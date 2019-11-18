____________________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE
COMPLAINT
EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Pebble Hills Self Storage 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:30 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of the spaces of the following tenants: LUIS SILVA, NORMA blackwell, SANDRA VILLANUEVA: Description of items: outdoor swing, bike, sofa, range, washing machine, dining room furniture, keyboard, mattresses, dresser, tires/rims, misc household items.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924, Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space.
Property being sold includes contents in unit of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit #072 RAMONA BRITON and unit 75 KRISTIN HUGHEY include house hold items, crafts, furniture, tire/rims & electronics
____________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-007
Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and
Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-006
Tires for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tires.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALLdocuments related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: ROSE MELENDEZ LEAL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01296
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE MELENDEZ LEAL, Deceased, were issued on November 7, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01296, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County Texas, to: EDUARDO LEAL
The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: November 7, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROSE MELENDEZ LEAL
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CORA MACHUCA, were issued on November 4, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00456 in the Probate Court Number 21 of El Paso County, Texas to CHRIZELDA MACHUCA, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CARLOS R. ORTIZ, Deceased, were granted to CONNIE M. ORTIZ on the 5th day of November, 2019 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01391. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SALVADOR LICON, Deceased, were issued on November 08, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01366, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA MEDINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARGARITA MEDINA
Independent Executrix of the Estate of SALVADOR LICON
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 11th day of November, 2019.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARGARITA MEDINA
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DONALD B. FERTEL, Deceased, were granted to DEBRA P. FERTEL on the 5th day of November, 2019 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01390. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave. Ste 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00994
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of November, 2019, in Docket
2019-CPR00994, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT IS 1530 Bob Goalby Ln. El Paso, Texas 79935.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of November, 2019.
/s/ REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paos, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/or Administration for the Estate of ANA MARIA VARGAS, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00328, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA MARIA CAVAZOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Celia A. Villasenor
Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney for Ana Maria Cavazos
State Bar No.: 24043975
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-0890
Facsimile: (915) 532-0809
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOHNATHAN JESUS GALINDO, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00604 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ERICA M. LOZANO, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of November by Alexander V. Neill. Texas Bar License 24041575.
CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 22 Pt 1 & 2
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 Square Feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, and the John Barker survey, abstract number 8, both of the city of El Paso, El Paso county, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.0989 OF AN ACRE (4,310 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 43, OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are each hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 16th day of December, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925 to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2657 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.2316 AN ACRE (10,088 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any: The City of El Paso: El Paso County: El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing Part 1, a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) said 0.2316 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number; and Part 2, a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) , said 0.0989 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes. You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be returned forthwith. Issued this 31st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Ricardo D. Gonzalez
/s/ Felix Valenzuela
/s/ Milad Farah
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LIDIA REYES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of LIDIA REYES, Cause Number 2019-CPR01402, pending in the Probate Court Number On of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of October, 2019, to JULIO MENDOZA as Independent Executor of the Estate of LIDIA REYES, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is: c/o Law Offices of Rios & Parada, Attorneys for JULIO MENDOZA, 1505 E. Missouri Abe., El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 7th day of November, 2019, By: Ricardo Rios, Texas Bar License No.: 24041780
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of YOLANDA ALBA a/k/a BERNABE ALBA SALOMON, were issued on November 7, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00821 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTHA ALICIA ALBA a/k/a BERTHA ALICIA DEBARR, Dependent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, 311 Montana Ste. B., El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of November, 2019 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DANIEL VALDEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of DANIEL VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on November , 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01468, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH VALDEZ GONZALES, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DANIEL VALDEZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 7th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANKIE BECKMON, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2019, in Cause No.
2016-CPR00326, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANK MCCULLOUGH, SR., All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: FRANK MCCULLOUGH, SR., Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ FRANK MCCULLOUGH, SR., Independent Executor of the Estate of FRANKIE BECKMON, Deceased
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01436, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA P. RUBIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should b e addressed in care of the representative; MARIA P. RUBIO, Independent executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ MARIA P. RUBIO, Independent executrix of the Estate of ARMANDO RUBIO, Deceased
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA KOCK TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01532, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to HILtRUD WOODWORTH, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
Hiltrud Woodworth
11028 Wedge Lane
El Paso, Texas 79934
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 12th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of RITA KOCK TAYLOR
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEOPOLDO ACOSTA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01285
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of LEOPOLDO ACOSTA, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01285 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIE M. ACOSTA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA S. TORREZ, Deceased were issued on March 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01511 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DEL CARMEN OLIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA DEL CARMEN OLIVAS
11502 Jim Ferrell
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 13th day of November 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARY S. YOUNG, Deceased were issued on November 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01509 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso Paso County, Texas, to Margaret Arreola. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARGARET ARREOLA
3037 Woodall
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 13th day of November 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of JUAN VALLES JR., Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00273, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR CARRANZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for OSCAR CARRANZA
Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MELISSA SUE WHITE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 29th day of October, 2019 against MELISSA SUE WHITE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM6705 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.I.W. and Z.D.W. Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JESSE ISAIAH WHITE Date of Birth: 11/18/2016 Place of Birth: Leesville, Louisiana Child’s Name: ZAYNE DOMONIC WHITE Date of Birth: 11/17/2017 Place of Birth: Leesville, Louisiana
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of November, 2019.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-9016
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARTIN LOPEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2017-CPR01113
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PAASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTIN LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2018, in Cause No. 2017CPR01113, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JO ANNA LOPEZ PONCE DE LEON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JO ANNA LOPEZ PONCE DE LEON
13328 Jonathan Elias
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 12th day of November 2019.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for JO ANNA LOPEZ PONCE DE LEON
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code Chapter 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Crossroads Village Self Storage 8, LP, dba Crossroads Village Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: MICHELLE ARCE cabinet, TV, bed, boxes totes coolers & contents, crutches, stool, suitcase, misc: MICHELLE ARCE table, bedding, bear, mirror, pictures, boxes totes & contents, misc; RACHAEL A. PFEIFER mattress sets, tables, sofa, fan, bench, pictures, wash boards, boxes & totes & contents, misc; WILL T. MILLER mattress, trunk BBQ, grill, dog crates, toys, entertainment center, dresser, tool box, floor polisher, yard tools, microwave, household goods, totes & contents, misc; VICTORIA R ROBERTS walker, hose, wash board, bag tin boxes & contents, misc; JOSHUA REYES mattress set, bikes, chairs, clothes, vacuum, golf bag, grocery cart, Gorilla Grow Tent, tent, shelf, fan, step stool, misc; Sale will be at 9:00 am, December 6, 2019 at Crossroads Village Self Storage, 200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922, 915-581-7700.
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item-by-item, in batches or by the space. All items sold “as is,” no warranty. Tenants & property: SERGIO P. BORUNDA day bed, table, chairs, bar, sofa, mattress set, TV, keyboard, entertainment center, steamer, fishing poles, tea set, microwave, instrument cases, Xmas tree, ironing board, totes & contents, misc; CALYSA M. ESPINAL bed, night stand, shelves, bedding, totes & contents, misc. Sale at 12:00 noon Dec. 6, 2019 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-584-7238.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa LP, dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold item-by item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: LARRY LA MONTE dolly, suitcase, clothes, cooler, monitors, squeegee, rebar, tool box, bags boxes & contents, misc; MELISSA R. MATA computer, microwave, bears, printer, jacket, pillow, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 1:30 pm Dec. 6, 2019 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-533-4441
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds acceptable to auctioneer. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. All items sold “as is,” no warranty. Tenants & property: AARON AVALOS tools, clothes, exercise bike, wood, scaffolding, building materials, misc; HECTOR EDUARDO SAUCEDO engine & auto parts, heater, cleaner box, cleaning systems, differential, tool boxes, file cabinet, tires, a/c unit, chairs, fuel tank, walker, floor jack, misc; VICTORIA JESSIE ROBERTS sofa, love seat, stools, mattress set, bedroom set, table, exercise ball, towels, rugs, household items, boxes & contents, misc; VICTORIA ROBERTS-MORALES dining table, chair, wicker, household goods, bag boxes totes & contents, misc; DAVID JURADO tables, doors, prep table, pinata, theater seats, chairs, trunk dishwasher, shelf, food warmers, décor, floor polisher, cooler, pots, other restaurant equipment, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 10:30 am, Dec. 6, 2019 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/13/2019 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN # BAL
1998 FORD EXPLORER4AMA345
1FMYU22XOWUB33044
$486.40
2011 TOYOTA CAMRYVYL503A
4T1BF3EK0BU669802
$493.10
2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU717TQC
1G1ZH57B88F255209
$443.10
2017 NISSAN SENTRA7ZCA059
3N1AB7AP2HL697319
$551.35
2009 WABASH TRAILER4RY44897
1JJV532W49L250175
$793.10
2019 FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA
3AKJHHDR4KSKR1475
$4,933.20
2006 ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE1J27611
WO4X2XD010047 $1445.70
2004 FORD EXPLORERDVJ3568
1FMYU70E01UB81358
$2355.00
2002 FORD EXPLORERECV836
1FMDU73W02UA99781
$2,831.30
1997 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCD5534VA251009
$2,658.10
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CASSANDRA SOLANA GUZMAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6TH day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01612 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CASSANDRA SOLANA GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7TH day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERGIA R. GARCIA CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25TH day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01607 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO R. GARCIA CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Second Amended Application for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMADO D. LUNA, DECEASED, AND BETTY JANE LUNA AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY JANE LUNA
AMADO D. LUNA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6TH day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01278 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMADO D LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title More than Four Years after Date of Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso Cunty, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA ESTELLA HAGERTY, Deceased were issued on November 13, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01517 In Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD GREGORY HAGERTY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 04/26/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1587 on the docket of said court and styled:
GRACILA RAMIREZ VS. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This is an automobile accident that occurred on October 8th, 2017, in El Paso County, Texas. Graciela Ramirez was operating her personal motor vehicle traveling eastbound at the 500 bloc of Country Club Road in El Paso County. Mr. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA was traveling eastbound as well and failed to control his speed, thereby, colliding into her vehicle. Upon information and belief Mr. Medina was the owner of the vehicle involved in the collision as per attached and as is more fully shown by plaintiff’s and order authorizing citation by publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 4th day of May, 2019. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Order for Substituted Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy