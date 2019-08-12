_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:
ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA
V.
ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the cause of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza, Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased), Plaintiff’s vs Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV4039, Docket No. 2019-SO-14484, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hoursof 10:00a.m. and 4:00p.m.; at 10:00a.m., all the right, title and interest Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C-3(1.148 AC)
PID: 70537
12930 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C (1.106 AC)
PID: 248933
12932 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
Levied on the 9th day of July, 2019 as the property of Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, to satisfy a judgement amounting to Sixteen Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($16,200.00) and all costs of suit, in favor of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased)
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVERYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: FRANCISCO LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the, Petition, filed in said Court by MARTA MCLAUGHLIN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 28th day of February, 2019 against FRANCISCO LOPEZ, Respondent, and suit being numbered 2016DCM6403 on the docket of said Court, and entitles “In the interest of RENNE IVANKA LOPEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent- Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child (children) is as follows:
Childs’s name:
RENNE IVANKA LOPEZ
Date of birth: 09/29/2002
Place of birth: El Paso TX.
The Court has authority in this suit to enter judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2019.
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/: Lisa Herriot Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARNULFO DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on July 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00874 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ESTHER PAYAN DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provide by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ARNULFO DELGADO
c/o Karen M. Villanueva
P.O. Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated August 1, 2019
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALVARO Q. PADILLA A/K/A ALVARO QUEZADA PADILLA, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2019-CPR00529
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALVARO O. PADILLA A/K/A ALVARO QUEZADA PADILLA, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ALVARO Q. PADILLA A/K/A ALVARO QUEZADA PADILLA, JR., Cause Number
2019-CPR00529 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2019 to MARTHA V. PADILLA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: August 1, 2019
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
MARTHA V. PADILLA
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: SIMONA ZAVALA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2018-CPR01697
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SIMONA ZAVALA, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SIMONA ZAVALA, Deceased were issued on July 2, 2019, in Cause Number 2018-CRP01697 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN R. ZAVALA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RUBEN R. ZAVALA
Independent Administrator, Estate of SIMONA ZAVALA, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 25th day of July, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA TERESA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00967
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on August 6, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00967 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAVIER RAMIREZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SHELBY PINSON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01060
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHELBY PINSON, Deceased, were granted on August 6, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01060 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MERCEDES PINSON Claim may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MASAKO DAVIDSON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01061
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MASAKO DAVIDSON, Deceased, were granted on August 6, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01061 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JENNIFER E. LOPEZ NKA JENNIFER LOPEZ-RIOS
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MAX M. MORRISON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MAX M. MORRISON, Deceased, were granted to MARY MONICA MORRISON, also known as MONICA MORRISON, on August 6, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR01020. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MAX M. MORRISON,
Deceased
_____________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE COMPLAINT
EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: All Known and Unknown Heirs of LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01082 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEA CELESTE GRIJALVA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: FRANZISKA JUDITH WIDMAR Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Myer J. Lipson,
1444 Montana #200
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 22nd day of December, 2017 against FRANZISKA JUDITH WIDMAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM8435 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of A.D.L.B., and F.J.W. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2019.
Myer J. Lipson
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana #200
El Paso, TX 79902
915-544-2600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBINA ESCAJEDA GARCIA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2017-CPR01688
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALBINA ESCAJEDA GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ALBINA ESCAJEDA GARCIA, Cause Number
2017-CPR01688, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 22nd day of April, 2019 to Stephanie Townsend Allala, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Stephanie Townsend Allala, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: July 25, 2019
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
Stephanie Townsend Allala
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3, of El Paso County on the 13th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust
2006-WF2, Plaintiff, vs. Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2014DCV3597, Docket No. 2019-SO-14007, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 26, INDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGE 11, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of July, 2019 as the property of Patrick King Mulvey, Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two and 21/100 Dollars ($252,962.21) in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WF2, and costs of said suit.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION , HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AGUSTIN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2013-CPR-03776
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of AUGUSTIN MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of August, 2019, under Docket No. 2013-CPR-03776, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BETTY J. MARTINEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, BETTY J. MARTINEZ
Estate of AGUSTIN MARTINEZ, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 6th day of August, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONSUELO V. LEY, Deceased, were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01000 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA MANUELA LEY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CONSUELO V. LEY
c/o Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 6th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JEANETTE ANNE ROGERS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JEANETTE ANNE ROGERS, Deceased, was granted to JERRY ROGERS, as Independent Executor on August 5, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2019-CPR00905. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 101, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd.,
Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 351-8925
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of JEANETTE ANNE ROGERS, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Peyton Estates Unit Six
Water, Wastewater & Drainage
Improvements
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 10:00 a.m. on August 20, 2019. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one-hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
ESTATE OF: BRADLEY ALLAN PLACEK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of BRADLEY ALLAN PLACEK, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of August, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01025, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County Texas, to: THOMAS WILLIAM KINCAID. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 902 Park Rd., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in car of THOMAS WILLIAM KINCAID within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of July 2019.
/s/ THOMAS WILLIAM KINCAID
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage at 10060-B Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 26 at 10 a.m. Cleanup deposit is required for each unit sold. Cash only. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes content of spaces of the following tenants:
JACOBO PARRA, ADELA GUZMAN, ERNEST HERNANDEZ, BARBARA NEWMAN, RAUL URIAS, MYRNA ONTIVEROS, LEWIS SHEPHERD, CHRISTOPHER ASHBY, ALLAN RUSSEL, ISAIAH O’NEAL, SARAH MARQUEZ, STEPHANIE BRICENO, CLAUDIO AVILA, ROVALES MILONAS, VERONICA ARAUJO, LEISA HOLLY, KRISTOPS SHVANS, KENNETH DURYEE, BEVERLY JAMES
Items include furniture, electronics, cloths, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES EDWARD HEREDIA, Deceased, were issued on July 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00736, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERIC MATTHEW HEREDIA, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of August, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: All Known and Unknown Heirs of BETTY J. JARRELL, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01105 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BETTY J. JARRELL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUIS GERARDO ARIAS, PEDRO LARA, GUADALUPE LARA and any unknown relatives of MARIA ARIAS DE LARA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CGD00119 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA ARIAS DE LARA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
El Paso County will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2019, at the Lower Valley Water Districts office located 1557 FM 1110 Clint, Tx 79836 in regard to the submission of an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Colonia Construction Fund Grant (CCF). The purpose of this meeting is to allow residents an opportunity to discuss community resident’s participation plan, the development of local housing and community development needs, the amount of TxCDBG funding available, all eligible TxCDBG activities, and the use of past TxCDBG funds. The County encourages residents to participate in the development of this TXCDBG application and to make their views known at this public hearing. Citizens unable to attend this meeting may submit their views and proposals to the County of El Paso at 800 E. Overland St., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Persons with disabilities that wish to attend this meeting should contact the Munzer Alsarraj at (915) 543-3845 to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require auxiliary aids or services for this meeting should contact Munzer Alsarraj, at least two days before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made.
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 500 Peyton Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 20, Block 9, The Pueblos at Mission Ridge Unit One Replat A. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday August 19, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.