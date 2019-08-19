______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:
ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA
V.
ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the cause of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza, Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased), Plaintiff’s vs Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV4039, Docket No. 2019-SO-14484, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hoursof 10:00a.m. and 4:00p.m.; at 10:00a.m., all the right, title and interest Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C-3(1.148 AC)
PID: 70537
12930 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C (1.106 AC)
PID: 248933
12932 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
Levied on the 9th day of July, 2019 as the property of Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, to satisfy a judgement amounting to Sixteen Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($16,200.00) and all costs of suit, in favor of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased)
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVERYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2241
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE COMPLAINT
EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3, of El Paso County on the 13th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust
2006-WF2, Plaintiff, vs. Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2014DCV3597, Docket No. 2019-SO-14007, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 26, INDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGE 11, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of July, 2019 as the property of Patrick King Mulvey, Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two and 21/100 Dollars ($252,962.21) in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WF2, and costs of said suit.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION , HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Peyton Estates Unit Six
Water, Wastewater & Drainage
Improvements
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 10:00 a.m. on August 20, 2019. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one-hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage at 10060-B Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 26 at 10 a.m. Cleanup deposit is required for each unit sold. Cash only. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes content of spaces of the following tenants:
JACOBO PARRA, ADELA GUZMAN, ERNEST HERNANDEZ, BARBARA NEWMAN, RAUL URIAS, MYRNA ONTIVEROS, LEWIS SHEPHERD, CHRISTOPHER ASHBY, ALLAN RUSSEL, ISAIAH O’NEAL, SARAH MARQUEZ, STEPHANIE BRICENO, CLAUDIO AVILA, ROVALES MILONAS, VERONICA ARAUJO, LEISA HOLLY, KRISTOPS SHVANS, KENNETH DURYEE, BEVERLY JAMES
Items include furniture, electronics, cloths, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF TERESA GOVEA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2018-CPR01335
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TERESA GOVEA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the estate of TERESA GOVEA, Deceased, were issued on August 6th, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01335 pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO GOVEA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
RICARDO GOVEA
C/O: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 7th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Ricardo Govea
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERMAINE BECKER LUCAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00511
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GERMAINE BECKER LUCAS, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of August 2019, in the above styled cause to NANCY LYNN CUSHING, Independent Executor. The address of record for NANCY LYNN CUSHING is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: the 8th day of August, 2019.
Rubi Heredia, Legal Assistant to Darron Powell, Attorney for TRINIDAD CARRILLO
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MONICA LYNN ANDERSON, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MONICA LYNN ANDERSON, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Annette Lopez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Ancillary Probate of Authenticated Foreign Heirship Judgment; Recognition of Foreign Heirship Judgment; or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M.on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01104 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79902
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY WAYNE MCDERMOTT, Deceased were issued on August 8, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00105 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE MY BRENNER All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00861
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS, Cause Number 2019-CPR00861, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2019 to CARLA IRENE MACIAS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 30, 2019
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
CARLA IRENE MACIAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES R. BARNARD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCES R. BARNARD, Deceased, were granted to TALIESIN McCHEANE WOODWARD and DAVIS WILLIAMS BARNARD-FOWLKES on August 12, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01054. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Co-Executors, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Co-Executors
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN M. REYES, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00928, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGILIO REYES, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated August 12, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for VIRGILIO REYES JR.
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MARTENS A/K/A PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased
Cause No.: 2019-CPR00553
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of PEDRO MARTENS a/k/a PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of August, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00616, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JOCELYN MARTENS, Dependent Executrix (“Executrix”). The address of record for JOCELYN MARTENS is 501 East 100 2nd Ave., Apt. A 201, THORTON, COLORADO 80229. The physical address where service can be had of the Executrix in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executrix’s address in Colorado is 501 East 100 2nd Ave. Apt. A201, Thorton, Colorado 80229. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of August, 2019.
JOCELYN MARTENS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of PEDRO MARTENS A/K/A PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS SOUTHERN, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01035 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WADE ASHER SOUTHERN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS SOUTHERN
C/O Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 12th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Temporary Administration were issued to RYAN G. GRAHAM on July 9, 2019, in the Estate of RICHARD PENA, Cause Number 2019-CPR00970, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso, County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:
Angelina Lugo
Attorney at Law
Business Mailing Address:
PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Christopher Nunez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez
No. 2018CPR01395
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIO ANTONIO ABEYTA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIO ANTONIO ABEYTA, Deceased, were issued on August 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01395, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: DANIEL ABEYTA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DANIEL ABEYTA
7501 Longing Trail
San Antonio, Texas 78244
DATED the 12th day of August 2019.
/s/ CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
Attorney for DANIEL ABEYTA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: 915-533-4228
Facsimile: 915-533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
No. 2019CPR00249
IN THE ESTATE ROMELIA L. SAMANIEGO A.K.A. ROMELIA LOZANO SAMANIEGO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ROMELIA L. SAMANIEGO A.K.A. ROMELIA LOZANO SAMANIEGO Deceased, were issued on May 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00249, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to: DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO
11120 Bill Hill
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED the 12th day of August 2019.
/s/ CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
Attorney for DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: 915-533-4228
Facsimile: 915-533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Gilberto Avila, Sr., Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01063 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Corina Avila Robledo.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:
Corina Avila Robledo
1117 N. Clark Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79905
DATED the 13 day of August 2019.
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Mary Lou Heasley Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01043 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Robert C. Heasley.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:
Robert C. Heasley
4844 Villa Encanto
El Paso, Texas 79922
DATED the 13 day of August 2019.
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert James Rosen, Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01042 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Jane Jacobs Rosen.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:
Jane Jacobs Rosen
1080 Los Jardines
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 13 day of August 2019.
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARBARA ROOSLET, DECEASED
No.: 2019-CPR01003
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA ROOSLET, Deceased, were granted on AUGUST 13, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01003 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CANDACE MELISSA NELSON
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
Al person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NORBERTO J. VENEGAS A.K.A BERT VENEGAS, DECEASED
No.: 2019-CPR01092
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORBERTO J. VENEGAS A.K.A BERT VENEGAS, Deceased, were granted on AUGUST 13, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01092 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LEOPOLDO J.VENEGAS
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
Al person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: TOMASA V. MURILLO, DECEASED
No.: 2019-CPR00379
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TOMASA V. MURILLO, Deceased, were granted on May 6, 2019 in Cause Number 2019-CPR00379, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD MURILLO.
All person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
915-564-1336
915-564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com
No. 2019-CPR00792
IN THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE EDWINA FOWLER, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of Florence Edwina Fowler, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00792, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: Stacey Kay Eddy
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: KAREN COLON
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PPLC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
DATED the 13th day of August 2019.
LAW OFFICE OF VICTOR H. FALVEY, PLLC
8732 ALAMEDA AVE.
EL PASO, TEXAS 79907
Telephone 915-858-0665
Facsimile: 915-858-3116
/s/: Karen Colon
State bar No: 24074058
No. 2019CPR00564
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS MEDINA, SR., DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of CARLOS MEDINA SR., Deceased, were issued on June 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00564, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: GUADALUPE MEDINA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Guadalupe Medina, Executrix of the Estate of CARLOS MEDINA, SR.
1479 Greg Powers Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED the 13th day of August 2019.
/s/ DANIEL ANCHONDO
Attorney for GUADALUPE MEDINA
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: 915-533-1100
Facsimile: 915-533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchndolaw.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD LEE BLAKE were issued to VIRGINIA LYDIA BLAKE Independent Executrix on August 12, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019-CPD00907, pending in the Probate Court Number One for El Paso County, Texas.
All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:
Hector Perez
VS
Reyna Hernandez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:
Guillermo Martinez
VS
Tyron Copeland
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:
Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership
vs
Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY O. DAVEPORT, Deceased, were issued on August 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00864, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: STANLEY P. DAVENPORT
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
TeL: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
DATED THE 14TH DAY OF August 2019
/s/ SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
TeL: 915-533-5441
Fax: 915-533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00612, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH ELLEN RODRIGUEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79932
DATED August 14, 2019
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for Deborah Ellen Rodriguez
State Bar No.: 02991800
Tel: (915) 598-7878
Fax: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
No. 2018-CPR00665
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased, were issued on July 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00665, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to: MERRIE M. GRAY.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste.900
El Paso, TX 79901
DATED the 14th day of August 2019.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for Merrie M. Gray
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Tel: (915) 838-3900
Fax: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
HELEN SUSAN COLES, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN SUSAN COLES, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to OTIS CALVIN COLES, III and SUZANNE ELIZABETH COLES HUBBARD as Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of HELEN SUSAN COLES, deceased, August 14th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01086.
All persons having claims against the estate are requires to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to OTIS CALVIN COLES, III and SUZANNE ELIZABETH COLES HUBBARD, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of HELEN SUSAN COLES, deceased.
c/o: Aaron Goldfarb
of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC
309 E. Robinson Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: Enrique Lopez, Jr.,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law STEVE ORTEGA, 521 TEXAS AVE., EL PASO, TEXAS 79901, on this the 24th day of May 2019 against Enrique Lopez, Jr., Respondent, and the said suit being numbered 2019DCM3409 on the docket in said Court entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF
LAURA RODRIGUEZ
AND
ENRIQUE LOPEZ JR.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE
The Court has authority in this suit to enter judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 8th day of August 2019.
STEVE ORTEGA
ATTORNEY AT LAW
521 TEXAS AVENUE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79901
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: Elia Del Carmen Silva Guzman
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to file a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10:00 o’clock of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA 1640 Phil Gibbs, El Paso, Texas 79936 on this the 13th day of May 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM3133 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF
LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA
AND
ELIA DEL CARMEN SILVA GUZMAN
AND IN THE INTEREST OF:
J.E
J.E
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follow:
Jordan Deion Estrada – 04/19/2007 – El Paso, Texas
Jaden Fernando Estrada – 08/30/2010 – Cd. Juarez
The Court has authority in this suit to enter judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s(children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 6th day of August 2019.
LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA
1640 Phil Gibbs
El Paso, Texas 79936
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan, Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, DECEASED
No. 2019-CPR00609
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the estate of CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in under Docket Number 2019-CPR00609, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARAINA L. BOWMAN
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o ROBERT WARACH
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
Dorothy Ann Lee, deceased
NO. 2019CPR00579
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of Dorothy Ann Lee, Deceased, were issued on May 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00579, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: Levin L. Lee III.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Levin L. Lee III
1155 Westmoreland Dr., Suite 120
El Paso, Texas 79925
DATED the 13th day of August 2019.
Respectfully Submitted,
Jose Montes, Jr.
Attorney for Levin L. Lee III
1155 Westmoreland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Tel: (915) 881-8600
Fax: (915) 881-8787
E-mail: monteslawoffice@yahoo.com
By /s/ Jose Montes
Texas Bar No. 14284600