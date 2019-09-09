_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Christopher Nunez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:
Hector Perez
VS
Reyna Hernandez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:
Guillermo Martinez
VS
Tyron Copeland
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:
Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership
vs
Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian S. Bellamy
7200 N. Mopac Expressway
Suite 270
Austin, TX 78731
On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:
PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING
NATIONAL 1, LLC
VS.
MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By : Gloria Rodriguez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 464 Emerald Pass Avenue, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being re-platted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 51, Block 3, Emerald Park Unit 2. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday September 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
D8 IRIS SANCHEZ D37 DINA HAGELSIEB B67 DANIEL GONZALEZ B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA C47 MICHELLE AVILA 213 RICHARD BURGESS 514 ALEX LOPEZ 628 ERNEST MADRID 819 FELIX ORTEGA 903 ROSE MARY HUANACO 1012 MAYRA PIZARRO 906 RUBEN SANTA CRUZ 730 CARMEN MARTINEZ 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA 266 ANGELICA OLIVAS 614 CESAR LOPEZ JR. 754 VIRGINIA IBARRA 222 ROBERTO DAVILA 536 TIRSO BONILLO 810 EDGAR GOVEA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 3. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA JEAN SIPE STROUD, Deceased, were issued to CURTIS BRYAN STROUD on August 21, 2019, in Case No.
2019-CPR01074, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JESUS MANUEL MIRANDA MOYA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
David E. Hilles, III
4625 Alabama Ste E
El Paso, TX 79930
On this the 29th day of May, 2019 against JESUS MANUEL MIRANDA MOYA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3502 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of: LAURA RIOS and JESUS MANUEL MIRANDA MOYA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of August, 2019.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
4625 Alabama Ste E
El Paso TX 79930
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of GILBERTO MACIAS, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01096
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GILBERTO MACIAS, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of August, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01096, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HENRY MACIAS, Independent Executor. The address of record for Henry Macias is 1529 Kolliker, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 28th day of August, 2019.
/s/ HENRY MACIAS, Independent Executor of the Estate of GILBERTO MACIAS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ANGEL MORALES, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00876, GUADALUPE GLORIA MORALES serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ANGEL MORALES, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 6, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, GUADALUPE GLORIA MORALES, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 28th day of August, 2019.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DONALD L. RAPHAEL, Deceased, were issued on August 21, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01028, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA JUDITH NICOLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA JUDITH NICOLAS
Independent Executrix of the Estate of
DONALD L. RAPHAEL
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 27th day of August, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARIA JUDITH NICOLAS
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: EDMUND SILVA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00785
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDMUND SILVA, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00785, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to EVELYNE M. SILVA, Independent Executor. The address of record for EVELYNE M. SILVA, Independent Executor is 808 Montclair Drive, El Paso, Texas 79932. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 26th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Independent Executor
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD LEE WYCHE SR. Deceased were issued on August 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01123 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: HWA CHA WYCHE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
HWA CHA WYCHE
9340 RJ Wood Place
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH ANN BETHONEY Deceased were issued on August 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01112 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEXIS BETHONEY GERENA All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ALEXIS BETHONEY GERENA
629 Spring Crest Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 28th day of August, 2019.
Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALEJANDRA T. MACIAS, Deceased, were issued on August 20, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01084, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA MARTINEZ.
The address of the Executor is:
c/o: Leticia Martinez
6151 Aztec Rd.
El Paso, TX 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 31st day of August, 2019.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE J. CONTRERAS, Deceased were issued on August 28, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01107 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH MARIE CONTRERAS STEELE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS ALBA, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00835, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TRINIDAD ACOSTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA TRINIDAD ACOSTA
Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS ALBA
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 29th day of August, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARIA TRINIDAD ACOSTA
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (9915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRACIANO REYES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GRACIANO REYES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARMAN MECO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01222 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARMAN MECO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirs, For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIA GUADALUPE MAESE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00969 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance of Letters Of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship.. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO GALLEGOS
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in cause No. 2019-CPR00969 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT GALLEGOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
“Notice is hereby given to the public that a sale of Komedix Healthcare, Inc’s personal property shall take place on September 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 5201 North Mesa in El Paso, Texas. Komedix Healthcare’s personnel property will be sold to the highest qualified bidder or bidders for cash.”
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were granted to BENJAMIN A. VANECEK, on August 29, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2019-CPR01251. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the estate of Shannon Vanecek Dominguez
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY LOU CARMONA a/k/a MARIA LUISA CARMONA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00824
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARY LOU CARMONA a/k/a MARIA LUISA CARMONA were issued on July 31, 2019 under Cause No. 2019-CPR00824 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of MARY LOU CARMONA
a/k/a MARIA LUISA CARMONA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of August, 2019.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of MARY LOU CARMONA
A/KA/ MARIA LUIS CARMONA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MAXINE JENNIE TROUT a/k/a MAXINE J. TROUT DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2019-CPR00462
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for MAXINE JENNIE TROUT, Deceased, were issued on 13 of August, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00462 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN K. TROUT a/k/a JOHN K. TROUT III. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JOHN K. TROUT a/k/a JOHN K. TROUT III,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MAXINE JENNIE TROUT a/k/a MAXINE J. TROUT
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 3rd day of September, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 ( Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN CHARLES BRACY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOHN CHARLES BRACY, Deceased, were granted to SALLY KATHLEEN BRACY on September 3, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01137. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JOHN CHARLES BRACY, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LENA H. HUGHES, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01097 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to G. ROBERT HUGHES JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 31st day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of RUTH HOLLAND GNIAZDOWITZ A/K/A RUTH GNIAZDOWITZ, were issued on August 28, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01009 the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to GIL M. GNIAZDOWITZ, appointed Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
DEL NORTE SELF STORAGE located at 10414 Dyer St. will be holding a public sale on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The following property will be sold to the highest bidder. Items consist of miscellaneous household goods.
@226 KOPECKY
#229 TOVAR
#236 TORREZ
#308 RIVAS
#PT03 CARDONA
#PT04 GALLEGOS
#PT08 SERVANA
#PT10 CARDONA
For additional information and auction rules contact Waxman, auctioneer
915-373-3887
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TRANS – MOUNTAIN STORAGE located at 10003 Rushing Rd. will be holding a public sale on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The following property will be sold to the highest bidder. Items consist of miscellaneous household goods.
#209 BARRELA
#249 MORALES
#267 NGOYEN
#280 ROBINSON
#282 FERNANDEZ
#290 UNGOS
#299 MARTINEZ
#301 CASTENEDA
#303 KOKER
#304 TREJO
For additional information and auction rules contact Waxman auctioneer
915-373-3887
_____________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE METROPOLITAN COURT
SABRINA LUCERO Plaintiff,
v.
RAYMOND CARRILLO Defendant
Case No. T-4-CV-2019-009432
Judge assigned: Frank A. Sedillo
CIVIL SUMMONS
To: RAYMOND CARILLO, Defendant
Address: 1901 N. WILMOT RD. APT 1323
TUCSON AZ 85712
GREETING: THIS IS A COURT ISSUED SUMMONS
A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST YOU. A copy of the lawsuit (complaint) and a response form (answer form are attached.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS AFTER THE SUMMONS HAS BEEN SERVED ON YOU. You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court. When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the complaint.
IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT WITHIN THE TWENTY (20) DAY PERIOD, NO COURT DATE WILL BE SET, AND THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEFAULT JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF REQUESTED IN THE COMPLAINT. A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MEANS YOU LOSE THE CASE AND YOU OWE THE PLAINTIFF.
IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE WITH THE COURT YOU MAY BE GIVING UP ANY DEFENSES YOU MAY HAVE, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT YOU DO NOT OWE THE PLAINTIFF OR THAT TOO MUCH TIME HAS PASSED.
You may wish to consult a lawyer. You may contact the State Bar of New Mexico for help finding a lawyer at www.nmbar.org; 1-800-876-6657; or 1-505-797-6066.
You are entitled to a jury trial in most types of lawsuits. To get a jury trial, you must request one in your written response, and you must pay a jury fee when you file your response.
If you need an interpreter, you must ask the court for one in writing.
IF YOU WANT A RECORDING OF ANY PROCEEDING, YOU MUST REQUEST IT PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE PROCEEDING. IF YOU DO NOT ASK FOR A RECORDING, YOU WILL NOT HAVE A RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE TO THE DISTRICT COURT FOR ANY APPEAL.
Your Answer must be filed with the court which is located at:
401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
A copy of your answer or responsive pleading must be mailed to:
(name and address of Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s attorney)
Sabrina Lucero 3140 Lost Desert Dr. SW Albuquerque NM 87121
Dated: 7/1/2019
N. Gallegos
Judicial Specialist II
/s/ By: Clerk of the Metropolitan Court
Pursuant to the American Disabilities Act, the Court will make reasonable accommodation. Should an accommodation be needed, please call 841-8151 prior to your appearance.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF DOUGLAS L. TOMPKINS A/K/A DOUGLAS LOGAN TOMPKINS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00922
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS L. TOMPKINS A/KA/ DOUGLAS LOGAN TOMPKINS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of DOUGLAS L. TOMPKINS A/K/A DOUGLAS LOGAN TOMPKINS, Cause Number 2019-CPR00922, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2019 to CATHERINE J. TOMPKINS A/K/A CATHERINE JANE TOMPKINS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- Fax
Date: August 19, 2019
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
CATHERINE J. TOMPKINS A/K/A
CATHERINE JANE TOMPKINS
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RALPH V. MATARAZZO, on August 28, 2019, No. 2019-CPR01062 in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to CONNIE J. QUINN, Independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of RALPH V. MATARAZZO
% R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated August 28, 2019.
/s/ R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01068
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of BILLY RAY KILGORE, deceased: KLYLENE KAY PARKS, having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of BILLY RAY KILGORE, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on August 27, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: KYLENE KAY PARKS, independent executor of the Estate of BILLY RAY KILGORE, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 north Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO SANTANA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01237 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO SANTANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For The Appointment Of Independent Administrator, For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration and Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have ben sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: DENISE CADENA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Teresa K-Sue Park
1331 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/03/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV0742 on the docket of said court and styled:
KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI, (A/K/A KARI-ANN E. FAULK) (A/K/A KARI CAPOZZELLI) and SANTA MARTINEZ
VS.
VICTOR DENNIS, KV HOMES LLC, TEXAS TITLE COMPANY, AND DENISE CADENA, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This suit is filed by Plaintiffs KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI against Defendant DENISE CADENA. In the suit, Plaintiff KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI sued Defendant DENISE CADENA for having a joint enterprise with Defendant VICTOR DENNIS that resulted in fraud and breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA STELLA ELORREAGA a/k/a STELLA J. ELORREAGA, Deceased, were issued on August 28, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01059, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to HUMBERTO R. SILVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative,: HUMBERTO R. SILVA, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ HUMBERTO R. SILVA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JUANITA STELLA ELORREAGA a/k/a STELLA J. ELORREAGA, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, (“the District”), is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 650 cubic yards of fiber reinforced concrete; for use in a shotcrete application and delivered within El Paso County.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning September 8, 2019 at the District office, 13247 Alameda Ave. Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation packet may be downloaded after 10 am on September 8, 2019 using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org.
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix 11 to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District office no later than 12:00 noon (as show on the District wall clock in the District tax’s office) on October 7, 2019. Bids shall be opened October 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the District Office, (Board Room). The District contacts for this bid are as follows: Ruben Nevarez, Purchasing Agent and Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager which can be reached at (915) 872-4000 or by e-mail at rnevarez@epcwid1.org or prodriguez@epcwid1.org all inquiries must be in writing and sent to these emails or mailed to the District office.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE VERLIN J. HART IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 29, 2019, probate upon the estate of VERLIN J. HART, Deceased has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR00639, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 29, 2019
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-031
Tornillo Shared Use Path
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Shared Use Path.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 17, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the November Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Martes, 17 de Septiembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Unifome de Noviembre La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.