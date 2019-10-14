THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

James B. Kennedy

6216 Gateway Blvd. East

El Paso, TX 79905

On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled: 

ROBERT JOHN THOMAS

VS

JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  ERIC MIJARES Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Henry C. Hosford Jr.

615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1

El Paso, TX 79902-4360

on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:

WILLIAM JEWELL

VS

ERIC MIJARES

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE

REQUEST FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS

Harmony Public Schools in accordance with Texas Education Code 44.031 and Government Code 2254 and 2269 is soliciting Competitive Sealed Proposals for HEF ADDISON ST. EMEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – SCHOOL BUILDING.  Submissions will be due on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 @ 2:00 PM.  NO LATE  SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.  Contact Florentina Ganem at florentina.ganem@vanir.com or 281-205-2200.  A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at CEA GROUP, (4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924).  Proposal documents may be requested at florentina.ganem@vanir.com at no charge.  Deliver response in a sealed envelope labeled “HEF ADDISON ST.  ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – PH. 1 PKG. 2 SCHOOL BUILDING”  to CEA Group, 4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924.

____________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday October 22, 2019.  Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale.  Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of:  NICK MONTOYA, GENE BURDEN, GLADYS TORRES, CARLOS MONTES, RUBEN HERRERA, ELVA JARAMILLO, and HERMELINDA RODRIGUEZ.  The public is invited to attend, dated this 1st day of October 2019 by Michael Sanders owner of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY STANULONIS, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01319, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  STANLEY F. STANULONIS, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated October 3, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for STANLEY F. STANULONIS, JR.

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA JEWETT CRAWFORD, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01151, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANN CRAWFORD MCCLURE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Robert t. Pearson

Attorney at Law

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Robert T. Pearson

Attorney for ANN CRAWFORD MCCLURE

State Bar No.: 15695300

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 544-2114

Facsimile: (915) 544-6852

E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter of The Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR01057

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01057, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LUCILA C. MARTINEZ,  Independent Administratrix.  The address of record for Lucila C. Martinez is 1309 Thunder Boldt Ct., El Paso, Texas 79936.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Signed the 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ LUCILA C. MARTINEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that original Last Will and Testament for the Estate of VIRGINIA LEILANI GREENWOOD, Deceased, was filed on February 27, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR00283, pending in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas.  Letters Testamentary were issued on July 30, 2019.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

LEAH GREENWOOD

c/o Doris Sipes

310 N. Mesa Ste 310

El Paso, TX 79901

Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Doris A. Sipes

Attorney for the Estate of 

VIRGINIA LEILANI GREENWOOD

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE HECTOR MORENO A/K/A HECTOR MORENO

Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE HECTOR MORENO a/k/a HECTOR MORENO, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019. In Cause No. 2019-CPR00968 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE HECTOR MORENO, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JOSE HECTOR MORENO a/k/a HECTOR MORENO

c/o Alexander V. Neil

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMIE RUTH BATCHELDER DECEASED

NO. 2017-CPR01590

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JIMMIE RUTH BATCHELDER were issued on the 26th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2017-CPR01590 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to SANDRA KAY MARTINEZ, Independent Executor.  The address of record for SANDRA KAY MARTINEZ is 1044 Duskin, El Paso, Texas 79907  All persons having a claim against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 2nd day of October 2019.

/s/ Brenda Lyon

Attorney for Independent Executor

1401 Murchison Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Texas Bar No. 24092734

Lyonlaw14@gmail.com

(915) 474-8402

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of SUN IM MORELAND, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CGD00170, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to:  Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.  The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1

El Paso, Texas  79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By:  David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00613

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00613, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SUSANNE MARIE LARA, Independent Administratrix.  The address of record for SUSANNE MARIE LARA is 7411 Kingman Drive

El Paso, Texas 79915  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 3rd day of October, 2019.

SUSANNE MARIE LARA, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MICHAEL HENRY LARA, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

To those holding claims against the estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO, deceased, to come forward and make settlements within the time allowed by law to ELODIA CASTILLO, appointed as Independent Administrator of the estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause no. 2019-CPR00602 on September 17, 2019.

Estate of MANUEL RAMON CASTILLO

c/o Elodia Castillo

505 Barcelona, El Paso, Texas 79905

Dated the 30th day of September, 2019.

Arditti & Arditti

Attorneys at Law, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso street

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 317-7753

Fax: (915) 317-5471

/s/ Anatasha Arditti Vance

Anatasha Arditti Vance

State Bar No. 24088572

Arditti2law@gmail.com

Attorney for Applicant

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MERCEDES B. RIVAS Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01410 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MERCEDES B. RIVAS, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  LORENZO LOPEZ, son of VICTORIA V. LOPEZ and ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, and any known or unknown  relatives

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00517 on the docket of said court and styled VICTORIA V. LOPEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine the Heirship of VICTORIA V. LOPEZ.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court  at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage unites containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. Unless otherwise noted below.  Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.

 

C28 OSCAR TORRES F13 DANIEL MORENO C3 STEPHANIE CASARES C13 MARCELLA TROXLER D8 MARIA E SALAZAR 971 FRANCISCO ESPARZA 1038 ROCIA ESCOTO 1040 ARTURO PEREZ 318 CHRISTINE GARCIA 10109 ANTONIO ESPINOZA 809 FRED IBARA 649 ARMANDO MARTINEZ 836 LORRAINE PEREZ 621 SETH BROUSSAD 615 OSCAR ONTIVEROS 431 MARK NAVARRO 723 MARIA T. RODRIGUEZ 810 EDGAR GOVEA

The sale shall take place on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m.

 

Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.  3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 3 10560 North Loop Dr.  Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ARNULFO VASQUEZ

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ARNULFO VASQUEZ, Deceased, was granted to RUTH C. VASQUEZ, as Independent Executor on October 3, 2019, by  the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas in number 2019-CPR01267.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 351-4000

Telecopier: (915) 759-4067

By:  Gina Fields

State Bar No.: 11842750

Attorney for the Estate of ARNULFO VASQUEZ, Deceased

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY KATHERINE WILCOX

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of MARY KATHERINE WILCOX, Deceased, were granted to JACQUELINE IRENE WILCOX, on October 7, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of E Paso County, Texas in case number 

2018-CPR01289.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of MARY KATHERINE WILCOX

Deceased

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN ANTONIO CAVAZOS, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00679, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  

LINDA H. CAVAZOS

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  LINDA H. CAVAZOS

14061 Tierra Vianey Drive

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.

Attorney for LINDA H. CAVAZOS

State Bar No.: 09913000

4171 N. Mesa St. 

Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 534-7306

Facsimile: (915) 544-8305

Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO VIERA, Deceased, were issued to GRACIELA A. VIERA on October 3, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR01255, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows:  Richard E. Mattersdorff,  Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN I. CARR, Deceased, were issued on October 3, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01182, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to:  KATHLEEN MARIE GARNDER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 7th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR-00920

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES P. CAVARETTA were issued on July 10, 2019, under docket number 

2019-CPR00920, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA M. CAVARETTA as Independent Executrix of said Estate.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:  Leonard Cockerill, P.C., 929 Contour Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212.  All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.”

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 26th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 

2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-17863, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) (4973.12 SQ FT)

PID: 107248

9580 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907

 

1 ZEE ADDITION 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 SQ. FT)

PID: 253123

9580 NORTH LOOP DR.

EL PASO, TX 79907

 

Levied on the 28th day of August 2019 as the property of Manual Y. Enriquez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety-One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $353.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, Manuel Y. Enriquez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Maria Arambula.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 7th day of August, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Ester Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2019-SO-18478, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered,  I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2019, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER:

G68699906506700

 

THE WEST ONE-HALF (W.1/2) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF  LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65)

OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO,

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

 

PROPERTY ADDRESS:  3718 MEMPHIS AVE. EL PASO, TX 79930-5309

 

The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Two Thousand One Hundred Eighty-Two and 32/100 Dollars ($32,183.32), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ALEJANDRA MARTINEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Alexander Martinez’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Jaime Alvarado

On this the 1st day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1870 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The Matter of The Marriage Of ALEXANDER MARTINEZ

AND

ALEJANDRA MARTINEZ

AND IN THE INTEREST OF J.M., A.A.M., AND A.D.M., CHILDREN

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Amended Original Petition for Divorce  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  Jacqueline Martinez  Date of Birth: 08/17/2006

Child’s Name:  Angelina Alexis Martinez  Date of Birth: 05/11/2008

Child’s Name:  Alexander Dominic Martinez  Date of Birth: 11/08/2011

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 2nd day of October, 2019.

Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 horizon Blvd.

El Paso, TX 79928

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Veronica Dorado

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JO ANN WHITTINGTON a/k/a JO ANN EWALD WHITTINGTON, Deceased, were issued on October 4th, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00091, pending in the Probate Court No. One El Paso County, Texas, to:  David A. Bonilla,  Attorney at Law, P.C.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C.

Third-Party Dependent Administrator for the Estate of JO ANN WHITTINGTON a/k/a JO ANN EWALD WHITTINGTON

C/O:  David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 7th day of October, 2019.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Third-Party Dependent Administrator

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, DIANA LYNN MONTES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

Roberto Aguinaga

On this the 16th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2501 on the docket of said Court and styled:  

In the Matter of the Marriage Of DIANA LYNN MONTES And CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ  And In The interest of C.G.,  A child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  CARLOS GONZALEZ  Date of Birth:  August 7, 2002.  The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the childs (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of September, 2019.

Roberto Aguinaga

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana 

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By;  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by 

Guadalupe Duran

13070 Brandeis Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79928

On this the 5th day of April, 2019 against MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2266 on the docket of said Court and entitled;  In the Matter of the Marriage of 

GUADALUPE DURAN

And

MIGUEL ANGEL CORTEZ

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition For Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Guadalupe Duran

13070 Brandeis Drive

El Paso, TX 79928

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Jessica Alarcon

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online at www.LarryOttenAuctioneers.com

Facility is located at 11425 Pellicano

El Paso, Texas 79936

Biding will open Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am MT and conclude Tuesday, November 14, at 1:00 pm MT.  Cleanup deposit is required.   Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder, Property includes the contents of spaces of the following Tenant – 

BIANKA TAPIA:  Toys and Daycare items

DANIEL LANNI:  All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.

ELIZABETH RIOS:  camping equipment, hand truck, Luggage, stove and miscellaneous household items.

CARLOS ARMENDARIZ:  All spaces contain household items unless otherwise noted.

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  HERBER ANDRES FLORES, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petitioner’s Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Xochilt A. Ambriz

2418 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

On this the 8th day of May, 2019 against HERBER A. FLORES, Co-Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3056 on the docket of said Court and entitled:;  in The Interest of B.A.F., A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows;  Child’s Name:  BRIELLE ANDREA FLORES  Date of Birth:  05/19/2018  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this n this the 4th day of October, 2019.

Xochitl A. Ambriz

Attorney at Law

2418 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

915-533-1610

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Amie N. Stoker

Deputy

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBEATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR01218

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of October, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01218, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA, Independent Executor.  The address of record for CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA is 1421 Monte Negro Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 8th day of October, 2019.

/s/ CLEMENT KUJAWA A/K/A CLEMENT JOSEPH KUJAWA, Independent Executor of the estate of BETTY JANE KUJAWA, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of BLANCA ESTELA REYES, a/k/a ESTELLA REYES and ESTELA REYES, Deceased were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR00632 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA COSGROVE.  All persons having against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follow:

Estate of BLANCA ESTELA REYES, A/K/A ESTELLA REYES AND ESTELA REYES

C/O LAURA COSGROVE

836 Elmwood Ct.

El Paso, Texas 79932

Dated the 9th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARCELO ALVAREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00601.  LILIA TERESA ALVAREZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARCELO ALVAREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, LILIA TERESA ALVAREZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 9th day of October, 2019. 

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, DECEASED;  Cause No. 2019-CPR01268.  KATHLEEN AILEEN JOHNSON serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID ALVAH JOHNSON, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, KATHLEEN AILEEN  JOHNSON, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 9th day of October, 2019.

____________________________________________

NOTICE

ZARAGOSA SELF STORAGE 

1650 N. Zaragosa

El Paso, TX 79936

Auction @ 10 AM October 21st 2019

Unit E109 JUAN MENDEZ

Large Table Saw, Hilti Commercial Saw, Makita Miter Saw, Compressor, Heavy Duty Floor Jack, Heavy Duty Hand Cart, Blow Torch with tank, Die Hard Batteries (4), Plumbing supplies, Assorted Items

____________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

AVILA SELF STORAGE, INC. dba RIO MESA II SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the Texas Revised Civil Statute, hereby given notice of public sale under said act.  On behalf of RIO MESA II, Edward R. Williams Auctioneer Lic. #9160, will conduct a public sale of contents of storage lockers named below.  Sold to the highest bidder for lawful money of the UNITED STATES.  CASH in hand only!  NO checks, NO forms.  Sale being conducted to satisfy landlord lien.  Contents consist of general household Items, furniture, sofa, television, pianos, tools and shop supplies, office supplies, electronics, kitchen appliances, mattresses, decorations, toys, and gear, linens, boxes, tubs, bags, luggage, clothes, shoes, and misc. boxes and items.

Complete inspection prior to sale.  Start 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 @ 1163 Larry Mahan, El Paso, TX 79925.  A1 SHOUKRY, OMAR, D12 BELIS, CYNTHIA E11 FLORES, MICHAEL, G25 LOPEZ, SAUL & J2 GARCIA, SYLVIA.

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERT GUZMAN Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01431 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT GUZMAN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOSE CASTORENA, Father, of JOSIE CASTORENA

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CGD00145 on the docket of said court and styled JOSIE CASTORENA,  A Person of Diminished Capacity.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.

Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy 

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA STELL, Deceased were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01295 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NATHAN STELL and ELBA MARIA STELL.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:

NATHAN STELL

1929 Kentucky

El Paso, Texas 79930

Dated the 9th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCILLE DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on October 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01318, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  RAYMUNDO DELGADO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated October 9, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for RAYMUNDO DELGADO

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to JUANA PATRICIA RUIZ as independent administrator of the estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, deceased, on October 9, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2019-CPR01181.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.

JUANA PATRICIA RUIZ, independent administrator of the estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, deceased

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  JOHNNY LEATH, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Richard Deck

1113 East Yandell Drive

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 26th day of August, 2019 against JOHNNY LEATH, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5589 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In the Interest of T.I. a child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  TRENTON LEATH  Date of Birth: 01/26/2008  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of October, 2019.

Richard Deck

Attorney at Law

1113 East Yandell Drive

El Paso TX 79902

915-532-1122

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Elvira Espinoza

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO N. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 4th, 2019 in cause No. 

2019-CPR00803, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALICIA D. LOPEZ a/k/a ALICIA DAVILA LOPEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blv.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 14th

day of September 2019

c/o:  Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for ALICIA D. LOPEZ aka ALICIA DAVILA LOPEZ

State Bar No.: 24004524

14190 horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile: (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.

com

