THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BERNADETTE BAXTER AND THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ERNEST W. VIGIL A/K/A ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Keith Allen Taylor
13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200
Houston, TX 77040
On 06/18/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2244 on the docket of said court and styled:
U.S. BANK TRUSTEE, as Trustee of The American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+
VS
ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL and The Heirs at Law of ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL
Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to property located at 9105 Roanoke Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 and legally described as: LOT SEVENTEEN (17) BLOCK TWENTY (20) TOBIN PARK ADDITION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 2, PAGES 5, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of December, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
14841 Dallas Parkway
Suite 425
Dallas, TX 75254
on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1940 on the docket of said court and style:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC d/b/a CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: THE WEST ½ OF LOTS 6,7, 8, 9 AN 10 BLOCK 167, ALEXANDER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO FLORES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 24th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert E. Riojas
2035 Grant Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
On this the 7th day of November, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4329 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA CORREA HEREDIA, GABRIELA VOTTA AND SANDRA ANCHONDO
VS.
RICARDO FLORES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff’s assert against Defendant RICARDO FLORES a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant RICARDO FLORES, whose negligence caused an accident that occurred on November 9, 2017, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiffs’ vehicle at the intersection of Montwood Dr. and Joe Battle Blvd. in El Paso County, Texas, causing Plaintiffs to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of January, 2020.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid prices payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable,
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans. Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at South Corner of Rojas Dr. and Bill Burnett Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 2, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 46.549 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with METRO STORAGE LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A10%to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items,” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/27/20 at 10:00 AM, 1103 BRANDON J. LUEDTKE; 117 NADIA SARAHI DELGADO; 1115 AGUSTINA H. RAMIREZ; 1911 ERICA ANN LOPEZ, METRO SELF-STORAGE, 9565 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding Will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/27/20 at 10:00 AM, 211 IXAA J. TORRES/IXAAL J TORRES; 608 ESTELA C. ORTIZ/ESTELA CASTRO ORTIZ; 801 VALENTINA REBECA LOPEZ DE CASTRO/VALENTINA R. LOPEZ DE CASTRO; 1309 LORENA LOPEZ/LORENA MEZA LOPEZ; 1616 ALVARO CISNEROS/ALVARO F.CISNEROS-AVILA; 2309 JANET HERNANDEZ/JANET DEL SOCORRO HERNANDEZ; 2314 MICHELLE CARDOZA. METRO SELF STORAGE, 11290 PEBBLE HILLS BLVD., EL PASO, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/26/20 at 11:00 AM, 43 MARIA GARCIA/MARIA DEL REFUGIO GARCIA; 212 JENNIFER BURROLA; 296 JOVANNA GALLARDO: 327 GLORIA ERICA ESTRADA.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-016
Ascarate Park Lift Station and
Sanitary Sewer Improvements
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Ascarate Park Lift Station and Sanitary Sewer Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, February 27, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
A site visit will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905. Interested bidders will meet at the Ascarate Park Pavillion Building. A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the site visit.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, February 17, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO ANCHONDO, Deceased, were issued on December 9, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01587, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: HELEN ANCHONDO PENDELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile; (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NELDA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR00648, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated January 30, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
Email: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET MAE CABE, Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01824, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA KAY PLUNKETT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 29th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for PATRICIA KAY PLUNKETT
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN A. RAMOS Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2020, in Cause No. 95P00550, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELSA R. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 30th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for ELSA R. MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
SUMMONS (Family Law)
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name):
AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre):
FRANCISCO I. PINEDA SR.
Petitioners name is :
Nombre del demandante: ROSEMARIE H. PINEDA
CASE NUMBER (Numero de caso):
19FL004173
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (formFL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you.
If you do not file your Response on time the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.
NOTICE -RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2:
These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.
FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.
Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para potegerio
Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo. La corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también la puede ordenar que pague manutencio y honorarios y costos legales
Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado.
AVISO – LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PAGINA 2: Las ordenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerias acatar en cualquier lugar de California.
EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.
The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son):
Superior Court of Santa Clara County
201 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
San Jose, CA 95113
The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son):
Rosemarie H. Pineda
233 S. Sunset Ave.
San Jose, CA 95116
408-771-2769
Date (Fecha) 10/29/2019 3:51 PM
Clerk, by (Secretario, por)
/s/ Jessica Gamez
Deputy
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on December 21, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by IRMA HERNANDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A., as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on December 30, 2009 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20090091545 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 4, 2016, and recorded on March 29, 2016, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20160020795 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors no longer occupies the property, and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 3, 2020 is $113,178.24; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT SIX HUNDRED AND SIX (606), IN BLOCK TWENTY-THREE (23), MOUNTAIN VIEW ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN VOLUME 2, PAGE 40 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 8713 MOUNT BALDY DR, EL PASO, TX 79904.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS A DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $113,178.24.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,317.82 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,317.82 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $113,178.24, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commission for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: February 3, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 North Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law 3 of El Paso County on the 27th day of December 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Park Hills One Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1252, Docket No. 2020-SO-01213, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 2 PARK HILLS UNIT ONE, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 72, PAGES 4 AND 4A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 27th day of January, 2020 as the property of Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebeca M. Garcia, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Six Hundred Twenty and 50/100 Dollars ($9,620.50) in which the actual damages are $7,775.50 through November 4, 2019, with pre-judgment interest on the actual damages at the rate of 10% per annum, plus post judgment interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of this judgment until paid, plus $1,500.00 in attorney fees and $345.00 costs of suit, against the said Defendants Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia and all costs of suit in favor of Park Hills One Property Owners Association
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on September 23, 2011, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by GUILLERMO CANAVA, as mortgagor in favor of the MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on November 8, 2011 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20110077007 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated January 12, 2018, and recorded on January 23, 2018, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20180005773 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 3, 2020 is $113,869.98; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994 12 U.S.C. 3571 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT FIVE HUNDRED NINETY-ONE (591), LOMA TERRACE 5-A, SECTION THREE (3), A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 3, PAGE 49, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND COMMONLY KNOWN AS 8150 COOK, EL PASO, TEXAS TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON.
FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS ALSO KNOWN AS 8150 COOK DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79907
Commonly known as: 8150 COOK DR., EL PASO, TX 79907.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $113,869.98.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,387.00 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,387.00 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase prices must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is not right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner Will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner now less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $113,869.98, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 31, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center,
Suite 900
14160 North Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of November, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, El Paso County, et al, on behalf of itself and all entities it collects for, City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Anchondo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2417, Docket No. 2020-SO-01214, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Maria Anchondo, Jose Luis Anchondo, Johnny Anchondo, Yolanda Moreno, Fernando Anchondo and Pete O. Anchondo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: Y805999015D1301
TRACK THIRTEEN (13) BLOCK FIFTEEN (15), YSELTA GRANT IN THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8107 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
The property of the Defendants will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventeen Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy-Nine and 57/100 Dollars ($17,779.57), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, El Paso County, et al, on behalf of itself and all entities it collects for City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 10 a.m. on February 11, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Meadowbrook School (“Debtor”) located at 1540 Pendale, Suite S-V, El Paso, TX 79936. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to Baruch, LP (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated February 8, 2017. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check, or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at Baruch, LP at 915-532-3456.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 1 p.m. on February 11, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the Sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Vernon Larson (“Debtor”) located at 4110 Rio Bravo Dr., Suite 108, El Paso, TX 79902. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to The Shalom Group, LP (Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated October 23, 2015. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check, or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at The Shalom Group, LP at (915) 532-3456
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 1:15 p.m. on February 11, 2020 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Westel, Inc. (“Debtor”) located at 4110 Rio Bravo Dr. Suite 109, El Paso, TX 79902. The property to be sold is security for certain indebtedness owed by Debtor to The Shalom Group, LP (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated December 9, 2008. The above-referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (and the cost associated with same) of any purchased item(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check, or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at The Shalom Group, LP at (915) 532-3456.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SYLVIA ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00804, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PAUL ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for PAUL ROMERO
Dated the 31st day of January, 2020
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SERGIO R. GARCIA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2020, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01607, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA I. GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for MARIA I. GARCIA.
Dated the 31st day of January, 2020
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO LARA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO LARA, Deceased, were issued to BERNADETTE LARA VILLA, Independent Administrator, on January 29, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01687 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the undersigned.
Dated this 3rd day of January 2020.
By: /s/ Teresa R. Beltran
Teresa R. Beltran
State Bar No. 24050274
Attorney for BERNADETTE LARA VILLA
1700 North Stanton
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-532-3638
915-545-1066 (fax)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of RAUL A. NORTE, Deceased, were issued to MARIA ELENA ATKINSON and MICHELE ELIZABETH PAULDA A/K/A MICHELLE ELIZABETH PAULDA, as Co-Independent Executors, on January 31, 2020, in Case No. 2019-CPR01809, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Co-Independent Executors in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EULA C. PALMER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of EULA C. PALMER, Deceased, was granted to PAMELA EYVONNE PALMER COOK, as Independent Executor on January 28, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2019-CPR01858. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of EULA C. PALMER, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARGARITA A. ALCANTAR, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01767
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA A. ALCANTAR, Deceased, were granted on January 28, 2020 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01767 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARINA ALCANTAR Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT No. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AMADOR RUVALCABA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01592
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of AMADOR RUVALCABA were issued on January 14, 2020 under Cause No.
2019-CPR01592 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of:
AMADOR RUVALCABA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of January, 2020.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of AMADOR RUVALCABA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROSENDO DAVID DEL VALLE, Deceased, were issued on December 17th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019CPR01787 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAY GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RAY GUTIERREZ, Temporary Dependent
Administrator of the Estate of ROSENDO DAVID DEL VALLE
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of January, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID REYES-BACA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00105 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID REYES-BACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL ALFREDO GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00125 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL ALFREDO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESSE A. HILL a/k/a JESSE ALVIN HILL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESSE A. HILL a/k/a JESSE ALVIN HILL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Independent Administration with Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN NARCISO RAMIREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00116 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN NARCISO RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD LEE STOPHEL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00091 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD LEE STOPHEL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HARRY J. CLARK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00113 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HARRY J. CLARK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AND PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ELVIRA NAVARRO, DECEASED
ELVIRA NAVARRO Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00798 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVIRA NAVARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of a Copy of a Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EDUARDO AGUIRRE 3RD AND ANTHONY JACOB VENEGAS and all of their descendants and Heirs is authorized
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00229 on the docket of said court and styled ANGEL GARCIA , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Third Amended Application for Declaration of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, a/k/a SHANNON VANECEK, a/k/a SHANNON M. DOMINGUEZ, a/k/a SHANNON P. VANECEK-PURDOM, A/KA/ SHANNON PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON V. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON P. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PATRICIA PURDOM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01251 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON VANECEK, A/K/A SHANNON M. DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON P. VANECEK-PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON V. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON P. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PATRICIA PURDOM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH A. ESPINOZA A/K/A JOE ALVAREZ ESPINOZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01856
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH A. ESPINOZA A/K/A JOE ALVAREZ ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of February 2020, in Docket Number
2019-CPR01856, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA is 456 Valle Calido Dr. El Paso, Texas 79927.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 3rd day of February, 2020
/s/ MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSEPH A. ESPINOZA A/K/A JOE ALVAREZ ESPINOZA, Deceased
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA ESPINOZA A/K/A MARIA ELENA OLIVAS DE ESPINOZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01857
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA ESPINOZA A/K/A MARIA ELENA OLIVAS DE ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of February 2020, in Docket Number
2019-CPR01857, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA is 456 Valle Calido Dr. El Paso, Texas 79927.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 3rd day of February, 2020
/s/ MANUEL RAMON ESPINOZA A/K/A RAMON MANUEL ESPINOZA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA ELENA. ESPINOZA A/K/A MARIA ELENA OLIVAS DE ESPINOZA, Deceased
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE THE ESTATE OF LUCILA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
2019CPR00490
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCILA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2020 in Cause number 2019CPR00490 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Enrique Hernandez
10224 Hatchett
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated January 28, 2020
/s/ Tony Aguilar
Tex. Bar No. 00936000
Telephone: (915) 858-0225
E-mail: tonyaguilar@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA F. VIZCAINO, Deceased, were issued on February 3rd, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00034, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAMILLA V. ARREDONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2020.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for CAMILLA V. ARREDONDO
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL J. DICKERSON, Deceased were issued on February 3, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00016 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGIE H. DICKERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARGIE H. DICKERSON
8412 Moye Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAWRENCE G. BAUMGARTEN, Deceased were issued on February 3, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00003 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to FAY R. BAUMGARTEN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
FAY R. BAUMGARTEN
541 Springcrest Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM COLE HOLDERMAN, Deceased were issued on February 4, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00047 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLAY IRVIN HOLDERMAN and CHRISTOPHER COLE HOLDERMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Ro Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAY O. LUNDY, Deceased were issued on February 4, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00049 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLYDE LEE LUNDY All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARTIN OLIMPO TOSCANO, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00045 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTIN OLIMPO TOSCANO, JR. Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Pao, TX 79946 All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of February by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BALTAZAR SANDOVAL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2014-CPR02783 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BALTAZAR SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of February 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA C. BURCIAGA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00122 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA C. BURCIAGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of February 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLORIA R. SARABIA A/K/A GLORIA RODRIGUEZ SARABIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00008
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA R. SARABIA A/K/A GLORIA RODRIGUEZ SARABIA, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of February 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00008, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CANDY M. CARRILLO A/K/A CANDY MONIQUE CARRILLO, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CANDY M. CARRILLO A/K/A CANDY MONIQUE CARRILLO is 3206 Preston Drive, Midland, Texas 79707. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th day of February, 2020.
/s/ CANDY M. CARRILLO A/K/A CANDY MONIQUE CARRILLO, Independent executrix of the Estate of GLORIA R. SARABIA A/K/A GLORIA RODRIGUEZ SARABIA, Deceased
Prepared By:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys For Applicant
1533 Lee Trevno, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CONSUELO C. HURLEY DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01828
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO C. HURLEY
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CONSUELO C. HURLEY, Cause Number 2019-CPR01828, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 27th day of January, 2020 to ISAAC SEGURA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Culter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: January 31, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
ISAAC SEGURA
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by united Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 25/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2002 JEEP LIBERTY 1J8GL58K42W328071 $944.65
2009 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCP26479A166474 $601.35
2019 JEEP CHEROKEE8LY4526 $240.00
1997 BMW 3281 WBABK7325VET64642 $298.27
2002 FORD F-150668UMC 1FTRX17WX2NB62291 $341.55
1999 JEEP CHEROKEE021826N 1J4FT28P7XL579330 $341.55
2006 NISSAN
ALTIMA537SGJ91N4AL
11D96C164590 $233.30
1998 JEEP GRANDCHEROKEE02389X6 1J4GZ58S9WC157292 $478.35
1987 CADILLAC DEVILLE095CYD1G6CD5
181H4243553 $514.75
2011 UTILITY TRAILER073227A UNKNOWN $1,912.96
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELSIE LOUISE CAPSHAW, also known as LOUISE CAPSHAW
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of ELSIE LOUISE CAPSHAW, also known as LOUISE CAPSHAW, Deceased, were granted to KENNETH LEE CAPSHAW, on February 4, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01670. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorneys for the Estate of ELSIE LOUISE CAPSHAW, also known as LOUISE CAPSHAW, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of CARMEN SEPULVEDA CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on February 3rd, 202 in Cause No. 2017-CPR01425 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN CASTANEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carmen Castaneda
James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of Feb. 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LIDIA GONZALEZ REYES, Deceased, were issued on January 29, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00035, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIO CESAR CERVANTES BACA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARIA ONTIVEROS NANEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01775
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA ONTIVEROS NANEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ONTIVEROS NANEZ, Deceased were issued on January 28, 2020, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01775 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: AMELIA RIOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
AMELIA RIOS
Independent Executrix, Estate of MARIA ONTIVEROS NANEZ, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 3rd day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSE D. ZAVALA DECEASED
NUMBER: 2019CPR01698
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration of the Estate of JOSE D. ZAVALA were issued on February 4, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01698, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to JOSE LUIS ZAVALA, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for JOSE D. ZAVALA is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 4, 2020
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for
JOSE LUIS ZAVALA
Personal Representative of the estate of
JOSE D. ZAVALA
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERTO NARANJO DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR01707
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO NARANJO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERTO NARANJO, Cause Number 2019-CPR01707 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 3rd day of February, 2020 to BOBBY JOE NARANJO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 3, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number:
24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
BOBBY JOE NARANJO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAUL HERNANDEZ PAREDES
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAUL HERNANDEZ PAREDES, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2019, under Docket No. 2019CPR00957 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRENDA YVONNE HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
BRENDA YVONNE HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of RAUL HERNANDEZ PAREDES, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 14, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 545-2295 – Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AGUSTIN GAMBOA Deceased
Cause No: 2019-CPR01450
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AGUSTIN GAMBOA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of AGUSTIN GAMBOA, Cause No. 2019-CPR01450 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 8th of January 2020, to LUIS MUNOZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 8th day of January 2020.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N2 El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552 (fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail cvcav@aol.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 2/27/20 at 10:00 AM #518 KYANDRA R. HARDEMAN.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF DIANE BENZINGER, Deceased
No. 2019CPR00599
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANE BENZINGER, Deceased, were issued on November 7, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00599, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES MICHAEL BENZINGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DIANE BENZINGER
c/o : JAMES MICHAEL BENZINGER
2520 Wyoming Av.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated this 5th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALBERTO CASTILLO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable
65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marilyn K. Mungerson, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 8th day of April, 2019, against ALBERTO CASTILLO, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM2306 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ZYNAIYAH GARCIA DURAN, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ZYNAIYAH GARCIA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/05/2018 Place of Birth: Taos, New Mexico. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of February, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-017
Far East Water Tank Pipe Replacement Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Far East Water Tank Pipe Replacement Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, March 5, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
A site visit will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 15540 Salt Bush Drive off of Buckwheat Street. Interested bidders will meet at out on the field. A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the site visit.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, February 24, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048