______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:

ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA 

V.

ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ 

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy

______________________________________

REAL PROPERTY 

SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the cause of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza, Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased), Plaintiff’s vs Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV4039, Docket No. 2019-SO-14484, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hoursof 10:00a.m. and 4:00p.m.; at 10:00a.m., all the right, title and interest Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C-3(1.148 AC)

PID: 70537

12930 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938

79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C (1.106 AC)

PID: 248933

12932 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938

Levied on the 9th day of July, 2019 as the property of Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, to satisfy a judgement amounting to Sixteen Thousand  Two Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($16,200.00) and all costs of suit, in favor of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased)

ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVERYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2241

______________________________________

PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE COMPLAINT

EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.  EDDIE and BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.  Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.

______________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3, of El Paso County on the 13th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 

2006-WF2, Plaintiff, vs. Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2014DCV3597, Docket No. 2019-SO-14007, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

LOT 15, BLOCK 26, INDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGE 11, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

 

Levied on the 2nd day of July, 2019 as the property of Patrick King Mulvey, Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two and 21/100 Dollars ($252,962.21) in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WF2, and costs of said suit.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION , HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Peyton Estates Unit Six

Water, Wastewater & Drainage

Improvements

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.   Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 10:00 a.m. on August 20, 2019.  Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference.  Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Bid for Peyton Estates Unit Six Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 27, 2019.

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.  The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening.  The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid.  Bids without bid security will not be considered.  All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract.  Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.  The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one-hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

 

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912.  Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof.  Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

______________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.

Sale will be held at Northeast Storage at 10060-B Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 26 at 10 a.m.  Cleanup deposit is required for each unit sold.  Cash only.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.  Property includes content of spaces of the following tenants:

 

JACOBO PARRA, ADELA GUZMAN, ERNEST HERNANDEZ, BARBARA NEWMAN, RAUL URIAS, MYRNA ONTIVEROS, LEWIS SHEPHERD, CHRISTOPHER ASHBY, ALLAN RUSSEL, ISAIAH O’NEAL, SARAH MARQUEZ, STEPHANIE BRICENO, CLAUDIO AVILA, ROVALES MILONAS, VERONICA ARAUJO, LEISA HOLLY, KRISTOPS SHVANS, KENNETH DURYEE, BEVERLY JAMES 

Items include furniture, electronics, cloths, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF TERESA GOVEA, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2018-CPR01335

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TERESA GOVEA

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the estate of TERESA GOVEA, Deceased, were issued on August 6th, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01335 pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  RICARDO GOVEA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:

RICARDO GOVEA

C/O: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law

2025 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated this 7th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Rudy Perez

Ricardo Govea

2025 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 532-9176

Facsimile: (915) 532-9178

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERMAINE BECKER LUCAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00511

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GERMAINE BECKER LUCAS, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of August 2019, in the above styled cause to NANCY LYNN CUSHING, Independent Executor.  The address of  record for NANCY LYNN CUSHING is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.

All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: the 8th day of August, 2019.

Rubi Heredia, Legal Assistant to Darron Powell, Attorney for TRINIDAD CARRILLO

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO:  ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

MONICA LYNN ANDERSON, Deceased

Greetings:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MONICA LYNN ANDERSON, Deceased  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:

Annette Lopez

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Ancillary Probate of Authenticated Foreign Heirship Judgment; Recognition of Foreign Heirship Judgment; or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of August, 2019.

Delia  Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO:  ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written  answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M.on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01104 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79902

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY WAYNE MCDERMOTT, Deceased were issued on August 8, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR00105 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE MY BRENNER   All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 9th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson 

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00861

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CARLOS M. MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MACIAS A/K/A CARLOS MORENO MACIAS, Cause Number 2019-CPR00861, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2019 to CARLA IRENE MACIAS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt

PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date:  July 30, 2019

By:  /s/ Jennifer Coulter

Jennifer Coulter

Texas Bar License Number: 24078373

Attorneys for Independent Executor, 

CARLA IRENE MACIAS

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES R. BARNARD

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCES R. BARNARD, Deceased, were granted to TALIESIN McCHEANE WOODWARD and DAVIS WILLIAMS BARNARD-FOWLKES on August 12, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01054.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Co-Executors, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Co-Executors

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN M. REYES, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00928, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  VIRGILIO REYES, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated August 12, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for VIRGILIO REYES JR.

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MARTENS A/K/A PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased

Cause No.: 2019-CPR00553

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of PEDRO MARTENS a/k/a PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of August, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR00616, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JOCELYN MARTENS, Dependent Executrix (“Executrix”).  The address of record for JOCELYN MARTENS is 501 East 100 2nd Ave., Apt. A 201, THORTON, COLORADO 80229.  The physical address where service can be had of the Executrix in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action.  Executrix’s address in Colorado is 501 East 100 2nd Ave. Apt. A201, Thorton, Colorado 80229.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 6th day of August, 2019.

JOCELYN MARTENS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of PEDRO MARTENS A/K/A PEDRO FROESSE MARTENS, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS SOUTHERN, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01035 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WADE ASHER SOUTHERN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS SOUTHERN

C/O Karen M. Villanueva

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 12th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Karen M. Villanueva

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Temporary Administration were issued to RYAN G. GRAHAM on July 9, 2019, in the Estate of RICHARD PENA, Cause Number 2019-CPR00970, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso, County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:

Angelina Lugo

Attorney at Law

Business Mailing Address:

PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: Christopher Nunez

GREETINGS:

YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.

WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez

______________________________________

No. 2018CPR01395

IN THE ESTATE OF MARIO ANTONIO ABEYTA, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIO ANTONIO ABEYTA, Deceased, were issued on August 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01395, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: DANIEL ABEYTA.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: DANIEL ABEYTA

7501 Longing Trail

San Antonio, Texas 78244

DATED the 12th day of August 2019.

/s/ CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.

Attorney for DANIEL ABEYTA

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901-1417

Telephone: 915-533-4228

Facsimile: 915-533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

______________________________________

No. 2019CPR00249

IN THE ESTATE ROMELIA L. SAMANIEGO A.K.A. ROMELIA LOZANO SAMANIEGO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ROMELIA L. SAMANIEGO A.K.A. ROMELIA LOZANO SAMANIEGO Deceased, were issued on May 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00249, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to: DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO

11120 Bill Hill

El Paso, Texas 79936

DATED the 12th day of August 2019.

/s/ CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.

Attorney for DANIEL EDWARD SAMANIEGO

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901-1417

Telephone: 915-533-4228

Facsimile: 915-533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Gilberto Avila, Sr., Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01063 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Corina Avila Robledo.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:

Corina Avila Robledo

1117 N. Clark Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79905

DATED the 13 day of August 2019.

/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Mary Lou Heasley Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01043 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Robert C. Heasley.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:

Robert C. Heasley

4844 Villa Encanto

El Paso, Texas 79922

DATED the 13 day of August 2019.

/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert James Rosen, Deceased were issued on August 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01042 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Jane Jacobs Rosen.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:

Jane Jacobs Rosen

1080 Los Jardines

El Paso, Texas 79912

DATED the 13 day of August 2019.

/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARBARA ROOSLET, DECEASED

No.: 2019-CPR01003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA ROOSLET, Deceased, were granted on AUGUST 13, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01003 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CANDACE MELISSA NELSON

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

C/O ROBERT WARACH

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

Al person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NORBERTO J. VENEGAS A.K.A BERT VENEGAS, DECEASED

No.: 2019-CPR01092

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORBERTO J. VENEGAS A.K.A BERT VENEGAS, Deceased, were granted on AUGUST 13, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01092 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LEOPOLDO J.VENEGAS

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

C/O ROBERT WARACH

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

Al person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: TOMASA V. MURILLO, DECEASED

No.: 2019-CPR00379

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TOMASA V. MURILLO, Deceased, were granted on May 6, 2019 in Cause Number 2019-CPR00379, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD MURILLO.

All person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. DANIEL MENA

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ G. DANIEL MENA

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

915-564-1336

915-564-1390 FAX

Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com

______________________________________

No. 2019-CPR00792

IN THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE EDWINA FOWLER, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of Florence Edwina Fowler, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00792, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: Stacey Kay Eddy

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: KAREN COLON

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PPLC

8732 Alameda Ave., 

El Paso, Texas 79907

DATED the 13th day of August 2019.

LAW OFFICE OF VICTOR H. FALVEY, PLLC

8732 ALAMEDA AVE.

EL PASO, TEXAS 79907

Telephone 915-858-0665

Facsimile: 915-858-3116

/s/: Karen Colon

State bar No: 24074058

______________________________________

No. 2019CPR00564

IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS MEDINA, SR., DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of CARLOS MEDINA SR., Deceased, were issued on June 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00564, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas to: GUADALUPE MEDINA.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Guadalupe Medina, Executrix of the Estate of CARLOS MEDINA, SR.

1479 Greg Powers Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79936

DATED the 13th day of August 2019.

/s/ DANIEL ANCHONDO

Attorney for GUADALUPE MEDINA

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: 915-533-1100

Facsimile: 915-533-2379

E-mail: daniel@anchndolaw.com

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD LEE BLAKE were issued to VIRGINIA LYDIA BLAKE Independent Executrix on August 12, 2019 in Cause No.: 2019-CPD00907, pending in the Probate Court Number One for El Paso County, Texas.

All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:

Hector Perez

VS

Reyna Hernandez

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:

Guillermo Martinez

VS

Tyron Copeland

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:

Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership

vs

Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY O. DAVEPORT, Deceased, were issued on August 9, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00864, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: STANLEY P. DAVENPORT

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

TeL: 915-533-5441

Fax: 915-533-7441

DATED THE 14TH DAY OF August 2019

/s/ SUSAN M. FORBES

Attorney for Applicant 

State Bar No: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

TeL: 915-533-5441

Fax: 915-533-7441

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUIS A. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00612, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH ELLEN RODRIGUEZ.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79932

DATED August 14, 2019

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for Deborah Ellen Rodriguez

State Bar No.: 02991800

Tel: (915) 598-7878

Fax: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

______________________________________

No. 2018-CPR00665

IN THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIANNE R. MCNERNEY, Deceased, were issued on July 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00665, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas to: MERRIE M. GRAY.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney at law

310 N. Mesa St. Ste.900

El Paso, TX 79901

DATED the 14th day of August 2019.

/s/ Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney for Merrie M. Gray

State Bar No.: 24055870

310 N. Mesa St. Ste 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Tel: (915) 838-3900

Fax: (915) 838-3905

E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF

HELEN SUSAN COLES, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN SUSAN COLES, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to OTIS CALVIN COLES, III and SUZANNE ELIZABETH COLES HUBBARD as Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of HELEN SUSAN COLES, deceased, August 14th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01086.

All persons having claims against the estate are requires to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to OTIS CALVIN COLES, III and SUZANNE ELIZABETH COLES HUBBARD, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of HELEN SUSAN COLES, deceased.

c/o: Aaron Goldfarb

of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC

309 E. Robinson Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: Enrique Lopez, Jr.,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the  next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law STEVE ORTEGA, 521 TEXAS AVE., EL PASO, TEXAS 79901, on this the 24th day of May 2019 against Enrique Lopez, Jr., Respondent, and the said suit being numbered 2019DCM3409 on the docket in said Court entitled:

IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF 

LAURA RODRIGUEZ

AND

ENRIQUE LOPEZ JR.

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE

The Court has authority in this suit to enter judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 8th day of August 2019.

STEVE ORTEGA

ATTORNEY AT LAW

521 TEXAS AVENUE

EL PASO, TEXAS 79901

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Sylvia Lujan, Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: Elia Del Carmen Silva Guzman

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to file a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10:00 o’clock of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  

Petitioner, LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA 1640 Phil Gibbs, El Paso, Texas 79936 on this the 13th day of May 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM3133 on the docket of said Court and styled:

IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF 

LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA

AND

ELIA DEL CARMEN SILVA GUZMAN

AND IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.E

J.E

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

ORIGINAL PETITION FOR DIVORCE 

The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follow:

Jordan Deion Estrada – 04/19/2007 – El Paso, Texas

Jaden Fernando Estrada – 08/30/2010 – Cd. Juarez

The Court has authority in this suit to enter judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s(children’s) adoption.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 6th day of August 2019.

LUIS FERNANDO ESTRADA

1640 Phil Gibbs

El Paso, Texas 79936

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Sylvia Lujan, Deputy

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, DECEASED

No. 2019-CPR00609

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the estate of CHERYL ANN BOWMAN, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2019, in under Docket Number 2019-CPR00609, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARAINA L. BOWMAN

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o ROBERT WARACH

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:

Dorothy Ann Lee, deceased

NO. 2019CPR00579

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of Dorothy Ann Lee, Deceased, were issued on May 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00579, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: Levin L. Lee III.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Levin L. Lee III

1155 Westmoreland Dr., Suite 120

El Paso, Texas 79925

DATED the 13th day of August 2019.

Respectfully Submitted,

Jose Montes, Jr.

Attorney for Levin L. Lee III

1155 Westmoreland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79925

Tel: (915) 881-8600

Fax: (915) 881-8787

E-mail: monteslawoffice@yahoo.com

By /s/ Jose Montes

Texas Bar No. 14284600 

