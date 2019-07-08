____________________________________________________
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIBERTY COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
SIRNETHERAL AFETA STRINGFELLOW,
Plaintiff
Vs
RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW,
Defendant
Civil Action no. 18-V-794-RR
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: RICHARD W. STRINGFELLOW
Fort Bliss, Texas
You are hereby notified that the above-styled divorce proceeding was filed in this Court on the 24th day of September 2018, and that by reason of an order for notice by publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of April 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to show cause, if any you can, at the Liberty County Courthouse in Hinesville, Liberty County, Georgia, on the 19th day of August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. o’clock a.m., why the Plaintiff’s requested relief should not be granted to the Plaintiff.
The 7th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Liberty County
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SANDRA MCCORMACK Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 29th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian D. McGrath
4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100
Addison, TX 75001-4320
On 12/14/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4720 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGATGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
SANDRA MCCORMACK, CYNTHIA MASTERS AND JULIE HALLBERG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Sandra McCormack, Cynthia Masters and Julie Hallberg and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property located at 225 Rosemont Drive, El Paso, Texas 79922 (“Property”) and more particularly described as: See Attached
A PARCEL OUT OF TRACTS 3 AND 4, ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 16, PAGE 29, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT,
BEING A PORTION OF LOTS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4), OF ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, IN THE UPPER VALLEY AND NOW IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 29, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS,
BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.60 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOVE ROAD WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF ROSEMONT DRIVE;
THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 228.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4;
THENCE NORTH 45 DEG. 02’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 166.03 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE NORTH 52 DEG. 56’WEST A DISTANCE OF 226.10 FEET TO A POINT; AND,
THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 02’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 108.83 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 0.8921 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
JOSE RUBEN CASTRO MARTINEZ, and DOES 1 through 30,
Inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY Plaintiff
SYREETTA HARRIS
NOTICE! You have been sued. The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org). the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/slfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is:
Superior Court of California
County of San Joaquin – Unlimited
1800 E. Weber Avenue
Stockton CA 95202
Case Number
STK-CV-VAT-2019-4274
The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
Edward Holtz, Day Law Offices
4550 N. Pershing Ave. #8
Stockton CA 95207
(209) 472-1144
Date; April 03, 2019
Jenny Rodriquez
Rosa Junqueiro
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and beer retailer’s permit by Red Door Escape Room El Paso, LLC dba Red Door Escape Room to be located at 8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite 2800, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925
Kyle A. Maloy – Mgr./Mem.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, at 10:00 AM clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
DANIEL TOCA – construction tools, metal tool cabinets, shop vacuum
CARMEN VARGAS – kitchen items, flower pots, household items
MICHAEL WOOFRE – camping gear and supplies
MARTIN ESTRELLA – leather sectional, military style totes, furniture
JOANA ANTILLON RODRIGUEZ – household items
JOSE GONZALEZ SALCEDA – Janitorial supplies
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 19-030
Professional Services Contract for Internal Process
Review for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Services Contract for Internal Process Review.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 11, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ISAURA SANTIAGO JUAREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MARTIN REYES, as independent executor of the estate of ISAURA SANTIAGO JUAREZ, deceased, on July 2, 2019 by the Probate Court No. Two of el Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR00793. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
MARTIN REYES, independent executor of the estate of ISAURA SANTIAGO JUAREZ, deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT A. BONNEY a/k/a ROBERT A. BONNEY SR., Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00574
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C.
§ 308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT A. BONNEY a/k/a ROBERT A. BONNEY SR., Deceased, were issued on June 26, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00574, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH S. BONNEY, independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of ROBERT A. BONNEY A/K/A ROBERT A. BONNEY SR., which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: KENNETH S. BONNEY
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALPHA B. WAGNER, also known as ALPHA LOUISE WAGNER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ALPHA B. WAGNER, also known as ALPHA LOUISE WAGNER, Deceased, were granted to RUSSELL A. WAGNER on July 2, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR00827. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of ALPHA B. WAGNER, also known as ALPHA LOUISE WAGNER,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND T. BROCHU, Deceased were issued on June 26, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00839 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEBRA BROCHU SAWYER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DEBRA BROCHU SAWYER
4369 Loma Hermosa
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 26th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL NICOLAS MOYA, Deceased were issued on June 26, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00805 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSELLA AIDA MOYA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROSELLA AIDA MOYA
6350 Escondido, Unit B13
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 26th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR LUCIO, Deceased, were issued on June 21, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00407, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSANA LUCIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.com
Dated the 1st day of July, 2019.
IN THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO LOPEZ SR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR00567
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO LOPEZ SR., Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00567, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LOURDES MAYO. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to the Administratrix, LOURDES MAYO at the address stated herein within the time and in the manner prescribed by law:
Estate of ANTONIO LOPEZ, Sr.
c/o: LOURDES MAYO
150 Maywood Cr.
Coppell, Texas 75019
Dated the 27th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for LOURDES MAYO
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL DEAN YANKE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00923 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL DEAN YANKE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERMELINDA ARZATE SAPIEN ALSO KNOWN AS ERMELINDA A. SAPIEN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00939 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERMELINDA ARZATE SAPIEN ALSO KNOWN AS ERMELINDA A. SAPIEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ISELA E. GONZALEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00949 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ISELA E. GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS SAUCEDO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22ND day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS SAUCEDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES STANLEY SPRAGGINS SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00896 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES STANLEY SPRAGGINS SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL HERNANDEZ PAREDES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00957 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL HERNANDEZ PAREDES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL MEDRANO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00449 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL MEDRANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOEL DE LA ROCHA NAVARRETE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00575 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOEL DE LA ROCHA NAVARRETE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WESLEY CRAIG McNUTT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00908 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WESLEY CRAIG McNUTT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DANIEL BARRAZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00909 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DANIEL BARRAZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship; Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of June , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIO TAPIA, FATHER AND ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF HECTOR ALBERTO TAPIA
Greetings; You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00126 on the docket of said court and styled HECTOR ALBERTO TAPIA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERTO FRANCISCO PORTILLO, FATHER, OF ROBERTO PORTILLO GARCIA
Greetings; You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15TH day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00125 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERTO PORTILLO GARCIA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ARTURO RAMIREZ AND AMANDA ELIZA RAMIREZ, AND ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF JOSE SOCORRO RAMIREZ
Greetings; You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CGD00042 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE SOCORRO RAMIREZ, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the estate MARY BUNNELL, an incapacitated person, were issued on July 2, 2019, to Project Amistad, in Docket No. 2018-CGD00234, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHINJI OCHIAI, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00767
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SHINJI OCHIAI, Deceased, were granted on July 2, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00767 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MAKIKO EVE OCHIAI Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN CLARY A/K/A JOHN H. CLARY, JR., Deceased, were issued on June 26, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00811, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MRS. BRISA CLARY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the estate of MANUEL MENDOZA AKA MANUEL MENDOZA, JR. serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL MENDOZA aka MANUEL MENDOZA JR. deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 27, 2019 by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to Independent Administrator, MARTHA MENDOZA aka MARTHA CARDENAS MENDOZA aka MARTHA ESTELA MENDOZA AKA MARTA MENDOZA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following : Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912, c/o MARTHA MENDOZA aka MARTHA CARDENAS MENDOZA aka MARTHA ESTELA MENDOZA aka MARTA MENDOZA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL MENDOZA aka MANUEL MENDOZA JR.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
AMERICAS ESTATES UNIT TWO REPLAT-A WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village joint Venture (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Americas Estates Unit Two Replat-A Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 11:00 a.m. July 16, 2019. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Americas Estates Unit Two Replat-A Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements, to be opened at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bod in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United Stated) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may required, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred and twenty-five dollars ($125.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD PASS COMMERCIAL UNIT TWO DRAINAGE, WATER & WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Pass Commercial unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States0 or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred twenty five dollars ($125.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANIE RUNKLES, Deceased, were issued to THOMAS M. RUNKLES on July 1, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00877, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
THOMAS M. RUNKLES Independent Executor
12417 Tierra Limon Drive
El Paso, Texas 79938-4516
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 2nd of July, 2019
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA MARIA RAMIREZ a/k/a M RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on April 2, 2019, in cause No. 2019-CPR00364, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ALBERT PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: ALBERT PEREZ, Independent Executor, c/o ENRIQUE N. MEDRANO, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ ALBERT PEREZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARGARITA MARIA RAMIREZ a/k/a M RAMIREZ, Deceased
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RICARDO PARRAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Marlene Parras’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Alvarado
On this the 19th day of June, 2019 in this case, numbered 2009AG5665 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of MARLENE PARRAS
AND
RICARDO PARRAS
AND IN THE INTEREST OF D.P., M.P., AND M.P., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DANIELA PARRAS Date of Birth: 12-30-2003
Child’s Name: MARLENE PARRAS Date of Birth: 08/29/2005
Child’s Name: MARIANA PARRAS Date of Birth; 11/23/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 26th day of June, 2019.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By; Veronica Dorado
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MELISA AGUIRRE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to APPEAR AND ANSWER BEFORE THE Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the FIRST AMENDED PETITION IN SUIT AFFECTING THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP (Emergency Temporary Orders Requesting Extraordinary Relief) filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 9th day of May, 2019 against MELISA AGUIRRE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2349 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of
B.A.C.
A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP. (emergency Temporary Orders Requesting Extraordinary Relief) The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child children are as follows; Child’s Name: BELLA ABIGAIL CORDERO Date of Birth: 02/24/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of May, 2019.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00806
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of, deceased: JEAN FRANCOIS CANU, also known as JEAN-FRANC CANU, also known as JEAN F. CANU, also known as JOHN F. CANU, also known as JOHN CANU, and also known as JOHN FRANCIS CANU. WESTSTAR BANK, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JEAN FRANCOIS CANU, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on June 27, 2019, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
WESTSTAR BANK,
Independent Executor of the Estate of JEAN-FRANCOIS CANU, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 19-032
Comprehensive Master Plan for the County of El Paso
Public Works and Recreation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Comprehensive Master Plan for the County of El Paso Public Works and Recreation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 25, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
IN THE STATUTORY
PROBATE COURT NO. 2, OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: SELMA MALOOLY, DECEASED, CAUSE NUMBER 2019CPR00498
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SELMA MALOOLY were Issued ON June 24, 2019, In Cause No. 2019CPR00498 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARILYN DRAHAN. The Post Office address of such Independent Executor is, c/o Mitchell Esper, PO Box, 920258, El Paso, Texas, 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 25th day of June, 2018.
/s/ MARILYN DRAHAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of SELMA MALOOLY