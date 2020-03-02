_____________________________________________
SUMMONS (Family Law)
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name):
AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre):
FRANCISCO I. PINEDA SR.
Petitioners name is :
Nombre del demandante: ROSEMARIE H. PINEDA
CASE NUMBER (Numero de caso):
19FL004173
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (formFL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you.
If you do not file your Response on time the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.
NOTICE -RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2:
These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.
FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.
Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para potegerio
Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo. La corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también la puede ordenar que pague manutencio y honorarios y costos legales
Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado.
AVISO – LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PAGINA 2: Las ordenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerias acatar en cualquier lugar de California.
EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.
The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son):
Superior Court of Santa Clara County
201 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
San Jose, CA 95113
The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son):
Rosemarie H. Pineda
233 S. Sunset Ave.
San Jose, CA 95116
408-771-2769
Date (Fecha) 10/29/2019 3:51 PM
Clerk, by (Secretario, por)
/s/ Jessica Gamez
Deputy
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TENNESSEE FOR THE THIRTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT MEMPHIS
IN RE: ADOPTION OF LUCIA YAMILETH LOPEZ BALTAZAR, (DOB: December 2, 2019)
A Minor,
ANGELICA ELIZABETH LOPEZ LOPEZ and spouse,
ERVY GONZALEZ MORALES,
Petitioners,
MIREYDA YADIRA LOPEZ BALTAZAR,
Co-Petitioner,
Vs.
ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent
No. CH-20-0125, Part III
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Motion for Publication, Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother, Supplement to Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother and Affidavit of Counsel filed in this cause that the name and residence of Respondent Any Unknown Father are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent search. It further appearing that the last known whereabouts of Respondent Any Unknown Father were El Paso County, Texas. Respondent Any Unknown Father is a Hispanic male, approximately five feet tall, thin, with black hair and black eyes. The minor child was conceived in El Paso County, Texas.
It is therefore ordered that Respondent Any Unknown Father make his appearance herein at the Chancery Court of Shelby County, Tennessee, 140 Adams Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103 on May 8, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. and answer Petitioners’ Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption or the same will be taken for confessed as to Respondent, and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the El Paso Inc. of El Paso, El Paso Count, Texas.
This 7the day of February, 2020.
A True Copy – Attest:
W. Aaron Hall, Clerk & Master
By: /s/ D.C. & M
Babetta Gray Boggs, BPR #027262
Law Office of Babetta Gray Boggs, PLLC
Attorney for Petitioners
155 N. Main, Suite 203
Collierville, TN 38017
Office: 901.850.7652
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Unit up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM, 413 Manuel Oliveros/Manuel A. Oliveros; 616 Kenia Ontiveros; 905 Eloisa N. Martinez; 102 Mily Jaquez/Mily Karime Jaquez; 612 Joseph David Quevedo/Joe Quevedo; 315 Yolanda M. Bustamante. Metro-Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM. 104 Lynda Gutierrez/Lynda Kay Cordero Gutierrez; 611 Marcos Ovalle/Marcos Antonio Ovalle: 910 Losviminda F. Dimayuga; 1420 Ricardo Rodríguez; 1617 Elisa M. Aguilar/Elsa Margaita Aguilar; 1626 Maria Martinez/Maria S Martinez Sanchez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM. 11 Richard Rios/Richard Rios Rios/RichardRios Anthony; 163 Linda Rosas/Linda Rosas Rosas/Linda Rosas Victoria; 182 Hector Manuel Mejia.
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale to satisfy a landlord lien sale to be held at Mountaindale Self Storage 330 Waymore El Paso Texas 79902 (915-542-3010).
@ 9:00 AM March 20, 2020. Content sold for cash to the highest bidder. Tenants properties include:
VICENTE ORTEGA #202 household goods, refrigerator, furniture
FERNANDO A. RODRIGUEZ #207 Restaurant Furniture
FERNANDO A. RODRIGUEZ #125 Restaurant Commercial buffet, Ice Maker, refrigerator, stoves, sinks
GRISELDA MORALES #124 Bicycles, household items
WILLIAM NELSON #146 Compressor, music, equipment, washer, jackstand, skillsaw, auger, grill
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit #45# include house hold items, crafts, furniture, tire / rims & electronics.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-021
County’s 2020 Road and Bridge
Crack Sealing Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Crack Sealing Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Co-Administration for the Estate of BENERANDA JAIME PINEDA, Deceased were issued on February 20, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01865, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDWARD JAIME PINEDA and MATTHEW PINEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of BENERANDA JAIME PINEDA
C/O EDWARD JAIME PINEDA AND MATTHEW PINEDA
8552 Dorbandt Circle
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 20th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA REVELES PIEDRA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PATRICIA REVELES PIEDRA, Deceased, were granted to CARLOS ANGEL PIEDRA on February 20, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00087. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of PATRICIA REVELES PIEDRA,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTHUR PETER DESTEFANO, Deceased, were issued on February 12, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01783, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: WestStar Bank.
The address of the Executor is
Estate of ARTHUR PETER DeSTEFANO, Deceased
c/o: CRYSTAL MARTIN
500 N. Mesa
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 21st day of February, 2020.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ASHLEY NICOLE TORRES, Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Carlos M. Quinonez, 11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Ste. A-115, El Paso, Texas 79936, on this the 27th day of November, 2019 against ASHLEY NICOLE TORRES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM6760 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of RAYMOND QUINONES ALCOVER
AND
ASHLEY NICOLE TORRES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of February, 2020.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Ste A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
915-533-0009
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA DEL CARMEN GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00259 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA DEL CARMEN GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA LUISA RAMOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA LUISA RAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN MILLER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01426 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT WILLIAM MILLER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and Order of No Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARNARD STEWART, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BARNARD STEWART, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY SOUSA a.k.a HENRY SOSA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00238 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY SOUSA a.k.a HENRY SOSA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00260 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA I. NAVA A.K.A. MARIA i. VASQUEZ, A/K/A MARIA I. JORDAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00257 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA I. NAVA A.K.A MARIA I. VASQUEZ, A.K.A MARIA I. JORDAN,, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUCY GARZA, An Incapacitated Person
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00222 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of LUCY GARZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Order on Motion for Substituted Service, Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of February, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
IN THE ESTATE OF: EDWARD PARKS, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2019-CPR01446
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD PARKS Deceased, were issued on December 17, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01446, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSICA MATOSHA THOMAS JENNINGS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JESSICA MATOSHA THOMAS JENNINGS
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 10th day of February, 2020.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for:
JESSICA MATOSHA THOMAS JENNINGS
State Bar No.:18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ANN JACKSON was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of CHARLES EDGAR WOODUL, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01320, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ANN JACKSON
c/o: The Ehrlich Law Firm
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of February 2020.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
State Bar No.: 06490000
444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste. 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
IN THE ESTATE OF BILLY L. WATSON, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE – EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00126
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BILLY L. WATSON (Deceased) were issued to SONDRA LEA WATSON, the Independent Executor, on February 24, 2020 by the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00126. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Executor, c/o Henry C. Hosford, Baskind & Hosford, P.C., 615 E. Schuster, Av., Suite 1, El Paso, Texas 79902-4360.
Baskind & Hosford P.C.
615 E. Schuster, Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, Texas 79902-4360
(915) 544-0737
/s/ Henry C. Hosford
State Bar No. 10029150
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: AMANDA R. ALLEN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CHLOE L. MITCHELL’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Frederick Walker
N this the 30th day of July, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4999 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of:
CHLOE L. MITCHELL
AND
AMANDA R. ALLEN
AND IN THE INTEREST OF: L.R.M., A CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: LAYLANI ROSIE MITCHELL Date of Birth: January 6, 2016
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in the suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of February, 2020.
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer
El Pao, Texas 79924
Norma Favla Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of David Beltran Jr. Deceased, were authorized on January 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01310, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL BELTRAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave.,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of February, 2020.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Daniel Beltran
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GREGORIA GUERRA, Deceased, were issued on February 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01533, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUELA RAMIREZ f/k/a MANUELA GUERRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 25th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. 2020-CPR00135
To: those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WILLIAM RAY WARD, deceased: TAMARA W. BERRY, having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of WILLIAM RAY WARD, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on February 20, 2020 hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: TAMARA W. BERRY, independent executor of the Estate of WILLIAM RAY WARD, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTIE A. TRITTON, Deceased, were issued on February 19, 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR00106, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES R. TRITTON JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Don Studdard
Estate of Bettie A. Tritton, Deceased
PO Box 920226
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated February 19, 2020.
/s/ James R. Tritton Jr.
Independent Executor
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RAYMUNDO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2018-CPR00147
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMUNDO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on February 25, 2020 under Docket Number
2018-CPR00147 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: YOLANDA STEPHENSON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CATALINA CHAVEZ Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01058
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CATALINA CHAVEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CATALINA CHAVEZ, Cause number 2019-CPR01058, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of February, 2020 to GUADALUPE LEWIS A/K/A GUADALUPE C. LEWIS, WHOSE RESIDENCE AND WHOSE MAILING ADDRESS IS:
C/O Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 24, 2020
By: /s Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Administrator,
GUADALUPE LEWIS A/K/A GUADALUPE C. LEWIS
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMA DOLORES SMART Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01794
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF norma DOLORES SMART
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of NORMA DOLORES SMART, Cause number 2019-CPR01794, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of February, 2020 to GREGORY ANTHONY SMART, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 24, 2020
By: /s Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor
GREGORY ANTHONY SMART
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: AGUSTINA AVALOS DECEASED
Cause No. 2019CPR01732
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AGUSTINA AVALOS, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01732, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES AVALOS. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 2, 2020
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar no.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of DOLORES AVALOS, Deceased
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GEROGE LUTFI, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Change the Name of a Child, filed in said Court by Majd Sarah, 4748 Sir Gareth Dr. Unit B, El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 22nd day of July 2019 against GEORGE LUTFI, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2014DCM0673 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the Name Change of: ARTHUR SAMI GEORGE LUTFI A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition to Change the Name of a Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ARTHUR SAMI GEORGE LUTFI Date of Birth: 08/30/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 4th day of February, 2020.
Majd Sarah
4748 Sir Gareth Dr. Unit B
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIKA CHRISTINA HERRERA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s GUILLERMO HERRERA and CYNTHIA HERNANDEZ, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Rodrigo V Ramos
On this the 15th day of January, 2020 in this case, numbered 2017DCM8255 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of S.I.H., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SYDNEY ISABELLA HERRERA Date of Birth; August 12, 2004
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of February, 2020.
Rodrigo V. Ramos
Attorney at Law
109 N. Oregon
12th Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CRYSTAL PEARSON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Prior Order In Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Lucila Flores
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 17th day of January, 2020 against CRYSTAL PEARSON, Respondent, and suit being number 2015DCM2663 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “in the interest of JACOB HAYDEN SMYTH, JAIDEN SMYTH AND KALEB SMYTH, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s name: JACOB HAYDEN SMYTH Date of Birth: 12/01/2008 Place of Birth: Greer, SC Child’s Name: JAIDEN SMYTH Date of Birth: 09/10/2010 Place of Birth: Greer, SC Child’s Name: KALOB JACK SMYTH Date of Birth: 06/06/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 20th day of February, 2020.
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 2/26/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2003 MITSUBISHI GALANT063SAZ9 4A3AA46G3E092640 $1,099.32
2007 NISSAN VERSA715SEV9 3N1BC13E17L397523 $316.55
2018 ITALIKA FT15OXKM8V 3SCPFTEE9J1075669 $298.25
2014 FORD F-150ZUA738A 1FTFW1EFXEKE80880 $254.95
2002 HONDA CR-V6YEU622 JHLRD78892C086718 $254.95
UNKNOWN MOBILE HOME 5010112508A $1,027.89
2002 FORD EXPORERTOR711 1FMDU74WWX2UC43707 $666.30
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF LORA BETH MCNICOL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LORA BETH MCNICOL, Deceased, were granted to GREGORY L. MCNICOL on February 26, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01799. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Jacob Barde
Barde Law, PLLC
6308 Camino Alegre Dr.
El Paso, TX 79912
/s/ Jacob Barde
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit, Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit, and Beverage Cartage Permit by OL Beverage Holdings, LLC d/b/a Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, located at 1921 N. Zaragoza Road, Building F, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79938. The said LLC is member managed and its members/managers are Michael E. Sutton, Alexander R. Sloane, James P. Chambers, and Matthew T. Perelman.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-022
Management, Operation and Marketing of a Commuter
Van Pool Program for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Management, Operation and Marketing of a Commuter Van Pool Program for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 19, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-023
Two (2) Dual Generator X-Ray Inspection Systems
for the County of El Paso Sheriff’s Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Two (2) Dual Generator X-Ray Inspection Systems for the County of El Paso Sheriff’s Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULLelpaso
RFQ #20-012
Engineering Surveying Services
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks Qualification Statements from firms to provide engineering surveying services. Response packets containing the General Conditions and specifications may be obtained via download at www.epcc.edu/Administration/Purchasing (click on "Solicitations, Plan Holders Lists, Construction Tabs"). Response packets are also available from the Purchasing & Contract Management Department, Room A605, Administrative Service Center, Building A, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas 79925, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday through Friday except during institutional holidays. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, March 27, 2020 in Room A605 of the aforementioned Viscount address.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs/RFQs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, March 27, 2020
Dairy Products, RFP No. E2045, Until 10:00 a.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
RFQ #20-011A
Building Commissioning Services
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks Qualification Statements from firms to provide building commissioning services. Response packets containing the General Conditions and specifications may be obtained via download at www.epcc.edu/Administration/Purchasing (click on "Solicitations, Plan Holders Lists, Construction Tabs"). Response packets are also available from the Purchasing & Contract Management Department, Room A605, Administrative Service Center, Building A, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas 79925, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday through Friday except during institutional holidays. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, April 3, 2020 in Room A605 of the aforementioned Viscount address.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
Full-time, Temporary Positions:
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT INSTRUCTOR
GEOLOGY INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline: 03/13/2020 Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO