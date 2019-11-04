_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00 am on November 16, 2019 at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may sold items-by item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as Shown on rental agreement.
1 MENDIOLA, MARITZA -personal items & households
2 URIAS, RAUL TORRES – households
3 PINONES, EMILY – totes and boxes
4 DURAN, GERARDO – tools, totes and boxes
5 HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO- totes & boxes
6 MARES, FRANCISCO – restaurant equipment
7 RODRIGUEZ, LUIS – boxes & totes
8 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes
9 STEVENSON, CHRISTOPHER – furniture & boxes
10 DURAN, ARMANDO-furniture, boxes & totes
11 HASTINGS, OFELIA-baby items, boxes & totes
12 JARVIS, PATRICIA – boxes, totes
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
The following is the Auction that will be held on Friday November 8th, 2019 on Larryottenauctioneers.com Website. It should go as follows: Auction Opening Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 CLIMATE SELF STORAGE located at: 11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction starting on Wednesday, October 23rd 2019.
The items to be auctioned are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
B43 RACHEL BATTLE, B41 DAVID WHITE JR. G2 MICHAEL THOMAS, H15 CALISA AVILEZ, C70 FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ.
The auction Will Close on Friday November 8th, 2019 @ 9am
Bidding begins online
Auctioneer #6482 L. Otten
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AARON CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on October 10, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00978, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA G. CASTRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 24th day of October, 2019.
/s/ John L. Williams
Attorney for MARIA G. CASTRO
State Bar No.: 21554150
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-9016
Facsimile: (915) 532-1928
E-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FELIPE LIRA AGUIRRE A.K.A. FELIPE LIRA DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2019-CPR00080
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPE LIRA AGUIRRE A.K.A. FELIPE LIRA, Deceased, were issued on June 26, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00080, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIAN LIRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ADRIAN LIRA
3431 Tyler
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated on the 3rd day of July 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ADRIAN LIRA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail:cgloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO S. AGUILAR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2018-CPR01761
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO S. AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2019, in cause No.
2018-CPR01761, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSICA AGUILAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jessica Aguilar
139 S. Carolina
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 7th day of October 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for JESSICA AGUILAR
State Bar No. 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE LORRINE NOEL IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 22, 2019, probate upon the Estate of LORRINE NOEL, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01224, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: October 21, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE K. JONES, a/k/a BILLIE KELLY JONES a/k/a BILLIE KATHRYN KELLY JONES, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2019, in cause No.
2019-CPR01426 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JIMMY P. JONES, Independent Executors whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE RAMIREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01535 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHARON DEAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01179 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SHARON DEAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY CATHERINE SARROW, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01507 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY CATHERINE SARROW, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Dependent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GREGORIA GUERRA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01533 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GREGORIA GUERRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE JORGE RIOS Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01515 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE JORGE RIOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and in the Alternative for Probate of Purported Will. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TEODORA DELGADILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of February, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00209 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TEODORA DELGADILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA R. LINGGI, Deceased were issued on October 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01445 in Probate Court # of El Paso County, Texas, to MONICA T. LINGGI. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MONICA T. LINGGI
3401 Titanic
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 28th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERLINDA C. BUSTOS, Deceased were issued on October 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01378 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE S. BUSTOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOSE S. BUSTOS
1786 Billy Casper
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 28th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMY C. MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on October 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01457 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLORIA TOVAR MARTINEZ, also known as GLORIA DELIA MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
GLORIA TOVAR MARTINEZ
3031 Altura
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 28th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA VARELA, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00865, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 25th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax.: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEBORAH JOAN ROSS were issued to JEFFREY PAUL ROSS independent executor on October 3, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019CPR01193, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF RAMON GAMBOA A/K/A RAYMOND GAMBOA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00544
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAMON GAMBOA A/K/A RAYMOND GAMBOA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GAMBOA a/k/a RAYMOND GAMBOA, Deceased, were issued on July 25th, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00544, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:; ELIZABETH GAMBOA URIEL, and whose mailing address is
ELIZABETH GAMBOA URIEL
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for ELIZABETH GAMBOA URIEL
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_________________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE
COMPLAINT
EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALAN GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount Ste 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
On this the 13th day of May, 2019 against ALAN GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2007AG6818 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of M.M.G. a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MIA MAE GARCIA Date of Birth; 08/22/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Sea of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of October, 2019.
Magda Yvonne Soto
Attorney at Law
7300 Viscount Ste 101
El Paso, TX 79925
915-779-3619
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Elvira Espinoza
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on November 19 at 11:30 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units B-66 QUEVEDO Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE MORENO, Deceased were issued on October 30, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01476 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERTO SANDOVAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Roberto Sandoval
4171 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM L. BARRY, Deceased were issued on October 30, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01481 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA VERONICA BARRY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LINDA VERONICA BARRY
788 Maxie Marie
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 30th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JULIO CESAR CATALAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
On this 21st day of October, 2019 against JULIO CESAR CATALAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2002CM1106 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
LISA CATALAN, Petitioner Vs. JULIO CESAR CATALAN, Respondent
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Postdivorce
Division of Property
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2019.
Attorney at Law
Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, 15 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
ARTURO TORRES- Construction materials, chicken wire roll, door with frame, metal folding chairs, plumbing materials, etc.
ALEJANDRA ANDRADE- baby stroller, baby carrier, baby toys, bedding, clothing, mattress and box spring, chest of drawers, etc.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HELEN D. MASTON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01365 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HELEN D. MASTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VERONICA SALAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01551 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VERONICA SALAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for to Determine Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN THOMAS PERRY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01553 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN THOMAS PERRY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration of Deceased’s Estate and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEANOR RAE WEISS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01538 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELEANOR RAE WEISS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship With Application For Letter of Independent Administration Upon The Estate of Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA SUTHERLAND, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01541 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA SUTHERLAND, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship With Application for Letters of Independent Administration Upon The Estate of An Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERT PINEDA a.k.a GILBERTO PINEDA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01534 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERT PINEDA a.k.a GILBERTO PINEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estate Code, Section 401.003 and Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TOMAS R. HUERTA A/K/A TOMAS R. HUERTA, SR., a/k/a RUBEN HUERTA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TOMAS R. HUERTA A/K/A TOMAS R. HUERTA, Sr., a/k/a RUBEN HUERTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA VELEZ, Mother and GLEN ROBERSON, Father of ANGEL ROBERSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2014-CGD00885 on the docket of said court and styled ANGEL ROBERSON, An Incapacitated Person, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person Only If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA MARIE ORTEGA-MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued to JENNIFER L. ADAMS on October 24, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01337, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
JENNIFER L. ADAMS
Independent Executrix
3013 Brandwood Court
El Paso, Texas 79925-5510
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 30th of October, 2019.
_________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-005
Gym Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Gym Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-004
Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair
Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance Repair Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________