/A MARK FRANCIS HRADEK, is 8100 W.H. BURGES, EL PASO, TEXAS 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 23rd day of July 2019. MARK F. HRADEK A/K/A MARK FRANCIS HRADEK, Independent Executor of the Estate of LILLIAN HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN ROMO HRADEK A/K/A LILLIAN D. HRADEK, Deceased
Prepared by:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, STE. 205
EL PASO, TX 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the matter of The Estate of LIBRADO RIVERA A/K/A LIBRADO L. RIVERA, Deceased. Cause No. 2019-CPR00800
PUBLISHED NOTICED TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters testamentary for the Estate of LIBRADO RIVERA A/K/A LIBRADO L. RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of July 2019, in the Docket Number 2019-CPR00800, PENDING IN THE Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CARMEN RIVERA, Independent Executrix.
The address of record for CARMEN RIVERA, is 12284 GLORIETA ROAD / P.O. BOX 98,
SAN ELIZARIO, TEXAS 79849
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 23rd day of July 2019. CARMEN RIVERA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of LIBRADO RIVERA A/K/A LIBRADO L. RIVERA, Deceased
Prepared by:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, STE. 205
EL PASO, TX 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of SALLY TRUEBLOOD, an incapacitated person, were issued May 15, 2019 to CAROL FALKNER, in Docket No. 2019-CGD00045. Pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste.220
El Paso, TX 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES W. FLAHIVE A/K/A JAMES WALTER FLAHIVE, Deceased
CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00656
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES W. FLAHIVE A/K/A JAMES WALTER FLAHIVE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the estate of JAMES W. FLAHIVE A/K/A JAMES WALTER FLAHIVE, CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00656, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of July 2019 to MICHELLE R. FLAHIVE-LEFEBVRE A/K/A MICHELLE RENE FLAHIVE-LEFEBVRE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND, ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
915-534-7672 – FAX
Date: July 15, 2109
By: /s/ JENNIFER COULTER
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor, MICHELLE R. FLAHIVE-LEFEBVRE A/K/A MICHELLE RENE FLAHIVE-LEFEBVRE
No. 2019CPR00819
IN THE ESTATE OF ANITA LOIS GRAY, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Anita Lois Gray, Deceased, were issued on July 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00819, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to Ann Marie Munoz.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ann Marie Munoz
9891 Gifford
El Paso, Texas 79927
DATED the 23rd day of July 2019.
/s/ Victor H Falvey
Attorney for Ann Marie Munoz
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: 915-858-0665
Facsimile: 915-858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of MARIA A. ORDONEZ, Deceased were issued on July 23, 2019 under Docket No. 2019-CPR00755 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to LUIS R. ORDONEZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
LUIS R. ORDONEZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of MARIA A. ORDONEZ, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of July 2019
Respectfully submitted,
STEPHEN L. MEADOR
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ STEPHEN L. MEADOR
Texas Bar No. 13884200
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES LEE CARROLL, Deceased were issued on the July 22, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00958, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: BRITANIE LOUDER f/k/a BRITANIE WILLECKE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
DATED the 23rd day of July 2019.
/s/ SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
________________________________________________
Notice of Public Sale
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr. Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid on the contents. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property in each space may be sold in batches, the entire space or single items. Property being sold belong to the following tenants: Colteal Coulter, Stephanie Terrazas, Pedro Rosas.
Contents are as follows: Household items & vehicle.
Please call our office for any questions you may have 915-886-2777
No. 2018-CPR00402
IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN HARDIN GRAY, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Administration for the Estate of John Hardin Gray, Deceased, were issued on July 16, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00402, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to Merrie C. Gray a/k/a Merrie M. Gray.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 23rd day of July 2019.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for Merrie C. Gray a/k/a Merrie M. Gray
State Bar No.:24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Tel: 915-838-3900
Fax: 915-838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
INRE: ESTATE OF: RICARDO EULALIO CHAVEZ, DECEASED NO. 2018CPR01036
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO EULALIO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01036, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to: MIRIAM L. MORALES
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/: G. DAIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
915-564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAULINE LERMER MCCOY
Notice is hereby given that original Letter of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of Pauline Lermer McCoy, Cause Number 2019-CGD00082, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas , on the 15th day of July, 2019, to L. Lunceford & Company, Inc. d/b/a Grace Guardians by and through Lisa E. Luneceford, Texas certificate Number CG-266, Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of Pauline Lermer McCoy, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltrán, PLLC, 1401 N. Kansa St. El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 24th day of July 2019
by Patricia Cally Llanos,
TX Bar License 24081884.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE BUENAVENTURA SILVA, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2018, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00133, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELICA DE JESUS SILVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.com
Notice is hereby given that original Letter testamentary for the Estate of EMMA MURO, Deceased, were issued on July 16, 2019, in cause No. 2019-CPR00891, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ESTELA M. RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: ESTELA M. RIOS, Independent Executrix,
c/o ENRIQUE N. MEDRANO,
Attorney at Law,
2411 Montana Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Estela M Rios, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EMMA MURO, Deceased
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATIONTHE STATE OF TEXAS TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVARISTO GUILLEN CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filling a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the insurance of this citation, same being the 12th day of August, 2019 to petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01032 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVARISTO GUILLEN CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made do return as the law directs. WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso Texas 79901
/s/ Deputy Annette Lopez
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT STEPHEN LONG a/k/a R. STEPHAN LONG, a/k/a R.S. LONG, Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU(AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filling a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2019 in cause No. 2019-CPR01037 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Robert Stephen Long a/k/a R. Stephen long, a/k/a R.S. Long, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Deputy Rogelio Juarez
Climate Self Storage located at: 11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas property Code, section 59.004”. There will be an auction on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 @ 9:00am. The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc. David Barrera F38, Blake Miller E31, Jared Pointer F50, Natasha Evans H60, Tyrone Williams E01. The auction will take place on Thursday August 8th, 2019 @ 9am. Bidding begins online. Auctioneer #6482 L. Otten
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF: ISELA E. CGONZALEZ, Deceased. No. 2019-CPR00949
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ISELA E. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted on JULY 23, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00494 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County , Texas to: MARISELA MENDOZA Claims may be presented in care of attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH 7300 Viscount. Suite 101 El Paso, Texas, 79925
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARTHA ORALIA FIERRO, DECEASED.
No. 2019-CPR00422 NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MARTHA ORALIA FIERRO, Deceased, were granted on JULY 24, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00422 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANDREA CASILLA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH 7300 Viscount, Suite 101 El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF EDUARDO CRESPO-KRAUSS, Deceased, CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00655
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO CRESPO-KRAUSS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of EDUARDO CRESPO-KRAUSS, Cause Number 2019-CPR00655, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of July, 2019 to ERIC EDWARD CRESPO MAESE A/K/A ERIC EDWARD CRESPO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC 1300 N. El Paso St. El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Respectfully Submitted,
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC 1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
FAX- 915-534-7672
Dated: June 28, 2019
/s/ JENNIFER COULTER Texas Bar License Number: 24078373 Attorneys for Independent Executor, ERIC EDWARD CRESPO MAESE A/K/A ERIC EDWARD CRESPO