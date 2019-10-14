THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James B. Kennedy
6216 Gateway Blvd. East
El Paso, TX 79905
On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROBERT JOHN THOMAS
VS
JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MIJARES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Henry C. Hosford Jr.
615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, TX 79902-4360
on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:
WILLIAM JEWELL
VS
ERIC MIJARES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE
REQUEST FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS
Harmony Public Schools in accordance with Texas Education Code 44.031 and Government Code 2254 and 2269 is soliciting Competitive Sealed Proposals for HEF ADDISON ST. EMEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – SCHOOL BUILDING. Submissions will be due on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 @ 2:00 PM. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Contact Florentina Ganem at florentina.ganem@vanir.com or 281-205-2200. A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at CEA GROUP, (4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924). Proposal documents may be requested at florentina.ganem@vanir.com at no charge. Deliver response in a sealed envelope labeled “HEF ADDISON ST. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – PH. 1 PKG. 2 SCHOOL BUILDING” to CEA Group, 4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of: NICK MONTOYA, GENE BURDEN, GLADYS TORRES, CARLOS MONTES, RUBEN HERRERA, ELVA JARAMILLO, and HERMELINDA RODRIGUEZ. The public is invited to attend, dated this 1st day of October 2019 by Michael Sanders owner of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY STANULONIS, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01319, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: STANLEY F. STANULONIS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated October 3, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for STANLEY F. STANULONIS, JR.
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA JEWETT CRAWFORD, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01151, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANN CRAWFORD MCCLURE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert t. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for ANN CRAWFORD MCCLURE
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01057
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01057, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LUCILA C. MARTINEZ, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for Lucila C. Martinez is 1309 Thunder Boldt Ct., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ LUCILA C. MARTINEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that original Last Will and Testament for the Estate of VIRGINIA LEILANI GREENWOOD, Deceased, was filed on February 27, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00283, pending in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas. Letters Testamentary were issued on July 30, 2019. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LEAH GREENWOOD
c/o Doris Sipes
310 N. Mesa Ste 310
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Doris A. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of
VIRGINIA LEILANI GREENWOOD
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE HECTOR MORENO A/K/A HECTOR MORENO
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE HECTOR MORENO a/k/a HECTOR MORENO, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019. In Cause No. 2019-CPR00968 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE HECTOR MORENO, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOSE HECTOR MORENO a/k/a HECTOR MORENO
c/o Alexander V. Neil
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMIE RUTH BATCHELDER DECEASED
NO. 2017-CPR01590
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JIMMIE RUTH BATCHELDER were issued on the 26th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01590 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to SANDRA KAY MARTINEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for SANDRA KAY MARTINEZ is 1044 Duskin, El Paso, Texas 79907 All persons having a claim against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 2nd day of October 2019.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Executor
1401 Murchison Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Texas Bar No. 24092734
(915) 474-8402
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of SUN IM MORELAND, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00170, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00613
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00613, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SUSANNE MARIE LARA, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for SUSANNE MARIE LARA is 7411 Kingman Drive
El Paso, Texas 79915 All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 3rd day of October, 2019.
SUSANNE MARIE LARA, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
To those holding claims against the estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO, deceased, to come forward and make settlements within the time allowed by law to ELODIA CASTILLO, appointed as Independent Administrator of the estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause no. 2019-CPR00602 on September 17, 2019.
Estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO
c/o Elodia Castillo
505 Barcelona, El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 30th day of September, 2019.
Arditti & Arditti
Attorneys at Law, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 317-7753
Fax: (915) 317-5471
/s/ Anatasha Arditti Vance
Anatasha Arditti Vance
State Bar No. 24088572
Attorney for Applicant
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MERCEDES B. RIVAS Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01410 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MERCEDES B. RIVAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LORENZO LOPEZ, son of VICTORIA V. LOPEZ and ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, and any known or unknown relatives
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00517 on the docket of said court and styled VICTORIA V. LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine the Heirship of VICTORIA V. LOPEZ. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage unites containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. Unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
C28 OSCAR TORRES F13 DANIEL MORENO C3 STEPHANIE CASARES C13 MARCELLA TROXLER D8 MARIA E SALAZAR 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1038 ROCIA ESCOTO 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 10109 ANTONIO ESPINOZA 809 FRED IBARA 649 ARMANDO MARTINEZ 836 LORRAINE PEREZ 621 SETH BROUSSAD 615 OSCAR ONTIVEROS 431 MARK NAVARRO 723 MARIA T. RODRIGUEZ 810 EDGAR GOVEA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 3 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ARNULFO VASQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ARNULFO VASQUEZ, Deceased, was granted to RUTH C. VASQUEZ, as Independent Executor on October 3, 2019, by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas in number 2019-CPR01267. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of ARNULFO VASQUEZ, Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY KATHERINE WILCOX
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of MARY KATHERINE WILCOX, Deceased, were granted to JACQUELINE IRENE WILCOX, on October 7, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of E Paso County, Texas in case number
2018-CPR01289. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARY KATHERINE WILCOX
Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN ANTONIO CAVAZOS, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00679, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
LINDA H. CAVAZOS
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LINDA H. CAVAZOS
14061 Tierra Vianey Drive
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for LINDA H. CAVAZOS
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St.
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO VIERA, Deceased, were issued to GRACIELA A. VIERA on October 3, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR01255, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN I. CARR, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01182, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to: KATHLEEN MARIE GARNDER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR-00920
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES P. CAVARETTA were issued on July 10, 2019, under docket number
2019-CPR00920, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA M. CAVARETTA as Independent Executrix of said Estate. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: Leonard Cockerill, P.C., 929 Contour Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.”
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 26th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-17863, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) (4973.12 SQ FT)
PID: 107248
9580 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 SQ. FT)
PID: 253123
9580 NORTH LOOP DR.
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 28th day of August 2019 as the property of Manual Y. Enriquez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety-One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $353.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, Manuel Y. Enriquez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 7th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Ester Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2019-SO-18478, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER:
G68699906506700
THE WEST ONE-HALF (W.1/2) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65)
OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO,
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3718 MEMPHIS AVE. EL PASO, TX 79930-5309
The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two Thousand One Hundred Eighty-Two and 32/100 Dollars ($32,183.32), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEJANDRA MARTINEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Alexander Martinez’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Alvarado
On this the 1st day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1870 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of The Marriage Of ALEXANDER MARTINEZ
AND
ALEJANDRA MARTINEZ
AND IN THE INTEREST OF J.M., A.A.M., AND A.D.M., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Jacqueline Martinez Date of Birth: 08/17/2006
Child’s Name: Angelina Alexis Martinez Date of Birth: 05/11/2008
Child’s Name: Alexander Dominic Martinez Date of Birth: 11/08/2011
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 2nd day of October, 2019.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Dorado
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JO ANN WHITTINGTON a/k/a JO ANN EWALD WHITTINGTON, Deceased, were issued on October 4th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00091, pending in the Probate Court No. One El Paso County, Texas, to: David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C.
Third-Party Dependent Administrator for the Estate of JO ANN WHITTINGTON a/k/a JO ANN EWALD WHITTINGTON
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 7th day of October, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Third-Party Dependent Administrator
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, DIANA LYNN MONTES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Roberto Aguinaga
On this the 16th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2501 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage Of DIANA LYNN MONTES And CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ And In The interest of C.G., A child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GONZALEZ Date of Birth: August 7, 2002. The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the childs (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of September, 2019.
Roberto Aguinaga
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By; Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Guadalupe Duran
13070 Brandeis Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79928
On this the 5th day of April, 2019 against MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2266 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Matter of the Marriage of
GUADALUPE DURAN
And
MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of September, 2019.
Guadalupe Duran
13070 Brandeis Drive
El Paso, TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Jessica Alarcon
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.LarryOttenAuctioneers.com
Facility is located at 11425 Pellicano
El Paso, Texas 79936
Biding will open Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am MT and conclude Tuesday, November 14, at 1:00 pm MT. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder, Property includes the contents of spaces of the following Tenant –
BIANKA TAPIA: Toys and Daycare items
DANIEL LANNI: All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.
ELIZABETH RIOS: camping equipment, hand truck, Luggage, stove and miscellaneous household items.
CARLOS ARMENDARIZ: All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HERBER ANDRES FLORES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petitioner’s Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochilt A. Ambriz
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 8th day of May, 2019 against HERBER A. FLORES, Co-Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3056 on the docket of said Court and entitled:; in The Interest of B.A.F., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows; Child’s Name: BRIELLE ANDREA FLORES Date of Birth: 05/19/2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this n this the 4th day of October, 2019.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-1610
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amie N. Stoker
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBEATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01218
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01218, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA, Independent Executor. The address of record for CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA is 1421 Monte Negro Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 8th day of October, 2019.
/s/ CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA, Independent Executor of the estate of BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of BLANCA ESTELA REYES, a/k/a ESTELLA REYES and ESTELA REYES, Deceased were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00632 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA COSGROVE. All persons having against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follow:
Estate of BLANCA ESTELA REYES, A/K/A ESTELLA REYES AND ESTELA REYES
C/O LAURA COSGROVE
836 Elmwood Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 9th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARCELO ALVAREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00601. LILIA TERESA ALVAREZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARCELO ALVAREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, LILIA TERESA ALVAREZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 9th day of October, 2019.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, DECEASED; Cause No. 2019-CPR01268. KATHLEEN AILEEN JOHNSON serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, KATHLEEN AILEEN JOHNSON, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 9th day of October, 2019.
____________________________________________
NOTICE
ZARAGOSA SELF STORAGE
1650 N. Zaragosa
El Paso, TX 79936
Auction @ 10 AM October 21st 2019
Unit E109 JUAN MENDEZ
Large Table Saw, Hilti Commercial Saw, Makita Miter Saw, Compressor, Heavy Duty Floor Jack, Heavy Duty Hand Cart, Blow Torch with tank, Die Hard Batteries (4), Plumbing supplies, Assorted Items
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AVILA SELF STORAGE, INC. dba RIO MESA II SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby given notice of public sale under said act. On behalf of RIO MESA II, Edward R. Williams Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below. Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES. CASH in hand only! NO checks, NO forms. Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien. Contents consist of general household Items, furniture, sofa, television, pianos, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics, kitchen appliances, mattresses, decorations, toys, and gear, linens, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.
Complete inspection prior to sale. Start 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 @ 1163 Larry Mahan, El Paso, TX 79925. A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, D12 BELIS, CYNTHIA E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & J2 GARCIA, SYLVIA.
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERT GUZMAN Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01431 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE CASTORENA, Father, of JOSIE CASTORENA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00145 on the docket of said court and styled JOSIE CASTORENA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA STELL, Deceased were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01295 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NATHAN STELL and ELBA MARIA STELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
NATHAN STELL
1929 Kentucky
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 9th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCILLE DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01318, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAYMUNDO DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated October 9, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for RAYMUNDO DELGADO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to JUANA PATRICIA RUIZ as independent administrator of the estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, deceased, on October 9, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2019-CPR01181. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
JUANA PATRICIA RUIZ, independent administrator of the estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, deceased
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOHNNY LEATH, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 26th day of August, 2019 against JOHNNY LEATH, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5589 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of T.I. a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: TRENTON LEATH Date of Birth: 01/26/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of October, 2019.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso TX 79902
915-532-1122
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Elvira Espinoza
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO N. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 4th, 2019 in cause No.
2019-CPR00803, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALICIA D. LOPEZ a/k/a ALICIA DAVILA LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blv.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 14th
day of September 2019
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for ALICIA D. LOPEZ aka ALICIA DAVILA LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
com